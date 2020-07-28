Bam Adebayo
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Rumor: Heat will not sign Bam Adebayo to max extension this offseason

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Bam Adebayo made a leap this season: 16.2 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, plus high-level defense and rim protection. He is in the mix for Most Improved Player. Conveniently, he made that leap the same season he was available for a contract extension.

Adebayo is a clear max player, but the Heat aren’t going to give him the big money quite yet. They are going to make him wait a year, ESPN’s  Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week (hat tip Real GM).

“He’s not going to get a max contract in the offseason. Even though I think he should, because the Heat are going to save money for the 2021 summer. That’s a storyline that I can almost guarantee for you: Bam Adebayo will not sign a contract extension this offseason. It will be, ‘Bam, we’ll take care of you later.'”

That can work, and other players willingly have put off their contract extension for a year to help the team. For example, Kawhi Leonard did it in San Antonio (that is not what their ultimate falling out was over). Adebayo would be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2021 and Miami could match any offer for him.

Doing so would give the Heat more cap space in the summer of 2021 to chase an elite free agent.

To make this work, the player has to be on board or it can lead to the kind of resentment that will see him trying to force his way out of town. Adebayo may be good with waiting (it doesn’t impact his payday any), but Miami needs to be sure he is before trying this.

 

Depth will play big role in NBA’s restart, here are six players to watch

Alex Caruso
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — NBA teams recognize that bench strength will likely be more of a factor than usual during this pandemic-delayed title chase in which a positive coronavirus test could sideline an elite player at any moment.

“Depth is going to be at a premium for everyone,” New Orleans Pelicans general manager David Griffin said.

The good news for teams is that league officials said last week that 346 players had been tested on the NBA campus since the last coronavirus results were announced July 13, with no positives. But the reality they also recognize is how a positive test could impact a team’s roster.

Notable players to test positive for the coronavirus before teams left for Disney’s Wide World of Sports include Houston’s Russell Westbrook, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes and Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe, though all of them have since cleared protocols to return to Florida. Washington’s Bradley Beal heads the list of players who have opted out of participating in the restart.

The Brooklyn Nets won’t have Wilson Chandler, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince for the restart and already were without injured stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

And that doesn’t even account for basketball-related setbacks such as the foot injury Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley sustained in practice to knock him out of the restart.

Because of the more than four-month break between regular-season games, teams are likely to give their starters limited minutes, particularly in the early going.

The increased risk of losing players for an extended period at any time also will require teams to prepare backup plans.

“If you’ve been in the league a long time, you’ve had to deal with one injury, two injuries, three injuries, and the timing of it can be not the best,” Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “You have to find a way to continue to persevere ad work and get better and find ways to advance if it’s the playoffs. We’re in a bubble. It’s unique. It’s different. But there are things that all of us have had to deal with if you’ve been in long playoff runs for a long time.”

Here’s a look at some players who might not be on fans’ radars but could play bigger roles during the restart:

Troy Brown Jr., WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Brown already was averaging 24.9 minutes before the hiatus, but he could turn into even more of a featured performer during the restart with the Wizards missing Beal and Davis Bertans. The 6-foot-6 forward from Oregon has 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Alex Caruso, LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Notes: Caruso was averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.8 minutes when the hiatus began. With Avery Bradley opting out of the restart and Rajon Rondo breaking his thumb in practice this month, the 6-foot-5 Caruso should have a greater role in the Lakers’ bench during the restart. The Lakers announced July 13 that Rondo would miss six to eight weeks.

LU DORT, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The rookie from Arizona State has thrived this season with 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Oklahoma City has a 16-5 record in games that Dort has started. Although the potential return of Andre Roberson from a ruptured patellar tendon that has kept him out 2 + years could complicate Dort’s situation, Dennis Schroder expects to leave the bubble temporarily at some point with his wife due to give birth. Dort figures to get more minutes in Schroder’s absence.

George Hill, MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Hill was shooting 48% from 3-point range – well above his career average of 38.5% and light years better than his 2018-19 average of 28% – before the stoppage in play. The 34-year-old guard as well as teammate Donte DiVincenzo could be even bigger factors in the early part of the restart since Bucks teammates Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton have tested positive for coronavirus, though both are now in Florida.

Tyler Johnson, BROOKLYN NETS

Although he just signed with the Nets a month ago, Johnson could have a featured role because of all the players his new team is missing. The 6-foot-4 guard had played in 31 games for Phoenix this season and averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.6 minutes before getting waived in February. He posted double-figure scoring averages three straight seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

Gary Trent Jr., PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Trent showed flashes of his potential in the month prior to the pandemic, as he scored 22 against Miami on Feb. 9, 20 against Indiana on Feb. 27 and 24 against Orlando on March 2. The 6-5 guard has averaged 7.7 points and 20 minutes but likely will get more playing time now that teammate Trevor Ariza has opted out of the restart.

 

Zion Williamson will return to practice with Pelicans; status for opener undecided

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2020, 2:12 AM EDT
When Zion Williamson was on the court this season, the Pelicans outscored their opponents by 13.9 points per 100 possessions (the team had a -1 net rating for the season). The rookie opened up the Pelicans offense and had them looking like a playoff team.

Williamson’s quarantine after returning to the bubble should end tomorrow and he’s expected to practice with the team Wednesday, Pelicans GM David Griffin told Malika Andrews of ESPN. But that’s just one practice after being away from the team for more than a week with limited workouts (and he had cramping issues in practices before he left). Whether Zion plays in the first seeding game Thursday against Utah remains to be seen.

While Williamson was away from the team, Griffin said, the 20-year-old was able to fit in some light workouts. Now that he is in quarantine, the league delivered a yoga mat and a few other pieces of workout equipment to his room but “it is not like he is able to do anything that is conducive to running and jumping.” Griffin was unsure whether Williamson was given a stationary bike.

Whether Williamson is available to play in the Pelicans’ restart opener against the Utah Jazz on July 30 will be determined by how he feels after practicing.

“Literally any player on our roster who went 13 days without doing any physical activity, it isn’t going to be a given that we would just cut them loose in that next game,” Griffin said. “Particularly a player that generates as much torque as he does. So we will see where he’s at.”

New Orleans has proven again and again it will be incredibly cautious with the return of Williamson, looking at the long term over the short. They have done that since Summer League last year and throughout this season.

This, however, is a playoff push, which could have the Pelicans trying to push Zion a little. They need his scoring — and the gravity he brings to draw defenders and open up the offense — to make a serious run at the nine seed. New Orleans is tied with Portland and Sacramento, with San Antonio half a game back, all pushing for the nine seed and to be within four games of the eighth-seed Grizzlies to force a play-in series. 

How much run he gets and when that starts will be determined Wednesday when Zion practices with the team.

NBA fans (and some television executives) have their fingers crossed it ends up being a lot of court time for Zion.

Speculation first-round draft picks could be for sale this year

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
First-round draft picks are generally considered too valuable to surrender in today’s NBA. Smart teams are slow to put them in trades, teams try to stockpiles them, and nobody sells them off. Well, not nobody, the Pistons sold the No. 30 pick (Kevin Porter Jr.). last year to the Cavaliers. Before that you have to go back to 2013, when Denver sold the 27th pick (Rudy Gobert) to Utah. (In both of those cases second-round picks were included.)

Like everything else in American life, the coronavirus and its impacts could change that trend.

Because of the financial hit owners have taken, both with their NBA teams and other businesses, some could sell their picks in what is generally considered a rather “meh” draft. Brian Windhorst wrote about it at ESPN.

“I suspect first-round picks will be for sale in this draft,” one team executive said. “We haven’t really seen that in a decade.”

First-round picks are cost-controlled by the rookie scale, making them a value if teams draft a player that can contribute. It could be short-sighted to sell, however, the financial pressures on some owners and teams will have them considering a sale.

Much as it has in the rest of society, the coronavirus’ impact on the NBA could highlight the disparity between the have and have-not teams. Who can buy and who can sell picks will tell you a lot.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is set for Aug. 20, with the 2020 NBA Draft itself on Oct. 16.

 

 

 

Lou Williams fires back on Twitter at Kendrick Perkins for criticism

Lou Williams Kendrick Perkins
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Former NBA big man turned outspoken ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said what a lot of people were thinking about Lou Williams: What were you thinking? A strip club? To pick up some wings? Really?

Williams stood his ground and was having none of that.

Williams was granted permission to leave the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando to attend a memorial service for a family member, something he did.

However, while out he detoured by the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, where rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Williams on his Instagram story Thursday night. Harlow quickly deleted it, but nothing dies on the Internet.

Williams owned up to being in the club to NBA investigators. Williams insisted this was all about dinner — the club does sell “LouWill lemon pepper BBQ wings” — and that he was not hanging out in the club.

 

Williams still got a 10-day quarantine from the NBA. The league’s concern was not the food or what goes on in the club, it’s the other people in a confined indoor space who were not following the same safety protocols Williams was supposed to be observing.

Williams will miss at least two of the seeding games for the Clippers but will be ready to go when the playoffs start.