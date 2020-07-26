NBA masks
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Mike D’Antoni, Alvin Gentry wear masks while coaching NBA games

By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
There were some concerns about the three NBA head coaches 65 or older — Alvin Gentry, Mike D’Antoni, and Gregg Popovich — headed into the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando.

They are all there, but Houston’s Mike D’Antonio and New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry have worn masks while coaching NBA games as a safety precaution.

Both said this is about more than their health, it’s a statement to the people back in their home cities and the nation, via Mark Medina of the USA Today.

“It’s important to Houston and a lot of the country. Right now, they should be masked up,” D’Antoni said following the Rockets’ scrimmage against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. “We do it for Houston. We do it for you. I do it for my players. I do it for my coaches. I just feel like it’s the thing to do right now with where we are as a country.”

“It’s a statement saying we think it’s important enough even down here to have on a mask,” Gentry said after the Pelicans’ scrimmage against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. “We’d like to send a message out to everybody that if we’re going to get this thing under control, I do think that this makes a big difference.”

It’s “important” and “the right thing to do” for others. Exactly. Unfortunately, for too many people in our nation, that combination of logic and concern about others is not enough.

Much like with the Black Lives Matters messages from players out of the Orlando bubble, no one statement, no one symbolic move alone will change hearts and minds (or policy). However, the wave and totality of a lot of people doing the right thing can change things in our nation and help us start to get this disease under control.

In the case of D’Antoni and Gentry, it also helps that in a much quieter, fanless arena the plays and coverages they call out — even with a mask on — can be easily heard by players. Wearing the mask will not impact their ability to do their jobs.

Plus, it’s just the right thing to do, for themselves and everyone around them.

Michelle Obama to speak to NBA, WNBA players about voting initiatives

Michelle Obama NBA
BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
Michelle Obama has been focused on voter registration and getting people out to vote, particularly in light of the pandemic, heading into a presidential election in November. That’s been a focus of LeBron James as well, he formed a foundation working on the issue.

Sunday Michelle Obama is bringing her message directly to the NBA and WNBA players in bubbles in Florida. NBPA president Chris Paul made the announcement speaking to media members.

“We’re going to talk about the importance of voting and making sure your voice is heard,” Paul said. “I think it’s very important we’re doing this together. Not just NBA players, not just the WNBA players, but we’re doing this together — and that way we can hear each other. We can share stories. Hearing women speak is powerful.”

NBA players have worked to keep social justice messaging front and center from the campus in Orlando, and Michelle Obama speaking fits right in with that. While names on jerseys and on the court, and discussing things such as justice for Breonna Taylor helps, players are also seeking concrete ways to make a difference in their communities and the nation. Voting — and getting people in the cities where they play and where they’re from to vote — is a critical way to do just that.

Joel Embiid sits out 76ers scrimmage with right calf tightness

Joel Embiid calf
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Yes, that’s a red flag you just saw go up — Philadelphia’s anchor Joel Embiid sat out Sunday’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City with what the team described as “right calf tightness.”

Embiid is listed as day-to-day.

The Sixers All-NBA center started having “discomfort in his calf during Friday’s scrimmage against the Grizzlies,” reports  NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Paul Hudrick. Coach Brett Brown tried to play it down.

“I believe that we’re just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it,” Brett Brown said before Sunday’s scrimmage.

The Sixers have another meaningless scrimmage Tuesday, vs. Dallas, then tip off the seeding games Saturday against Indiana, fittingly in a game that will be important for seeding.

Embiid averaged 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season, and the Sixers were 4.5 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor. In the playoffs last season Embidd was far-and-away the best Sixers player and any hope the team has of making a deep run this season rests on his shoulders.

Which is why everyone will be monitoring his right calf.

Milwaukee looks ready to make leap into NBA Finals, but is it?

Milwaukee NBA Finals
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
In NBA history, nine teams had a net rating of at least +10 — outscoring teams by 10 points per 100 possessions — over the course of an NBA season. Eight of those nine teams won the NBA title, the ninth was the 2016 Golden State Warriors that won 73 games but blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

The 2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks are the 10th team to reach that mark, +10.7 through March 11 when the NBA was shut down.

Yet there are doubts around the league that these Bucks can win the title. It’s because we saw the Boston Celtics two years ago, and then the Toronto Raptors last playoffs, block off Giannis Antetokounmpo’s path to the rim, forcing the Bucks to go to a Plan B and their role players to step up. They didn’t. Those Milwaukee teams fell short of reaching the NBA Finals.

Are these Bucks different?

It feels like they are. This looks like a team ready to take the next step.

If not, an offseason of speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee — he is eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason and the Bucks will offer it — will begin.

MILWAUKEE’S DEPTH

Everything with the Bucks starts with Antetokounmpo — a man about to be a back-to-back MVP winner and likely will join Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.6 points with ridiculous 60.8 percent true shooting while grabbing 13.7 rebounds and dishing out 5.8 assists per game. Every team has a game plan to stop him, nobody does.

The Bucks are far from a one-man show, however.

Milwaukee was +4.1 points per 100 this season when Antetokounmpo was off the court (which was a fair amount, the Greek Freak averaged fewer than 31 minutes a game). That rating would have been seventh-best in the NBA this season — a top 10 team even without the league’s MVP stepping on the court. While the Bucks were +3.1 a season ago when Antetokounmpo sat, this team has looked better without their leader despite the loss of Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason.

Khris Middleton is still playing at an All-Star — maybe All-NBA — level averaging 21.1 points a game and shooting 41.8% from three, while playing elite defense. Behind him was Eric Bledsoe at 15.4 points game, the player whose improved play this season largely covered up the loss of Brogdon. Critical to making it all work is Brook Lopez, who will get well deserved Defensive Player of the Year votes and scored 11 points a game (he seems to be past the shooting woes from three that plagued him during the season).

Beyond that core, Wesley Matthews has looked strong in the Bucks’ Orlando scrimmages, Donte DiVincenzo made huge strides and played well this season, and George Hill was critical in locking down the second unit. Then there is Pat Connaughton — reportedly recovered from the coronavirus and in Orlando quarantining — and sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

MILWAUKEE’S DEFENSE

What makes these Bucks different is their defense — best in the league by far with a defensive rating of 101.6. They lock teams down.

Milwaukee had the best defense in the NBA a season ago, too, but this campaign they are 3.3 points per 100 better than that team — a huge improvement.

The Bucks defensive strategy is straightforward: wall off the paint. The Bucks allowed the fewest shots at the rim in the league and the fewest points in the paint. Milwaukee takes away the easy buckets at the rim.

Milwaukee also is quick to contest corner threes and take those away — they can defend the paint and the corner because of the length and athleticism on the roster.

What Milwaukee gives up are midrange shots and threes above the break — the statistically least dangerous shots in the league. They will live with those.

It works, especially with the length and athleticism of the Bucks. The concern is that the best teams in the NBA — starting with the Celtics in the East, plus the teams likely to come out of the West — take and make those shots.

WHAT’S MILWAUKEE’S PLAN B

Milwaukee checks all the boxes of a team headed to the NBA Finals and a title contender: MVP player, depth and versatility, elite defense. This has been the best team in the NBA this season for good reason.

But come the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals, when the other best teams in the league have the talent to limit what the Bucks have done all season to win games, will the role players be able to step up and execute Plan B.

Will coach Mike Budenholzer be willing to go to that plan, and maybe even play Antetokounmpo more than 40 minutes a game. Last season, in a six-game series with the Raptors, Antetokounmpo still averaged just 38.5 minutes a game — “If we can’t win with Giannis at 40, 40.5 (minutes), then Toronto deserves it,” Budenholzer said.

No. When you have the MVP, that series is when you lean on him. The Bucks didn’t do that enough.

This feels like the Bucks’ year. This year feels like the season Milwaukee is back in the NBA Finals.

If not, the offseason of Antetokounmpo speculation will begin.

Lou Williams must quarantine for 10 days, will miss at least two games

Williams 10 days
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Lou Williams will spend the next 10 days in his Walt Disney World Orlando hotel room in quarantine after the league ruled that his visit to a strip while outside the bubble exposed him too many people not subject to the same safety protocols.

That means Williams will miss two seeding games — at least, he comes out on the day of a third game and will need to get his conditioning up again — and it will cost him $150,000 in salary. Not having the reigning Sixth Man of the Year — who averaged 18.7 points a game this season — will hurt the Clippers in those games, but Los Angeles has adjusted all season to guys being out.

Williams was granted permission to leave the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando for personal reasons, and posted on Instagram about attending a memorial service for a family member.

However, while out he detoured by the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, where rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Williams on his Instagram story Thursday night. Harlow quickly deleted it, but nothing dies on the Internet (the rapper then claimed it was an old photo, but Williams is wearing a mask given out by the league to players in the bubble, so that was shot down).

Williams owned up to being in the club to NBA investigators, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Williams told NBA investigators he stopped in for dinner — the club does sell “LouWill lemon pepper BBQ wings” — however, the league’s concern was not the food or what goes on in the club, it’s the other people in a confined indoor space who were not following the same safety protocols Williams was supposed to be observing.

Bottom line, if Richaun Holmes got 10 days of quarantine for just crossing the bubble boundary to meet a food delivery guy, no way the league would let Lou Williams slide after visiting a strip club.

It’s a warning to other players allowed to leave the bubble for personal reasons, although the takeaway from the players may be to make sure they don’t end up on social media if they do anything while out.

 