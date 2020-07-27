Damian Lillard sits out scrimmage with foot inflamation

It doesn’t appear to be anything serious, but anything that sidelines Damian Lillard is worth tracking.
Lillard sat out Portland’s scrimmage Sunday with inflammation in his left foot, reports NBC Sports Portland. Coach Terry Stotts said Lillard had an X-ray and now is listed as day-to-day.
“He did have an x-ray. The x-ray was negative. He just has some inflammation. I don’t expect it to be a long-term deal. Hopefully he’ll be able to play our last scrimmage. I think it’s a little bit on the bottom of his foot, but I’m not quite sure about that, but I think it is.”
Portland needs to hope this isn’t something that lingers. Portland opens the seeding games Friday against Memphis, a critical game for the Trail Blazers plan to make it to a play-in series for the eighth seed in the West. They will need Lillard to be himself for that game (which is why resting him now makes sense).
Portland’s other stars looked good in Sunday’s scrimmage. CJ McCollum had 21 points, while Jusuf Nurkic looked to be back to his old self and had 17 points and 13 rebounds, controlling the game for stretches.
Jonathan Isaac is the Magic’s most interesting player.
Unfortunately, it appeared Isaac – who injured his knee in January – wouldn’t play for Orlando during the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.
But…
Josh Robbins of The Athletic:
Orlando Magic performance staff and front office officials have cleared Isaac to play Monday night during the team’s final scrimmage of the NBA restart, The Athletic has learned. Barring any unforeseen setback during Monday morning’s shootaround, Isaac will appear in Monday’s exhibition game.
This doesn’t mean Isaac will play in seeding games. But it’s a pretty big indicator. The level of play in these scrimmages has been surprisingly high relative to preseason games. Would Orlando really play him today if he weren’t on track to continue into seeding games?
Remember, an NBA-appointed doctor ruled in January it was not “substantially more likely than not” Isaac would be out through June 15. It’s now July 27.
Before he got hurt, Isaac was playing like he belonged on an All-Defensive team at forward while showing improved offense. And he’s just 22.
The Magic already had the inside track for making the playoffs simply by not being the Wizards or Nets. Orlando got to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with Isaac missing most of the season. If he returns, he probably wouldn’t be at full strength. Even if he were, the Magic would probably still be headed for a first-round exit.
But Isaac would make an otherwise-stale Orlando team more intriguing.
James Harden is rested. He’s skinny (or, at least skinnier). And while he was late arriving he showed up with his mid-season “A” game in Orlando.
It’s just a scrimmage, but Harden had 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists — a near triple-double — in 35 minutes of action.
It was vintage Harden, he shot 7-of-15 but got to the free throw line 16 times against Memphis.
A rested and healthy Harden and Russell Westbrook on a Rockets team playing micro-ball with P.J. Tucker or Robert Covington at center (take your pick, the official box score lists Covington) remains one of the most unpredictable teams in the NBA restart. They are dangerous and going to put up points every night, but how teams adjust when the games matter will be something to watch.
Houston tips off its seeding games Friday against Dallas.
At points last week the Clippers were without Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell. That was six rotation players outside the NBA restart bubble in Orlando.
Sunday Patrick Beverley returned to the bubble (he was out for a family emergency), according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
He’s not the only Clipper back. Morris has gone through practices and played 25 minutes in the Clippers’ Saturday scrimmage. Shamet (who tested positive for the coronavirus in Los Angeles), Zuback, and now Beverley are back and are in shorter quarantines in their Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms. Williams also is in quarantine in his hotel room but will be there for 10 days after visiting a strip club in Atlanta while he was out of the bubble (he also attended a memorial service for a family member, which is the official reason he left). Williams will miss two of the seeding games, the other players could participate.
That leaves just one Clipper outside the bubble, Harrell.
Beverley should be out of quarantine for the Clippers Thursday night opener against the Lakers, but will not have practiced with the team, so it is possible Doc Rivers holds him out.
The Clippers enter the seeding games as the two seed in the West, with next to no chance to catch the Lakers for the top spot. The Clippers have a 1.5 game lead over three seed Denver, but them flipping seeds would mean little in a playoffs without home court advantage. Los Angeles has a three-game lead over Utah as the four seed and should be able to stay above the Jazz in the standings. That puts the Clippers on the other side of the bracket from the Lakers, setting up the Western Conference Finals most fans want to see.
The NBA isn’t just putting “Black Lives Matter” on some courts and calling it a day.
Chris Paul talked about the league partnering with the National Basketball Players Association to form a foundation — with $300 million to start — to focus on social justice issues. And players will get a say in where the money goes. Marc Stein of the New York Times had this report.
There are few details on the foundation, but letting the players vote or otherwise have a say in how the money is spent is a great way to both engage players and get the money to places it can do good.
Expect a vote and more details in the coming weeks, but it’s good to see the NBA walking the walk and not just talking the talk.