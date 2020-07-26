Patrick Beverley returns to Orlando bubble, Clippers getting closer full roster

At points last week the Clippers were without Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell. That was six rotation players outside the NBA restart bubble in Orlando.

Sunday Patrick Beverley returned to the bubble (he was out for a family emergency), according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has returned to the Orlando bubble after leaving for a family emergency on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2020

He’s not the only Clipper back. Morris has gone through practices and played 25 minutes in the Clippers’ Saturday scrimmage. Shamet (who tested positive for the coronavirus in Los Angeles), Zuback, and now Beverley are back and are in shorter quarantines in their Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms. Williams also is in quarantine in his hotel room but will be there for 10 days after visiting a strip club in Atlanta while he was out of the bubble (he also attended a memorial service for a family member, which is the official reason he left). Williams will miss two of the seeding games, the other players could participate.

That leaves just one Clipper outside the bubble, Harrell.

Beverley should be out of quarantine for the Clippers Thursday night opener against the Lakers, but will not have practiced with the team, so it is possible Doc Rivers holds him out.

The Clippers enter the seeding games as the two seed in the West, with next to no chance to catch the Lakers for the top spot. The Clippers have a 1.5 game lead over three seed Denver, but them flipping seeds would mean little in a playoffs without home court advantage. Los Angeles has a three-game lead over Utah as the four seed and should be able to stay above the Jazz in the standings. That puts the Clippers on the other side of the bracket from the Lakers, setting up the Western Conference Finals most fans want to see.