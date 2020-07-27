Damian Lillard sits out scrimmage with foot inflamation

It doesn’t appear to be anything serious, but anything that sidelines Damian Lillard is worth tracking.

Lillard sat out Portland’s scrimmage Sunday with inflammation in his left foot, reports NBC Sports Portland. Coach Terry Stotts said Lillard had an X-ray and now is listed as day-to-day.

“He did have an x-ray. The x-ray was negative. He just has some inflammation. I don’t expect it to be a long-term deal. Hopefully he’ll be able to play our last scrimmage. I think it’s a little bit on the bottom of his foot, but I’m not quite sure about that, but I think it is.”

Portland needs to hope this isn’t something that lingers. Portland opens the seeding games Friday against Memphis, a critical game for the Trail Blazers plan to make it to a play-in series for the eighth seed in the West. They will need Lillard to be himself for that game (which is why resting him now makes sense).

Portland’s other stars looked good in Sunday’s scrimmage. CJ McCollum had 21 points, while Jusuf Nurkic looked to be back to his old self and had 17 points and 13 rebounds, controlling the game for stretches.