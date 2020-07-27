Warriors forward Draymond Green in Toronto
Chris Boucher calls out Draymond Green for saying Black Lives Matter doesn’t directly affect Raptors

By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors arrived to the NBA campus at Disney World with “BLACK LIVES MATTER” written on their buses:

Warriors forward Draymond Green had some questions about that.

Appearing on TNT, Green asked Raptors president Masai Ujiri about the buses.

You have on your bus Black Lives Matter. As a Canadian team, it doesn’t directly impact your team, because you’re in an entire different country. What made you guys take the stand and put it on your bus? I think one of 22 teams that actually went through with it. Where did that idea come from, and why did you guys feel the need to push that through?

Thanks, Draymond. You’ve been unbelieve on this and what you’re speaking on, and I think the league is proud of you. For us, we said we were going to use the bubble as a statement, right? We said we’re going to use this place as a platform. And we thought that, coming in here, you have to make a statement. You have to, for me, you have to create awareness. What you guys are doing over there is creating awareness. You’re talking about this. And we have to continue to do that. And we thought, what greater way than to ride through Florida for three hours and show people? We know what’s going on in the country, and we’re heading to the bubble. And what is going on here, what Adam Silver has done here to get the league back, we’re excited about that. But there’s something on our minds, too. And we wanted to show people that, as we come in – not just the Toronto Raptors, we represent the NBA – that there’s something that’s on the minds of all the players and all the teams.

That’s a perfectly reasonable, non-confrontational answer. But Ujiri didn’t set Green straight.

Chris Boucher, a Black Canadian who plays for the Raptors, did.

I don’t think Green intended to slight anyone. In fact, his tone indicated admiration for the Raptors stepping up despite not being directly affected.

But his clumsy wording did slight Black people outside the United States and indicated an ignorance to the scope of the movement.

The beauty of the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is its simplicity. Black lives matter. Period. It’s not just Black American lives matter.

There is racism outside the United States, including in Canada. Black Lives Matter protests have been occurring around the world for years – both in solidarity with American protests, but also for issues in other countries. As an organization, Black Lives Matter has a global mission.

Also, not for nothing: Most Raptors players are American. But, again, racism directly affects Black people beyond the United States.

Boucher is correct, and I have no problem with him responding Green publicly. After all, Green said what he did on national TV. There’s value in Boucher continuing the conversation where people can see it.

Hopefully, Green learns from this. It shouldn’t be a hard less for someone, like Green, who cares about the issue.

Kyrie Irving pledges $1.5M for WNBA players who choose to sit out

Kyrie Irving at WNBA game
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving seemingly advocated for players to boycott the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

He found few takers.

Though a handful players chose to sit out and all certainly considered multiple factors, none cited social justice as their primary reason.

That’s different in the WNBA. Several players are sitting out the season, including a few – Natasha Cloud, Renee Montgomery, Tiffany Hayes and Maya Moore – who specifically noted their commitment to pursuing social justice.

But unless getting a medical exemption due to high risk of severe symptoms with coronavirus or a previous injury, WNBA players who sit out won’t get paid.

That’s where Irving comes in.

Brian Mahoney of The New York Times:

Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.

The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said in a statement.

Players such as Cloud and Atlanta’s Renee Montgomery opted against playing for social reform reasons, though it’s unclear how many will qualify for Irving’s program.

To be eligible, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision and not be receiving salary support from any other entity. An opt-out for medical reasons must be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is great.

Irving is philanthropic, and this specifically fits his vision of basketball players uniting together despite their disparate salaries.

Report: Jonathan Isaac to play in Magic’s final scrimmage

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac
By Dan FeldmanJul 27, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Jonathan Isaac is the Magic’s most interesting player.

Unfortunately, it appeared Isaac – who injured his knee in January – wouldn’t play for Orlando during the NBA’s resumption at Disney World.

But…

Josh Robbins of The Athletic:

Orlando Magic performance staff and front office officials have cleared Isaac to play Monday night during the team’s final scrimmage of the NBA restart, The Athletic has learned. Barring any unforeseen setback during Monday morning’s shootaround, Isaac will appear in Monday’s exhibition game.

This doesn’t mean Isaac will play in seeding games. But it’s a pretty big indicator. The level of play in these scrimmages has been surprisingly high relative to preseason games. Would Orlando really play him today if he weren’t on track to continue into seeding games?

Remember, an NBA-appointed doctor ruled in January it was not “substantially more likely than not” Isaac would be out through June 15. It’s now July 27.

Before he got hurt, Isaac was playing like he belonged on an All-Defensive team at forward while showing improved offense. And he’s just 22.

The Magic already had the inside track for making the playoffs simply by not being the Wizards or Nets. Orlando got to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with Isaac missing most of the season. If he returns, he probably wouldn’t be at full strength. Even if he were, the Magic would probably still be headed for a first-round exit.

But Isaac would make an otherwise-stale Orlando team more intriguing.

James Harden looks ready: 31 points, near triple-double in scrimmage (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 9:04 AM EDT
James Harden is rested. He’s skinny (or, at least skinnier). And while he was late arriving he showed up with his mid-season “A” game in Orlando.

It’s just a scrimmage, but Harden had 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists — a near triple-double — in 35 minutes of action.

It was vintage Harden, he shot 7-of-15 but got to the free throw line 16 times against Memphis.

A rested and healthy Harden and Russell Westbrook on a Rockets team playing micro-ball with P.J. Tucker or Robert Covington at center (take your pick, the official box score lists Covington) remains one of the most unpredictable teams in the NBA restart. They are dangerous and going to put up points every night, but how teams adjust when the games matter will be something to watch.

Houston tips off its seeding games Friday against Dallas.

Damian Lillard sits out scrimmage with foot inflamation

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
It doesn’t appear to be anything serious, but anything that sidelines Damian Lillard is worth tracking.

Lillard sat out Portland’s scrimmage Sunday with inflammation in his left foot, reports NBC Sports Portland. Coach Terry Stotts said Lillard had an X-ray and now is listed as day-to-day.

“He did have an x-ray. The x-ray was negative. He just has some inflammation. I don’t expect it to be a long-term deal. Hopefully he’ll be able to play our last scrimmage. I think it’s a little bit on the bottom of his foot, but I’m not quite sure about that, but I think it is.”

Portland needs to hope this isn’t something that lingers. Portland opens the seeding games Friday against Memphis, a critical game for the Trail Blazers plan to make it to a play-in series for the eighth seed in the West. They will need Lillard to be himself for that game (which is why resting him now makes sense).

Portland’s other stars looked good in Sunday’s scrimmage. CJ McCollum had 21 points, while Jusuf Nurkic looked to be back to his old self and had 17 points and 13 rebounds, controlling the game for stretches.