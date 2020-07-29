NBA
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Report: At NBA Academy in China, children experienced corporal punishment but not schooling

By Dan FeldmanJul 29, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In 2016, the NBA announced the launch of “NBA Academies.” The first three were placed in China, including one in Xinjiang.

NBA press release at the time:

NBA Academies will support existing international basketball academies by exposing elite prospects to NBA-level coaching, facilities and competition and by providing a global framework for elite-level prospects to maximize their success.  The initiative will employ a holistic, 360-degree approach to player development with focuses on education, leadership, character development and life skills.

What actually happened? 

Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada of ESPN:

One American coach who worked for the NBA in China described the project as “a sweat camp for athletes.”

One former coach described watching a Chinese coach fire a ball into a young player’s face at point-blank range and then “kick him in the gut.”

“Imagine you have a kid who’s 13, 14 years old, and you’ve got a grown coach who is 40 years old hitting your kid,” the coach said. “We’re part of that. The NBA is part of that.”

In Xinjiang, players lived in cramped dormitories; the rooms were meant for two people, but a former coach said bunk beds were used to put as many as eight to 10 athletes in a room. Players trained two or three times a day and had few extracurricular activities. NBA coaches and officials became concerned that although education had been announced as a pillar of the academy program, the sports bureaus did not provide formal schooling.

Most of the players who trained at the NBA’s Xinjiang academy were Uighurs, but it was unclear to league employees who spoke with ESPN if any were impacted by the government crackdown.

This is shameful.

The NBA espouses American values in the United States… but not always in China.

There’s room to respect cultural differences, and business partnerships can be a bridge toward mutual understanding. But the NBA never should have tolerated this harsh treatment of children.

It’s especially problematic given the NBA’s financial interest in condoning Chinese authoritarianism. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet (which supported Hong Kong protesters who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms) and the resulting fallout highlighted the tension. And though the NBA has terminated its relationship with the Xinjiang academy, this issue isn’t going away.

To be fair, the NBA is far from the only American company doing business in China. It has become fashionable in some circles to pick on the NBA for its relationship with China. But the NBA is not unique.

That said, the NBA’s close ties to these abuses rise to a different level. This is complicity more than tolerance.

Read Fainaru’s and Fainaru-Wada’s full report for a more comprehensive look at the situation, including the academy’s placement in an area with greater human-rights abuses.

Dallas front office member accused of sexual assualt; team investigated, questions report

Dallas sexual assault
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just a few years back, the Dallas Mavericks had employees stepping forward to complain of a predatory work environment. Owner Mark Cuban admitted he made a mistake by not being involved enough in the franchise’s business side, which allowed everything to fester, and all this led to a complete overhaul of the team’s business operations. Cuban hired Cynthia Marshall to be the CEO and tasked her with changing the culture.

The Mavericks were given the NBA’s Inclusion Leadership Award and Cuban said the sexual-harassment scandal was behind them.

Which is why a report Wednesday by Sports Illustrated of an alleged sexual assault by a member of the Mavericks’ basketball operations staff felt like the opening of an old would by many.

The SI story details the alleged assault in some detail (she says it took place at Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas) and the frustrations of the woman — who was not an employee of the Dallas Mavericks — in getting what she saw as justice.

Yet here it was a year later, and a woman was contacting the Mavericks about an executive she said had forced himself on her late at night in a Las Vegas hotel room. Today, another 10 months later, the incident has not yielded punishment, or, in Sarah’s view, justice. A lawyer for Ronzone denied Sarah’s account in a statement, describing her claims as “meritless.” Marshall told SI that the Mavericks investigated the matter, and Ronzone remains with the team, because “there was no evidence presented of sexual assault.” She said that a group of “seasoned investigators” had examined the issue for the team. “It is our process to investigate thoroughly,” Marshall said.

But SI found that the Mavericks were not able to obtain key pieces of evidence: Sarah [the victim, this is not her real name] told multiple people her account of the incident in its direct aftermath—including one person, in a phone call, minutes after she says it happened. These so-called contemporaneous accounts are considered critical and potentially weighty in cases with no eyewitnesses.

The Mavericks put out a detailed release questioning the Sports Illustrated story, saying they had not been granted access to the evidence in question, neither during the initial investigation — when the victim did not mention it to them — or in the past month working with SI and the victim’s lawyers.

This is a different situation than the work environment issue that plagued the Mavericks in the past. That’s not a statement on the validity of the victim’s accusations, nor does it excuse the actions of the Mavericks’ employee accused, but she was not a Dallas’ employee and this was not in a work setting. This is about the alleged actions of someone in Dallas basketball operations, but during the workplace complaint a few years back the team employees who came forward said the basketball side of the house had not been the issue.

However, it needs to be taken seriously. Dallas and Marshall felt it had been, but with new information and the case in the light of day, the incident needs to be revisited. Victims of sexual assault in this country enter a system stacked against them from the start, the NBA needs to be better than that poor standard.

Dallas has said it has changed. This situation is a test of that.

 

Adam Silver on players kneeling during national anthem: ‘I respect peaceful protest’

Adam Silver national athem
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When NBA games start Thursday night, NBA players will take a knee, very likely around the Black Lives Matter written on all the restart game courts.

The NBA has a rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem, but the league is not expected to enforce that. Commissioner Adam Silver said as much in an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday.

“I respect peaceful protest. I’m not sure what our players will do when they come out tomorrow night, and we’ll of course address it at the time, but I also understand these are highly unusual times,” Silver said.

“Address it” is an interesting phrasing, but don’t expect the league to punish players for taking a knee. Back in 2016, when Collin Kaepernick was kneeling and there was a discussion about whether NBA players would follow his lead (they didn’t). An NBA league office official told NBC Sports it was unlikely any punishment would be handed down if they had followed Kaepernick’s lead. This person noted that at the time the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks would all leave the floor during the anthem in a very conspicuous protest — something happening again right now in the WNBA restart — the league’s reaction was to let the players do what they thought was right. Expect the same now.

Of course there will be some “outrage” over the players’ actions politicians trying to score easy points and lazy political analysts ignoring the issues behind the symbolism. A few fans (and a lot of Russian Twitter bots) will follow their lead.

The players get that, and more importantly they know their message is being heard. Especially by the generations that will be making the decisions in a few years.

Bring on the games! Seven predictions for NBA restart

By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Twenty-twenty-twenty four hours to go and the NBA is back! Finally.

The players from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans will kneel around the Black Lives Matters phrase on the court then tip-off the restarted NBA season, maybe with Zion Williamson playing, maybe not. After that appetizer comes the main course, the Lakers vs. Clippers.

You’ve got questions about the return of the NBA season, and we’ve got answers. Or at least predictions. Here are Dan Feldman and my predictions for the restart of the NBA season.

1) WHAT TEAM MAKES A SURPRISING PLAYOFF RUN?

Kurt Helin: Give me the Oklahoma City Thunder. This was a team that was 33-13 from Dec. 1 on with a top-10 offense and defense, before the coronavirus sent the league into hibernation. Chris Paul has been arguably the most clutch player in the league this season, and the three-guard lineup with CP3, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder has been a problem for opponents. I think they advance to the second round, regardless of opponent, and they can push the Los Angeles teams. (Honorable mention to Dallas in this category.)

Dan Feldman: Nobody. I’m picking mostly chalk. But I like the Rockets as a dark horse. They have top talent in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and supporting players like Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker fit so well. Houston’s small-ball system invites variance, which could lead to upsets.

2) WHAT TEAM IS THE BIGGEST THREAT TO THE BUCKS IN THE EAST?

Kurt Helin: I like playoff teams that have versatility, so I will take the Boston Celtics. Their combination of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward — with Marcus Smart off the bench — makes them a matchup nightmare on offense and a switchable defense. With Kemba Walker at the point (if his left knee doesn’t hold him back) and Brad Stevens drawing up the plays, the Celtics just need good play out of the center position to be a real challenge for the Bucks. That said, they may need Milwaukee to stumble to beat them.

Dan Feldman: Raptors. The Raptors, Celtics, 76ers and Heat all have a chance. Philadelphia has the highest upside – a roster designed not only for the playoffs, but specifically to match up with Milwaukee. Still, I’ll take Toronto, which can also match up with the Bucks but has played at a much higher level throughout the season.

3) WHICH PLAYER NOT IN THE BUBBLE WILL BE THE BIGGEST BLOW TO THEIR TEAM?

Kurt Helin: Avery Bradley of the Lakers. So long as Los Angeles has LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they are title contenders (and Davis is expected to play in the opener after suffering an eye injury). But losing a versatile starting two guard hurts. There are matchups where Bradley may not have played extensive minutes, but against teams with elite wings (the Clippers or Rockets, for example), his defense, three-point shooting, and veteran presence would have helped. Throw in the loss of Rajon Rondo (thumb) and that’s 44 minutes a game of guard rotation that has to be filled.

Dan Feldman: Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Though better players will miss the rest of the season, they’re on lesser teams. Bogdanovic was superb for Utah before undergoing season-ending surgery. With him, the Jazz were a fringe championship contender. Without him, they’ll likely lose in the first round. The difference is especially stark considering Donovan Mitchell‘s and Rudy Gobert‘s rift. Winning cures most ills, and losing tends to exacerbate problems.

4) WHICH TEAM IS MOST LIKELY TO GO 0-8?

Kurt Helin: The Washington Wizards. No John Wall, no Bradley Beal, no Davis Bertans. Outside of that, how many Wizards players can you name? This is a 24-40 team without its two best players and questionable motivation to push and stay in the bubble. Don’t be surprised if things fall apart fast for Washington.

Dan Feldman: Suns. I project Phoenix to play at a higher level the rest of the season than the Nets, Wizards and Spurs. The Suns will probably beat Washington in their first seeding game and render this moot. But if not, they have a tough schedule that ends with teams (Thunder, 76ers, Mavericks) likely to be still competing for seeding position. Phoenix could also fall from playoff contention quickly, reducing motivation to compete.

5) WHICH TEAM GETS THE EIGHTH SEED IN THE WEST?

Kurt Helin: The Memphis Grizzlies. Two reasons for this. First, Ja Morant is really good at basketball. Second, the NBA gave advantages to the Grizzlies at the restart — advantages Memphis earned in the first 65 games playing its way into the eighth seed. They have a 3.5 game cushion, outside of a total collapse the Grizzlies will be in a two-game play-in series to make the playoffs. Then Memphis just needs to win one of those two games to advance. Portland and New Orleans have a shot, but Memphis is the favorite to get that spot.

Dan Feldman: Grizzlies. This is math more than confidence in Memphis, though both obviously factor. Up 3.5 games on the chasing pack, the Grizzlies are the most likely team in the race* to clinch a playoff spot in seeding games. The Grizzlies are the most likely team to be involved in a play-in. The Grizzlies are most likely to be in eighth place in a play-in, which would mean needing to win only once before the ninth-place team wins twice. The Trail Blazers and/or Pelicans might play at a higher level than Memphis the rest of the way, but the Grizzlies’ record advantage makes them the safe pick.

*The Mavericks haven’t technically clinched a playoff spot yet. But I don’t consider them in the race. They’re practically a lock.

6) WHO WILL BE THE MVP OF THE BUBBLE?

Kurt Helin: Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers. He showed last season for Toronto that, when healthy and focused, he can raise his game to the highest level of any current player and lead a good team around him to a ring. He is trying to replicate that formula with Los Angeles. Leonard is fully rested and ready to go, and a Clippers team around him that was knicked up is healthy as well. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo both have a real shot at earning this title as well.

Dan Feldman: Kawhi Leonard. Leonard, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all fine choices. But how could Leonard not get the benefit of the doubt after last year’s championship run with the Raptors? Leonard absolutely can deliver in the biggest moments. He looks even better this season – getting closer to his peak lockdown defense and improving as a passer.

7) WHAT IS YOUR NBA FINALS MATCHUP? WHO WILL BE CROWNED CHAMPION?

Kurt Helin: I’ll take Leonard and his Clippers over the Bucks. If any of the Lakers, Bucks, or Clippers won the title it would not be a surprise — they are all incredibly close — but come the playoffs the teams that win have great versatility and strong play on the wings. That’s the Clippers. They can beat a team playing small or playing big, and the Leonard and Paul George pairing is the best wing combo in the league. The only question for the Clippers is getting everyone healthy and in Orlando, and building enough chemistry.

Dan Feldman: Clippers over Bucks. The Lakers are right in the mix, too. But the Clippers get the edge because their stars (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) outshine Milwaukee’s (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton), and their depth/versatility bests the Lakers’ depth/versatility around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis says he plans to play in opener vs. Clippers

Anthony Davis play
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Anthony Davis showed up to Lakers practice on Wednesday without the David Caruso sunglasses look, got up some shots, and then said afterward the plan is for him to play on Thursday in the opener against the Clippers.

Davis added he still needs to be checked out by doctors but sounded like he turned a corner and will play in the opener.

Davis was forced to leave the Lakers’ scrimmage last Saturday after the Magic’s Michael Carter-Williams accidentally poked him in the eye. Davis also sat out the Lakers’ third scrimmage Monday because of the eye. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday there was some concern Anthony Davis would not play against the Clippers.

The Lakers need Davis on the court when the games matter. He had an All-NBA, bottom-of-the-MVP ballot level season averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds a game while playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level on the other end of the court. Davis and LeBron form the best duo in the NBA.

It looks like Thursday that duo will take the court.