Rockets’ Eric Gordon rolls left ankle, X-rays negative but he’s out “a few days”

A healthy Eric Gordon as a third playmaking option and three-point bomber is critical to Houston’s dream of taking small-ball on a deep playoff run. Which is why Tuesday night’s Rockets’ scrimmage turned out to be ugly for the team.
Late in the second quarter, Gordon stepped on Vincent Poirier‘s foot and rolled his ankle in a nasty way. Gordon was in a fair amount of pain as he was helped off the court.
Eric Gordon was carried to the locker room after apparently injuring his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/xtX2gDvFcU
Gordon did not return to the game. It was reported after the game that the X-rays on Gordon’s ankle was negative, but coach Mike D’Aonton told reporters the guard would be out a few days…
Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni tells reporters that he expects Gordon to be out "a few days."
But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported it was optimistically 1-2 weeks. However, with ankles, it usually is the next day after the injury that everyone has a clear picture.
This could be a touch optimistic: Early estimates on Gordon's return to the Houston lineup center on 1-to-2 weeks, sources tell ESPN. More will be known after Wednesday's evaluation of his left ankle. https://t.co/O1BGocfN0c
It’s highly unlikely Gordon plays in the Rockets’ opener on Friday, and the question starts to become will he be fully recovered when the playoffs start.
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni went with Ben McLemore to start the second half, something likely to continue, with Danuel House getting more run off the bench, too.
Gordon missed a chunk of the season due to injury but averaged 14.5 points a game when he did play. If Houston is going to turn small ball into the story of the bubble, the Rockets need Gordon of a few years ago when he won Sixth Man of the Year.
This injury could be a real setback for the Rockets if it is more serious than things seem at first.