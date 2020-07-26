David Stern
David Stern to be inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Associated PressJul 26, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Late NBA Commissioner David Stern has been added to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

Commissioner of the NBA from 1984-2014, Stern was Instrumental in the founding of the WNBA and a longtime supporter of the women’s game. He died Jan. 1 at age 77 a few weeks after a brain hemorrhage.

The enshrinement of the Class of 2020 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until next year. The ceremony will be held on June 12, 2021.

Joining Stern in the class that was selected by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors are Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson. The other members of the class are veteran player Debbie Brock and contributors Carol Callan, Sue Donohoe and Carol Stiff.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, which did not get to compete in the Ompics because of the U.S. boycott of the Moscow Games, also will be honored as the Trailblazers of the Game.

Stern previously was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the International Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bol Bol is best show in Orlando right now, drops 15 in second scrimmage (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Forced into action in large part because of the depleted bench of the Denver Nuggets — they have eight players who can take the court in the scrimmages, and seven of them are forwards — it has been the Bol Bol show in Orlando so far.

After a strong first game (16 points, 10 boards, 6 blocks), Bol bounced back and scored 15 on Saturday against New Orleans.

Again he blocked shots guys didn’t think he’d get to, like J.J.Redick.

Bol has gifts that made him a top prospect out of high school. As Nuggets coach Mike Malone said, you can’t teach 7’2″ with a 7’9″ wingspan and a soft touch from three. After a couple of strong showings from Bol — as well as guard Troy Daniels — Malone was asked if they could play their way into the postseason rotation. Don’t bet on that happening.

Bol is flashing the potential that caught the eye of scouts, but he’s also still very raw and that shows in games as well. It’s to be expected after a foot injury sidelined him for an entire season, at least until the coronavirus pushed the end of the season back into the summer. Bol has some work to do yet.

But in Orlando, he has been the best part of the scrimmage games.

New York got its guy in Tom Thibodeau, but is he the right guy?

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
As had seemed destined from the start, the New York Knicks landed their guy.

Tom Thibodeau will be the next coach in New York. It’s a big-name hire by a big-name franchise in search of a big-time turnaround — in the past 16 years, New York has made the playoffs just three times and won just one playoff series (and that was seven years ago).

But is Thibodeau the right hire?

Gregg Popovich thinks it is, telling the Associated Press:

“Tommy’s a seasoned veteran who it goes without saying understands what wins and what loses. He knows how to put a program together, create a culture and be demanding — and at the same time, make people accountable.”

Thibodeau is demanding, and he knows how to get wins, but the man has no chill — how hard pushes to get those wins has led to backlash and injuries in previous stops. Where Popovich has understood when to ease up on the throttle to preserve his teams — yet still get playoff wins — Thibodeau has not shown that deft touch.

Thibodeau’s marriage to the Knicks can succeed, but it’s going to take changes from both the Knicks organization and from Thibodeau himself.

EASE OFF THE THROTTLE

Thibodeau’s win-all-the-games coaching mentality has led to short rotations and heavy minutes for his stars. In his last full season in Minnesota, Thibs had both Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns in the top 10 in total minutes played, and both played a full 82-games schedule, there were no nights off. There are some around the league who look at the arc of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah‘s careers and wondered if load management would have changed things.

Wearing guys down is going to fly with the Knicks, a team looking to develop young players. Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett should get plenty of minutes — and plenty of rope to make mistakes and learn from them — but New York does not want to wear down its young stars. More than that, the Knicks should have a couple of good locker room veterans on the team as mentors, but Thibodeau can’t lean on those veterans to try and stockpile wins with a tight eight-man rotation.

The Knicks need to find and develop other young players (like the Nets did one borough over, giving Spencer Dinwiddie room to grow) and that comes with patience and using a deep bench.

Thibodeau spent his season away from coaching traveling the league, talking to other coaches and watching them work. He told  ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod he learned a lot from Doc Rivers — the Clippers’ coach known for having the fewest practices in the league.

“But [Rivers] is the best at managing the day before, in between, they had that day off, but everybody came in. And their young guys really work, and the older guys were getting treatment and recovery. So understanding who your team is and what everyone needs.”

If Thibodeau has really learned that lesson, the Knicks will be in better shape.

KNICKS NEED TO DRAFT, FIND MORE TALENT

Talent wins in the NBA. Yes, coaching matters. Chemistry matters. Guys buying into the system matters. But at the end of the day, talent wins out.

The Knicks don’t have enough of it.

Robinson shows real promise. Barrett has potential but the raw counting stats he put up as a rookie hid some ugly basketball. Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina look like fringe rotation players, not key contributors. Julius Randle raises the floor of this team but is not considered part of the long-term plans at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks need a scouting department and front office that not only makes good calls when in the lottery, but also finds guys at the end of the first round or early in the second who can be developed in a couple of years into contributors. That is always a bit hit and miss, even with the best teams, but the best teams find guys. Right now Toronto is the gold standard of finding and developing players — Pascal Siakam was taken 27th, OG Anunoby was 23rd — and the Knicks need to move closer to that model.

THEN THIBODEAU NEEDS TO DEVELOP THEM

Tom Thibodeau has some development success in his past. Derrick Rose was the youngest MVP in league history under Thibs. He also helped turn Jimmy Butler (a No. 30 pick) into the player he is today. However, for the most part Thibodeau couldn’t be bothered with young players because they could not contribute in the short term to winning.

That has to change. It’s both a matter of mindset and of Thibodeau bringing in development-minded assistant coaches and giving them room to operate (sources around the league have told NBC Sports Thibodeau likes to control everything, designing every practice and game plan, down to the writing on the whiteboard before games and more).

Thibodeau needs to build a culture of player development in New York, something that has not existed there before.

It doesn’t mean the Knicks can’t take a swing at a big trade, something the franchise feels it is poised to do. However, it needs to follow more of the model the Lakers did: Draft and develop young players (Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart), trying to win with them while also building up their trade value, then using those players when the time comes to make a bold move (for the Lakers it was Anthony Davis). Right now, the Knicks future picks have more value than anyone outside maybe Robinson on the roster.

Thibodeau has a reputation as a defensive innovator, but his defenses were unimpressive in Minnesota. Part of that was certainly personnel — Karl-Anthony Towns is not going to be confused for Dikembe Mutombo — but Thibs didn’t lift players up or find a system that fits their skills. In New York, he has to build from the defense out (and has a potentially strong anchor in the paint with Robinson) and make it all work.

The Knicks are not a turnkey situation where Thibodeau is walking into a playoff team. A culture needs to be built (one James Dolan doesn’t meddle with). Talent needs to be added to the roster, then developed. Do all that, build a place that superstars want to come, and the power of playing in New York will give the Knicks an advantage. Right now the big stars are choosing Brooklyn first. It shows how much work needs to be done.

Thibodeau could be the guy to lead New York back to the spotlight. Maybe. He’s going to get the chance.

Lou Williams under investigation by NBA for activities outside bubble

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT
It all started when rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Lou Williams on his Instagram story Thursday night (Harlow quickly deleted it, but nothing dies on the Internet).

Internet sleuths on Reddit tracked the image down to a strip club in Atlanta. Not exactly the best way to avoid getting the coronavirus, mask or no. Now Lou Williams is now under investigation by the NBA for his activities outside the NBA’s Orlando campus, with the findings possibly impacting how long Williams is in quarantine. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

Williams owned up to being in the club to NBA investigators, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

 

Williams had been given permission to leave the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando for personal reasons, and he posted on Instagram about attending a memorial service for a family member.

It’s what else did Lou Williams do while outside the NBA campus that has him under investigation. Williams told investigators he went to the club to pick up dinner after the viewing, Shelburne reported.

“He’s back [in Orlando], I can tell you that,” Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers said before his team’s scrimmage against the Wizards Saturday. “Those [pictures] obviously got out and it’s something we didn’t enjoy seeing.”

They will enjoy it less if Williams now has to stay in quarantine for a couple of weeks.

If a player leaves the bubble for an approved personal reason — the birth of a child, sick family member, and attending a memorial service qualifies — and has a negative coronavirus test every day he is outside the bubble, the player is quarantined in his hotel room for four days upon his return. That’s where Zion Williamson is right now. Williams reportedly was tested and was negative while outside the Orlando campus.

However, leave without permission or do things outside the stated purpose of the trip — visiting a gentlemen’s club, for example — and players can be quarantined for 10 days. In Williams’ case, that would have him back after missing two seeding games (he could practice at that point but might miss more games to get his conditioning up). If out for 10 days, it would cost him $150,000 in salary, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. That length of quarantine is the reason the Lakers’ Alex Caruso said he did not attend his sister’s wedding in Texas recently.

Nothing is definitive, it is up to the NBA’s infectious disease specialist to make the call. But things do not look good for the Clippers Sixth Man.

Rumor: Bulls’ player who might be available in trade is Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young trade
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Feel free to ignore the rumors about the Knicks’ and Nets’ interest in Zach LaVine. It’s not that the New York teams wouldn’t be interested if the 25-point-a-game wing became available, it’s that the new Bulls front office is figuring out what direction it wants to go and LaVine (with two years left on his contract) may be part of that future. Chicago has no plans to trade LaVine.

The Bull who could be available in a trade? Thaddeus Young.

That according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

In fact, according to executives from two other teams, Thad Young, not LaVine, is the player considered most readily available. That’s largely based on Young’s displeasure with his role and usage last season, his team-friendly deal that carries only a partial guarantee in 2021-22 and his dependability and professionalism.

Young, 32, is a rock-solid 13-year NBA veteran who gave the Bulls nearly 25 minutes and 10.3 points a game, while shooing 35.3% from three. He gets his points without needing plays run for him. More importantly, he’s a quality defender who can disrupt passing lanes with his 7’1″ wingspan. A number of teams could use him at the four to stretch the floor and give them quality minutes every night.

Young has two years, $27.7 million left on his contract, a very reasonable number for the production. That makes him very tradeable.

All this will depend on what direction the new front office of  Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley decide to take the franchise. If Jim Boylen is out as coach, Young may want to stay and play for the new head man, getting a role he likes better. If Boylen stays (which feels more and more likely, it saves money in down economic times for the league and lets the new front office save the “change the coach” card for after another down year) Young will want out.

Look for Young’s name to come up in trade talk as we move into the offseason.