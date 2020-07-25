Arron Afflalo
Arron Afflalo

Arron Afflalo headlines group bidding to buy Timberwolves

Associated PressJul 25, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo is putting together an offer to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, two people with knowledge of the bid said.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal was still in the process of being submitted. The group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion. According to the people, Afflalo’s group will submit the bid no later than this weekend.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, who bought the club in 1994 to keep it from moving to New Orleans, has put the franchise up for sale on the condition it remain in Minnesota. Taylor has hired a merchant bank, The Raine Group, to broker talks. There are multiple groups interested, the 79-year-old Taylor said earlier this week. He also owns the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

The Timberwolves have a lease at the city-owned Target Center that lasts through 2035. A $140 million renovation project on the arena was finished in 2017. In the latest sports franchise valuations from Forbes business magazine, the Timberwolves ranked 28th out of the 30 NBA teams, but still at $1.375 billion, albeit before the pandemic began.

Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett announced he’s part of one group trying to buy the team he starred for from 1995-2007. Garnett and Taylor had a falling out after his return to the Timberwolves in 2015. Garnett told The Athletic in an interview earlier this year that he doesn’t “do business with snakes,” but on Twitter this week Garnett said he looks forward to trying to work with Taylor to “achieve my dream” of NBA ownership.

Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf were recently contacted about their interest in buying the franchise. According to a person with knowledge of that situation, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the negotiations, the Wilfs had back-and-forth conversations about a potential acquisition, but those talks are not active.

The people familiar with Afflalo’s group said the team won’t be relocated. The 34-year-old Afflalo would be the face of the group, with venture capitalist Brock Berglund spearheading the financing. The only Black primary owner in the NBA now is Michael Jordan in Charlotte.

It’s a diverse group seeking to place minorities in positions of power and uplift the community in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the handcuffed Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly 8 minutes.

Known for his defensive tenacity, Afflalo played in 762 games over a dozen years for Detroit, Orlando, Denver, New York, Sacramento and Portland. His career earnings from NBA salaries topped $58 million, according to Basketball Reference.

Afflalo was drafted 27th overall in 2007 by the Pistons, where his first coach was the late Flip Saunders and who started Afflalo in the first game of his rookie season. Saunders’ son, Ryan, is the current coach of the Timberwolves.

A native of California, Afflalo helped UCLA advance to the national title game during the 2006 NCAA Tournament before falling to Florida. One of the iconic images of the tournament was when Afflao stopped his celebration after his team beat Gonzaga to console Adam Morrison, who was lying on the floor in tears. The gesture was hailed as a picture of sportsmanship.

Afflalo was also featured in a song by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. In the song “Black Boy Fly,” Lamar wrote: “I used to be jealous of Arron Afflalo. He was the one to follow. He was the only leader foreseeing brighter tomorrows.”

Lamar and Afflalo went to the same high school in Compton, California.

Five dark horse teams to watch at NBA Orlando restart

NBA dark horse
NBA dark horse
By Kurt HelinJul 25, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
We all know the contenders: The Bucks, Lakers, and Clippers. In the East, Boston or Toronto will be there should Milwaukee stumble.

But who are the NBA dark horse teams? What teams could come out of the pack to make a surprising deep playoff run?

Here are the five dark horse teams to watch at the NBA restart in Orlando.

1) Houston Rockets

Small ball — microball, really, with their best center being 6’5” P.J. Tucker — could be big in Orlando.

While Houston’s unorthodox style gets all the press — they do put out athletic lineups that can score a lot of ways — the real key is James Harden and teammates are rested. In his last five games before the league was shut down Harden looked worn down, shooting just 37.4% overall and 25% from three. His legs were not under him. Same with Tucker, who was asked to play more minutes and a larger role in this small-ball system and shot 30% overall and 25% from three in his last five games before the break.

Now Tucker and Harden are rested (Harden had 24 points and 10 assists in the Rockets first scrimmage), paired with the athletic Russell Westbrook (whose shot selection improved over the course of the season). Plus, Eric Gordon is finally healthy and the addition of Robert Covington should be a perfect fit. The Rockets are going to launch threes, attack the rim, put up points, and unapologetically be who they are under Mike D’Antoni. It all could come together and surprise some teams — the Rockets and their small-ball ways are poised to make a deep playoff run.

2) Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have been a sleeping giant all season long. The problem was their big off-season acquisition, Al Horford, was just not fitting in. When Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Horford shared the court this season, Philadelphia’s offense scored less than a point per possession (0.98) and had all the spacing of a New York subway at rush hour.

At the Orlando restart, Horford will come off the bench and Ben Simmons will start at the four, working more off the ball. That means Shake Milton will get the start at the point, adding a second ball handler and a catch-and-shoot threat. The starting five will be Embiid, Simmons, Milton, Tobias Harris, and Josh Richardson. Will it work? Who knows, that lineup has played zero minutes together this season. But it works on paper, especially now that Simmons is now fully healthy — he even hit a corner three in a scrimmage this week.

If this comes together quickly, Philadelphia is a serious threat to Milwaukee to come out of the East. It could work. If not, coach Brett Brown likely pays the price.

3) Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder were already better than you realized: From Dec. 1 until the shut down they were 33-13 with a +3.9 net rating, and OKC had a top 10 offense and defense. Chris Paul, in the midst of a bounce-back season, has been arguably the most clutch player in the NBA all season — he has shot 57.7% in the clutch (last five minutes of a game within five minutes) and orchestrated a dangerous offense.

Oklahoma City has been at its best this season with a three-guard offense of CP3, Dennis Schroder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+28.6 net rating in those minutes, giving up less than a point per possession defensively).

Roll that threesome out for some key minutes, get the usual solid minutes from Steven Adams, and the Thunder could surprise teams in the West. OKC simply is better than many fans realize and are a real dark horse in the NBA Orlando restart.

4) Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic. Do we need to say more?

Dallas has the ultimate pick-and-pop partner for Doncic in Kristaps Porzingis (he can roll and finish a lob, too), plus a lot of shooting depth across this roster. Seth Curry looked fantastic in his first game back. They have guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith who knocked it down this season.

Most importantly, Dallas has depth — which can translate into versatility — and a coach in Rick Carlise who knows how to use it. Look for Dallas to move up the West ladder in the seeding games and be a real threat once the playoffs start.

5) Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler showed up and was a perfect fit with the Heat culture this season — now he’s healthy, rested, and ready to go. Remember how far he led Philadelphia last season in the playoffs (but for a couple of crazy Kawhi Leonard bounces the 76ers could have been in the Finals).

The Heat have Bam Adebayo at center, who made the leap to All-Star level player this year. They have scoring off the bench in Goran Dragic. They added veterans who should fit in perfectly in Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder. They have talented rookies in Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro, and Duncan Robinson. There is just a lot to like about this roster, and how a smart coach like Eric Spoelstra can make it all fit together.

Miami could burn a few teams in the East this postseason.

WNBA tips off shortened season today inside its own Florida bubble

WNBA return
WNBA return
Associated PressJul 25, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — A WNBA season like no other will get underway on Saturday with all 12 teams at a single site.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, league staff, and the player’s union worked together on a plan to tip off the league’s 24th season at a single site during the coronavirus pandemic. They coordinated on medical protocols and the logistics of playing in one location.

After a couple of weeks in the bubble, the plan seems to be working. There have only been two positive tests for the coronavirus by staff and players, and those were in the first few days when people arrived on July 6. There have been none since.

“Knock on wood every day, but things are stable here” in Brandenton, Florida, Engelbert said. “So far, the plan and the protocols are working. Wearing masks, washing hands, daily temperature checks.”

Engelbert, who just finished her first year as the league’s commissioner, is confident the WNBA will have a successful season and make it through the playoffs in October.

“Again, I’m not superstitious, but the more I talk about how well things are going, I do get a little nervous,“the commissioner said. “But I’m very confident right now.” she said.

The league welcomes back a few of its stars who missed last season because of injury or pregnancy. Seattle got the biggest boost with the return of Breanna Stewart (Achilles’ tendon) and Sue Bird (knee). Phoenix also will have a healthy Diana Taurasi back after she only played six games last season because of hamstring and back injuries as well as Skylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy).

MISSING IN ACTION

While the league will have many players back, it will be missing a few who have decided to take the season off for a variety of reasons including medical and social justice reform.

Reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is out rehabbing her back after having surgery on it January. She was denied by the league’s independent panel of physicians for receiving a medical exemption for her Lyme disease, but the Washington Mystics are still going to pay her salary. Her new teammate Tina Charles, who was acquired in the offseason was given the medical exemption by the panel because of an extrinsic asthma condition.

Other players missing include Las Vegas Aces’ star Liz Cambage, who was given a medical exemption. Washington’s Natasha Cloud and Atlanta’s Renee Montgomery decided to opt out of the season to focus on social justice reform.

SOCIAL JUSTICE

The Black Lives Matter movement is at the front of the players and the league’s mind as the season tips off. Players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season and beyond featuring Breonna Taylor’s name when the league begins play. The league and union also formed a Social Justice Council that will come up with ideas for the players to continue to work on this cause.

“I think to me it’s a no-brainer,” Stewart said. “We want to continue to use our platform to amplify things we’re fighting for and continue to put an emphasis on Breonna Taylor. Focus on the fact that her killers haven’t been arrested.”

NEW FACES

No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu is one of seven rookies on the New York Liberty roster this season — the most of any team in the league and the most to be on a roster in at least a decade. While Ionescu is one of the most recognizable new players in the WNBA, there are a bunch of talented first-year players expected to make an impact, including Satou Sabally (Dallas), Bella Alarie (Dallas), Chennedy Carter (Atlanta) and Ruthy Hebard (Chicago). There are also two new coaches in the league with Walt Hopkins taking over the New York Liberty and Marianne Stanley coaching the Indiana Fever.

SHORTENED SEASON

Teams will play 22 games this year facing all the other franchises twice. There will be no fans in attendance and no travel to other cities which should save some of the grind on the bodies of the players. The playoff format will be the same as its been for the past few years with the top eight teams making the postseason and the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds getting byes to the semifinals. The first two rounds will be single-elimination playoff games.

Jack Harlow posts photo with Lou Williams (who left bubble). So?

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Clippers guard Lou Williams left the bubble.

That wasn’t exactly a groundbreaking development. Clippers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley also left the bubble. So did Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and Rockets guard Austin Rivers.

But then rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Williams:

Suddenly, questions swirled about why Williams was away from the NBA campus at Disney World.

Harlow tweeted that was an old picture with Williams (via TMZ):

Curiously, Harlow deleted that tweet.

Williams posted to Instagram indicating he was attending a funeral or memorial service:

The NBA has a vested interest in keeping its bubble free of coronavirus. The league isn’t going to permit players wantonly exiting and re-entering the bubble.

Players face a longer quarantine upon return unless they leave for an excused absence like “birth of a child, documented severe illness or death in the family.” You can be sure the league is investigating any reason players give for leaving. And either way, players must repeatedly test negative before ending their quarantine.

Even if that photo was new, so what? Williams can’t spend time with a friend during this trip? Both Williams and Harlow are wearing a mask in the photo. The picture doesn’t show it to be a larger gathering.

Give Williams some space to live.

Knicks, Nets reportedly watching Zach LaVine situation in Chicago

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT
Zach LaVine can get buckets — he averaged 25.5 points a game for the Bulls last season, shooting 38% from three — but can you build a winner around him? It’s one of the questions the new front office in Chicago has to ask; at the same time, LaVine is realizing he needs to do more to contribute to wins.

If things don’t work out in Chicago, the Knicks and Nets (among other teams) may be waiting in the wings. From Ian Begley of SNY.TV:

And it’s worth noting that both the Knicks and the Nets are among the teams who have been monitoring LaVine’s situation in Chicago. Per SNY sources, both teams have done background work on LaVine to be prepared for the possibility that Chicago ends up listening to trade offers on the 25-year-old guard.

LaVine is not going to be available soon (if ever), this more of a “let’s monitor it” situation for the New York teams. With a short offseason and a fluid salary cap situation next season, don’t expect Chicago to make trades, reports K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Also, chalk the Zach LaVine to the Knicks rumors up to the “he was a former CAA client so new Knicks president Leon Rose wants him” school of thought. Which is not necessarily the case.

LaVine has a couple of years left on his current contract at a reasonable $19.5 million (the kind of contract GMs like to hold on to). More importantly, we don’t know what style of team new Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas wants to build. While Jim Boylen still has the job, for now, we don’t know who the long-term coach will be and how said person feels about LaVine. Then there are just the questions of roster fit: LaVine and Coby White backcourt would be offensively dynamic, but would it be good enough defensively to win games?

If the Bulls decide to go another direction, or if LaVine doesn’t like the new coach, the Bulls could test the trade market for LaVine. Then again, Chicago may decide LaVine is one of the players they need to build around. Either way, it’s likely next summer before we have a better idea of the future of Chicago and LaVine in it.

The Knicks need talent (and a coach, but that’s another discussion) and are on the lookout to trade for it. However, they will need to draft well and develop players — something previous New York administrations did not do well — to really turn the franchise around.

 