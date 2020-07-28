Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson clears quarantine, practices with Pelicans

By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT
UPDATE: Zion Williamson practiced with the team Tuesday but did not do anything involving contact, according to coach Alvin Gentry. The coach would not commit to any status for Zion for Thursday’s opener.

Under the rules of the NBA restart, the Pelicans have to announce Zion’s status for the opener by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

If nothing else, Zion’s shot looked good.

The Pelicans have little margin for error in the Western Conference playoff race.

So was nice for New Orleans that Zion Williamson – who had been away from the team for a family medical emergency – was expected practice “by Wednesday.”

Its even nicer for New Orleans that Williamson will practice Tuesday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Pelicans open seeding games against the Jazz on Thursday.

Every day Williamson practices counts.

He’s an explosive and large (even still) athlete who puts a lot of stress on his body. He must prepare properly before playing games, and it’s unclear how much training he did while outside the bubble then while quarantining upon his return.

If Williamson is ready, that’d be a huge boost for New Orleans. He’s a force offensively, an elite finisher who generates plenty of opportunities for himself and others. Though he’s an indifferent defender himself, the Pelicans defend better with him on the court because he allows more chances to set the defense (after baskets) and just inspires better effort from his teammates.

What a boost for New Orleans – hopefully one that will carry from practice today to the Utah game Thursday.

Scottie Pippen downplays “Last Dance” rift with Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen Michelle Jordan
Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Scottie Pippen says he’s talked with Michael Jordan since “The Last Dance” documentary aired in the spring and downplayed any rift between the retired Chicago Bulls stars.

“Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago” Pippen said.

Jordan widely praised Pippen in the documentary that chronicled the Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s as the best teammate he ever had – both players were elected to the Hall of Fame. But Jordan called out Pippen in the second episode for making a “selfish” decision to delay offseason surgery on a ruptured tendon in his ankle until after the start of the 1997-98 season. Jordan said in the documentary he didn’t understand Pippen’s decision.

There were reports that Pippen was unhappy with his portrayal in the documentary, but he said Tuesday, “I wasn’t upset about it.” The documentary also included Pippen’s refusal to enter Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals in the final seconds.

“It didn’t bother me at all,” Pippen said. “It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn’t seen or knew anything about basketball in the ’90s.”

The series aired over five consecutive Sunday nights in April and May and included never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.

The 54-year-old Pippen won six NBA championships with the Bulls, was a seven-time All-Star and won two Olympic gold medals. He’s now an NBA analyst, primarily for the ESPN studio show, “The Jump.”

He picked the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite to emerge out of Florida the NBA champion.

“If you wanted to pick one, I’d say whichever team LeBron James is on.,” Pippen said. “The fact that his experience, his ability to pull a team together, the ability to be dominant. He’s the most dominant player in the game right now with Kevin Durant not being in the game. ”

The documentary was a ratings winner when sports was on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN and Nielsen said that the final two episodes of ‘The Last Dance” averaged 5.6 million viewers.

Jae Crowder won’t shake hands with former Grizzlies teammate Jonas Valanciunas after elbow (video)

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas and Heat forward Jae Crowder
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, co-signed by Ja Morant, said they couldn’t wait for Memphis to trade then face Andre Iguodala. Iguodala began the season with the young Grizzlies but never played for them. Memphis dealt him to the Heat, who had no remaining games against the Grizzlies this season.

But scrimmages in advance of the NBA resumption at Disney World provided another opportunity.

Memphis came ready to play and topped Miami 128-110 today. The big flareup came not with Brooks, Morant or Iguodala – but Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas and Heat forward Jae Crowder, who got sent from Memphis to Miami in the Iguodala trade.

Jorge Alonso of BroBible:

Valanciunas is making plenty of waves in these scrimmages.

Jared Sullinger, Crowder’s teammate on the Celtics likes to tell a story. At Ohio State, Sullinger exchanged pleasantries with his friend, Marquette’s Vander Blue, before their teams faced each other in the NCAA tournament. Crowder – another Marquette player – noticed the inter-team chit chat… and nearly fought Sullinger.

I’m far from convinced Crowder and Valanciunas have turned into enemies. Neither were Crowder and Sullinger.

But it’s nice to see Crowder keep some of that same energy even in such a low-stakes game.

Report: Kevin Garnett posting $200M in Timberwolves bid, would run basketball operations

Former Timberwolves great Kevin Garnett
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Kevin Garnett is the face of one of multiple groups trying to buy the Timberwolves, which Forbes valued at $1.375 billion.

But Garnett doesn’t have that kind of money.

Not even close.

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press:

Word within basketball circles is that Kevin Garnett’s group that wants to buy the Timberwolves from Glen Taylor includes two billionaires from California and another from Florida. Garnett’s investment is said to be $200 million, and he would head the basketball operation with authority to name the GM and coach. Asking price is expected to be about $1.2 billion, which also includes the Lynx.

Honestly, I’d be surprised if Garnett had $200 million to put up. Maybe he’s getting his share financed?

I’m also confused why a few other people would collectively pay about a billion dollars… just so Garnett can be in charge. Though a great basketball player, Garnett has no front-office experience. A role like that – sometimes the owner himself/herself or a president of basketball operations – usually requires the big money in a bid or substantial management experience.

If Garnett can pull off an arrangement like this, he’s even smoother than I thought. That wouldn’t necessarily be good for the Timberwolves, though. As much excitement as Garnett would bring to Minnesota, he just doesn’t have the post-playing track record to inspire confidence.

I also wonder: How much is Arron Afflalo – who earned far less than Garnett in his career – posting as part of “his” group’s bid to buy the Timberwolves?

Seven most intriguing impending free agents in NBA resumption

Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton and Nuggets forward Jerami Grant
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
After a breakout season, Davis Bertans decided he’d done enough. Bertans chose not to join the Wizards for the NBA resumption at Disney World. He’ll bide his time before free agency, where he’ll almost certainly cash in.

Bertans stayed.

Many more impending free agents are hitting and trying not to bust.

NBA players seeking new contracts this offseason will face a tough environment. Economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will reduce revenue and owners’ discretionary spending. Even optimistic projections for next season have the salary cap remaining roughly flat (with greater salary withholding) – a disapointment after expected 5% growth.

With cap room dashed around the league, there will be greater importance in impending free agents impressing their own teams, which can re-sign players through Bird Rights. And, of course, there’s still value in creating leverage with the few teams that have cap space or are willing to spend the full mid-level exception.

For some players, the seeding games, potential play-in games and playoffs could be particularly important.

These are not the best impending free agents. Lakers star Anthony Davis will get max offers no matter what happens the rest of the season. Plenty of other impending free agents have already shown their level of play and are unlikely to swing their fortunes in this condensed finish.

Here are the impending free agents with the widest range of possible outcomes based on how the rest of the season goes:

Marcus Morris, forward, Clippers

The Clippers reportedly offered Morris a three-year, $41 million contract last summer. He instead signed a one-year deal with the Knicks (after initially committing to the Spurs)… then got traded to the Clippers. Obviously, L.A. has some interest. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer also has the deep pockets and winning desire to keep spending amid the economic downturn. As third forward behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Morris is more of a luxury. A luxury the Clippers are willing to pay big for? It probably depends how well Morris fits the rest of the way – and how far L.A. goes. The cap-space teams skew younger and might not have interest in the 30-year-old Morris. His most likely path, by far, to a contract above the mid-level exception is with the Clippers.

Jerami Grant, power forward, Nuggets

Paul Millsap, power forward, Nuggets

By trading a first-round pick for Grant last summer, Denver clearly signaled an intent to re-sign him. Grant has been solid at power forward. The 26-year-old could definitely make sense with the Nuggets long-term. But he hasn’t quite played well enough to absolutely seize the long-term job. At 35, Millsap remains steady, and his interior defense particularly covers well for Nikola Jokic. Millsap helps Denver win right now, and Denver is eager to win right now. But how long will he remain this good? How will expensive will he be? For that matter, how expensive will Grant be? Could Michael Porter Jr. or even Bol Bol be ready for larger roles sooner than later? Though the Nuggets will be allowed to re-sign both Grant and Millsap at any price based on salary-cap rules, the luxury-tax line (or lower) will likely serve as a hard cap. The playoffs could clarify which power forward Denver will pay.

Derrick Jones Jr., forward, Heat

Miami is clearly prioritizing 2021 free agency. That’s why – even if re-signing free agents like Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and Meyers Leonard – the Heat are are unlikely to give multi-year guarantees. Jones could be the exception. He’s just 23, already helpful and still has clear areas for growth. Jones’ length and athleticism make him a defensive weapon, especially in Erik Spoelstra’s creative schemes. The reigning dunk contest champion, Jones is an excellent finisher with emerging shooting range. This is the time for him to convince Miami it’s important enough to keep him despite complications in 2021.

De'Anthony Melton, guard, Grizzlies

Ja Morant gets – and deserves – so much credit for lifting Memphis. But the Grizzlies have actually been outscored with him on the court. Make no mistake: There’s a lot of value in a rookie point guard who can lead a starting lineup to break nearly even against other starters. But the Grizzlies have really made their hay with their reserves – particularly Melton. He’s a menace defensively and good secondary ball-handler/passer. There are still plenty of rough edges with his game – outside shooting, turnovers (especially when playing point guard). But the 22-year-old will make for a compelling restricted free agent, particularly to the young teams with cap space. Melton is big enough to get an expanded role at Disney World with small forward Justise Winslow sidelined.

John Konchar, wing, Grizzlies

Konchar was incredibly productive in college. He shot 2-pointers efficiently. He shot 3-pointers efficiently. He rebounded. He defended. He passed. The only drawback: He was doing all that at IPFW (Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne). So, he went undrafted last year. But after signing a two-way contract with Memphis, Konchar is playing similarly effectively – in the NBA! He has played just 167 minutes with the Grizzlies, so sample-size caveats obviously apply. But he had cracked the rotation when the season got suspended, and there’s plenty of interest in seeing more. With a strong finish, the impending restricted free agent could tempt a risk-taking team into an offer sheet Memphis would find difficult to match.

Mike D’Antoni, coach, Rockets

After an unfruitful summer of contract negotiations, D’Antoni coached the Rockets on the last year of his deal this season. And coached them well. His offensive creativity helped unlock a small-ball lineup that features, depending on your perspective, either P.J. Tucker or Russell Westbrook at center. But it’s still unclear whether Houston will keep D’Antoni. Most teams would’ve extended him by now. So, a breakup appears likely – unless D’Antoni forces the Rockets’ hand with a deep playoff run. Though moderate postseason success might not be enough to save his job in Houston, D’Antoni could gain interest from other teams. So much of his arguments about continuing to coach despite his age putting him at high risk of severe symptoms if he contracts coronavirus seem to be predicated on an underlying argument: He wants to keep coaching beyond this season.