Victor Oladipo playing, starting for Pacers Sunday against 76ers

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
He will say it’s not about the money, he just wants to be out there. You can decide for yourself what people mean when they say it’s not about the money.

Bottom line: Victor Oladipo is playing and even start for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, according to coach Nate McMillan (via J. Michael of the Indy Star).

Things had been leaning this way for a while.

Oladipo sat out about a year with a ruptured quadriceps tendon above his right knee. He rejoined the Pacers rotation 13 games before the NBA season was shut down and was starting to find his legs in March when the league was shut down due to the coronavirus.

When it came time to commit to going to Orlando for the restart, Oladipo announced he was sitting out due to increased injury risk during a quick ramp-up to play. He wanted a medical exception, which meant he would get his regular-season checks during the restart.

However, the league saw the games played — and the fact Oladipo traveled with the team to Orlando and was practicing full speed — and said he would be counted as a player not out due to injury. Which means Oladipo would not get paid for the games in Orlando — that’s $2.8 million if the Pacers got swept in the first round, and $3.2 million if they play at least six games.

Whatever the reason, Oladipo is playing on Saturday, and Indiana is a bigger threat with him.

The Pacers and 76ers are tied for the 5/6 seeds in the East heading into this game, making it an important one in terms of playoff seedings and matchups.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo each drop 22, lift Heat past Nuggets

Associated PressAug 1, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday in the first restart game for both teams.

Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field.

Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip). Murray ranks second on the team with 18.8 points per game.

Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect forr the U.S. military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”

Denver led 57-56 at halftime, but Miami outscored the Nuggets 38-22 in the third quarter to lead 94-79 heading into the fourth.

Denver’s Bol Bol, who had some excellent moments in Denver’s scrimmages at Disney, made his official NBA debut. He finished with five points and five rebounds in 11 minutes. Plus he had one amazing pass.

 

Butler scored and was fouled on a layup with just under 10 minutes remaining, and his free throw put the Heat up by 20.

Butler unsuccessfully lobbied the NBA for permission to wear no name or social justice message on his jersey. He stepped onto the court in a jersey with only the No. 22 on the back but had to change into one with his last name on it before the game could start.

Miami’s Meyers Leonard explains why he stood for national anthem

Associated PressAug 1, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Meyers Leonard has a brother who served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. He carries a military-themed backpack, wears combat boots and has a phone loaded with Navy SEALs who are his friends.

He also makes this clear: “I absolutely believe Black Lives Matter,” he said.

Still, Leonard simply could not bring himself to kneel for the national anthem.

Wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that he ordered to say “Equality,” and as all other coaches and players around him knelt, Leonard stood for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Saturday before the Heat re-opened their season by facing the Denver Nuggets at Walt Disney World.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had over the past three days, quite literally, have been the most difficult,” Leonard told The Associated Press prior to the game. “I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country.”

Leonard dealt with anxiety and sleeplessness for several days as he agonized over the decision. He explained his reasoning before Saturday to current teammates and several former ones, almost all of them Black – then stood near midcourt, hand over his heart, as the song blared.

“I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people,” Leonard said. “I can’t fully comprehend how our world, literally and figuratively, has turned into Black and white. There’s a line in the sand, so to speak: `If you’re not kneeling, you’re not with us.’ And that’s not true.

“I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone,” he added. “I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”

The focus of this restarted NBA season, interrupted for more than 4-1/2 months by the coronavirus pandemic, has been to continue shining light on the need for racial justice and an end to police brutality. NBA teams are kneeling, often linking arms, for the pre-recorded national anthem along a sideline where “Black Lives Matter” is painted.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who is Black, stood for the anthem before his team’s game Friday and opted not to wear the `Black Lives Matter’ shirt that players and coaches have donned at Disney for the pregame ceremony.

Later Friday, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon both stood for the anthem. Popovich, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, stood with arms at his side. Hammon draped her arms over the shoulders of fellow assistant Will Hardy and Spurs guard Patty Mills.

“I did feel a little bit of a load lifted off my shoulders when they did that,” Leonard said. “Each of those individuals had their own personal reasons, just as I do.”

Heat forward Andre Iguodala, a member of the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee, said he respected Leonard’s choice.

“On the one hand, we’re saying, `We want you to see things from our perspective,”‘ Iguodala said. “But by saying that, I also have to see things from his perspective. And I can see where he’s coming from.”

Heat captain Udonis Haslem had multiple conversations with Leonard in recent days about his decision. Haslem has made several things clear; he originally wished to see Leonard kneel, but after those talks he came away with understanding – and vowed the Heat would support their teammate.

As the song ended, Haslem was the first to tap fists with Leonard.

“His being out there with us, as our brother, it’s still showing strength, it’s still showing unity, it’s still showing that we’re coming together for a common cause,” Haslem said. “People will question, `Why isn’t he doing it their way?’ Well, he’s standing by us. He’s supporting us. He’s with us.”

Haslem has seen Leonard’s commitment to helping others. Leonard raised $180,000 in April by streaming himself playing video games online; that money went to causes such as Feeding South Florida, a group with which Haslem and the Heat worked closely.

And Saturday, Leonard said he and his wife will donate $100,000 to a fund that helps pay the fees Floridians leaving jails or prisons must settle before they can have their voting rights restored.

“Because I’ve listened to Udonis and am constantly inspired by him, every single one of those dollars will go to Overtown and Liberty City, where he grew up,” Leonard said, referring to two of Miami’s historic Black neighborhoods. “Those two parts of Miami were most heavily impacted by COVID-19 and voter suppression.”

Former teammates have warned Leonard that he may deal with criticism, possibly from fellow NBA players. His eyes welled with tears many times in recent days as he worked through the decision, his reaction so strong that he was shaking when he explained his choice to Heat teammates.

It was not an easy decision. It may not be popular.

But Saturday morning, a few hours before the anthem, Bailey Leonard, the former Marine, texted his brother and said “Stay true to you. Stay the course. I love you. Your family loves you. Your community loves you.”

If Leonard had any doubt, it evaporated there.

“I know he’s proud of me,” Leonard said. “And if he’s proud of me, and if my brothers on this team are with me, then I know this is what I have to do.”

 

Jimmy Butler tries to wear jersey with no name, referees make him change

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler wanted to wear a jersey without a name for the NBA restart. The league shot that down.

Butler tried to do it anyway — he walked out on the court to start the Heat’s first restart game without a name on his jersey. The referees made him change it.

Butler previously explained his reasoning for wanting no name as, “If I wasn’t who I was today, I’m no different than anybody else of color.”

That idea resonated with some players, a reported 30 others wanted no name on their jersey either. It was still a no go with the league, who said it was not part of the curated list of social justice messages that players could wear on their jerseys.

The NBA’s list was not expansive enough for most players, who wanted more. However, no more names were added.

In reaction, the NBPA and Russell Westbrook‘s clothing company teamed up for a line of social justice message apparel.

Rumor: Ante Zizic leaving Cavaliers to play in Europe

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
As had been rumored for a month, after three seasons on the fringes of the NBA, Cavaliers big man Ante Zizic is looking to leave the NBA and sign with a powerhouse European squad, very possibly Real Madrid.

Zizic is a free agent after this season but is still technically under contract through Oct. 18 because the season was extended (the Cavaliers are not one of the teams in the NBA’s restart in Orlando). Zizic is asking out of his Cavaliers contract so he can sign now in Europe, reports Johnny Askounis of Eurohoop.net.

Ante Zizic will move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Real Madrid and participate in preparations for the 2020-21 season with his new side, per Eurohoops sources…. players can still be waived according to traditional NBA salary regulations. As for Zizic, the Cavs are not part of the Orlando bubble and are expected to facilitate his transfer by releasing him soon rather than keeping him contracted until mid-October and preventing him from joining the Madrid powerhouse for the 2020 preseason.

A subsequent report says Zizic is deciding between Real Madrid and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Zizic played in 113 games across three seasons in Cleveland, but in part due to injuries he never found a steady place in the Cavaliers rotation. The Cavaliers didn’t pick up Zizic’s rookie-scale team option for next season (never a good sign for a player’s fit), and with Andre Drummond returning to Cleveland next season, there would be limited minutes for another traditional big. Zizic was drafted at No. 23 in the first round by Boston but traded to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving deal. In three seasons, Zizic averaged 6 points a game in fewer than 14 minutes a night, when he could even get on the court.

Hopefully, a fresh start in Europe will have him getting run and impacting games.