Ante Zizic
Rumor: Ante Zizic leaving Cavaliers to play in Europe

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
As had been rumored for a month, after three seasons on the fringes of the NBA, Cavaliers big man Ante Zizic is looking to leave the NBA and sign with a powerhouse European squad, very possibly Real Madrid.

Zizic is a free agent after this season but is still technically under contract through Oct. 18 because the season was extended (the Cavaliers are not one of the teams in the NBA’s restart in Orlando). Zizic is asking out of his Cavaliers contract so he can sign now in Europe, reports Johnny Askounis of Eurohoop.net.

Ante Zizic will move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Real Madrid and participate in preparations for the 2020-21 season with his new side, per Eurohoops sources…. players can still be waived according to traditional NBA salary regulations. As for Zizic, the Cavs are not part of the Orlando bubble and are expected to facilitate his transfer by releasing him soon rather than keeping him contracted until mid-October and preventing him from joining the Madrid powerhouse for the 2020 preseason.

A subsequent report says Zizic is deciding between Real Madrid and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Zizic played in 113 games across three seasons in Cleveland, but in part due to injuries he never found a steady place in the Cavaliers rotation. The Cavaliers didn’t pick up Zizic’s rookie-scale team option for next season (never a good sign for a player’s fit), and with Andre Drummond returning to Cleveland next season, there would be limited minutes for another traditional big. Zizic was drafted at No. 23 in the first round by Boston but traded to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving deal. In three seasons, Zizic averaged 6 points a game in fewer than 14 minutes a night, when he could even get on the court.

Hopefully, a fresh start in Europe will have him getting run and impacting games.

Jimmy Butler tries to wear jersey with no name, referees make him change

Jimmy Butler name
By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler wanted to wear a jersey without a name for the NBA restart. The league shot that down.

Butler tried to do it anyway — he walked out on the court to start the Heat’s first restart game without a name on his jersey. The referees made him change it.

Butler previously explained his reasoning for wanting no name as, “If I wasn’t who I was today, I’m no different than anybody else of color.”

That idea resonated with some players, a reported 30 others wanted no name on their jersey either. It was still a no go with the league.

The league put together a curated list of social justice messages that players could wear on their jerseys, but the list was not expansive enough for most players, who wanted more. In reaction, the NBPA and Russell Westbrook‘s clothing company teamed up for a line of social justice message apparel.

Warriors GM Bob Myers harbors no ill will toward Kevin Durant for leaving

Bub Myers Kevin Durant
By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Kevin Durant came to the Golden State Warriors and averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds. 5.4 assists, helped lead the team to three straight NBA Finals, winning two where he was named Finals MVP and outplayed LeBron James straight up. For those three seasons, Durant was the best player on the planet.

Then, after tearing his Achilles during the Finals, he decided to bolt for Brooklyn.

That led to a lot of backlash in some quarters of Warriors nation (not to mention from the Durant haters out there), but not from Warriors general manager Bob Myers, maybe the man most impacted by the move. Myers went on “The Woj Pod,” with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and said he didn’t think Durant deserved any criticism. (Hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area)

“Look, the guy came to our team, was MVP of the Finals twice, two championships, three Finals,” Myers told Adrian Wojnarowski, “what do you want? I mean, what do you want to happen? What do you expect out of a human being? What is the problem with that? But, people would find it and seek it.

“Everybody is so fast to look at what’s wrong with a team, and I was just so focused on — and still am — on what was right with all those things, even in losing. Even in the effort you make to win or lose, there are great experiences there. And so for me — and it may have come from I liked the guy, for all of him.

“A lot of people that comment on him would say he shouldn’t have left or he shouldn’t have done this — everybody’s telling him how to live his life. The way I think about Kevin is … just because you don’t understand doesn’t mean he’s confused.”

Durant has discussed his decision at length, and like every big decision in life it wasn’t just one thing. It was a new challenge, it was the argument with Draymond Green, it was building his legacy, it was building his brand, it was how he fit in Golden State, and probably many other things he didn’t talk about publicly.

And it was his choice. Kevin Durant signed a contract and fulfilled it, then decided he wanted to work somewhere else. That’s his right.

It’s understandable Warriors fans are frustrated, but after the run that team has had the past five years there should be nothing but joy and celebration out of Warriors nation for a while. There are Durant haters who would criticize him if he developed a coronavirus vaccine, and the only person who seems to interact with them is Durant himself.

We should all take a lesson from Myers — accept what happened, look at all the good from that relationship, and move on. But we all know that’s not how NBA fandom works in a social media age.

 

Kings player quarantined for two days following inconclusive test; he’s cleared

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
False-positive tests — or, just an inconclusive one — have been a serious concern for teams in the NBA’s restart campus/bubble in Orlando. The NBA has to take any potential positive test very seriously — it must maintain the integrity of the bubble — but a key player could miss a game or more because of the flawed test.

That almost happened to the Sacramento Kings — a player spent two days in quarantine after having an inconclusive test. He has since been cleared, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc Spears of ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that the player had to quarantine for two days after the inconclusive test — or “false positive” — Wednesday, but successive negative results Thursday and Friday allowed for his availability against the Spurs on Friday.

The system worked as it should have: this player had a false positive, he was quarantined, but when he tested negative the next two days he was cleared, and he did not miss one game in the process. The concern from teams is now that games are underway and guys are playing every other day this process will cost a missed game. What if it’s a key rotation player during a playoff series?

It’s likely there will be another false positive, it’s the nature of testing to have a small percentage of them.

So far, there have been no true positives inside the NBA’s bubble, a good sign for the league and all the protocols put in place to create a safe environment. While the NBA’s bubble plan has worked so far, games run through October and there is still a chance the virus finds its way into the NBA’s campus. The league is hoping the bubble will hold, but nothing in 2020 works out quite the way people envision.

Marcus Smart: Referees changed call so Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t foul out

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
With 1:28 left and the Bucks and Celtics tied 107-107, Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane, Marcus Smart tried to slide in front of him to draw the charge — and did. He got the call. It was Antetokounmpo’s sixth foul and would have sent him to the showers.

Then the referees reviewed the video and changed the call to a bock.

After the game, Smart pulled no punches:

“The excuse was I was late on the charge. The replay center said I was late and it was a block. Quite frankly, I think we all know what that was about. Giannis has six fouls. They didn’t want to get him out. Let’s just call a spade a spade. That’s just what it is.”

Smart will be writing a check to the league to cover the fine he will get for that comment.

Reporters passed along Smart’s quote to Antetokounmpo postgame looking for a reaction but got only praise of Smart in return.

The referees got the call right. Smart’s feet were on the restricted area arc when Antetokounmpo made his jump, then while the Greek Freak was airborne Smart moved his foot out of the restricted area. That’s a block—every time.

What should have been a foul came a possession earlier, when Antetokounmpo tried to move through a Daniel Theis screen and hit him on the belt line.

No foul was called, but the referees reviewed it for being a potential “hostile act” — the refs thought Antetokounmpo might have intentionally hit Theis in the, um, family jewels. That was not the case, and crew chief James Capers said he did not see a foul on the play.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks went on to win the game 119-112, in what was the seeding game opener for both teams. Antetokounmpo had 36 points on the night.