Gordon ankle
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Rockets’ Eric Gordon rolls left ankle, X-rays negative but he’s out “a few days”

By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 12:37 AM EDT
A healthy Eric Gordon as a third playmaking option and three-point bomber is critical to Houston’s dream of taking small-ball on a deep playoff run. Which is why Tuesday night’s Rockets’ scrimmage turned out to be ugly for the team.

Late in the second quarter, Gordon stepped on Vincent Poirier‘s foot and rolled his ankle in a nasty way. Gordon was in a fair amount of pain as he was helped off the court.

Gordon did not return to the game. It was reported after the game that the X-rays on Gordon’s ankle was negative, but coach Mike D’Aonton told reporters the guard would be out a few days…

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported it was optimistically 1-2 weeks. However, with ankles, it usually is the next day after the injury that everyone has a clear picture.

It’s highly unlikely Gordon plays in the Rockets’ opener on Friday, and the question starts to become will he be fully recovered when the playoffs start.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni went with Ben McLemore to start the second half, something likely to continue, with Danuel House getting more run off the bench, too.

Gordon missed a chunk of the season due to injury but averaged 14.5 points a game when he did play. If Houston is going to turn small ball into the story of the bubble, the Rockets need Gordon of a few years ago when he won Sixth Man of the Year.

This injury could be a real setback for the Rockets if it is more serious than things seem at first.

Michelle Roberts: Next NBA season might need to be in bubble, too

NBA bubble
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Watching Major League Baseball’s struggles with their restart — a plan where teams played in their home parks and traveled to play each other, just like a typical season, but with more masks and no fans — has given everyone around the NBA pause.

The hope had been to play out this restarted season in the bubble/campus at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, then next season — starting in December — return to something closer to a normal season. Maybe not unlike what the MLB tried. The situation with the Marlins has shown how fragile that plan could be.

Michelle Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, told Tim Bontemps of ESPN the NBA could be back in a bubble in December if the status of the disease around the nation has not changed.

“If tomorrow looks like today, I don’t know how we say we can do it differently,” Roberts told ESPN in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “If tomorrow looks like today, and today we all acknowledge — and this is not Michele talking, this is the league, together with the PA and our respective experts saying, ‘This is the way to do it’ — then that’s going to have to be the way to do it.”

She’s right.

It’s far too early to say the NBA has shown the campus/bubble concept works, the first real game has yet to be played, and there will be more tests to the system than where Lou Williams decides to get dinner. However, so far, so good. No player has tested positive for the NBA inside the bubble (that’s why the NBA was testing players for weeks before everyone came to Orlando, then quarantining when they arrived).ub

The only way to start the next NBA season may be in a bubble (or, bubbles).

“I’m not in the Trump camp in believing it’s all going to go away in two weeks, but I’m praying, praying that there will be a different set of circumstances that will allow us to play in a different way,” Roberts said. “But because I don’t know, all I know is what I know now. So it may be that, if the bubble is the way to play, then that is likely gonna be the way we play next season, if things remains as they are.

“I hope not. Because I’d like to think that people can live with their families. But I can only comment on what I know, and what I know is right now.”

The NBA has an advantage — because of the size of the rosters and the size of the court — that the MLB, NFL, and other sports do not. It’s was far from easy for the NBA to build a 22-team bubble in Orlando, but it would be a far more difficult task for the NFL to do something similar. The NBA could recreate their success, but it’s one thing to do it for an eight-game “season” and the playoffs and another entirely to do it for a season.

It’s impossible to say where we will be as a nation in combating the coronavirus come November and December. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the danger of making predictions that far out.

But a prediction that next NBA season starts in a bubble is not outlandish.

 

Frank Vogel: “Some concern” Anthony Davis could miss Lakers’ opener Thursday due to eye

Anthony Davis eye
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT
Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ second scrimmage last Saturday after accidentally being poked in the eye by Michael Carter-Williams, and the Laker big man did not return. Then he sat out the Lakers’ third scrimmage Monday for the same reason.

Now he could be out for the Lakers’ opener Thursday against the Clippers.

“He’s day-to-day, and while he’s still dealing with discomfort, there is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday,” Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday in a video conference with reporters. “But we’re hopeful that he does, and we’ll see how that plays out.”

Davis is being evaluated daily, Vogel added.

Under the new NBA rules in the bubble, the Lakers will need to announce Davis’ status for Thursday by 5 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday.

Davis had an All-NBA, bottom-of-the-MVP ballot season averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds a game for the Lakers while playing defense that has him in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He has played well at the NBA restart in Orlando, at least before he was injured.

While he might miss the opener, Davis’ injury is not considered serious enough it would cause him to miss significant time or any playoff games. With the Lakers all but a lock to be the No. 1 seed in the West, they have the room to be cautious with his return. There is no reason to take a big risk for the first seeding game.

 

Scottie Pippen downplays “Last Dance” rift with Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen Michelle Jordan
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Scottie Pippen says he’s talked with Michael Jordan since “The Last Dance” documentary aired in the spring and downplayed any rift between the retired Chicago Bulls stars.

“Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago” Pippen said.

Jordan widely praised Pippen in the documentary that chronicled the Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s as the best teammate he ever had – both players were elected to the Hall of Fame. But Jordan called out Pippen in the second episode for making a “selfish” decision to delay offseason surgery on a ruptured tendon in his ankle until after the start of the 1997-98 season. Jordan said in the documentary he didn’t understand Pippen’s decision.

There were reports that Pippen was unhappy with his portrayal in the documentary, but he said Tuesday, “I wasn’t upset about it.” The documentary also included Pippen’s refusal to enter Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals in the final seconds.

“It didn’t bother me at all,” Pippen said. “It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn’t seen or knew anything about basketball in the ’90s.”

The series aired over five consecutive Sunday nights in April and May and included never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.

The 54-year-old Pippen won six NBA championships with the Bulls, was a seven-time All-Star and won two Olympic gold medals. He’s now an NBA analyst, primarily for the ESPN studio show, “The Jump.”

He picked the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite to emerge out of Florida the NBA champion.

“If you wanted to pick one, I’d say whichever team LeBron James is on.,” Pippen said. “The fact that his experience, his ability to pull a team together, the ability to be dominant. He’s the most dominant player in the game right now with Kevin Durant not being in the game. ”

The documentary was a ratings winner when sports was on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN and Nielsen said that the final two episodes of ‘The Last Dance” averaged 5.6 million viewers.

Zion Williamson clears quarantine, practices with Pelicans

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT
UPDATE: Zion Williamson practiced with the team Tuesday but did not do anything involving contact, according to coach Alvin Gentry. The coach would not commit to any status for Zion for Thursday’s opener.

Under the rules of the NBA restart, the Pelicans have to announce Zion’s status for the opener by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

If nothing else, Zion’s shot looked good.

——————————–

The Pelicans have little margin for error in the Western Conference playoff race.

So was nice for New Orleans that Zion Williamson – who had been away from the team for a family medical emergency – was expected practice “by Wednesday.”

Its even nicer for New Orleans that Williamson will practice Tuesday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Pelicans open seeding games against the Jazz on Thursday.

Every day Williamson practices counts.

He’s an explosive and large (even still) athlete who puts a lot of stress on his body. He must prepare properly before playing games, and it’s unclear how much training he did while outside the bubble then while quarantining upon his return.

If Williamson is ready, that’d be a huge boost for New Orleans. He’s a force offensively, an elite finisher who generates plenty of opportunities for himself and others. Though he’s an indifferent defender himself, the Pelicans defend better with him on the court because he allows more chances to set the defense (after baskets) and just inspires better effort from his teammates.

What a boost for New Orleans – hopefully one that will carry from practice today to the Utah game Thursday.