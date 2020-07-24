Domantas Sabonis
Report: Pacers’ All-Star Domantas Sabonis leaves bubble to get treatment on foot injury

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT
There have been a lot of questions about just how dangerous an opponent the Indiana Pacers would be during the NBA’s restart, with most of them hanging on the return — and return to All-NBA form — of Victor Oladipo. Now the Pacers have another problem.

All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis has left the NBA campus in Orlando “to receive medical treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot,” the team announced Friday night. (The story was broken earlier in the day by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who is back from suspension.)

Indiana added that “Sabonis’ availability to return to the campus in Orlando is yet to be determined.” Which doesn’t sound promising.

Sabonis had been trying to play through plantar fasciitis, according to Wojnarowski. If this injury is a flare-up of that (or a tear of the plantar fascia) then the only real cure is rest and time off his feet. The fact Sabonis left the bubble to see a specialist is not a positive sign for his return. Beyond that, foot injuries with big men are especially concerning and are the kind of things will have the Pacers being cautious.

Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a game this season for the Pacers, proving he and Myles Turner could play together and form an impressive frontline. Sabonis was named to his first All-Star team this year.

Myles Turner will have to carry more weight, and expect T.J. Warren to get a lot more run. Behind that T.J. Leaf and Doug McDermott will have to take some of the load.

Without Sabonis, the Pacers — the East’s five seed entering the bubble but tied with sixth-seed Philadelphia — become less of a threat. Whether this impact’s Oladipo’s decision to play remains to be seen.

 

Another report NBA players will kneel during national anthem

NBA players kneel anthem
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
It shouldn’t be a surprise reports have surfaced that NBA players would kneel during the national anthem, it seems a fitting decision that blends in with the other social justice efforts around the NBA’s restart.

Now comes another report, this time from Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, that the players have talked and this is happening.

Kneeling is going to happen.

The NBA has a rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

Back when Collin Kaepernick was kneeling and there was a discussion about whether NBA players would follow his lead (they didn’t), an NBA league office official told NBC Sports it was unlikely any punishment would be handed down if they did. This person noted that at the time the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks would all leave the floor during the anthem in a very conspicuous protest and the league’s reaction was to let the players do what they thought was right. The same would follow in the NBA. Then and now. The NBA is willing to bend its rules (when it suits them).

Of course, if players do kneel they will get criticized by lazy politicians trying to score easy points. A few fans (and a lot of Russian Twitter bots) will follow their lead, criticizing the players for being unpatriotic and disrespectful of the military, entirely missing the point on both fronts.

The players know this and will not stop their social justice messages. 

Ben Simmons agreed to see sports psychologist about 3-point shooting

76ers player Ben Simmons
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
76ers coach Brett Brown said in December he wanted Ben Simmons to attempt at least one 3-pointer per game.

In his 33 games since, Simmons has attempted two 3-pointers.

Not two per game. Two total. And both were end-of-quarter desperation shots.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

Simmons agreed to work with a sports psychologist, while Sixers personnel, friends and teammates have tried — and failed — to instill the necessary impudence to get him over the hump.

“I know it’s going to come,” Simmons says. “It’s a matter of me being comfortable doing it. Some of that is getting the reps in. I can take a hook shot from the elbow, because I’ve done it so many times, I’m confident it will go in. It’s second nature.

“With 3s, it’s never been like that. I’ve got to make it a point of emphasis. I could be one of those guys shooting 30% right now. But I’d rather be one of those guys shooting 40%.”

“Some people put so much emphasis on it,” Simmons says. “It’s a little too much. It made me back check and say, ‘Let me focus on what I’m good at.’ There are things I do on the court where nobody can stop me, when I’m putting up steals, assists, scoring in the paint.”

Simmons is right: Some people put too much emphasis on his shooting. He’s a star – an excellent and versatile defender, a sharp passer, a strong attacker.

But the 76ers would be better if Simmons at least shot enough 3-pointers to keep defenses honest. As is, his reluctance from the perimeter jams spacing and frustrates teammates.

Simmons clearly has a mental block on 3-pointers. He knows he should take them and still doesn’t. His 3-point shooting becoming the butt of the joke certainly doesn’t help.

I applaud him for seeing a sports psychologist. That might help. He’s showing he truly cares about being the best player he can be.

Will Doc Rivers, Clippers build championship chemistry in Orlando?

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
Through the first two weeks, the bubble has felt a lot like the regular season for the Clippers: They entered being mentioned as serious title contenders, they keep winning games, but injuries and personal situations have kept everyone from being on the court and developing chemistry together.

Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams have all left the Orlando bubble — with the club’s blessing — to attend to personal, family matters. All three are expected to return to the NBA Orlando campus at some point. The Clippers looked strong in their first scrimmage in the limited minutes Paul George and Kawhi Leonard played together, but for a team trying to develop chemistry having players out is not ideal.

“I don’t think it hurts our team…” Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers said Friday after a team practice. “Today we have a practice, a lot of our guys aren’t here. That’s never healthy for your team, especially a team that really hasn’t been together. We’re a new team. We had Kawhi and PG miss training camp. PG missed the first, what, 16 games. Then Kawhi missed games. Lou. This year so far we really have not caught a great break as far as being able to work together.

“I got to say this team so far, they keep impressing me. as well with their ability to figure out a way of playing together even though we don’t have a lot of minutes on the floor playing together.”

“You know, we’ve been down and missed guys pretty much all season long, so we’ve been filling it in,” George said last week. “We’ve been holding it down until everybody has been available, and we plan on continuing to do so.”

“We’re not worried about our depth right now, these pre-season scrimmages, whatever this is,” Marcus Morris said Friday, noting this is a veteran team that knows how to fit together. “ We know what we’re getting back, what kind of team we’ve had. We’re not real worried.”

The rest of the NBA should be real worried if Doc Rivers can get his Clippers to build championship chemistry in the Orlando bubble.

We only saw the Clippers at full strength for a limited time this season, starting around the All-Star break — after that break Los Angeles went 7-2 with a +11.5 net rating that was best in the league by far. It’s small sample size theater, but they looked like a title team coming together.

Then the coronavirus hit the NBA and the nation.

“It was a little frustrating because we played our way all the way up until that point, we played ourselves into that chemistry, into that zone we were in…” George said. “It was tough to take this little break. But I think ultimately it’s going to pay off. Again, we had so many guys dealing with little nicks and bruises, and we were one of the teams that could have benefitted off of the healing process and coming together healthy. This break did wonders for this group, and we’re going to pick up where we left off at.”

What makes the Clippers legit championship contenders starts with Leonard and George. Talent wins and the Clippers bring two of the top 10 players in the league (when healthy). More importantly, these are two elite players wing, a position that grows in importance in the playoffs because of the versatility it provides. In Leonard the Clippers have a top-five, proven champion — he was the Finals MVP last season and looks healthy and poised to pick up this season where he left off. He is a force on both ends of the court.

George also makes an impact on both ends of the court. Rivers added that in this restart he is giving PG more responsibility in the pick-and-roll, and there is a good reason for that.

“Because he’s a great shooter…” Rivers said. “Paul George does a lot. Great post game. With Paul’s size, we just put him in a lot more pick ‘n rolls than he’s ever been in his career. With his size, it’s so effective that we’re doing it more, work on it every day, and he’s gotten better and better at it.”

What sets the Clippers apart as contenders is the depth around their two stars, assuming that Williams, Harrell, and Beverley all return to Orlando.

Up front the Clippers start Ivica Zubac (who has yet to arrive in Orlando), a quality defensive big in the paint who sets a strong screen and rolls to the rim hard. Then there’s the Sixth Man of the Year energy of Harrell. Now behind them is Morris (who just started practicing with the team) and veteran Joakim Noah, who looked spry and active in the Clippers one exhibition game. Morris and JaMychal Green will split time off the bench at the four, and both bring shooting and veteran presence.

Up top they have Beverley with Williams behind him, and don’t forget they added Reggie Jackson behind those two. At the two-guard there is Landry Shamet (who tested positive for the coronavirus and is not yet in Orlando with the team).

Coaching all this is Doc Rivers — a championship coach who quietly is one of the smarter Xs and Os coaches in the league and a guy who treats his veterans like adults, but knows how to push and motivate them when its time.

If there is one coach who can bring this crew together, it’s Rivers.

On paper, the Clippers can (and maybe should) beat anyone. In reality, they have only put that version of the Clippers together for a short stretch. The Clippers have not been bad (fourth-best record in the NBA, top five in both offense and defense) but we have only seen the fully formed, championship-level version of this team for a short stretch.

If George can reach his peak and the Clippers’ depth can stay healthy and in Orlando, the Clippers could have their first title, an incredible turn around from the franchise that just more than a decade ago was the laughing stock of the league.

But can complete that turnaround? Doc Rivers and crew have a lot to prove still. Doing it on paper is not enough.

Report: Tom Thibodeau-Knicks contract negotiations stall, Jason Kidd now frontrunner

Knicks coaching candidate Jason Kidd
By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
The Knicks’ coaching search started with Tom Thibodeau as favorite. Heavy favorite. He remained frontrunner after interviewing. He remained frontrunner after Jason Kidd reportedly wowed in an interview.

But now that Thibodeau and the Knicks are talking contract…

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

The Knicks coaching search has turned messy with Jason Kidd emerging as a frontrunner after contract negotiations with Tom Thibodeau stalled, a plugged-in NBA source told the Daily News.

Thibodeau has long been considered top choice but a source said James Dolan has thus far been unwilling to agree to his contract requests. It’s still possible the sides reach an agreement, but it would require a concession.

The last time Dolan objected to contract demands of management’s coaching choice, the Knicks lost Steve Kerr to the Warriors. That worked out terribly for New York, which instead hired Derek Fisher.

At least Dolan didn’t just promise autonomy to new president Leon Rose, like the owner did for Phil Jackson just before undermining Jackson’s selected coach.

Of course, merely not being hypocritical this time doesn’t absolve Dolan. The Knicks are the NBA’s most valuable team. They can gain a competitive advantage by spending more on coaches. If Rose believes Thibodeau is the best coach for the job, Dolan should pay a reasonably high amount to hire Thibodeau.

There are reasons for suspicion about these negotiations. Before getting hired by New York, Rose worked as an agent for CAA, which represents Thibodeau. But if Dolan doesn’t trust Rose in these situations, Dolan never should have hired Rose.

We’ll see where this goes. Everyone is trying to gain leverage. The Knicks want to show they have other options. Thibodeau wants to paint the Knicks as cheap. Kidd wants to get his name prominently in a head-coaching search.

But uncritically assuming Thibodeau will be New York’s next coach? That’s over.