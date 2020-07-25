Tom Thibodeau New York
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

New York got its guy in Tom Thibodeau, but is he the right guy?

By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As has seemed destined from the start, the New York Knicks have landed their guy.

Tom Thibodeau will be the next coach in New York. It’s a big-name hire by a big name franchise in search of a big-time turnaround — in the past 16 years, New York has made the playoffs just three times and won just one playoff series (and that was seven years ago).

But is Thibodeau the right hire?

Gregg Popovich thinks it is, telling the Associated Press:

“Tommy’s a seasoned veteran who it goes without saying understands what wins and what loses. He knows how to put a program together, create a culture and be demanding — and at the same time, make people accountable.”

Thibodeau is demanding, and he knows how to get wins, but the man has no chill — how hard pushes to get those wins has led to backlash and injuries in previous stops. Where Popovich has understood when to ease up on the throttle to preserve his teams — yet still get playoff wins — Thibodeau has not shown that deft touch.

Thibodeau’s marriage to the Knicks can succeed, but it’s going to take changes from both the Knicks organization and from Thibodeau himself.

EASE OFF THE THROTTLE

Thibodeau’s win-all-the-games coaching mentality has led to short rotations and heavy minutes for his stars. In his last full season in Minnesota, Thibs had both Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns in the top 10 in total minutes played, and both played a full 82-games schedule, there were no nights off.

That is not going to fly with the Knicks, a team looking to develop young players. Mitchell Robinson in particular, and also RJ Barrett, should get plenty of minutes — and plenty rope to make mistakes and learn from them — but New York does not want to wear down its young stars. More than that, the Knicks should have a couple of good locker room veterans on the team as mentors, but Thibodeau can’t lean on those veterans to try and stockpile wins with a tight eight-man rotation.

The Knicks need to find and develop other young players (like the Nets did one borough over, giving Spencer Dinwiddie room to grow) and that comes with patience and using a deep bench.

Thibodeau spent his season away from coaching traveling the league, talking to other coaches and watching them work. He told  ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod he learned a lot from Doc Rivers — the Clippers’ coach known for having the fewest practices in the league.

“But [Rivers] is the best at managing the day before, in between, they had that day off, but everybody came in. And their young guys really work, and the older guys were getting treatment and recovery. So understanding who your team is and what everyone needs.”

If Thibodeau has really learned that lesson, the Knicks will be in better shape.

KNICKS NEED TO DRAFT, FIND MORE TALENT

Talent wins in the NBA. Yes, coaching matters. Chemistry matters. Guys buying into the system matters. But at the end of the day, talent wins out.

The Knicks don’t have enough of it.

Robinson shows real promise. Barrett has potential but the raw counting stats he put up as a rookie hid some ugly basketball. Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina look like fringe rotation players, not key contributors. Julius Randle raises the floor of this team but is not considered part of the long-term plans at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks need a scouting department and front office that not only makes good calls when in the lottery, but finds guys at the end of the first round or early in the second who can be developed in a couple of years into contributors. That is always a bit hit and miss, even with the best teams, but those teams find guys. Right now Toronto is the gold standard of finding and developing players — Pascal Siakam was taken 27th, OG Anunoby was 23rd — and the Knicks need to move closer to that model.

THEN THIBODEAU NEEDS TO DEVELOP THEM

Tom Thibodeau has some development success in his past. Derrick Rose was the youngest MVP in league history under Thibs. He also helped turn Jimmy Butler (a No. 30 pick) into the player he is today. However, for the most part Thibodeau couldn’t be bothered with young players because they could not contribute in the short term to winning.

That has to change. It’s both a matter of mindset and of Thibodeau bringing in development-minded assistant coaches and giving them room to operate (sources around the league have told NBC Sports Thibodeau likes to control everything, designing every practice and game plan, down to the writing on the whiteboard before games and more).

Thibodeau needs to build a culture of player development in New York, something that has not existed there before.

It doesn’t mean the Knicks can’t take a swing at a big trade, something the franchise feels it is poised to do. However, it needs to follow more of the model the Lakers did: Draft and develop young players (Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart), trying to win with them while also building up their trade value, then using those players when the time comes to make a bold move (for the Lakers it was Anthony Davis). Right now, the Knicks future picks have more value than anyone outside maybe Robinson on the roster.

Thibodeau has a reputation as a defensive innovator, but his defenses were unimpressive in Minnesota. Part of that was certainly personnel — Karl-Anthony Towns is not going to be confused for Dikembe Mutombo — but Thibs didn’t lift players up or alter the system enough to fit their skills. In New York, he has to build from the defense out (and has a potentially strong anchor in the paint with Robinson) and make it all work.

The Knicks are not a turnkey situation where Thibodeau is walking into a playoff team. A culture needs to be built (one James Dolan doesn’t meddle with). Talent needs to be added to the roster, then developed. Do all that, build a place that superstars want to come, and the power of playing in New York will give the Knicks an advantage. Right now the big stars are choosing Brooklyn first. It shows how much work needs to be done.

Thibodeau could be the guy to do it. He’s going to get the chance.

Lou Williams under investigation by NBA for activities outside bubble

Lou Williams investigation
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It all started when rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Lou Williams on his Instagram story Thursday night (Harlow quickly deleted it, but nothing dies on the Internet).

Internet sleuths on Reddit tracked the image down to a strip club in Atlanta. Not exactly the best way to avoid getting the coronavirus, mask or no. Now Lou Williams is now under investigation by the NBA for his activities outside the NBA’s Orlando campus, with the findings possibly impacting how long Williams is in quarantine. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

Williams owned up to being in the club to NBA investigators, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

 

Williams had been given permission to leave the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando for personal reasons, and he posted on Instagram about attending a memorial service for a family member.

It’s what else did Lou Williams do while outside the NBA campus that has him under investigation. Williams told investigators he went to the club to pick up dinner after the viewing, Shelburne reported.

“He’s back [in Orlando], I can tell you that,” Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers said before his team’s scrimmage against the Wizards Saturday. “Those [pictures] obviously got out and it’s something we didn’t enjoy seeing.”

They will enjoy it less if Williams now has to stay in quarantine for a couple of weeks.

If a player leaves the bubble for an approved personal reason — the birth of a child, sick family member, and attending a memorial service qualifies — and has a negative coronavirus test every day he is outside the bubble, the player is quarantined in his hotel room for four days upon his return. That’s where Zion Williamson is right now. Williams reportedly was tested and was negative while outside the Orlando campus.

However, leave without permission or do things outside the stated purpose of the trip — visiting a gentlemen’s club, for example — and players can be quarantined for 10 days. In Williams’ case, that would have him back during the seeding games (he will need time to get his conditioning up before the playoffs start). That length of quarantine is the reason the Lakers’ Alex Caruso said he did not attend his sister’s wedding in Texas recently.

Nothing is definitive, it is up to the NBA’s infectious disease specialist to make the call. But things do not look good for the Clippers Sixth Man.

Rumor: Bulls’ player who might be available in trade is Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young trade
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Feel free to ignore the rumors about the Knicks’ and Nets’ interest in Zach LaVine. It’s not that the New York teams wouldn’t be interested if the 25-point-a-game wing became available, it’s that the new Bulls front office is figuring out what direction it wants to go and LaVine (with two years left on his contract) may be part of that future. Chicago has no plans to trade LaVine.

The Bull who could be available in a trade? Thaddeus Young.

That according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

In fact, according to executives from two other teams, Thad Young, not LaVine, is the player considered most readily available. That’s largely based on Young’s displeasure with his role and usage last season, his team-friendly deal that carries only a partial guarantee in 2021-22 and his dependability and professionalism.

Young, 32, is a rock-solid 13-year NBA veteran who gave the Bulls nearly 25 minutes and 10.3 points a game, while shooing 35.3% from three. He gets his points without needing plays run for him. More importantly, he’s a quality defender who can disrupt passing lanes with his 7’1″ wingspan. A number of teams could use him at the four to stretch the floor and give them quality minutes every night.

Young has two years, $27.7 million left on his contract, a very reasonable number for the production. That makes him very tradeable.

All this will depend on what direction the new front office of  Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley decide to take the franchise. If Jim Boylen is out as coach, Young may want to stay and play for the new head man, getting a role he likes better. If Boylen stays (which feels more and more likely, it saves money in down economic times for the league and lets the new front office save the “change the coach” card for after another down year) Young will want out.

Look for Young’s name to come up in trade talk as we move into the offseason.

Report: NBA near deal for eight teams not at restart to workout, scrimmage

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The “delete eight” may soon be getting back to work.

A plan for the eight teams with the worst records in the NBA, the ones not invited to Orlando for the NBA’s restart — Golden State, Minnesota, Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Chicago, and Charlotte — is coming together and could be approved next week, reports Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Much like the Orlando version, it would start with teams working out in their facilities, then moving to a couple of hubs for some scrimmages.

The proposal under discussion — which has not yet been approved by the league or the players union — would include:

▪ A week of practice at individual teams’ home facilities, starting the second week of August.

▪ Possibly two weeks of group workouts hosted by two teams not in the restart. Those cities have not yet been finalized. Teams traveling would likely be contingent on the players union approving teams scrimmaging each other.

The eight teams outside the NBA bubble have been asking to host training camps and some scrimmage games. They are concerned — rightfully so — that going from March to December without meaningful games would put the development of their young players and cultures behind (especially since the other 22 teams had training camps and played at least eight “seeding” games).

The concern, particularly from the players’ union, has been doing this while keeping the players healthy and safe. Michelle Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, reportedly has insistent that players be protected by similar protocols to the ones in Orlando.

“Unless we could replicate in every way the protocol that’s been established for Orlando, I’d be – I’m being tame now – suspicious,” Roberts said a conference call with reporters last month. “I think there are conversations that could be had if there’s anything we can do with the other eight teams. I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they’re not getting enough [opportunities]… never say never, but there’s a standard. It’s a standard that’s got to be met.”

Having a couple of different “bubbles” (or whatever term of art the league wants to use) that are smaller both keeps the costs down for teams and will be easier to administer than what the league is doing in Orlando. Exactly what this setting would look like for the other teams remains to be seen.

But it looks like something is coming together.

 

Report: Knicks finalizing deal to make Tom Thibodeau next coach

Tom Thibodeau Knicks
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks did their due diligence and brought in 11 people to interview for the job — and the contract negotiations played out in public a little — but the next coach of the New York Knicks was always destined to be Tom Thibodeau.

Now the deal is in place, Thibodeau and the Knicks are nearing agreement on a five-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The hesitation from James Dolan and New York that led to the Jason Kidd rumors in the last 48 hours always seemed to be a contract negotiation tactic. In the wake of the coronavirus impact, owners are looking to pay less and on shorter deals — they want to save money. Thibodeau had options — it’s expected the Rockets will be looking for a new coach after the restart and Thibodeau’s name had come up — and New York always was going to have to give him the five years expected for a coach of his status.

The Knicks are betting they can make this fit work. However, to make it possible for any coach to win the Knicks front office is going to have to bring in a lot more talent.

At his previous stops, Thibodeau has shown to be a win-now coach who leans on veterans and a short rotation. That’s not where the Knicks are right now as a franchise. New York is rebuilding around a core young players — particularly Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett, plus this year’s pick — who can be a long-lasting foundation for winning in the future. While Thibodeau coached the youngest MVP in league history in Derrick Rose, and helped grow Jimmy Butler into a franchise player, his player development resume is spotty. He also tends to just run guys into the ground with excessive minutes and hard practices. Thibodeau says he has grown and will bring a broader perspective to his next job.

The Knicks also believe they are well positioned to trade for a star when one becomes available. They need to follow the Lakers’ model of recent years: Stockpile and develop good young players, try to win with them, but if the right trade comes along — Anthony Davis for the Lakers — send the youth out for a proven winner. To make that work, Thibodeau needs to build a player-development program in New York, something that has never been a strong suit for the franchise.

The Knicks have a lot of work to do, but they have their man in Tom Thibodeau now.