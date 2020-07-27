Rockets forward Luc Mbah
Rockets’ Luc Mbah a Moute had coronavirus: ‘Sick and down for like 10 days’

By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The Rockets signed Luc Mbah a Moute for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

One problem: He had coronavirus.

Mbah a Moute – along with Russell Westbrook and James Hardendidn’t travel with Houston to Orlando, though all three arrived later. Westbrook said he tested positive for coronavirus, and a report said Harden was feeling fine (though didn’t offer much more context).

Now, Mbah a Moute is detailing his bout with coronavirus.

Gatlin of Clutch City Control Room:

Mbah a Moute:

I had the COVID. I was actually sick and down for like 10 days. And then recovery and all that stuff and then getting the testing.

I had a lot of symptoms. Obviously, it wasn’t too bad where I had to go to the hospital or anything like that. But obviously being down, fatigue, chills, cold, whatever. What else? Body ache, all that stuff. So, it was tough. But, like I said, it was another hurdle to climb. And obviously you feel for people who’ve had it, and it makes you realize how serious this is. So, I’m blessed to have come out of it, and I’m praying for those who are going through it. It’s a tough situation, tough position to be in.

It’s a serious illness when someone, listing symptoms, pauses to say “What else?” then continues. Thankfully, Mbah a Moute has recovered.

But this raises concern about how much Mbah a Moute will contribute to the Rockets. He hasn’t produced well in the NBA in more than two years, and he’s now 33. Add a training-time deficit and perhaps lingering effects from coronavirus, and it’s a lot to overcome.

At least the 3-and-D forward fits well into the Rockets’ system, as we saw in 2018. There’s still hope he can play effectively in limited minutes.

NBA Power Rankings: Milwaukee looks good… now real games start

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Let the games begin! The NBA’s bubble concept has worked so far (*knocks on wood*) and the seeding games tip-off Thursday. With that our NBA Power Rankings are back (returning to their usual Wednesday slot next week) and will run a few weeks up until the start of the playoffs.

 
Bucks small icon 1. Bucks (53-12, Last week No. 3). The Bucks offense has looked good in both scrimmages, putting up 113 points in 40 minutes and 131 in 48. Brook Lopez, who struggled with his shot for much of the regular season (29.6% from three), has found it in Orlando: 12-of-15 shooting overall and 7-of-9 from three. He has been the best Bucks player in the scrimmages, and while those games don’t matter it’s a good sign.

 
Lakers small icon 2. Lakers (49-14, LW 1). Already without Avery Bradley (who chose to sit out the restart for family reasons), the Lakers have now lost Rajon Rondo to a thumb injury. While Rondo is expected back around the Western Conference Finals (when they would really need him), he and Bradley accounted for 44 minutes a game in the backcourt rotation. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is starting, while Quinn Cook and Dion Waiters have looked good for stretches in the scrimmages. Grey-beard LeBron James and Anthony Davis look rested and ready.

 
Clippers small icon 3. Clippers (44-20, LW 2). After having six rotation players not with the team in the Orlando bubble at one point last week, the Clippers are down to just one (Montrezl Harrell, out on a family matter), with a number of players in quarantine but close to being back. Lou Williams will be a little longer, he’s quarantined for 10 days because his favorite restaurant in Atlanta is a strip club (he does have a wings flavor named after him at Magic City, so maybe they are good).

 
Raptors small icon 4. Raptors (46-18, LW 5). Serge Ibaka has looked rested and his shot is falling at the restart, he had 19 points against Portland, plus a little dust up with Jusuf Nurkic. Kyle Lowry also has played well in a couple of games, and Fred VanVleet’s knee knock with a Portland player doesn’t seem to be anything serious. Don’t sleep on this deep team with championship experience.

 
Celtics small icon 5. Celtics (43-21, LW 4). Kemba Walker has been eased back into competition this restart because of the balky left knee that has bothered him all season, but Walker moved well and impressed in Sunday’s scrimmage. That’s a good sign. Backcourt scoring and versatile, switchable wing play are Boston’s strengths, but a deep playoff run will depend on Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter stepping up at the center spot.

 
Rockets small icon 6. Rockets (40-24, LW 6). James Harden is back, looking rested, and dropped 31 points (and a near triple-double in 35 minutes) on Sunday. He requested to play all those minutes, and wouldn’t come out at the end, because he wanted the feel of a real game. The Rockets defensive rotations looked sharp in the fourth quarter Sunday and held the Grizzlies to 18.2% shooting.

 
Thunder small icon 7. Thunder (40-24, LW 9). I’m not sure most fans realize just how well OKC was playing before the season was interrupted: They were 33-13 after Dec. 1 with a top 10 offense and defense. Chris Paul was playing at an All-NBA level and may have been the best clutch player in the league this season, leading OKC to a lot of close wins. The Thunder got an emotional boost watching Andre Roberson step back on the court for the first time in 909 days.

 
Heat small icon 8. Heat (41-24, LW 8). Kendrick Nunn (who tested positive for the coronavirus) was not only back in Orlando but back in the starting lineup for the Heat’s scrimmage against Utah. Bam Adebayo, who also tested positive, is in Orlando but has yet to play in a game. With a deep and versatile roster, Miami is the dark horse favorite at the restart for a lot of analysts, thanks in part to the intensity of Jimmy Butler leading a talented young core.

 
Nuggets small icon 9. Nuggets (43-22, LW 7). Mike Malone said it himself: Denver’s coach has no idea where his team is in preparation for the seeding games right now. Due to injury and the coronavirus they have had just eight players ready to go in both scrimmage games. But on of those players is Bol Bol and that is all most of us need to see.

 
Mavericks small icon 10. Mavericks (40-27, LW 11). Any questions about Luka Doncic’s fitness should be tossed out the window at this point, he has looked fantastic. Dallas’ floor spacing and shooting from three is going to be dangerous in the playoffs, but their defense needs to tighten up if they are going to be a real first round threat. Also, expect Doncic to text Kristaps Porzingis daily to remind him to get his coronavirus test.

 
Sixers small icon 11. 76ers (39-26, LW 11). Joel Embiid missing a game due to calf tightness isn’t devastating but it will raise some eyebrows — a healthy and focused Embiid is critical to any Sixers playoff hopes. (He did practice Monday, a good sign.) All that talk about Ben Simmons taking two corner threes in the Sixers opener (hitting one), notice in the second game he didn’t even attempt a shot from deep. He has to shoot constantly from there to be a threat.

 
Jazz small icon 12. Jazz (41-23, LW 13). Utah needs a Mike Conley to step up and replace Bojan Bogdanovic‘s scoring and play making, which is why his second half against Miami is encouraging. Rudy Gobert has looked fantastic through two games, and he and Donovan Mitchell have shown some on-court chemistry even as there are questions about their chemistry off it.

 
Blazers small icon 13. Trail Blazers (29-37, LW 14). Jusuf Nurkic was back for his first scrimmage over the weekend and looked fantastic both as a scorer and distributor. His chemistry with Damian Lillard was like he never left, and the little dust-up with Serge Ibaka was a reminder of the grit Nurkic brings. The experiment of Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside playing together will be something to watch.

Pelicans small icon 14. Pelicans (28-36, LW 15). Zion Williamson is back in the bubble and (provided he keeps testing negative) will be available opening night against Utah. Whether Alvin Gentry will play him after limited practice remains to be seen, but the Pelicans can’t afford to start slow in the chase to get into a play-in series for the eighth seed. They need Zion.

 
Pacers small icon 15. Pacers (39-26, LW 12). The loss of Domantas Sabonis for the restart due to a foot injury is a punch to the gut of a team that was looking to advance out of the first round in the playoffs. No official word yet on if Victor Oladipo will play in the seeding/playoff games, but he has looked fantastic in both Pacers scrimmage games. Will the Sabonis news impact his decision?

 
Magic small icon 16. Magic (30-35, LW 17). Both Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are set to return for the final Magic scrimmage game and could be good to go for the seeding games, if cleared. Getting Isaac back would be huge for an Orlando team where defense has been the issue, he was an All-Defensive Team level player before an injury prematurely ended his season.

 
Grizzlies small icon 17. Grizzlies (32-33, LW 16). The loss of Justise Winslow to a hip injury is a real blow to the depth and potential of this team. There have been bright spots. Memphis’ best rookie through two scrimmages is not soon-to-be Rookie of the Year Ja Morant (who has still looked solid), it’s Brandon Clarke (16 points against Houston Sunday). Kyle Anderson also has shown he is healthy and can handle some minutes in Orlando.

 
Kings small icon 18. Kings (28-36, LW 19). No Marvin Bagley due to a foot injury that has him out for the restart (the other foot from the foot injury that had him out for much of the season). No Bagley hurts the offense, the lack of Alex Len being healthy hurts the defense, although Len could return by the weekend. With all that it’s hard to picture Sacramento ending a playoff drought that goes back by 2006.

 
Spurs small icon 19. Spurs (27-36, LW 20). Pour one out for the Spurs 22-season playoff streak, there is almost no way that will continue. The bubble games for San Antonio are about the future, specifically what a Dejounte Murray/Lonnie Walker IV backcourt might look like. Plenty of speculation around the league about whether Gregg Popovich will coach next season, a question he may not know the answer to yet.

 
Suns small icon 20. Suns (26-39, LW 21). Good news, Aron Baynes has been cleared after testing positive for the coronavirus and is on his way to the Orlando bubble. Phoenix is using this restart to get Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton some time to build chemistry — and Ayton plans to keep shooting those threes if left open. The Suns lack of depth has been an issue in the scrimmage games (especially against a deep Celtics’ roster.

 
Nets small icon 21. Nets (30-34, LW 18). With more players out than we have room to list here, Brooklyn has become the Caris LeVert show at the restart, a lot of the offense runs through him. Joe Harris and Garrett Temple will have bigger roles too, while Jarrett Allen has a chance to step up. Most observers expect the Nets to fall behind the Magic and become the eight seed in the East (meaning the Bucks in the first round).

 
Wizards small icon 22. Wizards (24-40, LW 22). Can Washington make up two games on Brooklyn to force a play-in series? As depleted as the Wizards are, that feels like a long shot. The key is for guys to stay healthy and not suffer an injury that impacts next season.

 
Bulls small icon 23. Bulls (22-43, LW 23). Hearing more and more buzz that even though the new front office is not sold on Jim Boylen as coach — and players such as Thaddeus Young will push for a trade if he stays — he will keep his job next season. It saves money for ownership at a time the league is taking a hit, plus it lets Arturas Karnisovas save the “changing the coach” card for another time. Nothing is decided yet on this front, but it will need to be in the coming weeks.

 
24. Timberwolves (19-45, LW 24). Glen Taylor has put the team up for sale, but only to a new owner who will keep the team in Minnesota (the team’s lease at the Target Center runs through 2035). Kevin Garnett is the best storyline of the potential new owners, and he is talking to billionaire partners. The Wilf family (which owns the Vikings) are not actively negotiating, but there are a number of other billionaires kicking the tires on the sale.

 
Hawks small icon 25. Hawks (20-46, LW 25). Not in Orlando for the restart and not much new to talk about in Atlanta, outside of Lou Williams’ restaurant choices.

 
Hornets small icon 26. Hornets (23-42, LW 26). Not in Orlando for the restart.

 
Knicks small icon 27. Knicks (20-45, LW 27). Tom Thibodeau is the team’s new head coach, and I like the hire… with caveats. First, Thibodeau has to have grown and take his foot off the accelerator at points with a young team — RJ Barrett doesn’t need to lead the league in minutes played. Secondly, Thibs and team president Leon Rose need to be on the same page with player development, culture building, and more. That coach/front office connection has not always been there in Madison Square Garden before.

Pistons small icon 28. Pistons (20-45, LW 28). Not in Orlando for the restart.

 
Cavaliers small icon 29. Cavaliers (19-46, LW 29). Not in Orlando for the restart.

 
Warriors small icon 30. Warriors (15-50 LW 30). Not in Orlando for the restart.

Kyrie Irving pledges $1.5M for WNBA players who choose to sit out

Kyrie Irving at WNBA game
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving seemingly advocated for players to boycott the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

He found few takers.

Though a handful players chose to sit out and all certainly considered multiple factors, none cited social justice as their primary reason.

That’s different in the WNBA. Several players are sitting out the season, including a few – Natasha Cloud, Renee Montgomery, Tiffany Hayes and Maya Moore – who specifically noted their commitment to pursuing social justice.

But unless getting a medical exemption due to high risk of severe symptoms with coronavirus or a previous injury, WNBA players who sit out won’t get paid.

That’s where Irving comes in.

Brian Mahoney of The New York Times:

Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.

The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said in a statement.

Players such as Cloud and Atlanta’s Renee Montgomery opted against playing for social reform reasons, though it’s unclear how many will qualify for Irving’s program.

To be eligible, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision and not be receiving salary support from any other entity. An opt-out for medical reasons must be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is great.

Irving is philanthropic, and this specifically fits his vision of basketball players uniting together despite their disparate salaries.

Chris Boucher calls out Draymond Green for saying Black Lives Matter doesn’t directly affect Raptors

Warriors forward Draymond Green in Toronto
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors arrived to the NBA campus at Disney World with “BLACK LIVES MATTER” written on their buses:

Warriors forward Draymond Green had some questions about that.

Appearing on TNT, Green asked Raptors president Masai Ujiri about the buses.

TNT:

Green:

You have on your bus Black Lives Matter. As a Canadian team, it doesn’t directly impact your team, because you’re in an entire different country. What made you guys take the stand and put it on your bus? I think one of 22 teams that actually went through with it. Where did that idea come from, and why did you guys feel the need to push that through?

Ujiri:

Thanks, Draymond. You’ve been unbelieve on this and what you’re speaking on, and I think the league is proud of you. For us, we said we were going to use the bubble as a statement, right? We said we’re going to use this place as a platform. And we thought that, coming in here, you have to make a statement. You have to, for me, you have to create awareness. What you guys are doing over there is creating awareness. You’re talking about this. And we have to continue to do that. And we thought, what greater way than to ride through Florida for three hours and show people? We know what’s going on in the country, and we’re heading to the bubble. And what is going on here, what Adam Silver has done here to get the league back, we’re excited about that. But there’s something on our minds, too. And we wanted to show people that, as we come in – not just the Toronto Raptors, we represent the NBA – that there’s something that’s on the minds of all the players and all the teams.

That’s a perfectly reasonable, non-confrontational answer. But Ujiri didn’t set Green straight.

Chris Boucher, a Black Canadian who plays for the Raptors, did.

Boucher:

I don’t think Green intended to slight anyone. In fact, his tone indicated admiration for the Raptors stepping up despite not being directly affected.

But his clumsy wording did slight Black people outside the United States and indicated an ignorance to the scope of the movement.

The beauty of the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is its simplicity. Black lives matter. Period. It’s not just Black American lives matter.

There is racism outside the United States, including in Canada. Black Lives Matter protests have been occurring around the world for years – both in solidarity with American protests, but also for issues in other countries. As an organization, Black Lives Matter has a global mission.

Also, not for nothing: Most Raptors players are American. But, again, racism directly affects Black people beyond the United States.

Boucher is correct, and I have no problem with him responding Green publicly. After all, Green said what he did on national TV. There’s value in Boucher continuing the conversation where people can see it.

Hopefully, Green learns from this. It shouldn’t be a hard less for someone, like Green, who cares about the issue.

Report: Jonathan Isaac to play in Magic’s final scrimmage

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Jonathan Isaac is the Magic’s most interesting player.

Unfortunately, it appeared Isaac – who injured his knee in January – wouldn’t play for Orlando during the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

But…

Josh Robbins of The Athletic:

Orlando Magic performance staff and front office officials have cleared Isaac to play Monday night during the team’s final scrimmage of the NBA restart, The Athletic has learned. Barring any unforeseen setback during Monday morning’s shootaround, Isaac will appear in Monday’s exhibition game.

This doesn’t mean Isaac will play in seeding games. But it’s a pretty big indicator. The level of play in these scrimmages has been surprisingly high relative to preseason games. Would Orlando really play him today if he weren’t on track to continue into seeding games?

Remember, an NBA-appointed doctor ruled in January it was not “substantially more likely than not” Isaac would be out through June 15. It’s now July 27.

Before he got hurt, Isaac was playing like he belonged on an All-Defensive team at forward while showing improved offense. And he’s just 22.

The Magic already had the inside track for making the playoffs simply by not being the Wizards or Nets. Orlando got to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with Isaac missing most of the season. If he returns, he probably wouldn’t be at full strength. Even if he were, the Magic would probably still be headed for a first-round exit.

But Isaac would make an otherwise-stale Orlando team more intriguing.