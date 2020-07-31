Giannis Antetokounmpo got the calls, 36 points, leads Bucks past Celtics

Associated PressJul 31, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

A replay overturned what would have been the NBA’s MVP sixth foul with 1:28 left and he made the most of his second chance, helping the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in the Bucks’ first game in the restart. Milwaukee improved the NBA’s best record to 54-12 and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

It appeared the Bucks would have to do it without the Greek Freak when Marcus Smart slid in front of a driving Antetokounmpo as he scored in the lane. A charge was called but eventually overturned, with Smart saying the official explanation from referees was that he was too late.

“Quite frankly, I think we know all what that was all about. Giannis’ sixth foul and they didn’t want to get him out,” Smart said. “Let’s just call that spade a spade and that’s just what it is.”

The Bucks disagreed.

“I felt like he was moving on the last play but either way if it was a charge, if it was not a charge, I’m happy that we got the win and I’ll learn from the play,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo made the free throw to make it 110-107. Khris Middleton then knocked down a 3-pointer for a six-point advantage.

Middleton added 18 points for the Bucks, who played without Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton while they work on their conditioning after testing positive for the coronavirus. Marvin Williams sat out with a strained left groin.

Smart scored 23 points for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown had 22, but star forward Jayson Tatum had a nightmarish restart. He had five points on 2-for-18 shooting — though he actually only made one basket.

Kemba Walker scored 16 points but played just 19 minutes as the Celtics look to keep the All-Star guard healthy after he’s been battling a sore knee.

Milwaukee had lost its final three games before the season was suspended in March but came back looking like the team that otherwise overpowered opponents all season. The Bucks broke to a 17-2 lead and should have been pitching a shutout. The lone Boston basket came when Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews tipped in Walker’s missed 3-pointer. Tatum was given credit for the basket as the closest Celtics player.

“I thought we had a great mindset coming out in the first five minutes,” Bucks center Brook Lopez said.

Spurs’ coaches Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon stand during anthem

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gregg Popovich — a United States Air Force Academy graduate and coach of USA Basketball’s national team — along with his assistant Becky Hammon became the latest people to choose to stand for the national anthem during the NBA’s restart.

Both wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts but became the first coaches in Orlando for the restart of the NBA season not to take a knee. Popovich, who has never shied away from speaking on political matters or criticizing President Donald Trump, had this to say about the fight for racial justice before the game, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio News-Express:

“With the events that we’ve all witnessed in this last year, it’s just logical and wise to try to keep that momentum, going and try to keep this on the front burner. Because it’s a national embarrassment. It keeps us from being the country we should be and the country that was promised to everyone. Nothing could be more poignant than to have all of the teams here all committed to making statements and letting it be known that this has got to change. And not just a little bit.”

Hammon stood with her arms on the shoulders of Spurs assistant Will Hardy and team point guard Patty Mills (both of whom kneeled).

Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Issac became the first player to stand during the anthem, later saying his decision was tied to his religious beliefs and that Black Lives Matter was something expressed in the Gospel.

CJ McCollum’s 33 lifts Portland to important OT win against Memphis

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 33 points, teaming with Damian Lillard for 11 of Portland’s 16 in overtime, and the Trail Blazers pulled out a desperately needed victory to resume their season by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 140-135 on Friday.

Lillard finished with 29 points and nine assists as the Trail Blazers boosted their hopes for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Carmelo Anthony added 21 points as Portland moved within 2 1/2 games of the Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. New Orleans, after a Thursday night loss, is 3 1/2 games back of the Grizzlies. If Portland or any team finishes as the nine seed and within 4 games of the eighth seed, it forces a play-in series.

McCollum started fast, scoring 19 points in the first half, and finished strong with two crucial 3-pointers in overtime. The first one to open the extra period gave Portland the lead for good, and he added six assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 33 points and rookie Ja Morant added 22 points and 11 assists for Memphis.

It certainly wasn’t pretty. Portland was called for 36 fouls, sending Memphis to the free throw line 50 times. The Grizzlies drew 26 fouls and the teams combined for five technical fouls.

But it was a wild start to their resumption of the NBA season.

Memphis rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to take an 11-point lead, then gave it away almost as quickly. When the Grizzlies recovered to take a 112-103 lead with 6:01 left in regulation, it appeared the Grizzlies might pad their lead in the standings.

Instead, Anthony’s 3 with 37.5 seconds left tied the score at 124 and Morant fell on a last-second fast break, sending the game to overtime.

After McCollum broke the tie with the opening 3, Gary Trent Jr. and McCollum followed with two more 3s to make it 135-124 and the Grizzlies couldn’t get closer than three the rest of the game.

Magic’s Jonathan Isaac: Kneeling, wearing BLM T-shirt not “answer” for him

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Through every game so far during the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, every player, coach, and referee has kneeled during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter. It has become the norm.

Which is why the Magic’s Jonathan Isaac stood out — he did not wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt for warmups Friday, then he stood for the national anthem. So far, he is the only player to do so.

Isaac is passionate about his Christian faith and said that racism is condemned in the Gospel but that wearing a BLM shirt or kneeling was not the answer for him. (Hat tip Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.)

“Absolutely I believe Black Lives Matter. A lot went into my decision … kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don’t go hand in hand in supporting Black lives. I do believe that Black lives matter, I just felt like it was a decision I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives…

“I don’t think that kneeling or putting on a T-shirt for me, personally, is the answer. For me, Black lives are supported through the Gospel, all lives are supported through the Gospel,. We all fall short of God’s glory, and at the end of the day, whoever will humble themselves and seek God and repent their sins, then we could see our mistakes and people’s mistakes and people’s evil in a different light, and that it would help bring us closer together and get past skin color, get past anything that’s on the surface that doesn’t really deal with the hearts of men and women.”

Coach Steve Clifford said after the game Isaac’s teammates support his decision and reasons for not kneeling or wearing a BLM shirt.

We will see if any other players choose to follow Isaac’s lead.

Zion Williamson “pissed,” still will not play significant minutes next game

Zion Williamson minutes
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zion Williamson was glued to the bench during crunch time in the Pelicans’ opening night loss, playing only in a short 3-4 minutes burst at the start of each quarter — and he was “pissed” about it.

It’s also not changing in the next game. Or likely the game after that. Maybe even longer.

After the spark of controversy about Zion’s use grew into a full fire on NBA Twitter after Utah beat New Orleans, Pelicans GM David Griffin addressed the media on Friday. From Will Guillory of The Athletic:

The Pelicans take on the Clippers Saturday, then Monday in what is a critical game against Memphis. The schedule softens up considerably after that.

Zion may not be playing more next game, but they have taken him off the injury report (where he was listed for the opener under “re-conditioning”).

After the Pelicans’ loss, there was a lot of frustration. Williamson himself was “pissed” about his minutes’ restriction, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes said on the Dan Patrick show Friday.

“Of course we wish we could’ve played him down the stretch, but we used the minutes that were given to us, and that’s the way it is,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said after Thursday’s loss. “We weren’t going to stick him back out there. The medical people said we played them in the minutes that were allowed for us to play him, and just move on. I thought he looked good, I thought he had some good moments, and obviously, we’re a much better and different team when he’s out on the floor.”

New Orleans was +13.9 per 100 possessions with Zion on the court in the regular season, but his impact was muted against Utah because he only played 15 minutes (scoring 13 points). For New Orleans this isn’t a playoff race, it is a sprint and they need to outrun a good Trail Blazers team, plus Sacramento and San Antonio (the latter two are shorthanded at the restart).

Ultimately the Pelicans need Zion, but they have been cautious with him and his health going back to Summer League a year ago (where he played one half). That mentality is not changing now.