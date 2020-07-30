Pelicans, Jazz players kneel together during national anthem

Lining the players’ sideline and wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, players from the Jazz and Pelicans locked arms and kneeled during the national anthem played before the first NBA game of the restart in Orlando.
It was a powerful moment.
The team coaches and referees also kneeled.
Expect the Lakers and Clippers to do something similar in the second game re-opening night, and for that to be echoed through the rest of the games. The players want to present a unified front.
While the league does have a rule saying players should stand during the anthem, Commissioner Adam Silver released this statement saying he would not enforce the rule.
“I respect our teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem.”
When NBA players committed to being in the bubble, the biggest concern for many was that a return to play — and with it some sense of normalcy — would be a distraction from the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements. Players in the bubble have made a point of talking about social justice issues when addressing the media and taking other steps not to let the distraction. More than that, they are taking concrete steps big and small to further that cause. The NBA and players union are helping with that.
Taking a knee during the anthem is just one step in a much bigger cause, but it’s an important symbolic one. Well done by both the league and players union.
The NBA stated a plan to begin next season Dec. 1.
Which likely means playing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Which likely means forming another costly – in terms of both dollars to operate and burden on participants – bubble. Which means no fans in attendance. Which means reduced revenue.
K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:
One rumor is that the 2020-21 season start will be pushed past December if there’s a date when it’s known fans can attend — and thus provide gate revenue for teams again.
On one hand, the NBA would like to have as many of its games as possible when fans can attend. It will also be more complicated to form a bubble for all 30 teams (rather than just 22) for a full season (rather than just eight seeding games and the playoffs).
But waiting delays opportunities to draw (even reduced) revenue. It creates complications with the annual calendar and Tokyo Olympics.
There’d also be no guarantee of when a breakthrough would allow fans to attend games. Though a vaccine or cure might appear around the corner as next season nears, nothing is certain. The NBA could wind up delaying for a perpetually just-elusive scientific advancement.
Unfortunately, coronavirus leaves no easy answers.
It definitely makes sense to wait, be open to all possibilities and hope new information makes the situation easier.
It will be limited minutes in short bursts, but it’s happening.
Zion Williamson will play for the New Orleans Pelicans in their opener against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Williamson and the team decided after he went through warmups. The Pelicans announced it this way:
Chris Haynes of TNT/Yahoo had details.
Zion averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game in the 19 games he played, but his impact went beyond the raw numbers. The Pelicans outscored their opponents by 13.9 points per 100 possessions when Zion was on the court because his gravity to draw defenders when he drove the rim opened up everything for New Orleans.
Zion had been excused from the NBA’s restart bubble to tend to a family medical situation, but returned in time to go through a four-day quarantine, two practices, and be ready to play in the opener.
The Pelicans, playing in the first game of the restart, are 3.5 games back of the eighth-seed Grizzlies. New Orleans, Portland, and shorthanded Sacramento were all tied and are in a race to win the ninth seed, finish within four games of Memphis, and force a two-game play-in series. The Pelicans have no margin for error with just eight seeding games, so having Zion back — even for “short bursts” — is a massive help.
For players quickly trying to ramp up their games for the NBA restart in Orlando — which starts tonight (Thursday) — injuries were a significant concern. Going quickly from 0 to 100, or from being quarantined in their home to NBA games, just increased the risks of injuries. Potentially serious ones.
The NBA and NBPA have answered that with an increased insurance payment — 2.5 million for a career-ending injury, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
While $2.5 million is a lot of money, for some young players it will not seem like enough. Jayson Tatum is a lock to get a max contract extension from the Celtics, as is Donovan Mitchell with the Jazz, and likely Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans (who also may extend Lonzo Ball). That’s not even getting into Bam Adebayo with Miami or De'Aaron Fox with Sacramento. For all of them, a major injury heading into a contract year would be devastating.
The league and players’ union also agreed to keep taking 25% of players’ paychecks to be put in an escrow fund to balance out the books at the end of this season and into the next one. It makes sense, the players and NBA split “basketball-related income,” and the NBA is taking a financial bath without fans watching games in arenas.
There are no reported plans to tear up and redo the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement — the players certainly would not want to do that in this economic climate. Some owners… that may be a different story. Right now, Adam Silver has been able to keep everyone playing nice, but if the economic situation worsens considerably for the league, that may be hard to do.
Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player known to test positive for coronavirus.
Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell followed. Then, Pistons big Christian Wood – who recently matched up with Gobert – also tested positive.
Gobert became viewed as the NBA’s patient zero.
Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:
He tried to piece together how he had contracted the virus, concluding that it probably happened on the road trip in New York, Boston or Detroit. He wondered how it was possible that other members of the Jazz didn’t test positive given that he shared locker rooms with his teammates and received massages from team staffers. As he recovered, he concluded that he probably wasn’t the first NBA player to contract the virus — just the first to return a positive test.
I understand why Gobert wants to believe this. He has been unfairly vilified for exposing the NBA to coronavirus.
And maybe he’s right. There are hundreds of NBA players, and many of them got coronavirus. It’s definitely possible one contracted coronavirus before him. Gobert could have gotten it from Mitchell or Wood rather than given it to those two. Heck, it’s possible another player tested positive for coronavirus before Gobert and just kept the result secret.
But also remember, Gobert was the face of coronavirus in the NBA even before testing positive. His reckless actions ensured that. Testing positive only cemented his reputation.
That’s unfair. His behavior deserved rebuke without knowing whether it’d result in Gobert getting coronavirus. He didn’t deserve extra scrutiny for actually testing positive.
Gobert having a bullseye on his back also shielded the NBA itself from deserved criticism for its early-stage handling of coronavirus.