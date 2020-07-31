Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell wears bulletproof vest to first bubble game

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
Jazz, Pelicans, Lakers and Clippers players kneeled during the national anthem last night. Though that protest – against racism, particularly through police brutality – remains powerful, it has lost some resonance in the years since Colin Kaepernick first did it. People have normalized seeing it, and the most effective peaceful protests spark more of a visceral reaction.

So, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell found a new way to capture attention – wearing a bulletproof vest (covered in names of people killed by police) to his game.

Jeremy Christopher:

Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report:

Mitchell:

There was a quote that really said “Am I next?” on the back of somebody’s jersey. And I think the biggest thing is, it doesn’t matter how much money or it doesn’t matter how famous you are. As an African-American male, that’s who we are. It doesn’t matter what your job is, what your name is. And I think being able to wear a bulletproof vest just shows – and I kind of had my hands up as well, just kind of like look, “Hands up, don’t shoot.” We’re tired of seeing this. We’re tired. We’re tired, and everybody’s tired of it. So for me, to make that statement, I think was just something I really wanted to do. And I think as African Americans, male or female, we’re sick and tired of being afraid.

What a remarkable image – Mitchell arriving to work, listening to headphones, carrying a cup of coffee… and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Black men face a 1 in 1,000 chance of being killed by police during their lifetimes, according to a recent study. That is an incredibly high number! Many more black men have stories of being harassed by police, fearing they’ll be the next statistic.

There are numerous reasons for the problem – from overly intrusive laws to actions of individual police officers and many factors in between. They all should be addressed. First, Americans must recognize the scope of the problem.

Mitchell certainly used his platform well to raise attention to the issue.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says play-in system unfair

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are feisty.

That attitude is a reason they climbed to eighth place in the Western Conference. Memphis held a 3.5-game advantage for playoff position when the NBA suspended its season due to coronavirus.

But now the Grizzlies must hold off the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Kings, Spurs and Suns in a  fairly wide-open race for the No. 8 seed.

If up more than four games on the ninth-place team after seeding games, the eighth-place team will make the playoffs. Otherwise, the eighth- and ninth-place teams will enter a play-in with the ninth-place team needing to win twice before the eight-place team wins once.

Is that system fair?

Morant, via ESPN:

Honestly, I don’t think so. But we can’t control that. Only thing we can control is how we go out and attack each of these games before that decision is made.

Morant clearly still has his feistiness.

Memphis also still has a significant advantage over New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix.

The Grizzlies are the most likely team of that group to make the playoffs outright. They’re the most likely team to reach the play-in stage. They’re the most likely team to have the eighth-place advantage in a play-in.

The NBA is properly rewarding Memphis based on the regular-season standings. If anything, the new format gives the Grizzlies an even better chance of reaching the postseason.

Remember, Memphis built its lead in part because its schedule so far happened to be easier than New Orleans’. That was going to flip the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies’ playoff odds were far from overwhelming when play shut down:

There was so much talk of resuming with just the top eight teams in each conference. Compared to that, Memphis has a much tougher road.

But compared to a normal finish to the season, this setup rates between fair and too favorable to the Grizzlies.

At least Morant is responding with a healthy mentality. So many great players find slights, real or imagined, for motivation. The Grizzlies will be ready to earn a playoff berth – just like they would’ve had to in normal times.

Why did Zion Williamson sit out final seconds of Pelicans’ loss?

Zion Williamson out
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
After Rudy Gobert his a pair of free throws to put the Jazz ahead 106-104, the Pelicans had 6.9 seconds to get off a shot that would either tie the game or get them the win with a three. The Pelicans are in a sprint to make the playoffs. This is when you need your closer on the court.

Zion Williamson is New Orlean’s closer.

Coach Alvin Gentry had him glued to the bench in those seconds.

From the second Brandon Ingram‘s isolation three rimed out and the Pelicans suffered a painful loss to start their sprint to try and make the playoffs, there was a lot of second-guessing of Gentry’s decision to have Zion Williamson sit out that play.

Williamson was on a minutes limit for the game due to “re-conditioning” and Gentry had chosen to use those minutes at the start of each quarter.

Gentry said postgame he could not put Zion back in for those seven seconds.



“Of course we wish we could’ve played him down the stretch, but we used the minutes that were given to us, and that’s the way it is. We weren’t going to stick him back out there. The medical people said we played them in the minutes that were allowed for us to play him, and just move on. I thought he looked good, I thought he had some good moments, and obviously we’re a much better and different team when he’s out on the floor.”

Seven seconds. This wasn’t running Zion back out there for four minutes to end the game (although an argument could be made if Zion can only play three or four minutes a quarter to save some of those for the end of the game). This was one play.

That play ended up being a red-hot J.J. Redick coming off a triple pin-down and popping open at the top of the arc — which he did. The final screen by Derrick Favors kept Joe Ingles from switching out on to Redick long enough to get him the ball for a shot. Instead, Brandon Ingram held onto the ball and took the isolation wing three — and it wasn’t a terrible shot. It just wasn’t the best option. It rimmed out.

The Pelicans didn’t just lose because of that play and shot. Their interior defense was dreadful all night long (the Jazz had 56 points in the paint and had their way inside), the Pelicans turned the ball over 20 times (one in five trips down the court). New Orleans has been terrible in clutch games all season long (7-18 in games within three points in the final two minutes before the restart). No one thing costs a team a game.

That loss hurts the Pelicans playoff push, moving them four games back of Memphis and half-a-game behind Portland and Sacramento (who have yet to play in the restart). Next up for the Pelicans is an elite Clippers squad on Saturday, a very tough test, after which the schedule softens up. The Pelicans are certainly not out of the playoff chase, but in this eight-game sprint they stumbled out of the blocks and now face the real possibility of going 0-2 to open the restart.

Which is why it’s hard not to wonder: Would Zion on the floor, with his gravity rolling to the rim and drawing defenders, with his ability to finish inside, have gotten the Pelicans a better shot?

We’ll never know.

But we should have found out.

Knicks’ Leon Rose on rebuild: ‘We have not set a timeline’

By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
It’s going to take as long as it takes.

The Knicks have work to do, something new coach Tom Thibodeau and new team president Leon Rose were honest about at Thibodeau’s introductory (virtual) press conference Thursday. Rose, facing questions for the first time since becoming team president, said all the right things about the Knicks’ need to build a new culture. And that could take some time.

Via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“We have not set a timeline. We are taking it one day at a time. We felt Tom was that coach who can take us with development to becoming a perennial winner. That happens one step at a time,” Rose said. “At the moment we don’t know what the roster will be moving forward. We have decisions we have to make. The important thing is to instill the culture, focus on the development and take it from there.”

That is both true and exactly what Rose should say. Rose having patience is not the concern, however, it’s the guy who hired him that everyone is watching.

Actions will speak louder than words.

The Knicks need to develop young players such as Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett. They also need a lot more talent on that roster; there simply is not enough. They need shooting, a true point guard to organize the offense and run the show, shooting, wing defenders, shooting, and whoever they draft this year in the lottery hopefully is a good shooter. There’s a theme there.

Rose sounded like a guy on the right path. He’s got his guy as the coach. It’s a good start.

Three Things to Know: Kneeling, LeBron game-winner, it’s good to have the NBA back

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 31, 2020, 2:36 AM EDT
The NBA is back, but with all the news coming out of the bubble there is a lot to unpack — especially with games spread out into the afternoon — so every weekday during the NBA restart we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

1) The games started with players kneeling during the anthem…

NBA players went to Orlando saying they would not let the return of games become a distraction to the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements. They would keep the message in front of people.

They did that on opening night, kneeling during the national anthem before both games. Before the first game, Jazz and Pelicans players, wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, locked arms and taking a knee. It was a powerful moment.

The Lakers and Clippers did the same thing before their opening night game.

The team coaches and referees also kneeled.

“[We] played for something. We stood up for something. We kneeled for something,” the Clippers Paul George said after the game. “This league is all about unity. Can’t say it enough. I love being a part of it because of the brotherhood of this league. At the same time, we know that we can change things as well.”

“There’s been progress, but in the past when we’ve seen progress we’ve let our foot off the gas a little bit,” LeBron James said of social justice movements around the NBA (after hitting the game-winner against the Clippers). “We can’t do that. We want to continue to keep our foot on the gas, push forward, continue to spread love throughout America. We’re dealing with a lot of racism, a lot of social injustice, a lot of police brutality, not only in my neighborhoods, not only with Black people, but with people of color. It’s something we want to continue to have people’s ears open to. And we have ears now.”

More than just words, players are taking concrete steps big and small to further that cause. The NBA and players union are helping with that. It was a good look for everyone.

2) … Then the first game ended with everyone asking, “where is Zion?”

The Utah Jazz are a good team trying to find a rhythm, but the New Orleans Pelicans needed this game — they are the ones in a sprint to make the play-in game against Memphis. New Orleans simply cannot afford to lose winnable games, yet the Pelicans — who led 96-89 with 7:00 left — did just that. They blew another fourth-qarter lead, a season-long trend. This come-from-ahead loss was a punch to the gut.

In what had been a sloppy-at-times back-and-forth game, Rudy Gobert sank two free throws — giving him 14 points on the night — to put the Jazz up 106-104 with seven seconds left. New Orleans had one last shot to force overtime, or maybe even get the win.

New Orleans needed its closer and, rookie or not, Zion Williamson is that guy. He had 13 points on the night in 15 minutes of action, seemed an obvious substitution here — New Orleans needed a bucket and the rookie gets buckets.

However, Zion reached his minutes limit (one coach Alvin Gentry refused to discuss pregame but owned up to after), and he wouldn’t put his rookie star in for that last play. For seven seconds.

Should Zion have been on the court?

Yes, for the final shot he should have been. Having Derrick Favors on the court instead allowed the Jazz to switch out and stop the original plan for the Pelicans’ final shot, a red-hot J.J. Redick coming off a triple pin down (although it was open enough, Ingram didn’t try to get him the ball). The backup plan was Brandon Ingram in isolation. He didn’t get off a bad shot, it just missed.

But the gravity of Zion in that setting might well have opened up something better. We’ll never know.

Overall this was a game where two teams played unimpressive defense. Both teams need to tighten up on that end if they are going to make any noise in Orlando.

Despite missing the game-winner, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 23 points, but another impressive night from him caught the eye of Kevin Durant.

Utah got 23 points off the bench from Jordan Clarkson, plus 20 each from Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert scored the NBA’s first points in its return and had the game-winner at the end.

“Life works in mysterious ways,” Gobert said after the game.

3) Would the NBA be back without a LeBron James game-winner?

It just seemed scripted.

Paul George had tied the game with a three, and things were poised to go to overtime.

LeBron James just knows how to make plays when it matters — he missed his first attempt but followed up his own shot and his second attempt proved to be the game-winner in a dramatic 103-101 win. LeBron wasn’t done, made a great read and switch on the other end — the Clippers tried to run something similar to what got George a three, but LeBron read it and jumped out to blow it up — to preserve the win.

It was a perfect end for Lakers’ nation — and just NBA fans looking for drama. The league brought that opening night.

This game started out looking like a preseason game — 21 fouls in the first quarter while the teams combined to shoot 2-of-15 from three. Scott Foster wanted everyone to know he was there in the bubble. Both teams also struggled with turnovers. It wasn’t pretty but it was to be expected on the first real game after four months off.

With two top-five defenses, these Los Angeles showdowns turn into gritty, grinding games.

Davis said afterward he thrives in those kinds of games — and he did again. His 34 points came on 19 shots, but he got to the free-throw line 17 times. He was a beast on the defensive end as well. The Lakers also got 16 points from Kyle Kuzma and 11 on a strong night from Dion Waiters. The Lakers were +17 in the 21 minutes these two shared the court.

The Clippers got 30 points from Paul George, who looked healthy and rested, and 28 from Kawhi Leonard. The problem is the other Clippers shot 14-of-41 (34.2%). The Clippers missed having Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench to spark that unit, and without them the team’s execution was off all night. Doc Rivers can live with that, the Clipper games that matter against the Lakers will not come for more than a month.

Bonus Thing to Know: It’s official: Tom Thibodeau is the coach of the New York Knicks.

We’d known for five days — and, frankly, for a lot longer than that — Tom Thibodeau would be the next coach of the New York Knicks. Thursday, it became official.

And it’s a great story.

The Knicks got their man. Thibodeau is as good a coach as was available, someone capable of building a culture of hard work, player development (even if his record there is uneven), and personal responsibility — top to bottom — that the franchise needs.

But it means Thibodeau needs to make changes from what we have seen before. He has in the past run players into the ground with short rotations and heavy minutes for the few guys he trusts — in his last full season in Minnesota, both Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were in the top 10 in total minutes played, and both played a full 82-games schedule. The Knicks have promising young players in Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett, but they shouldn’t be playing 38 minutes a night.

Beyond that, the Knicks front office needs to draft better, but then Thibodeau needs to trust his young players, let them play through some mistakes, and coach them up. He needs to show patience, something not considered a Thibodeau strength in the back. Thibs needs to hire development-minded assistant coaches and giving them room to operate (sources around the league have told NBC Sports Thibodeau likes to control everything, designing every practice and game plan, down to the writing on the whiteboard before games and more).

This is a good hire. It can work. But if both Thibodeau and the Knicks organization don’t evolve, it will just be more of the same in Madison Square Garden.