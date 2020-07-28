Anthony Davis eye
Frank Vogel: “Some concern” Anthony Davis could miss Lakers’ opener Thursday due to eye

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT
Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ second scrimmage last Saturday after accidentally being poked in the eye by Michael Carter-Williams, and the Laker big man did not return. Then he sat out the Lakers’ third scrimmage Monday for the same reason.

Now he could be out for the Lakers’ opener Thursday against the Clippers.

“He’s day-to-day, and while he’s still dealing with discomfort, there is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday,” Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday in a video conference with reporters. “But we’re hopeful that he does, and we’ll see how that plays out.”

Davis is being evaluated daily, Vogel added.

Under the new NBA rules in the bubble, the Lakers will need to announce Davis’ status for Thursday by 5 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday.

Davis had an All-NBA, bottom-of-the-MVP ballot season averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds a game for the Lakers while playing defense that has him in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He has played well at the NBA restart in Orlando, at least before he was injured.

While he might miss the opener, Davis’ injury is not considered serious enough it would cause him to miss significant time or any playoff games. With the Lakers all but a lock to be the No. 1 seed in the West, they have the room to be cautious with his return. There is no reason to take a big risk for the first seeding game.

 

Scottie Pippen downplays “Last Dance” rift with Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen Michelle Jordan
Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Scottie Pippen says he’s talked with Michael Jordan since “The Last Dance” documentary aired in the spring and downplayed any rift between the retired Chicago Bulls stars.

“Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago” Pippen said.

Jordan widely praised Pippen in the documentary that chronicled the Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s as the best teammate he ever had – both players were elected to the Hall of Fame. But Jordan called out Pippen in the second episode for making a “selfish” decision to delay offseason surgery on a ruptured tendon in his ankle until after the start of the 1997-98 season. Jordan said in the documentary he didn’t understand Pippen’s decision.

There were reports that Pippen was unhappy with his portrayal in the documentary, but he said Tuesday, “I wasn’t upset about it.” The documentary also included Pippen’s refusal to enter Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals in the final seconds.

“It didn’t bother me at all,” Pippen said. “It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn’t seen or knew anything about basketball in the ’90s.”

The series aired over five consecutive Sunday nights in April and May and included never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.

The 54-year-old Pippen won six NBA championships with the Bulls, was a seven-time All-Star and won two Olympic gold medals. He’s now an NBA analyst, primarily for the ESPN studio show, “The Jump.”

He picked the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite to emerge out of Florida the NBA champion.

“If you wanted to pick one, I’d say whichever team LeBron James is on.,” Pippen said. “The fact that his experience, his ability to pull a team together, the ability to be dominant. He’s the most dominant player in the game right now with Kevin Durant not being in the game. ”

The documentary was a ratings winner when sports was on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN and Nielsen said that the final two episodes of ‘The Last Dance” averaged 5.6 million viewers.

Zion Williamson clears quarantine, practices with Pelicans

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT
UPDATE: Zion Williamson practiced with the team Tuesday but did not do anything involving contact, according to coach Alvin Gentry. The coach would not commit to any status for Zion for Thursday’s opener.

Under the rules of the NBA restart, the Pelicans have to announce Zion’s status for the opener by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

If nothing else, Zion’s shot looked good.

——————————–

The Pelicans have little margin for error in the Western Conference playoff race.

So was nice for New Orleans that Zion Williamson – who had been away from the team for a family medical emergency – was expected practice “by Wednesday.”

Its even nicer for New Orleans that Williamson will practice Tuesday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Pelicans open seeding games against the Jazz on Thursday.

Every day Williamson practices counts.

He’s an explosive and large (even still) athlete who puts a lot of stress on his body. He must prepare properly before playing games, and it’s unclear how much training he did while outside the bubble then while quarantining upon his return.

If Williamson is ready, that’d be a huge boost for New Orleans. He’s a force offensively, an elite finisher who generates plenty of opportunities for himself and others. Though he’s an indifferent defender himself, the Pelicans defend better with him on the court because he allows more chances to set the defense (after baskets) and just inspires better effort from his teammates.

What a boost for New Orleans – hopefully one that will carry from practice today to the Utah game Thursday.

Jae Crowder won’t shake hands with former Grizzlies teammate Jonas Valanciunas after elbow (video)

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas and Heat forward Jae Crowder
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, co-signed by Ja Morant, said they couldn’t wait for Memphis to trade then face Andre Iguodala. Iguodala began the season with the young Grizzlies but never played for them. Memphis dealt him to the Heat, who had no remaining games against the Grizzlies this season.

But scrimmages in advance of the NBA resumption at Disney World provided another opportunity.

Memphis came ready to play and topped Miami 128-110 today. The big flareup came not with Brooks, Morant or Iguodala – but Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas and Heat forward Jae Crowder, who got sent from Memphis to Miami in the Iguodala trade.

Jorge Alonso of BroBible:

Valanciunas is making plenty of waves in these scrimmages.

Jared Sullinger, Crowder’s teammate on the Celtics likes to tell a story. At Ohio State, Sullinger exchanged pleasantries with his friend, Marquette’s Vander Blue, before their teams faced each other in the NCAA tournament. Crowder – another Marquette player – noticed the inter-team chit chat… and nearly fought Sullinger.

I’m far from convinced Crowder and Valanciunas have turned into enemies. Neither were Crowder and Sullinger.

But it’s nice to see Crowder keep some of that same energy even in such a low-stakes game.

Report: Kevin Garnett posting $200M in Timberwolves bid, would run basketball operations

Former Timberwolves great Kevin Garnett
By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Kevin Garnett is the face of one of multiple groups trying to buy the Timberwolves, which Forbes valued at $1.375 billion.

But Garnett doesn’t have that kind of money.

Not even close.

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press:

Word within basketball circles is that Kevin Garnett’s group that wants to buy the Timberwolves from Glen Taylor includes two billionaires from California and another from Florida. Garnett’s investment is said to be $200 million, and he would head the basketball operation with authority to name the GM and coach. Asking price is expected to be about $1.2 billion, which also includes the Lynx.

Honestly, I’d be surprised if Garnett had $200 million to put up. Maybe he’s getting his share financed?

I’m also confused why a few other people would collectively pay about a billion dollars… just so Garnett can be in charge. Though a great basketball player, Garnett has no front-office experience. A role like that – sometimes the owner himself/herself or a president of basketball operations – usually requires the big money in a bid or substantial management experience.

If Garnett can pull off an arrangement like this, he’s even smoother than I thought. That wouldn’t necessarily be good for the Timberwolves, though. As much excitement as Garnett would bring to Minnesota, he just doesn’t have the post-playing track record to inspire confidence.

I also wonder: How much is Arron Afflalo – who earned far less than Garnett in his career – posting as part of “his” group’s bid to buy the Timberwolves?