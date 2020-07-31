Magic forward Jonathan Isaac stands for national anthem (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
For decades, people stood during the national anthem. It’s just what was done. That’s why Colin Kaepernick drew so much attention by kneeling. Yet, as he kneeled, most people – including all NBA players – stood for the Star Spangled Banner.

We’ve come full circle.

Kneeling for the anthem has become more acceptable as people have come to recognize the issues Kaepernick protested – racism, particularly through police brutality. Now, NBA players are uniting to kneel during the anthem. Just a day into the resumption at Disney World, kneeling has become so commonplace within the league that standing during the anthem sticks out.

Unlike the rest of the Magic and Nets before today’s game,  Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac stood for the national anthem. Isaac also differed from other players by not wearing a “BLACK LIVES MATTER” shirt.

Just as I felt with Kaepernick, I have respect for Isaac following his own code of ethics – especially amid pressure to do otherwise, especially publicly. It can be difficult to go against the grain.

Isaac has previously shown he doesn’t follow the crowd on issues important to him.

Why did he stand today? That’s on him to explain – if he wants.

I hope he will.

That’s not necessarily fair. Isaac has stood for the national anthem before every game of his NBA career. Nobody sought an explanation then.

But whether or not he wanted to draw attention, Isaac did. I also suspect he was smart enough to know it was coming. This wasn’t James Harden inadvertently wearing a political mask that he thought looked cool. Discussions of national-anthem protests have factored prominently into the discourse, including among NBA players.

What Isaac did was brave. That’s something.

It’s hard to evaluate much further unless he explains his reasoning.

Steve Kerr on Daryl Morey-China-Hong Kong situation: ‘I handled it really poorly’

Warriors coach Steve Kerr in China
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is incredibly outspoken on political issues. He even once said, “If you look at the history of the world, the biggest problems come when people don’t speak. So, I think it’s important to express your views.”

But when controversy erupted over Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters (who trying to maintain and expand their freedoms) and the NBA’s relationship with China, Kerr was quiet.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

I’m glad Kerr admitted his remorse.

At very minimum, Morey deserved stronger support for exercising his freedom of speech. That should have been easy to provide. Yet, even the NBA itself needed multiple attempts to get that right. So many around the league blew that easiest test.

Kerr is right: The NBA is far from unique as an American company operating in China. But the NBA looked ill-prepared for this inevitable dispute. And more than just tolerating authoritarianism in China, the NBA has reportedly even been complicit in abuses.

The money can be blinding.

And then there is the actual substance of Morey’s tweet – supporting the Hong Kong protesters. Kerr still didn’t directly address that.

Nor does he have to. Kerr was reasonable when he said he needn’t address every issue around the world.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and team owners should do more to explain the league’s business interests on China. That responsibility shouldn’t fall onto coaches and players just because they’re in front of the media more often.

But it stood out that Kerr, for all his political outspokenness, kept quiet in a situation where the NBA – which includes Kerr – had significant revenue on the line.

It was a difficult situation. It wasn’t just Kerr’s money at stake. Everyone involved with the league had a vested interest in keeping China happy. Everyone involved with the league has a vested interest in keeping China happy.

Even now, Kerr still doesn’t say anything nearly as divisive as Morey tweeted.

While I appreciate Kerr admitting he mishandled the situation, it’s not as if he has suddenly become a leader on the human-rights issues in China. He’s just not as quiet as he initially was.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says play-in system unfair

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are feisty.

That attitude is a reason they climbed to eighth place in the Western Conference. Memphis held a 3.5-game advantage for playoff position when the NBA suspended its season due to coronavirus.

But now the Grizzlies must hold off the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Kings, Spurs and Suns in a  fairly wide-open race for the No. 8 seed.

If up more than four games on the ninth-place team after seeding games, the eighth-place team will make the playoffs. Otherwise, the eighth- and ninth-place teams will enter a play-in with the ninth-place team needing to win twice before the eight-place team wins once.

Is that system fair?

Morant, via ESPN:

Honestly, I don’t think so. But we can’t control that. Only thing we can control is how we go out and attack each of these games before that decision is made.

Morant clearly still has his feistiness.

Memphis also still has a significant advantage over New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix.

The Grizzlies are the most likely team of that group to make the playoffs outright. They’re the most likely team to reach the play-in stage. They’re the most likely team to have the eighth-place advantage in a play-in.

The NBA is properly rewarding Memphis based on the regular-season standings. If anything, the new format gives the Grizzlies an even better chance of reaching the postseason.

Remember, Memphis built its lead in part because its schedule so far happened to be easier than New Orleans’. That was going to flip the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies’ playoff odds were far from overwhelming when play shut down:

There was so much talk of resuming with just the top eight teams in each conference. Compared to that, Memphis has a much tougher road.

But compared to a normal finish to the season, this setup rates between fair and too favorable to the Grizzlies.

At least Morant is responding with a healthy mentality. So many great players find slights, real or imagined, for motivation. The Grizzlies will be ready to earn a playoff berth – just like they would’ve had to in normal times.

Donovan Mitchell wears bulletproof vest to first bubble game

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
Jazz, Pelicans, Lakers and Clippers players kneeled during the national anthem last night. Though that protest – against racism, particularly through police brutality – remains powerful, it has lost some resonance in the years since Colin Kaepernick first did it. People have normalized seeing it, and the most effective peaceful protests spark more of a visceral reaction.

So, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell found a new way to capture attention – wearing a bulletproof vest (covered in names of people killed by police) to his game.

Jeremy Christopher:

Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report:

Mitchell:

There was a quote that really said “Am I next?” on the back of somebody’s jersey. And I think the biggest thing is, it doesn’t matter how much money or it doesn’t matter how famous you are. As an African-American male, that’s who we are. It doesn’t matter what your job is, what your name is. And I think being able to wear a bulletproof vest just shows – and I kind of had my hands up as well, just kind of like look, “Hands up, don’t shoot.” We’re tired of seeing this. We’re tired. We’re tired, and everybody’s tired of it. So for me, to make that statement, I think was just something I really wanted to do. And I think as African Americans, male or female, we’re sick and tired of being afraid.

What a remarkable image – Mitchell arriving to work, listening to headphones, carrying a cup of coffee… and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Black men face a 1 in 1,000 chance of being killed by police during their lifetimes, according to a recent study. That is an incredibly high number! Many more black men have stories of being harassed by police, fearing they’ll be the next statistic.

There are numerous reasons for the problem – from overly intrusive laws to actions of individual police officers and many factors in between. They all should be addressed. First, Americans must recognize the scope of the problem.

Mitchell certainly used his platform well to raise attention to the issue.

Why did Zion Williamson sit out final seconds of Pelicans’ loss?

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
After Rudy Gobert his a pair of free throws to put the Jazz ahead 106-104, the Pelicans had 6.9 seconds to get off a shot that would either tie the game or get them the win with a three.

The Pelicans are in a sprint to make the playoffs. Those final seconds are when you need your closer on the court.

Zion Williamson is New Orlean’s closer.

Coach Alvin Gentry had him glued to the bench in those seconds.

From the second Brandon Ingram‘s isolation three rimed out and the Pelicans suffered a painful loss to start their sprint to try and make the playoffs, there was a lot of second-guessing of Gentry’s decision to have Zion Williamson sit out that play.

Williamson was on a minutes limit for the game due to “re-conditioning” and Gentry had chosen to use those minutes at the start of each quarter.

Gentry said postgame he could not put Zion back in for those seven seconds.



“Of course we wish we could’ve played him down the stretch, but we used the minutes that were given to us, and that’s the way it is. We weren’t going to stick him back out there. The medical people said we played them in the minutes that were allowed for us to play him, and just move on. I thought he looked good, I thought he had some good moments, and obviously we’re a much better and different team when he’s out on the floor.”

Seven seconds. This wasn’t running Zion back out there for four minutes to end the game (although an argument could be made if Zion can only play three or four minutes a quarter to save some of those for the end of the game). This was one play.

That play ended up being a red-hot J.J. Redick coming off a triple pin-down and popping open at the top of the arc — which he did. The final screen by Derrick Favors kept Joe Ingles from switching out on to Redick long enough to get him the ball for a shot. Instead, Brandon Ingram held onto the ball and took the isolation wing three — and it wasn’t a terrible shot. It just wasn’t the best option. It rimmed out.

The Pelicans didn’t just lose because of that play and shot. Their interior defense was dreadful all night long (the Jazz had 56 points in the paint and had their way inside), and the Pelicans turned the ball over 20 times (one in five trips down the court). New Orleans has been terrible in clutch games all season long (7-18 in games within three points in the final two minutes before the restart). No one thing costs a team a game.

That loss hurts the Pelicans playoff push, moving them four games back of Memphis and half-a-game behind Portland and Sacramento (who have yet to play in the restart). Next up for the Pelicans is an elite Clippers squad on Saturday, a very tough test, after which the schedule softens up. The Pelicans are certainly not out of the playoff chase, but in this eight-game sprint they stumbled out of the blocks and now face the real possibility of going 0-2 to open the restart.

Which is why it’s hard not to wonder: Would Zion on the floor, with his gravity rolling to the rim and drawing defenders, with his ability to finish inside, have gotten the Pelicans a better shot?

We’ll never know.

But we should have found out.