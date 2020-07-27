Lou Williams Kendrick Perkins
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Lou Williams fires back on Twitter at Kendrick Perkins for criticism

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former NBA big man turned outspoken ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said what a lot of people were thinking about Lou Williams: What were you thinking? A strip club? To pick up some wings? Really?

Williams stood his ground and was having none of that.

Williams was granted permission to leave the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando to attend a memorial service for a family member, something he did.

However, while out he detoured by the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, where rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Williams on his Instagram story Thursday night. Harlow quickly deleted it, but nothing dies on the Internet.

Williams owned up to being in the club to NBA investigators. Williams insisted this was all about dinner — the club does sell “LouWill lemon pepper BBQ wings” — and that he was not hanging out in the club.

 

Williams still got a 10-day quarantine from the NBA. The league’s concern was not the food or what goes on in the club, it’s the other people in a confined indoor space who were not following the same safety protocols Williams was supposed to be observing.

Williams will miss at least two of the seeding games for the Clippers but will be ready to go when the playoffs start.

Speculation first-round draft picks could be for sale this year

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

First-round draft picks are generally considered too valuable to surrender in today’s NBA. Smart teams are slow to put them in trades, teams try to stockpiles them, and nobody sells them off. Well, not nobody, the Pistons sold the No. 30 pick last year to the Cavaliers (who selected Kevin Porter Jr.). Before that you have to go back to 2013, when Denver sold the 27th pick to Utah, which selected Rudy Gobert. (In both of those cases second-round picks were included.)

Like everything else in American life, the coronavirus and its impacts could change that trend.

Because of the financial hit owners have taken, both with their NBA teams and other businesses, some could sell their picks in what is generally considered a rather “meh” draft. Brian Windhorst wrote about it at ESPN.

“I suspect first-round picks will be for sale in this draft,” one team executive said. “We haven’t really seen that in a decade.”

First-round picks are cost-controlled by the rookie scale, making them a value if teams draft a player that can contribute. It could be short-sighted to sell, however, the financial pressures on some owners and teams will have them considering a sale.

Much as it has in the rest of society, the coronavirus’ impact on the NBA could highlight the disparity between the have and have-not teams. Who can buy and who can sell picks will tell you a lot.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is set for Aug. 20, with the 2020 NBA Draft itself on Oct. 16.

 

 

 

Rockets’ Luc Mbah a Moute had coronavirus: ‘Sick and down for like 10 days’

Rockets forward Luc Mbah
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Rockets signed Luc Mbah a Moute for the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

One problem: He had coronavirus.

Mbah a Moute – along with Russell Westbrook and James Hardendidn’t travel with Houston to Orlando, though all three arrived later. Westbrook said he tested positive for coronavirus, and a report said Harden was feeling fine (though didn’t offer much more context).

Now, Mbah a Moute is detailing his bout with coronavirus.

Gatlin of Clutch City Control Room:

Mbah a Moute:

I had the COVID. I was actually sick and down for like 10 days. And then recovery and all that stuff and then getting the testing.

I had a lot of symptoms. Obviously, it wasn’t too bad where I had to go to the hospital or anything like that. But obviously being down, fatigue, chills, cold, whatever. What else? Body ache, all that stuff. So, it was tough. But, like I said, it was another hurdle to climb. And obviously you feel for people who’ve had it, and it makes you realize how serious this is. So, I’m blessed to have come out of it, and I’m praying for those who are going through it. It’s a tough situation, tough position to be in.

It’s a serious illness when someone, listing symptoms, pauses to say “What else?” then continues. Thankfully, Mbah a Moute has recovered.

But this raises concern about how much Mbah a Moute will contribute to the Rockets. He hasn’t produced well in the NBA in more than two years, and he’s now 33. Add a training-time deficit and perhaps lingering effects from coronavirus, and it’s a lot to overcome.

At least the 3-and-D forward fits well into the Rockets’ system, as we saw in 2018. There’s still hope he can play effectively in limited minutes.

NBA Power Rankings: Milwaukee looks good… now real games start

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Let the games begin! The NBA’s bubble concept has worked so far (*knocks on wood*) and the seeding games tip-off Thursday. With that our NBA Power Rankings are back (returning to their usual Wednesday slot next week) and will run a few weeks up until the start of the playoffs.

 
Bucks small icon 1. Bucks (53-12, Last week No. 3). The Bucks offense has looked good in both scrimmages, putting up 113 points in 40 minutes and 131 in 48. Brook Lopez, who struggled with his shot for much of the regular season (29.6% from three), has found it in Orlando: 12-of-15 shooting overall and 7-of-9 from three. He has been the best Bucks player in the scrimmages, and while those games don’t matter it’s a good sign.

 
Lakers small icon 2. Lakers (49-14, LW 1). Already without Avery Bradley (who chose to sit out the restart for family reasons), the Lakers have now lost Rajon Rondo to a thumb injury. While Rondo is expected back around the Western Conference Finals (when they would really need him), he and Bradley accounted for 44 minutes a game in the backcourt rotation. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is starting, while Quinn Cook and Dion Waiters have looked good for stretches in the scrimmages. Grey-beard LeBron James and Anthony Davis look rested and ready.

 
Clippers small icon 3. Clippers (44-20, LW 2). After having six rotation players not with the team in the Orlando bubble at one point last week, the Clippers are down to just one (Montrezl Harrell, out on a family matter), with a number of players in quarantine but close to being back. Lou Williams will be a little longer, he’s quarantined for 10 days because his favorite restaurant in Atlanta is a strip club (he does have a wings flavor named after him at Magic City, so maybe they are good).

 
Raptors small icon 4. Raptors (46-18, LW 5). Serge Ibaka has looked rested and his shot is falling at the restart, he had 19 points against Portland, plus a little dust up with Jusuf Nurkic. Kyle Lowry also has played well in a couple of games, and Fred VanVleet’s knee knock with a Portland player doesn’t seem to be anything serious. Don’t sleep on this deep team with championship experience.

 
Celtics small icon 5. Celtics (43-21, LW 4). Kemba Walker has been eased back into competition this restart because of the balky left knee that has bothered him all season, but Walker moved well and impressed in Sunday’s scrimmage. That’s a good sign. Backcourt scoring and versatile, switchable wing play are Boston’s strengths, but a deep playoff run will depend on Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter stepping up at the center spot.

 
Rockets small icon 6. Rockets (40-24, LW 6). James Harden is back, looking rested, and dropped 31 points (and a near triple-double in 35 minutes) on Sunday. He requested to play all those minutes, and wouldn’t come out at the end, because he wanted the feel of a real game. The Rockets defensive rotations looked sharp in the fourth quarter Sunday and held the Grizzlies to 18.2% shooting.

 
Thunder small icon 7. Thunder (40-24, LW 9). I’m not sure most fans realize just how well OKC was playing before the season was interrupted: They were 33-13 after Dec. 1 with a top 10 offense and defense. Chris Paul was playing at an All-NBA level and may have been the best clutch player in the league this season, leading OKC to a lot of close wins. The Thunder got an emotional boost watching Andre Roberson step back on the court for the first time in 909 days.

 
Heat small icon 8. Heat (41-24, LW 8). Kendrick Nunn (who tested positive for the coronavirus) was not only back in Orlando but back in the starting lineup for the Heat’s scrimmage against Utah. Bam Adebayo, who also tested positive, is in Orlando but has yet to play in a game. With a deep and versatile roster, Miami is the dark horse favorite at the restart for a lot of analysts, thanks in part to the intensity of Jimmy Butler leading a talented young core.

 
Nuggets small icon 9. Nuggets (43-22, LW 7). Mike Malone said it himself: Denver’s coach has no idea where his team is in preparation for the seeding games right now. Due to injury and the coronavirus they have had just eight players ready to go in both scrimmage games. But on of those players is Bol Bol and that is all most of us need to see.

 
Mavericks small icon 10. Mavericks (40-27, LW 11). Any questions about Luka Doncic’s fitness should be tossed out the window at this point, he has looked fantastic. Dallas’ floor spacing and shooting from three is going to be dangerous in the playoffs, but their defense needs to tighten up if they are going to be a real first round threat. Also, expect Doncic to text Kristaps Porzingis daily to remind him to get his coronavirus test.

 
Sixers small icon 11. 76ers (39-26, LW 11). Joel Embiid missing a game due to calf tightness isn’t devastating but it will raise some eyebrows — a healthy and focused Embiid is critical to any Sixers playoff hopes. (He did practice Monday, a good sign.) All that talk about Ben Simmons taking two corner threes in the Sixers opener (hitting one), notice in the second game he didn’t even attempt a shot from deep. He has to shoot constantly from there to be a threat.

 
Jazz small icon 12. Jazz (41-23, LW 13). Utah needs a Mike Conley to step up and replace Bojan Bogdanovic‘s scoring and play making, which is why his second half against Miami is encouraging. Rudy Gobert has looked fantastic through two games, and he and Donovan Mitchell have shown some on-court chemistry even as there are questions about their chemistry off it.

 
Blazers small icon 13. Trail Blazers (29-37, LW 14). Jusuf Nurkic was back for his first scrimmage over the weekend and looked fantastic both as a scorer and distributor. His chemistry with Damian Lillard was like he never left, and the little dust-up with Serge Ibaka was a reminder of the grit Nurkic brings. The experiment of Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside playing together will be something to watch.

Pelicans small icon 14. Pelicans (28-36, LW 15). Zion Williamson is back in the bubble and (provided he keeps testing negative) will be available opening night against Utah. Whether Alvin Gentry will play him after limited practice remains to be seen, but the Pelicans can’t afford to start slow in the chase to get into a play-in series for the eighth seed. They need Zion.

 
Pacers small icon 15. Pacers (39-26, LW 12). The loss of Domantas Sabonis for the restart due to a foot injury is a punch to the gut of a team that was looking to advance out of the first round in the playoffs. No official word yet on if Victor Oladipo will play in the seeding/playoff games, but he has looked fantastic in both Pacers scrimmage games. Will the Sabonis news impact his decision?

 
Magic small icon 16. Magic (30-35, LW 17). Both Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are set to return for the final Magic scrimmage game and could be good to go for the seeding games, if cleared. Getting Isaac back would be huge for an Orlando team where defense has been the issue, he was an All-Defensive Team level player before an injury prematurely ended his season.

 
Grizzlies small icon 17. Grizzlies (32-33, LW 16). The loss of Justise Winslow to a hip injury is a real blow to the depth and potential of this team. There have been bright spots. Memphis’ best rookie through two scrimmages is not soon-to-be Rookie of the Year Ja Morant (who has still looked solid), it’s Brandon Clarke (16 points against Houston Sunday). Kyle Anderson also has shown he is healthy and can handle some minutes in Orlando.

 
Kings small icon 18. Kings (28-36, LW 19). No Marvin Bagley due to a foot injury that has him out for the restart (the other foot from the foot injury that had him out for much of the season). No Bagley hurts the offense, the lack of Alex Len being healthy hurts the defense, although Len could return by the weekend. With all that it’s hard to picture Sacramento ending a playoff drought that goes back by 2006.

 
Spurs small icon 19. Spurs (27-36, LW 20). Pour one out for the Spurs 22-season playoff streak, there is almost no way that will continue. The bubble games for San Antonio are about the future, specifically what a Dejounte Murray/Lonnie Walker IV backcourt might look like. Plenty of speculation around the league about whether Gregg Popovich will coach next season, a question he may not know the answer to yet.

 
Suns small icon 20. Suns (26-39, LW 21). Good news, Aron Baynes has been cleared after testing positive for the coronavirus and is on his way to the Orlando bubble. Phoenix is using this restart to get Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton some time to build chemistry — and Ayton plans to keep shooting those threes if left open. The Suns lack of depth has been an issue in the scrimmage games (especially against a deep Celtics’ roster.

 
Nets small icon 21. Nets (30-34, LW 18). With more players out than we have room to list here, Brooklyn has become the Caris LeVert show at the restart, a lot of the offense runs through him. Joe Harris and Garrett Temple will have bigger roles too, while Jarrett Allen has a chance to step up. Most observers expect the Nets to fall behind the Magic and become the eight seed in the East (meaning the Bucks in the first round).

 
Wizards small icon 22. Wizards (24-40, LW 22). Can Washington make up two games on Brooklyn to force a play-in series? As depleted as the Wizards are, that feels like a long shot. The key is for guys to stay healthy and not suffer an injury that impacts next season.

 
Bulls small icon 23. Bulls (22-43, LW 23). Hearing more and more buzz that even though the new front office is not sold on Jim Boylen as coach — and players such as Thaddeus Young will push for a trade if he stays — he will keep his job next season. It saves money for ownership at a time the league is taking a hit, plus it lets Arturas Karnisovas save the “changing the coach” card for another time. Nothing is decided yet on this front, but it will need to be in the coming weeks.

 
24. Timberwolves (19-45, LW 24). Glen Taylor has put the team up for sale, but only to a new owner who will keep the team in Minnesota (the team’s lease at the Target Center runs through 2035). Kevin Garnett is the best storyline of the potential new owners, and he is talking to billionaire partners. The Wilf family (which owns the Vikings) are not actively negotiating, but there are a number of other billionaires kicking the tires on the sale.

 
Hawks small icon 25. Hawks (20-46, LW 25). Not in Orlando for the restart and not much new to talk about in Atlanta, outside of Lou Williams’ restaurant choices.

 
Hornets small icon 26. Hornets (23-42, LW 26). Not in Orlando for the restart.

 
Knicks small icon 27. Knicks (20-45, LW 27). Tom Thibodeau is the team’s new head coach, and I like the hire… with caveats. First, Thibodeau has to have grown and take his foot off the accelerator at points with a young team — RJ Barrett doesn’t need to lead the league in minutes played. Secondly, Thibs and team president Leon Rose need to be on the same page with player development, culture building, and more. That coach/front office connection has not always been there in Madison Square Garden before.

Pistons small icon 28. Pistons (20-45, LW 28). Not in Orlando for the restart.

 
Cavaliers small icon 29. Cavaliers (19-46, LW 29). Not in Orlando for the restart.

 
Warriors small icon 30. Warriors (15-50 LW 30). Not in Orlando for the restart.

Kyrie Irving pledges $1.5M for WNBA players who choose to sit out

Kyrie Irving at WNBA game
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving seemingly advocated for players to boycott the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

He found few takers.

Though a handful players chose to sit out and all certainly considered multiple factors, none cited social justice as their primary reason.

That’s different in the WNBA. Several players are sitting out the season, including a few – Natasha Cloud, Renee Montgomery, Tiffany Hayes and Maya Moore – who specifically noted their commitment to pursuing social justice.

But unless getting a medical exemption due to high risk of severe symptoms with coronavirus or a previous injury, WNBA players who sit out won’t get paid.

That’s where Irving comes in.

Brian Mahoney of The New York Times:

Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.

The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said in a statement.

Players such as Cloud and Atlanta’s Renee Montgomery opted against playing for social reform reasons, though it’s unclear how many will qualify for Irving’s program.

To be eligible, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision and not be receiving salary support from any other entity. An opt-out for medical reasons must be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is great.

Irving is philanthropic, and this specifically fits his vision of basketball players uniting together despite their disparate salaries.