NBA kneel
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Pelicans, Jazz players may kneel around Black Lives Matter on court

By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It shouldn’t be a surprise that when NBA games start NBA players will kneel during the national anthem. It’s part of the players’ social justice efforts around the NBA’s restart.

What will that look like? It may start in the first game Thursday night with the Pelicans and Jazz players kneeling around the Black Lives Matter words on the court, something reported by Malika Andrews of ESPN.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz are discussing a plan to surround the Black Lives Matter signage on the Wide World of Sports arena court and kneel together during the playing of the national anthem on Thursday, league sources told ESPN…

Instead of having two groups protest separately, the Pelicans and Jazz are adamant that they want to display a united front, sources said. The coaches are expected to join the players in the demonstration.

The NBA has a rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem. The NBA is not anticipated to enforce that rule, as has been the case with WNBA protests (now and in the past). As NBA executives have discussed with NBC Sports in the past, the league is willing to bend its rules when it’s seen as the right thing to do.

Players know there will be blowback by doing this in some quarters, from politicians trying to score easy points and lazy political analysts ignoring the issues behind the symbolism. A few fans (and a lot of Russian Twitter bots) will follow their lead, criticizing the players for being unpatriotic and disrespectful of the military, entirely missing the point on both fronts.

The players do not care about that, they know their message is being heard, both today and by the generations that will be making the decisions in a few years.

Rumor: Aaron Gordon trade from Orlando could be biggest move of offseason

Aaron Gordon trade
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The combination of a short offseason and the financial hit that team owners have taken — both due to the coronavirus — could mute the wild player movement we crave from the NBA once the season ends. A lot of teams will be standing pat, or trying to dump big contracts, not making bold moves once NBA free agency hits on Oct. 18.

Still, there will be trades, and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon could be the biggest name on the move.

Sean Deveney of Forbes got that tidbit from an Eastern Conference executive.

“They were really trying to deal him before the deadline but they weren’t getting the assets back they wanted. It will be easier to move that contract when it’s only got two years left. He’s probably the most likely big name to be traded. He’s a good gamble—he is only 24.”

Gordon brings 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, plus quality defense, to the table, and makes a reasonable $34.5 million total over the next two seasons. There would be a healthy trade market for him, and he doesn’t appear to be part of the Magic’s long-term plans.

However, most teams will be looking to keep their powder dry financially, looking at the current economic state of the league — will there be games in arenas next season, or will the NBA return to a bubble — and a much deeper free-agent class in 2021.

A few other trades that will be rumored and could happen this offseason include:

• Golden State’s first-round pick, which will be top five, but the Warriors are in win-now mode and would prefer veterans who could help now.

Kevin Love in Cleveland. Even though Cavaliers management is insistent they want to keep him to mentor their young talent, what they really need is more young talent and a Love trade could help with that. The problem is Love is owed $91.5 million, fully guaranteed, over the next three years and at age 32 can’t be counted on to stay healthy for a full season. Other teams will want a sweetener for taking on that contract.

Jrue Holiday in New Orleans. The Pelicans reportedly listened to offers for him at the trade deadline and would listen to offers this summer. Holiday fits in well with a New Orleans franchise looking to make the playoffs next season, but Holiday’s versatile combo-guard game and good defense would fit on any roster, and he could help some win-now teams. New Orleans isn’t giving him away, but for the right deal something could get done.

• There will be Bradley Beal rumors, but the Wizards are not going to make that trade (yet, at least, they want to make a run of it with Beal and Wall next season). Zach LaVine rumors will pop up, although a lot of what happens depends on the fate of coach Jim Boylen and the direction Chicago wants to go, something that is not yet decided.

 

Rockets’ Eric Gordon rolls left ankle, X-rays negative but he’s out “a few days”

Gordon ankle
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 12:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A healthy Eric Gordon as a third playmaking option and three-point bomber is critical to Houston’s dream of taking small-ball on a deep playoff run. Which is why Tuesday night’s Rockets’ scrimmage turned out to be ugly for the team.

Late in the second quarter, Gordon stepped on Vincent Poirier‘s foot and rolled his ankle in a nasty way. Gordon was in a fair amount of pain as he was helped off the court.

Gordon did not return to the game. It was reported after the game that the X-rays on Gordon’s ankle was negative, but coach Mike D’Aonton told reporters the guard would be out a few days…

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported it was optimistically 1-2 weeks. However, with ankles, it usually is the next day after the injury that everyone has a clear picture.

It’s highly unlikely Gordon plays in the Rockets’ opener on Friday, and the question starts to become will he be fully recovered when the playoffs start.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni went with Ben McLemore to start the second half, something likely to continue, with Danuel House getting more run off the bench, too.

Gordon missed a chunk of the season due to injury but averaged 14.5 points a game when he did play. If Houston is going to turn small ball into the story of the bubble, the Rockets need Gordon of a few years ago when he won Sixth Man of the Year.

This injury could be a real setback for the Rockets if it is more serious than things seem at first.

Michelle Roberts: Next NBA season might need to be in bubble, too

NBA bubble
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Watching Major League Baseball’s struggles with their restart — a plan where teams played in their home parks and traveled to play each other, just like a typical season, but with more masks and no fans — has given everyone around the NBA pause.

The hope had been to play out this restarted season in the bubble/campus at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, then next season — starting in December — return to something closer to a normal season. Maybe not unlike what the MLB tried. The situation with the Marlins has shown how fragile that plan could be.

Michelle Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, told Tim Bontemps of ESPN the NBA could be back in a bubble in December if the status of the disease around the nation has not changed.

“If tomorrow looks like today, I don’t know how we say we can do it differently,” Roberts told ESPN in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “If tomorrow looks like today, and today we all acknowledge — and this is not Michele talking, this is the league, together with the PA and our respective experts saying, ‘This is the way to do it’ — then that’s going to have to be the way to do it.”

She’s right.

It’s far too early to say the NBA has shown the campus/bubble concept works, the first real game has yet to be played, and there will be more tests to the system than where Lou Williams decides to get dinner. However, so far, so good. No player has tested positive for the NBA inside the bubble (that’s why the NBA was testing players for weeks before everyone came to Orlando, then quarantining when they arrived).ub

The only way to start the next NBA season may be in a bubble (or, bubbles).

“I’m not in the Trump camp in believing it’s all going to go away in two weeks, but I’m praying, praying that there will be a different set of circumstances that will allow us to play in a different way,” Roberts said. “But because I don’t know, all I know is what I know now. So it may be that, if the bubble is the way to play, then that is likely gonna be the way we play next season, if things remains as they are.

“I hope not. Because I’d like to think that people can live with their families. But I can only comment on what I know, and what I know is right now.”

The NBA has an advantage — because of the size of the rosters and the size of the court — that the MLB, NFL, and other sports do not. It’s was far from easy for the NBA to build a 22-team bubble in Orlando, but it would be a far more difficult task for the NFL to do something similar. The NBA could recreate their success, but it’s one thing to do it for an eight-game “season” and the playoffs and another entirely to do it for a season.

It’s impossible to say where we will be as a nation in combating the coronavirus come November and December. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the danger of making predictions that far out.

But a prediction that next NBA season starts in a bubble is not outlandish.

 

Frank Vogel: “Some concern” Anthony Davis could miss Lakers’ opener Thursday due to eye

Anthony Davis eye
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ second scrimmage last Saturday after accidentally being poked in the eye by Michael Carter-Williams, and the Laker big man did not return. Then he sat out the Lakers’ third scrimmage Monday for the same reason.

Now he could be out for the Lakers’ opener Thursday against the Clippers.

“He’s day-to-day, and while he’s still dealing with discomfort, there is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday,” Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday in a video conference with reporters. “But we’re hopeful that he does, and we’ll see how that plays out.”

Davis is being evaluated daily, Vogel added.

Under the new NBA rules in the bubble, the Lakers will need to announce Davis’ status for Thursday by 5 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday.

Davis had an All-NBA, bottom-of-the-MVP ballot season averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds a game for the Lakers while playing defense that has him in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He has played well at the NBA restart in Orlando, at least before he was injured.

While he might miss the opener, Davis’ injury is not considered serious enough it would cause him to miss significant time or any playoff games. With the Lakers all but a lock to be the No. 1 seed in the West, they have the room to be cautious with his return. There is no reason to take a big risk for the first seeding game.

 