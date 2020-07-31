LeBron James putback proves game-winner, Lakers top Clippers 103-101

After everything that has happened this year, doesn’t 2020 owe us seven games of Lakers vs. Clippers?

It may have been an often sloppy first-game back for both teams, but the Clippers and Lakers remain incredibly even as teams. In a seven-game series, Anthony Davis may be the difference — he had 34 points on the night and kept getting key Clippers in foul trouble.

But with the opening night game on the line, it was LeBron James following up his own shot that proved to be the game-winner in a dramatic 103-101 win (then LeBron made a great read and switch on the other end to blow up a Clippers’ dribble handoff and preserve the win).

The end of this Lakers-Clippers game was wild 😱 pic.twitter.com/j4OEGE7vpb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2020

This was the kind of return the NBA needed.

“The game of basketball has always been bigger than the ball and the rim, 10 guys on the floor and referees,” LeBron said in a televised interview after the game. “It’s an opportunity to use this platform and spread a lot of positive, a lot of love throughout the course of the whole world. We understand what is going on in society right now and we’re using this NBA playoff format, as the players, as coaches, as organizations, to continue to stand strong on that.

“This is a good start tonight. It’s great to have the NBA back.”

It is.

The Clippers got 30 points from Paul George, who looked healthy and rested, and 28 from Kawhi Leonard, who was a force on both ends. The problem is the other Clippers shot 14-of-41 (34.2%), and the other three starters were just 4-of-17 (23.5%). They were also sloppy with the ball, compiling 20 turnovers. The Clippers missed having Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench to spark that unit.

More importantly, the synchronicity of the Clippers defense was off much of the night, the recognition and rotations a step slow. Against an elite team like the Lakers, that will get a team in trouble.