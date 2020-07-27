James Harden looks ready: 31 points, near triple-double in scrimmage (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden is rested. He’s skinny (or, at least skinnier). And while he was late arriving he showed up with his mid-season “A” game in Orlando.

It’s just a scrimmage, but Harden had 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists — a near triple-double — in 35 minutes of action.

Beard coming up big tonight! 🏀 31pts

🏀 9ast

🏀 8reb

🏀 5 3s

✔️ Win pic.twitter.com/vPZsT3njE6 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 27, 2020

It was vintage Harden, he shot 7-of-15 but got to the free throw line 16 times against Memphis.

A rested and healthy Harden and Russell Westbrook on a Rockets team playing micro-ball with P.J. Tucker or Robert Covington at center (take your pick, the official box score lists Covington) remains one of the most unpredictable teams in the NBA restart. They are dangerous and going to put up points every night, but how teams adjust when the games matter will be something to watch.

Houston tips off its seeding games Friday against Dallas.