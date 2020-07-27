Report: Jonathan Isaac to play in Magic’s final scrimmage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Isaac is the Magic’s most interesting player.

Unfortunately, it appeared Isaac – who injured his knee in January – wouldn’t play for Orlando during the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

But…

Josh Robbins of The Athletic:

Orlando Magic performance staff and front office officials have cleared Isaac to play Monday night during the team’s final scrimmage of the NBA restart, The Athletic has learned. Barring any unforeseen setback during Monday morning’s shootaround, Isaac will appear in Monday’s exhibition game.

This doesn’t mean Isaac will play in seeding games. But it’s a pretty big indicator. The level of play in these scrimmages has been surprisingly high relative to preseason games. Would Orlando really play him today if he weren’t on track to continue into seeding games?

Remember, an NBA-appointed doctor ruled in January it was not “substantially more likely than not” Isaac would be out through June 15. It’s now July 27.

Before he got hurt, Isaac was playing like he belonged on an All-Defensive team at forward while showing improved offense. And he’s just 22.

The Magic already had the inside track for making the playoffs simply by not being the Wizards or Nets. Orlando got to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with Isaac missing most of the season. If he returns, he probably wouldn’t be at full strength. Even if he were, the Magic would probably still be headed for a first-round exit.

But Isaac would make an otherwise-stale Orlando team more intriguing.