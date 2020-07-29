Porter nearly made it a full year until another Snapchat controversy.
Porter on Snapchat:
Personally, I think that the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. And it’s being used for population control in just terms of being able to control the masses of people. I mean, because of the virus, the whole world is being controlled. I mean, you’re required to wear masks.
And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out? You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. That would be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life. I’ve never had any shots or anything like that. So, it could get crazy.
But there’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on. Don’t get too emotionally involved.
But, yeah, I mean, it is a serious thing. It’s a real thing. But, yes, it’s being overblown.
“I know that Tim Connelly and our front office have talked to Michael about his comments last night and this morning, long before I realized what was said,” Malone said. “So it has been talked to him. He understands the situation, but we as an organization are not going to put a muzzle on anybody. If somebody has a strong belief on something, they have the platform and freedom to use that. We’ll just try to educate guys so they understand the impact of what they may be saying.”
This is a completely reasonable response by the Nuggets. More than ever, NBA players are encouraged to speak out. That’s great. Like everyone, NBA players deserve freedom of expression. But it won’t always lead to “approved” messages – nor should it.
When players say something disagreeable… disagree with them! And for those positioned to do so, educate players when they’re wrong or misguided.
There’s plenty of opportunities with what Porter said.
I don’t think Porter meant “population control” in the standard sense of the term (limiting the number of a population). That’d be quite dark. I believe he meant, with coronavirus existing, it’s being used as an excuse to control what people do.
But know what actually puts massive restrictions of how people live? Not masks. Coronavirus itself. Masks allow people to regain some freedom amid this pandemic.
That’d work better if more people took coronavirus more seriously. Though there are naturally both people who take coronavirus too seriously and people who don’t take it seriously enough, Porter is railing against the smaller side.
In 2016, the NBA announced the launch of “NBA Academies.” The first three were placed in China, including one in Xinjiang.
NBA press release at the time:
NBA Academies will support existing international basketball academies by exposing elite prospects to NBA-level coaching, facilities and competition and by providing a global framework for elite-level prospects to maximize their success. The initiative will employ a holistic, 360-degree approach to player development with focuses on education, leadership, character development and life skills.
One American coach who worked for the NBA in China described the project as “a sweat camp for athletes.”
One former coach described watching a Chinese coach fire a ball into a young player’s face at point-blank range and then “kick him in the gut.”
“Imagine you have a kid who’s 13, 14 years old, and you’ve got a grown coach who is 40 years old hitting your kid,” the coach said. “We’re part of that. The NBA is part of that.”
In Xinjiang, players lived in cramped dormitories; the rooms were meant for two people, but a former coach said bunk beds were used to put as many as eight to 10 athletes in a room. Players trained two or three times a day and had few extracurricular activities. NBA coaches and officials became concerned that although education had been announced as a pillar of the academy program, the sports bureaus did not provide formal schooling.
Most of the players who trained at the NBA’s Xinjiang academy were Uighurs, but it was unclear to league employees who spoke with ESPN if any were impacted by the government crackdown.
There’s room to respect cultural differences, and business partnerships can be a bridge toward mutual understanding. But the NBA never should have tolerated this harsh treatment of children.
It’s especially problematic given the NBA’s financial interest in condoning Chinese authoritarianism. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet (which supported Hong Kong protesters who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms) and the resulting fallout highlighted the tension. And though the NBA has terminated its relationship with the Xinjiang academy, this issue isn’t going away.
To be fair, the NBA is far from the only American company doing business in China. It has become fashionable in some circles to pick on the NBA for its relationship with China. But the NBA is not unique.
That said, the NBA’s close ties to these abuses rise to a different level. This is complicity more than tolerance.
Just a few years back, the Dallas Mavericks had employees stepping forward to complain of a predatory work environment. Owner Mark Cuban admitted he made a mistake by not being involved enough in the franchise’s business side, which allowed everything to fester, and all this led to a complete overhaul of the team’s business operations. Cuban hired Cynthia Marshall to be the CEO and tasked her with changing the culture.
The SI story details the alleged assault in some detail (she says it took place at Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas) and the frustrations of the woman — who was not an employee of the Dallas Mavericks — in getting what she saw as justice.
Yet here it was a year later, and a woman was contacting the Mavericks about an executive she said had forced himself on her late at night in a Las Vegas hotel room. Today, another 10 months later, the incident has not yielded punishment, or, in Sarah’s view, justice. A lawyer for Ronzone denied Sarah’s account in a statement, describing her claims as “meritless.” Marshall told SI that the Mavericks investigated the matter, and Ronzone remains with the team, because “there was no evidence presented of sexual assault.” She said that a group of “seasoned investigators” had examined the issue for the team. “It is our process to investigate thoroughly,” Marshall said.
But SI found that the Mavericks were not able to obtain key pieces of evidence: Sarah [the victim, this is not her real name] told multiple people her account of the incident in its direct aftermath—including one person, in a phone call, minutes after she says it happened. These so-called contemporaneous accounts are considered critical and potentially weighty in cases with no eyewitnesses.
The Mavericks put out a detailed release questioning the Sports Illustrated story, saying they had not been granted access to the evidence in question, neither during the initial investigation — when the victim did not mention it to them — or in the past month working with SI and the victim’s lawyers.
The Mavericks on Wednesday issued a lenghty statement in response to a Sports Illustrated report detailing a new sexual assault allegation against a front-office executive, saying they are "appalled" it would be published without the team receiving "all of the purpoted evidence" pic.twitter.com/hNkValMFhF
This is a different situation than the work environment issue that plagued the Mavericks in the past. That’s not a statement on the validity of the victim’s accusations, nor does it excuse the actions of the Mavericks’ employee accused, but she was not a Dallas’ employee and this was not in a work setting. This is about the alleged actions of someone in Dallas basketball operations, but during the workplace complaint a few years back the team employees who came forward said the basketball side of the house had not been the issue.
However, it needs to be taken seriously. Dallas and Marshall felt it had been, but with new information and the case in the light of day, the incident needs to be revisited. Victims of sexual assault in this country enter a system stacked against them from the start, the NBA needs to be better than that poor standard.
Dallas has said it has changed. This situation is a test of that.
Adam Silver on players kneeling during national anthem: ‘I respect peaceful protest’
“I respect peaceful protest. I’m not sure what our players will do when they come out tomorrow night, and we’ll of course address it at the time, but I also understand these are highly unusual times,” Silver said.
“Address it” is an interesting phrasing, but don’t expect the league to punish players for taking a knee. Back in 2016, when Collin Kaepernick was kneeling and there was a discussion about whether NBA players would follow his lead (they didn’t). An NBA league office official told NBC Sports it was unlikely any punishment would be handed down if they had followed Kaepernick’s lead. This person noted that at the time the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks would all leave the floor during the anthem in a very conspicuous protest — something happening again right now in the WNBA restart — the league’s reaction was to let the players do what they thought was right. Expect the same now.
Of course there will be some “outrage” over the players’ actions politicians trying to score easy points and lazy political analysts ignoring the issues behind the symbolism. A few fans (and a lot of Russian Twitter bots) will follow their lead.
The players get that, and more importantly they know their message is being heard. Especially by the generations that will be making the decisions in a few years.