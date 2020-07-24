Timberwolves sale
Vikings owners reportedly not “actively pursuing” Timberwolves, so who is?

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
For about a month, Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor had been quietly working with merchant bank the Raine Group to sell the NBA franchise, then suddenly this week the news went public.

Why did that news get leaked now? If one were cynical, one could argue it was to light a fire under a lagging sales effort. While reports surfaced that the Wilf family — owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves — were interested, the latest from the Star-Tribune is that those talks have stalled.

It appears the Wilfs won’t be getting into the basketball business, at least not yet… sources told the Star Tribune on Wednesday that there are no active talks between Taylor and the Wilfs.

Who does that leave in serious contention for the team? The expected sale price is around $1.2 billion or higher (Forbes estimated $1.375 billion, but that was before the coronavirus shut down).

There have been reports that an “out of state” team is the current most serious bidder, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps report that Meyer Orbach, a minority owner who currently owns about 10% of the team, is putting together an offer. Orbach is New Jersey based and made his money in real estate — he could be the out of state bid currently leading the way.

Former Timberwolves All-Star Kevin Garnett has been very public in his desire to put together a group to buy the team. All we know for sure about that is as much money as Garnett made both as a player and in business moves off the court, he does not have the resources to buy the team himself. He would have to be the face of a group of investors with some serious capital behind them. We don’t yet know the details on who would be part of this group (and how much Taylor wants to deal with Garnett).

It’s possible this is why news of the sale was leaked now — to light a fire under other potential owners to jump into the bidding process, or to spur existing bidders.

There reportedly have been bidders from out of state looking to move the Timberwolves, but Taylor — a former senator from Minnesota with deep ties to the state — will take less money to keep the team in Minnesota. Credit to the man for that. Plus, the Timberwolves have a lease at the recently-renovated Target Center that runs through 2035 and would not be easy to break.

The Timberwolves are one of the “delete eight” teams not invited to the NBA restart in Orlando because of their record this season. They have a cornerstone player to build around in Karl-Anthony Towns, and an aggressive new front office led by Gersson Rosas who paired D'Angelo Russell with Towns (how that pair works out remains to be seen).

There are only 30 NBA franchises and the opportunity to purchase one does not come along often, there likely are a number of billionaires kicking the tires on a sale. However, it seems there was a desire in some quarters to spark the process, so now it is much more public.

Kemba Walker back at Celitcs practice, will sit out first scrimmage

Kemba Walker practice
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 7:54 AM EDT
The balky left knee that had Kemba Walker sit out 14 games this season and had Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens taking it slow with his point guard at the NBA’s Orlando restart was not an issue Thursday — Walker was back at practice.

That doesn’t mean he will play in the Celtics first scrimmage on Friday, but Walker said he felt good after going through a full practice Thursday.

Walker said he had no concerns for the rest of this restart about his knee, adding “it’s all about maintenance.” Stevens had previously suggested a possible minutes limit for Walker through the seeding games (Boston just needs to not give up 2.5 games to Miami and it maintains the three seed).

Walker averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 assists a game in Boston this season, but for the first time in years was playing as part of an ensemble with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward all able to go out and get buckets. Walker isn’t in Charlotte anymore where he was all the offense, now he has Tatum developing into a superstar around him. It’s what led Walker to tell his teammates this week this was a title team they just needed to show the world, something Enes Kanter relayed on his podcast (via NBC Sports Boston).

“Actually, we had a [team] meeting and, in the middle of the meeting, [Walker] stepped up and said, ‘Listen, man, we have something really special in this locker room. We are like brothers. So let’s just go out there, let’s compete, have fun, and win this championship. Let’s show the whole world that we can do it.’”

The Celtics with a healthy Walker are the biggest threat in the East to Milwaukee. They bring an athletic and switchable lineup (Walker, Tatum, Brown, Hayward, with Marcus Smart off the bench) that was top five in the league defensively and can score a variety of ways. There is a lot to like if the Celtics can get their rhythm back, if Tatum can keep up the All-NBA level of play he had the last month or so of the season, and if Walker’s knee is healthy.

Which is why him practicing on Thursday was such a good sign.

 

LeBron James focuses on Breonna Taylor, social justice in postgame remarks

LeBron James Breonna Taylor
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT
Wednesday, Paul George became the latest player to turn his press conference at the NBA’s restart into a call for social justice, focusing on Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Thursday night it was LeBron James‘ turn.

Speaking to the media after the Lakers fell in their opening exhibition to Dallas, LeBron started his postgame press conference talking about the shooting death of Taylor: “We want the cops arrested that committed that crime.” (Hat tip Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.)

From there LeBron turned to the lack of progress on race relations in this nation in the past four years, then the meaning of “Black Lives Matter.”

“A lot of people talk about Black Lives Matter as a movement. It’s not a movement. When you’re Black, it’s a lifestyle… When you wake up and you’re Black, that’s what it is…

“In America, in society, ain’t been no d*** movement for us.”

LeBron — as the most popular player in the world — has a very loud megaphone when he speaks. However, LeBron is about more than words, he’s put his money into an organization working on registering voters and reversing voter suppression measures in parts of the nation.

LeBron and George were not the first players to turn their Orlando pressers into discussions of social justice and Breonna Taylor. Boston‘s Jaylen Brown, Portland ‘s C.J. McCollum, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Denver’s Jerami Grant, the Lakers’ Alex Caruso and Dwight Howard, all redirected post-practice discussions to only social justice matters. That’s not to mention the “Black Lives Matter” written on the game courts.

Numerous players hesitated to come to the restart in Orlando because of misgivings about being a distraction from the important discussions taking place nationally around social justice issues, and particularly Black Lives Matter. So far, players have not let that happen.

With LeBron James leading the way.

Spurs' Gregg Popovich: Playoffs would be great, but goal is development

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 23, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT
The San Antonio Spurs will try to extend the longest active playoff streak in North American major sports without LaMarcus Aldridge and with a decent mathematical chance to sneak into the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

The 22-season run is on the mind of guard Patty Mills, along with coach Gregg Popovich’s view that the Spurs will be more preoccupied with the future than whether they avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since a couple of months before they drafted Tim Duncan in 1997.

“It’s important,” Mills said of trying to extend the streak. “It’s one element of the big picture of the San Antonio Spurs organization and how well the team has done over the course of a couple of decades.

“But, at the same time, you got to look at the big picture, you got to look at the future and where we are at organization-wise in trying to bridge the gap between the success the Spurs have had and where that sees us in the future.”

Aldridge had shoulder surgery in April, about six weeks after the pandemic shut down sports, and the Spurs announced last month he wouldn’t play when the season resumed.

The seven-time All-Star’s absence puts most of the burden on leading scorer DeMar DeRozan if the Spurs are to challenge eighth-place Memphis, which would only happen if they can emerge from the five-team cluster that rounds out the Western Conference in the 22-team restart.

The Spurs can force a play-in series by staying within four games of the Grizzlies, and they’ll likely have a pretty good idea right away of their chances. The first two games are against Memphis and Sacramento, which is a half-game ahead of San Antonio.

“We’re not here for no reason,” DeRozan said. “Definitely develop and compete at the same time. Once you keep that mindset of going out there and winning, anything can happen. Despite whatever the odds, percentages may be, you can’t feed into that.”

With Aldridge out, the focus also shifts to young point guards Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, who have struggled under heightened expectations. Because of the shortened year, the Spurs are already guaranteed their first losing season since going 20-62 in 1996-97 and getting the No. 1 pick that led to Duncan.

“Each team has a goal here,” Popovich said. “Some teams are confident they’re a step away from winning an NBA championship. Other teams just want to be in the playoffs. Some teams are concerned mainly with development. If we play well enough to get into the playoffs, that would be great. But my goal is development right now.”

DEPTH UPDATE

Aldridge is joined on the sidelines by forward Trey Lyles, a starter who averaged 20 minutes per game. Lyles won’t play after undergoing an appendectomy. Center Jakob Poeltl missed the last five games before the shutdown with a right knee sprain but is active for the restart.

WHERE WE WERE

The Spurs had one of their better pre-pandemic wins by beating Dallas the night before the shutdown. The problem was, that came two nights after one of their worst losses, to lowly Cleveland in overtime. It was the second straight game a franchise that always prided itself on defense gave up more than 130 points to an East also-ran.

DEROZAN’S FUTURE

The four-time All-Star will always be known as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. The Raptors went on to their first championship in Leonard’s only season there, while the Spurs lost in the first round for the second straight year.

Now the question is what’s next with the $139 million, five-year contract DeRozan signed with Toronto set to expire. The 11th-year player and six-time playoff qualifier will be an unrestricted free agent. DeRozan turns 31 next month.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s hard to even know what tomorrow’s going to bring, honestly,” he said. “So you’ve got to worry about the moment that you’re in.”

PLAYOFF STREAK HISTORY

If the playoff streak ends, the Spurs will fall short of the team they replaced at the top. Detroit made the NHL playoffs 25 straight seasons before its current four-year run without qualifying for the postseason.

Drew Eubanks literally adds insult to injury with dunk on Thanasis Antetokounmpo (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo successfully defended the rim.

On paper.

In reality, Spurs center Drew Eubanks DEVESTATINGLY dunked on Antetokounmpo. Eubanks also got a technical foul for taunting. And Antetokounmpo got hurt in the process, sitting the rest of the Milwaukee’s 113-92 scrimmage win over San Antonio on Thursday.

Eubanks getting called for a technical foul probably doesn’t really relieve Antetokounmpo’s physical and mental pain.