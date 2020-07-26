Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley returns to Orlando bubble, Clippers getting closer full roster

By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At points last week the Clippers were without Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell. That was six rotation players outside the NBA restart bubble in Orlando.

Sunday Patrick Beverley returned to the bubble (he was out for a family emergency), according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

He’s not the only Clipper back. Morris has gone through practices and played 25 minutes in the Clippers’ Saturday scrimmage. Shamet (who tested positive for the coronavirus in Los Angeles), Zuback, and now Beverley are back and are in shorter quarantines in their Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms. Williams also is in quarantine in his hotel room but will be there for 10 days after visiting a strip club in Atlanta while he was out of the bubble (he also attended a memorial service for a family member, which is the official reason he left). Williams will miss two of the seeding games, the other players could participate.

That leaves just one Clipper outside the bubble, Harrell.

Beverley should be out of quarantine for the Clippers Thursday night opener against the Lakers, but will not have practiced with the team, so it is possible Doc Rivers holds him out.

The Clippers enter the seeding games as the two seed in the West, with next to no chance to catch the Lakers for the top spot. The Clippers have a 1.5 game lead over three seed Denver, but them flipping seeds would mean little in a playoffs without home court advantage. Los Angeles has a three-game lead over Utah as the four seed and should be able to stay above the Jazz in the standings. That puts the Clippers on the other side of the bracket from the Lakers, setting up the Western Conference Finals most fans want to see.

 

NBA, players’ union reportedly forming $300 million foundation to support social justice

new NBA courts Orlando
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA isn’t just putting “Black Lives Matter” on some courts and calling it a day.

Chris Paul talked about the league partnering with the National Basketball Players Association to form a foundation — with $300 million to start — to focus on social justice issues. And players will get a say in where the money goes. Marc Stein of the New York Times had this report.

There are few details on the foundation, but letting the players vote or otherwise have a say in how the money is spent is a great way to both engage players and get the money to places it can do good.

Expect a vote and more details in the coming weeks, but it’s good to see the NBA walking the walk and not just talking the talk.

Michelle Obama to speak to NBA, WNBA players about voting initiatives

Michelle Obama NBA
BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michelle Obama has been focused on voter registration and getting people out to vote, particularly in light of the pandemic, heading into a presidential election in November. That’s been a focus of LeBron James as well, he formed a foundation working on the issue.

Sunday Michelle Obama is bringing her message directly to the NBA and WNBA players in bubbles in Florida. NBPA president Chris Paul made the announcement speaking to media members.

“We’re going to talk about the importance of voting and making sure your voice is heard,” Paul said. “I think it’s very important we’re doing this together. Not just NBA players, not just the WNBA players, but we’re doing this together — and that way we can hear each other. We can share stories. Hearing women speak is powerful.”

NBA players have worked to keep social justice messaging front and center from the campus in Orlando, and Michelle Obama speaking fits right in with that. While names on jerseys and on the court, and discussing things such as justice for Breonna Taylor helps, players are also seeking concrete ways to make a difference in their communities and the nation. Voting — and getting people in the cities where they play and where they’re from to vote — is a critical way to do just that.

Mike D’Antoni, Alvin Gentry wear masks while coaching NBA games

NBA masks
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There were some concerns about the three NBA head coaches 65 or older — Alvin Gentry, Mike D’Antoni, and Gregg Popovich — headed into the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando.

They are all there, but Houston’s Mike D’Antonio and New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry have worn masks while coaching NBA games as a safety precaution.

Both said this is about more than their health, it’s a statement to the people back in their home cities and the nation, via Mark Medina of the USA Today.

“It’s important to Houston and a lot of the country. Right now, they should be masked up,” D’Antoni said following the Rockets’ scrimmage against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. “We do it for Houston. We do it for you. I do it for my players. I do it for my coaches. I just feel like it’s the thing to do right now with where we are as a country.”

“It’s a statement saying we think it’s important enough even down here to have on a mask,” Gentry said after the Pelicans’ scrimmage against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. “We’d like to send a message out to everybody that if we’re going to get this thing under control, I do think that this makes a big difference.”

It’s “important” and “the right thing to do” for others. Exactly. Unfortunately, for too many people in our nation, that combination of logic and concern about others is not enough.

Much like with the Black Lives Matters messages from players out of the Orlando bubble, no one statement, no one symbolic move alone will change hearts and minds (or policy). However, the wave and totality of a lot of people doing the right thing can change things in our nation and help us start to get this disease under control.

In the case of D’Antoni and Gentry, it also helps that in a much quieter, fanless arena the plays and coverages they call out — even with a mask on — can be easily heard by players. Wearing the mask will not impact their ability to do their jobs.

Plus, it’s just the right thing to do, for themselves and everyone around them.

Joel Embiid sits out 76ers scrimmage with right calf tightness

Joel Embiid calf
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yes, that’s a red flag you just saw go up — Philadelphia’s anchor Joel Embiid sat out Sunday’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City with what the team described as “right calf tightness.”

Embiid is listed as day-to-day.

The Sixers All-NBA center started having “discomfort in his calf during Friday’s scrimmage against the Grizzlies,” reports  NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Paul Hudrick. Coach Brett Brown tried to play it down.

“I believe that we’re just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it,” Brett Brown said before Sunday’s scrimmage.

The Sixers have another meaningless scrimmage Tuesday, vs. Dallas, then tip off the seeding games Saturday against Indiana, fittingly in a game that will be important for seeding.

Embiid averaged 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season, and the Sixers were 4.5 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor. In the playoffs last season Embidd was far-and-away the best Sixers player and any hope the team has of making a deep run this season rests on his shoulders.

Which is why everyone will be monitoring his right calf.