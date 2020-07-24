Rockets guard Austin Rivers
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Rockets guard Austin Rivers leaves bubble for family matter

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, Clippers center Montrezl Harrell and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley have all left the bubble for personal emergencies.

Now, Rockets guard Austin Rivers is also departing Disney World.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Hopefully, everything is alright with Rivers and his family.

This raises the question: Will Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Austin’s father, also leave the bubble? However, Austin and Doc have lived fairly separate lives. Austin leaving doesn’t necessarily mean Doc will.

Austin is a key backup for Houston. The Rockets still have a lot of guards – James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Danuel House, Ben McLemore. But the Rockets also use a lot of guards.

If he returns, Austin must quarantine in his hotel room. The length of his quarantine will depend on whether the NBA excused his absence in advance, whether he’s tested daily for coronavirus while away and, of course, whether he tests negative or positive.

Report: Clippers guard Lou Williams leaves bubble, expected to return soon

Clippers guard Lou Williams
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clippers guard Lou Williams, after expressing hesitancy, joined the Clippers in the bubble.

Now, he’s gone.

Andrew Greiff of the Los Angeles Times:

Hopefully, everything with Williams is alright.

Several Clippers – Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and now Williams – have left the bubble. It’s difficult not to wonder whether these departures are related.

Maybe, maybe not.

Like all employees, NBA players sometimes have independent personal issues that take away from work. It’s just receiving heightened attention now due to the complications of re-entering the bubble. Upon return, players must quarantine in their hotel room. They can’t simply dash away from the team for a day or so like in normal times.

The Clippers have also created a culture of players looking out for their own needs during a long season. They expect to be at Disney World for a deep playoff run. If there’s a time for Clippers players to handle personal matters with minimal disruption, it’s now. The team probably won’t be returning home for months.

Close to home but so far away, restart strange experience for Magic

NBA vote
Getty Images
Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA restart has elements of strangeness for every team.

For the Orlando Magic, it’s most peculiar.

When they turn on the televisions in their rooms at Walt Disney World, they can watch their local newscasts. They’re only a few miles from their respective homes. And yet the Magic, like everyone else at the restart, are not able to see their families or friends for the next few weeks at least.

“I really don’t know what impact that will have, the fact that we’re local and we’re a half-hour drive from most of our homes,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “I honestly don’t know. Maybe that’ll help. Maybe it’ll be more distracting. I really don’t know.”

They’re about to find out.

Orlando is one of three teams competing for the last two Eastern Conference playoff spots and, on paper, figure to have a pretty strong chance. The Magic are a half-game behind No. 7 Brooklyn and 5-1/2 games clear of No. 9 Washington. If the Magic finish eighth and the ninth-place team is within four games of them when the seeding matchups end, they’ll go into a play-in series.

But Brooklyn’s roster has been decimated – there’s no five-man combination of Nets players at Disney that have played together for even five minutes this season – and Washington’s hopes of a playoff rally took a huge hit when Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, its two leading scorers, decided not to play in the restart.

“We have a chance obviously to get back into playoffs for the second year in a row, which would be a good accomplishment for us,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “And then I think that they want to get playing in a way that we can be a factor once the playoffs begin.”

Walt Disney World is about 20 miles away from Orlando’s arena, and it’s not like being at Disney is a foreign concept for the Magic. Disney has been a jersey sponsor for the Magic, and the franchise held training camps on the campus in 1997 and 2003.

The big question for the Magic is whether Jonathan Isaac, who hurt his left knee (a nasty sprain and bone bruise, though he didn’t require surgery) on Jan. 1, could return at some point during the seeding games or for the playoffs if Orlando gets there. Isaac does a little of everything for the Magic, especially on the defensive end.

The Magic have other players to watch.

Nikola Vucevic is Orlando’s best player and Evan Fournier is wildly underrated, but Terrence Ross might be the key to how far the Magic go this season. In the 10 games after the All-Star break, Ross was Orlando’s leading scorer at 22.2 points per game despite coming off the bench in all those contests. The Magic are 18-12 this season when Ross scores 15 or more points; they’re 11-22 when he scores 14 or less.

Vikings owners reportedly not “actively pursuing” Timberwolves, so who is?

Timberwolves sale
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For about a month, Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor had been quietly working with merchant bank the Raine Group to sell the NBA franchise, then suddenly this week the news went public.

Why did that news get leaked now? If one were cynical, one could argue it was to light a fire under a lagging sales effort. While reports surfaced that the Wilf family — owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves — were interested, the latest from the Star-Tribune is that those talks have stalled.

It appears the Wilfs won’t be getting into the basketball business, at least not yet… sources told the Star Tribune on Wednesday that there are no active talks between Taylor and the Wilfs.

Who does that leave in serious contention for the team? The expected sale price is around $1.2 billion or higher (Forbes estimated $1.375 billion, but that was before the coronavirus shut down).

There have been reports that an “out of state” team is the current most serious bidder, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps report that Meyer Orbach, a minority owner who currently owns about 10% of the team, is putting together an offer. Orbach is New Jersey based and made his money in real estate — he could be the out of state bid currently leading the way.

Former Timberwolves All-Star Kevin Garnett has been very public in his desire to put together a group to buy the team. All we know for sure about that is as much money as Garnett made both as a player and in business moves off the court, he does not have the resources to buy the team himself. He would have to be the face of a group of investors with some serious capital behind them. We don’t yet know the details on who would be part of this group (and how much Taylor wants to deal with Garnett).

It’s possible this is why news of the sale was leaked now — to light a fire under other potential owners to jump into the bidding process, or to spur existing bidders.

There reportedly have been bidders from out of state looking to move the Timberwolves, but Taylor — a former senator from Minnesota with deep ties to the state — will take less money to keep the team in Minnesota. Credit to the man for that. Plus, the Timberwolves have a lease at the recently-renovated Target Center that runs through 2035 and would not be easy to break.

The Timberwolves are one of the “delete eight” teams not invited to the NBA restart in Orlando because of their record this season. They have a cornerstone player to build around in Karl-Anthony Towns, and an aggressive new front office led by Gersson Rosas who paired D'Angelo Russell with Towns (how that pair works out remains to be seen).

There are only 30 NBA franchises and the opportunity to purchase one does not come along often, there likely are a number of billionaires kicking the tires on a sale. However, it seems there was a desire in some quarters to spark the process, so now it is much more public.

Kemba Walker back at Celitcs practice, will sit out first scrimmage

Kemba Walker practice
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The balky left knee that had Kemba Walker sit out 14 games this season and had Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens taking it slow with his point guard at the NBA’s Orlando restart was not an issue Thursday — Walker was back at practice.

That doesn’t mean he will play in the Celtics first scrimmage on Friday, but Walker said he felt good after going through a full practice Thursday.

Walker said he had no concerns for the rest of this restart about his knee, adding “it’s all about maintenance.” Stevens had previously suggested a possible minutes limit for Walker through the seeding games (Boston just needs to not give up 2.5 games to Miami and it maintains the three seed).

Walker averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 assists a game in Boston this season, but for the first time in years was playing as part of an ensemble with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward all able to go out and get buckets. Walker isn’t in Charlotte anymore where he was all the offense, now he has Tatum developing into a superstar around him. It’s what led Walker to tell his teammates this week this was a title team they just needed to show the world, something Enes Kanter relayed on his podcast (via NBC Sports Boston).

“Actually, we had a [team] meeting and, in the middle of the meeting, [Walker] stepped up and said, ‘Listen, man, we have something really special in this locker room. We are like brothers. So let’s just go out there, let’s compete, have fun, and win this championship. Let’s show the whole world that we can do it.’”

The Celtics with a healthy Walker are the biggest threat in the East to Milwaukee. They bring an athletic and switchable lineup (Walker, Tatum, Brown, Hayward, with Marcus Smart off the bench) that was top five in the league defensively and can score a variety of ways. There is a lot to like if the Celtics can get their rhythm back, if Tatum can keep up the All-NBA level of play he had the last month or so of the season, and if Walker’s knee is healthy.

Which is why him practicing on Thursday was such a good sign.

 