Zion Williamson minutes
Zion Williamson “pissed,” still will not play significant minutes next game

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Zion Williamson was glued to the bench during crunch time in the Pelicans’ opening night loss, playing only in a short 3-4 minutes burst at the start of each quarter — and he was “pissed” about it.

It’s also not changing in the next game. Or likely the game after that. Maybe even longer.

After the spark of controversy about Zion’s use grew into a full fire on NBA Twitter after Utah beat New Orleans, Pelicans GM David Griffin addressed the media on Friday. From Will Guillory of The Athletic:

The Pelicans take on the Clippers Saturday, then Monday in what is a critical game against Memphis. The schedule softens up considerably after that.

Zion may not be playing more next game, but they have taken him off the injury report (where he was listed for the opener under “re-conditioning”).

After the Pelicans’ loss, there was a lot of frustration. Williamson himself was “pissed” about his minutes’ restriction, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes said on the Dan Patrick show Friday.

“Of course we wish we could’ve played him down the stretch, but we used the minutes that were given to us, and that’s the way it is,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said after Thursday’s loss. “We weren’t going to stick him back out there. The medical people said we played them in the minutes that were allowed for us to play him, and just move on. I thought he looked good, I thought he had some good moments, and obviously, we’re a much better and different team when he’s out on the floor.”

New Orleans was +13.9 per 100 possessions with Zion on the court in the regular season, but his impact was muted against Utah because he only played 15 minutes (scoring 13 points). For New Orleans this isn’t a playoff race, it is a sprint and they need to outrun a good Trail Blazers team, plus Sacramento and San Antonio (the latter two are shorthanded at the restart).

Ultimately the Pelicans need Zion, but they have been cautious with him and his health going back to Summer League a year ago (where he played one half). That mentality is not changing now.

Magic’s Jonathan Isaac: Kneeling, wearing BLM T-shirt not “answer” for him

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Through every game so far during the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, every player, coach, and referee has kneeled during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter. It has become the norm.

Which is why the Magic’s Jonathan Isaac stood out — he did not wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt for warmups Friday, then he stood for the national anthem. So far, he is the only player to do so.

Isaac is passionate about his Christian faith and said that racism is condemned in the Gospel but that wearing a BLM shirt or kneeling was not the answer for him. (Hat tip Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.)

“Absolutely I believe Black Lives Matter. A lot went into my decision … kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don’t go hand in hand in supporting Black lives. I do believe that Black lives matter, I just felt like it was a decision I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives…

“I don’t think that kneeling or putting on a T-shirt for me, personally, is the answer. For me, Black lives are supported through the Gospel, all lives are supported through the Gospel,. We all fall short of God’s glory, and at the end of the day, whoever will humble themselves and seek God and repent their sins, then we could see our mistakes and people’s mistakes and people’s evil in a different light, and that it would help bring us closer together and get past skin color, get past anything that’s on the surface that doesn’t really deal with the hearts of men and women.”

Coach Steve Clifford said after the game Isaac’s teammates support his decision and reasons for not kneeling or wearing a BLM shirt.

We will see if any other players choose to follow Isaac’s lead.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac stands for national anthem (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
For decades, people stood during the national anthem. It’s just what was done. That’s why Colin Kaepernick drew so much attention by kneeling. Yet, as he kneeled, most people – including all NBA players – stood for the Star Spangled Banner.

We’ve come full circle.

Kneeling for the anthem has become more acceptable as people have come to recognize the issues Kaepernick protested – racism, particularly through police brutality. Now, NBA players are uniting to kneel during the anthem. Just a day into the resumption at Disney World, kneeling has become so commonplace within the league that standing during the anthem sticks out.

Unlike the rest of the Magic and Nets before today’s game,  Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac stood for the national anthem. Isaac also differed from other players by not wearing a “BLACK LIVES MATTER” shirt.

Just as I felt with Kaepernick, I have respect for Isaac following his own code of ethics – especially amid pressure to do otherwise, especially publicly. It can be difficult to go against the grain.

Isaac has previously shown he doesn’t follow the crowd on issues important to him.

Why did he stand today? That’s on him to explain – if he wants.

I hope he will.

That’s not necessarily fair. Isaac has stood for the national anthem before every game of his NBA career. Nobody sought an explanation then.

But whether or not he wanted to draw attention, Isaac did. I also suspect he was smart enough to know it was coming. This wasn’t James Harden inadvertently wearing a political mask that he thought looked cool. Discussions of national-anthem protests have factored prominently into the discourse, including among NBA players.

What Isaac did was brave. That’s something.

It’s hard to evaluate much further unless he explains his reasoning.

Steve Kerr on Daryl Morey-China-Hong Kong situation: ‘I handled it really poorly’

Warriors coach Steve Kerr in China
By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is incredibly outspoken on political issues. He even once said, “If you look at the history of the world, the biggest problems come when people don’t speak. So, I think it’s important to express your views.”

But when controversy erupted over Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters (who trying to maintain and expand their freedoms) and the NBA’s relationship with China, Kerr was quiet.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

I’m glad Kerr admitted his remorse.

At very minimum, Morey deserved stronger support for exercising his freedom of speech. That should have been easy to provide. Yet, even the NBA itself needed multiple attempts to get that right. So many around the league blew that easiest test.

Kerr is right: The NBA is far from unique as an American company operating in China. But the NBA looked ill-prepared for this inevitable dispute. And more than just tolerating authoritarianism in China, the NBA has reportedly even been complicit in abuses.

The money can be blinding.

And then there is the actual substance of Morey’s tweet – supporting the Hong Kong protesters. Kerr still didn’t directly address that.

Nor does he have to. Kerr was reasonable when he said he needn’t address every issue around the world.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and team owners should do more to explain the league’s business interests on China. That responsibility shouldn’t fall onto coaches and players just because they’re in front of the media more often.

But it stood out that Kerr, for all his political outspokenness, kept quiet in a situation where the NBA – which includes Kerr – had significant revenue on the line.

It was a difficult situation. It wasn’t just Kerr’s money at stake. Everyone involved with the league had a vested interest in keeping China happy. Everyone involved with the league has a vested interest in keeping China happy.

Even now, Kerr still doesn’t say anything nearly as divisive as Morey tweeted.

While I appreciate Kerr admitting he mishandled the situation, it’s not as if he has suddenly become a leader on the human-rights issues in China. He’s just not as quiet as he initially was.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says play-in system unfair

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are feisty.

That attitude is a reason they climbed to eighth place in the Western Conference. Memphis held a 3.5-game advantage for playoff position when the NBA suspended its season due to coronavirus.

But now the Grizzlies must hold off the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Kings, Spurs and Suns in a  fairly wide-open race for the No. 8 seed.

If up more than four games on the ninth-place team after seeding games, the eighth-place team will make the playoffs. Otherwise, the eighth- and ninth-place teams will enter a play-in with the ninth-place team needing to win twice before the eight-place team wins once.

Is that system fair?

Morant, via ESPN:

Honestly, I don’t think so. But we can’t control that. Only thing we can control is how we go out and attack each of these games before that decision is made.

Morant clearly still has his feistiness.

Memphis also still has a significant advantage over New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix.

The Grizzlies are the most likely team of that group to make the playoffs outright. They’re the most likely team to reach the play-in stage. They’re the most likely team to have the eighth-place advantage in a play-in.

The NBA is properly rewarding Memphis based on the regular-season standings. If anything, the new format gives the Grizzlies an even better chance of reaching the postseason.

Remember, Memphis built its lead in part because its schedule so far happened to be easier than New Orleans’. That was going to flip the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies’ playoff odds were far from overwhelming when play shut down:

There was so much talk of resuming with just the top eight teams in each conference. Compared to that, Memphis has a much tougher road.

But compared to a normal finish to the season, this setup rates between fair and too favorable to the Grizzlies.

At least Morant is responding with a healthy mentality. So many great players find slights, real or imagined, for motivation. The Grizzlies will be ready to earn a playoff berth – just like they would’ve had to in normal times.