Joel Embiid calf
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid sits out 76ers scrimmage with right calf tightness

By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yes, that’s a red flag you just saw go up — Philadelphia’s anchor Joel Embiid sat out Sunday’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City with what the team described as “right calf tightness.”

Embiid is listed as day-to-day.

The Sixers All-NBA center started having “discomfort in his calf during Friday’s scrimmage against the Grizzlies,” reports  NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Paul Hudrick. Coach Brett Brown tried to play it down.

“I believe that we’re just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it,” Brett Brown said before Sunday’s scrimmage.

The Sixers have another meaningless scrimmage Tuesday, vs. Dallas, then tip off the seeding games Saturday against Indiana, fittingly in a game that will be important for seeding.

Embiid averaged 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds a game this season, and the Sixers were 4.5 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor. In the playoffs last season Embidd was far-and-away the best Sixers player and any hope the team has of making a deep run this season rests on his shoulders.

Which is why everyone will be monitoring his right calf.

Milwaukee looks ready to make leap into NBA Finals, but is it?

Milwaukee NBA Finals
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In NBA history, nine teams had a net rating of at least +10 — outscoring teams by 10 points per 100 possessions — over the course of an NBA season. Eight of those nine teams won the NBA title, the ninth was the 2016 Golden State Warriors that won 73 games but blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

The 2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks are the 10th team to reach that mark, +10.7 through March 11 when the NBA was shut down.

Yet there are doubts around the league that these Bucks can win the title. It’s because we saw the Boston Celtics two years ago, and then the Toronto Raptors last playoffs, block off Giannis Antetokounmpo’s path to the rim, forcing the Bucks to go to a Plan B and their role players to step up. They didn’t. Those Milwaukee teams fell short of reaching the NBA Finals.

Are these Bucks different?

It feels like they are. This looks like a team ready to take the next step.

If not, an offseason of speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee — he is eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason and the Bucks will offer it — will begin.

MILWAUKEE’S DEPTH

Everything with the Bucks starts with Antetokounmpo — a man about to be a back-to-back MVP winner and likely will join Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.6 points with ridiculous 60.8 percent true shooting while grabbing 13.7 rebounds and dishing out 5.8 assists per game. Every team has a game plan to stop him, nobody does.

The Bucks are far from a one-man show, however.

Milwaukee was +4.1 points per 100 this season when Antetokounmpo was off the court (which was a fair amount, the Greek Freak averaged fewer than 31 minutes a game). That rating would have been seventh-best in the NBA this season — a top 10 team even without the league’s MVP stepping on the court. While the Bucks were +3.1 a season ago when Antetokounmpo sat, this team has looked better without their leader despite the loss of Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason.

Khris Middleton is still playing at an All-Star — maybe All-NBA — level averaging 21.1 points a game and shooting 41.8% from three, while playing elite defense. Behind him was Eric Bledsoe at 15.4 points game, the player whose improved play this season largely covered up the loss of Brogdon. Critical to making it all work is Brook Lopez, who will get well deserved Defensive Player of the Year votes and scored 11 points a game (he seems to be past the shooting woes from three that plagued him during the season).

Beyond that core, Wesley Matthews has looked strong in the Bucks’ Orlando scrimmages, Donte DiVincenzo made huge strides and played well this season, and George Hill was critical in locking down the second unit. Then there is Pat Connaughton — reportedly recovered from the coronavirus and in Orlando quarantining — and sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

MILWAUKEE’S DEFENSE

What makes these Bucks different is their defense — best in the league by far with a defensive rating of 101.6. They lock teams down.

Milwaukee had the best defense in the NBA a season ago, too, but this campaign they are 3.3 points per 100 better than that team — a huge improvement.

The Bucks defensive strategy is straightforward: wall off the paint. The Bucks allowed the fewest shots at the rim in the league and the fewest points in the paint. Milwaukee takes away the easy buckets at the rim.

Milwaukee also is quick to contest corner threes and take those away — they can defend the paint and the corner because of the length and athleticism on the roster.

What Milwaukee gives up are midrange shots and threes above the break — the statistically least dangerous shots in the league. They will live with those.

It works, especially with the length and athleticism of the Bucks. The concern is that the best teams in the NBA — starting with the Celtics in the East, plus the teams likely to come out of the West — take and make those shots.

WHAT’S MILWAUKEE’S PLAN B

Milwaukee checks all the boxes of a team headed to the NBA Finals and a title contender: MVP player, depth and versatility, elite defense. This has been the best team in the NBA this season for good reason.

But come the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals, when the other best teams in the league have the talent to limit what the Bucks have done all season to win games, will the role players be able to step up and execute Plan B.

Will coach Mike Budenholzer be willing to go to that plan, and maybe even play Antetokounmpo more than 40 minutes a game. Last season, in a six-game series with the Raptors, Antetokounmpo still averaged just 38.5 minutes a game — “If we can’t win with Giannis at 40, 40.5 (minutes), then Toronto deserves it,” Budenholzer said.

No. When you have the MVP, that series is when you lean on him. The Bucks didn’t do that enough.

This feels like the Bucks’ year. This year feels like the season Milwaukee is back in the NBA Finals.

If not, the offseason of Antetokounmpo speculation will begin.

Lou Williams must quarantine for 10 days, will miss at least two games

Williams 10 days
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lou Williams will spend the next 10 days in his Walt Disney World Orlando hotel room in quarantine after the league ruled that his visit to a strip while outside the bubble exposed him too many people not subject to the same safety protocols.

That means Williams will miss two seeding games — at least, he comes out on the day of a third game and will need to get his conditioning up again — and it will cost him $150,000 in salary. Not having the reigning Sixth Man of the Year — who averaged 18.7 points a game this season — will hurt the Clippers in those games, but Los Angeles has adjusted all season to guys being out.

Williams was granted permission to leave the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando for personal reasons, and posted on Instagram about attending a memorial service for a family member.

However, while out he detoured by the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, where rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Williams on his Instagram story Thursday night. Harlow quickly deleted it, but nothing dies on the Internet (the rapper then claimed it was an old photo, but Williams is wearing a mask given out by the league to players in the bubble, so that was shot down).

Williams owned up to being in the club to NBA investigators, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Williams told NBA investigators he stopped in for dinner — the club does sell “LouWill lemon pepper BBQ wings” — however, the league’s concern was not the food or what goes on in the club, it’s the other people in a confined indoor space who were not following the same safety protocols Williams was supposed to be observing.

Bottom line, if Richaun Holmes got 10 days of quarantine for just crossing the bubble boundary to meet a food delivery guy, no way the league would let Lou Williams slide after visiting a strip club.

It’s a warning to other players allowed to leave the bubble for personal reasons, although the takeaway from the players may be to make sure they don’t end up on social media if they do anything while out.

 

Bol Bol is best show in Orlando right now, drops 15 in second scrimmage (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Forced into action in large part because of the depleted bench of the Denver Nuggets — they have eight players who can take the court in the scrimmages, and seven of them are forwards — it has been the Bol Bol show in Orlando so far.

After a strong first game (16 points, 10 boards, 6 blocks), Bol bounced back and scored 15 on Saturday against New Orleans.

Again he blocked shots guys didn’t think he’d get to, like J.J.Redick.

Bol has gifts that made him a top prospect out of high school. As Nuggets coach Mike Malone said, you can’t teach 7’2″ with a 7’9″ wingspan and a soft touch from three. After a couple of strong showings from Bol — as well as guard Troy Daniels — Malone was asked if they could play their way into the postseason rotation. Don’t bet on that happening.

Bol is flashing the potential that caught the eye of scouts, but he’s also still very raw and that shows in games as well. It’s to be expected after a foot injury sidelined him for an entire season, at least until the coronavirus pushed the end of the season back into the summer. Bol has some work to do yet.

But in Orlando, he has been the best part of the scrimmage games.

David Stern to be inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

David Stern
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Late NBA Commissioner David Stern has been added to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

Commissioner of the NBA from 1984-2014, Stern was Instrumental in the founding of the WNBA and a longtime supporter of the women’s game. He died Jan. 1 at age 77 a few weeks after a brain hemorrhage.

The enshrinement of the Class of 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until next year. The ceremony will be held on June 12, 2021.

Joining Stern in the class that was selected by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors are Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson. The other members of the class are veteran player Debbie Brock and contributors Carol Callan, Sue Donohoe and Carol Stiff.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, which did not get to compete in the Ompics because of the U.S. boycott of the Moscow Games, also will be honored as the Trailblazers of the Game.

Stern previously was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the International Basketball Hall of Fame.