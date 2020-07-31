LeBron James putback proves to be game-winner, as Lakers top Clippers 103-101

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 1:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After everything that has happened this year, doesn’t 2020 owe us seven games of Lakers vs. Clippers?

It may have been an often sloppy first-game back for both teams, but the Clippers and Lakers remain incredibly even as teams. In a seven-game series, Anthony Davis may be the difference — he had 34 points on the night and kept getting key Clippers in foul trouble.

But with the opening night game on the line, it was LeBron James following up his own shot that proved to be the game-winner in a dramatic 103-101 win (then LeBron made a great read and switch on the other end to blow up a Clippers’ dribble handoff and preserve the win).

This was the kind of return the NBA needed.

“The game of basketball has always been bigger than the ball and the rim, 10 guys on the floor and referees,” LeBron said in a televised interview after the game. “It’s an opportunity to use this platform and spread a lot of positive, a lot of love throughout the course of the whole world. We understand what is going on in society right now and we’re using this NBA playoff format, as the players, as coaches, as organizations, to continue to stand strong on that.

“This is a good start tonight. It’s great to have the NBA back.”

It is.

Before the game, both teams knelt during the anthem, their arms locked together, and wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, to help keep the focus on social justice movements. The Jazz and Pelicans players had done the exact same thing before the first game of the night.

“[We] played for something. We stood up for something. We kneeled for something,” the Clippers Paul George said after the game. “This league is all about unity. Can’t say it enough. I love being a part of it because of the brotherhood of this league. At the same time, we know that we can change things as well.”

The game started out looking like a preseason game — 21 fouls in the first quarter while the teams combined to shoot 2-of-15 from three. Both teams also struggled with turnovers. It was to be expected on the first real game after four months off.

It also looked like the other games when these teams met — two top-five defenses in the league turn games into gritty, grinding games.

Davis said afterward he thrives in those kinds of games — and he did again. His 34 points came on 19 shots, but he got to the free-throw line 17 times. He also was keen on the defensive end. The Clippers do not have a good counter for him (not that any team does).

The Lakers also got 16 points from Kyle Kuzma and 11 on a strong night from Dion Waiters. The Lakers were +17 in the 21 minutes these two shared the court.

The Clippers got 30 points from Paul George, who looked healthy and rested, and 28 from Kawhi Leonard, who was a force on both ends. The problem is the other Clippers shot 14-of-41 (34.2%), and the other three starters were just 4-of-17 (23.5%). They were also sloppy with the ball, compiling 20 turnovers. The Clippers missed having Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench to spark that unit.

More importantly, the synchronicity of the Clippers defense was off much of the night, the recognition and rotations a step slow. Against an elite team like the Lakers, that will get a team in trouble.

“When you don’t have guys, you have to execute. We didn’t execute many plays tonight offensively,” Doc Rivers said after the game. “We had 20 turnovers. We gave up offensive rebounds. We lost guys in coverage defensively. So in that way, it was disappointing.”

With the win, the Lakers’ magic number is one to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Ultimately, however, this game doesn’t matter much. The next time these teams might meet (almost certainly in the Western Conference Finals, providing both teams advance) everything will be on the line.

 

 

 

Why did Zion Williamson sit out final seconds of Pelicans’ loss?

Zion Williamson out
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After Rudy Gobert his a pair of free throws to put the Jazz ahead 106-104, the Pelicans had 6.9 seconds to get off a shot that would either tie the game or get them the win with a three. The Pelicans are in a sprint to make the playoffs. This is when you need your closer on the court.

Zion Williamson is New Orlean’s closer.

Coach Alvin Gentry had him glued to the bench in those seconds.

From the second Brandon Ingram‘s isolation three rimed out and the Pelicans suffered a painful loss to start their sprint to try and make the playoffs, there was a lot of second-guessing of Gentry’s decision to have Zion Williamson sit out that play.

Williamson was on a minutes limit for the game due to “re-conditioning” and Gentry had chosen to use those minutes at the start of each quarter.

Gentry said postgame he could not put Zion back in for those seven seconds.



“Of course we wish we could’ve played him down the stretch, but we used the minutes that were given to us, and that’s the way it is. We weren’t going to stick him back out there. The medical people said we played them in the minutes that were allowed for us to play him, and just move on. I thought he looked good, I thought he had some good moments, and obviously we’re a much better and different team when he’s out on the floor.”

Seven seconds. This wasn’t running Zion back out there for four minutes to end the game (although an argument could be made if Zion can only play three or four minutes a quarter to save some of those for the end of the game). This was one play.

That play ended up being a red-hot J.J. Redick coming off a triple pin-down and popping open at the top of the arc — which he did. The final screen by Derrick Favors kept Joe Ingles from switching out on to Redick long enough to get him the ball for a shot. Instead, Brandon Ingram held onto the ball and took the isolation wing three — and it wasn’t a terrible shot. It just wasn’t the best option. It rimmed out.

The Pelicans didn’t just lose because of that play and shot. Their interior defense was dreadful all night long (the Jazz had 56 points in the paint and had their way inside), the Pelicans turned the ball over 20 times (one in five trips down the court). New Orleans has been terrible in clutch games all season long (7-18 in games within three points in the final two minutes before the restart). No one thing costs a team a game.

That loss hurts the Pelicans playoff push, moving them four games back of Memphis and half-a-game behind Portland and Sacramento (who have yet to play in the restart). Next up for the Pelicans is an elite Clippers squad on Saturday, a very tough test, after which the schedule softens up. The Pelicans are certainly not out of the playoff chase, but in this eight-game sprint they stumbled out of the blocks and now face the real possibility of going 0-2 to open the restart.

Which is why it’s hard not to wonder: Would Zion on the floor, with his gravity rolling to the rim and drawing defenders, with his ability to finish inside, have gotten the Pelicans a better shot?

We’ll never know.

But we should have found out.

Knicks’ Leon Rose on rebuild: ‘We have not set a timeline’

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s going to take as long as it takes.

The Knicks have work to do, something new coach Tom Thibodeau and new team president Leon Rose were honest about at Thibodeau’s introductory (virtual) press conference Thursday. Rose, facing questions for the first time since becoming team president, said all the right things about the Knicks’ need to build a new culture. And that could take some time.

Via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“We have not set a timeline. We are taking it one day at a time. We felt Tom was that coach who can take us with development to becoming a perennial winner. That happens one step at a time,” Rose said. “At the moment we don’t know what the roster will be moving forward. We have decisions we have to make. The important thing is to instill the culture, focus on the development and take it from there.”

That is both true and exactly what Rose should say. Rose having patience is not the concern, however, it’s the guy who hired him that everyone is watching.

Actions will speak louder than words.

The Knicks need to develop young players such as Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett. They also need a lot more talent on that roster; there simply is not enough. They need shooting, a true point guard to organize the offense and run the show, shooting, wing defenders, shooting, and whoever they draft this year in the lottery hopefully is a good shooter. There’s a theme there.

Rose sounded like a guy on the right path. He’s got his guy as the coach. It’s a good start.

Three Things to Know: Kneeling, LeBron game-winner, it’s good to have the NBA back

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 2:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is back, but with all the news coming out of the bubble there is a lot to unpack — especially with games spread out into the afternoon — so every weekday during the NBA restart we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

1) The games started with players kneeling during the anthem…

NBA players went to Orlando saying they would not let the return of games become a distraction to the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements. They would keep the message in front of people.

They did that on opening night, kneeling during the national anthem before both games. Before the first game, Jazz and Pelicans players, wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, locked arms and taking a knee. It was a powerful moment.

The Lakers and Clippers did the same thing before their opening night game.

The team coaches and referees also kneeled.

“[We] played for something. We stood up for something. We kneeled for something,” the Clippers Paul George said after the game. “This league is all about unity. Can’t say it enough. I love being a part of it because of the brotherhood of this league. At the same time, we know that we can change things as well.”

“There’s been progress, but in the past when we’ve seen progress we’ve let our foot off the gas a little bit,” LeBron James said of social justice movements around the NBA (after hitting the game-winner against the Clippers). “We can’t do that. We want to continue to keep our foot on the gas, push forward, continue to spread love throughout America. We’re dealing with a lot of racism, a lot of social injustice, a lot of police brutality, not only in my neighborhoods, not only with Black people, but with people of color. It’s something we want to continue to have people’s ears open to. And we have ears now.”

More than just words, players are taking concrete steps big and small to further that cause. The NBA and players union are helping with that. It was a good look for everyone.

2) … Then the first game ended with everyone asking, “where is Zion?”

The Utah Jazz are a good team trying to find a rhythm, but the New Orleans Pelicans needed this game — they are the ones in a sprint to make the play-in game against Memphis. New Orleans simply cannot afford to lose winnable games, yet the Pelicans — who led 96-89 with 7:00 left — did just that. They blew another fourth-qarter lead, a season-long trend. This come-from-ahead loss was a punch to the gut.

In what had been a sloppy-at-times back-and-forth game, Rudy Gobert sank two free throws — giving him 14 points on the night — to put the Jazz up 106-104 with seven seconds left. New Orleans had one last shot to force overtime, or maybe even get the win.

New Orleans needed its closer and, rookie or not, Zion Williamson is that guy. He had 13 points on the night in 15 minutes of action, seemed an obvious substitution here — New Orleans needed a bucket and the rookie gets buckets.

However, Zion reached his minutes limit (one coach Alvin Gentry refused to discuss pregame but owned up to after), and he wouldn’t put his rookie star in for that last play. For seven seconds.

Should Zion have been on the court?

Yes, for the final shot he should have been. Having Derrick Favors on the court instead allowed the Jazz to switch out and stop the original plan for the Pelicans’ final shot, a red-hot J.J. Redick coming off a triple pin down (although it was open enough, Ingram didn’t try to get him the ball). The backup plan was Brandon Ingram in isolation. He didn’t get off a bad shot, it just missed.

But the gravity of Zion in that setting might well have opened up something better. We’ll never know.

Overall this was a game where two teams played unimpressive defense. Both teams need to tighten up on that end if they are going to make any noise in Orlando.

Despite missing the game-winner, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 23 points, but another impressive night from him caught the eye of Kevin Durant.

Utah got 23 points off the bench from Jordan Clarkson, plus 20 each from Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert scored the NBA’s first points in its return and had the game-winner at the end.

“Life works in mysterious ways,” Gobert said after the game.

3) Would the NBA be back without a LeBron James game-winner?

It just seemed scripted.

Paul George had tied the game with a three, and things were poised to go to overtime.

LeBron James just knows how to make plays when it matters — he missed his first attempt but followed up his own shot and his second attempt proved to be the game-winner in a dramatic 103-101 win. LeBron wasn’t done, made a great read and switch on the other end — the Clippers tried to run something similar to what got George a three, but LeBron read it and jumped out to blow it up — to preserve the win.

It was a perfect end for Lakers’ nation — and just NBA fans looking for drama. The league brought that opening night.

This game started out looking like a preseason game — 21 fouls in the first quarter while the teams combined to shoot 2-of-15 from three. Scott Foster wanted everyone to know he was there in the bubble. Both teams also struggled with turnovers. It wasn’t pretty but it was to be expected on the first real game after four months off.

With two top-five defenses, these Los Angeles showdowns turn into gritty, grinding games.

Davis said afterward he thrives in those kinds of games — and he did again. His 34 points came on 19 shots, but he got to the free-throw line 17 times. He was a beast on the defensive end as well. The Lakers also got 16 points from Kyle Kuzma and 11 on a strong night from Dion Waiters. The Lakers were +17 in the 21 minutes these two shared the court.

The Clippers got 30 points from Paul George, who looked healthy and rested, and 28 from Kawhi Leonard. The problem is the other Clippers shot 14-of-41 (34.2%). The Clippers missed having Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench to spark that unit, and without them the team’s execution was off all night. Doc Rivers can live with that, the Clipper games that matter against the Lakers will not come for more than a month.

Bonus Thing to Know: It’s official: Tom Thibodeau is the coach of the New York Knicks.

We’d known for five days — and, frankly, for a lot longer than that — Tom Thibodeau would be the next coach of the New York Knicks. Thursday, it became official.

And it’s a great story.

The Knicks got their man. Thibodeau is as good a coach as was available, someone capable of building a culture of hard work, player development (even if his record there is uneven), and personal responsibility — top to bottom — that the franchise needs.

But it means Thibodeau needs to make changes from what we have seen before. He has in the past run players into the ground with short rotations and heavy minutes for the few guys he trusts — in his last full season in Minnesota, both Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were in the top 10 in total minutes played, and both played a full 82-games schedule. The Knicks have promising young players in Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett, but they shouldn’t be playing 38 minutes a night.

Beyond that, the Knicks front office needs to draft better, but then Thibodeau needs to trust his young players, let them play through some mistakes, and coach them up. He needs to show patience, something not considered a Thibodeau strength in the back. Thibs needs to hire development-minded assistant coaches and giving them room to operate (sources around the league have told NBC Sports Thibodeau likes to control everything, designing every practice and game plan, down to the writing on the whiteboard before games and more).

This is a good hire. It can work. But if both Thibodeau and the Knicks organization don’t evolve, it will just be more of the same in Madison Square Garden.

Rudy Gobert scores night’s first points, game-winning free-throws lifting Jazz over Pelicans

Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 30, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rudy Gobert sank two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to cap a 14-point, 12-rebound and three-block performance, giving the Utah Jazz a 106-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA’s restart on Thursday night.

New Orleans, which led for most of the game and by as many as 16 points, nearly pulled out the victory as time expired when Brandon Ingram‘s 3-point attempt rimmed out in a bitter end to his 23-point night.

“He’s made a ton of big shots for us this year, but the bottom line is I don’t think it should have come down to that,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “We let a golden opportunity slip away.”

Zion Williamson, who missed nearly two weeks of practice after leaving the team for a family medical matter on July 16, was deemed fit to start, although his playing time was limited.

He scored 13 points in just more than 15 minutes, highlighted by a couple of alley-oop dunks, one on a nearly half-court lob from Lonzo Ball.

But Williamson checked out for good with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter and watched the tense finish from the sideline.

“Of course we wish we could have played him down the stretch, but he’d used the minutes that was given to us, so that’s the way it is,” Gentry said. “We weren’t going to stick him back out there.”

Williamson said he “did want to be out there, but we’re just working my way back into my flow. That’s all it is.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points for Utah and helped lead a second-half comeback, while Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each added 20.

“When Jordan has space on the floor to work, he’s really difficult to guard,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “That’s what you saw in the second half.”

JJ Redick scored 21, including a clutch 3 to tie it at 102, while Jrue Holiday added 20 points for New Orleans.

The game was tied at 104 after Ingram’s free throws with 32 seconds left and Conley missed inside with just less than 20 seconds to go, but got his own rebound. The Jazz moved the ball to Mitchell, whose drive forced New Orleans to collapse on him before he fed Gobert for a dunk attempt that Derrick Favors could only stop with forceful foul.

“For Donovan to find Rudy at the end of the game there is a heck of a play, and then Rudy goes and makes the two free throws,” Snyder said. “Those guys have done that hundreds and hundreds of times.”

Gobert, who’d featured prominently on defense with clean rejections of Williamson and Favors, calmly made the deciding foul shots.

“He impacts the game so many ways,” Snyder said. “But often times, it’s not with his scoring.”

With Williamson on the bench, New Orleans closed the first quarter with an 18-4 run, highlighted by Ingram’s dunk, finger roll and 3, to take a lead it would hold until late in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans had its biggest lead when Holiday’s fadeaway made it 60-44 late in the second quarter.

After Utah methodically pulled within one possession in the middle of the fourth quarter, New Orleans threatened to pull away again when Ingram hit a pull-up and E'Twaun Moore hit a 3 made possible by Jaxson Hayes‘ offensive rebound.

But the Jazz weren’t finished, going on an 11-1 run, marked by Mitchell’s driving floater off the glass, to take a late three-point lead inside the final four minutes.