Kemba Walker practice
Kemba Walker back at Celitcs practice, will sit out first scrimmage

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 7:54 AM EDT
The balky left knee that had Kemba Walker sit out 14 games this season and had Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens taking it slow with his point guard at the NBA’s Orlando restart was not an issue Thursday — Walker was back at practice.

That doesn’t mean he will play in the Celtics first scrimmage on Friday, but Walker said he felt good after going through a full practice Thursday.

Walker said he had no concerns for the rest of this restart about his knee, adding “it’s all about maintenance.” Stevens had previously suggested a possible minutes limit for Walker through the seeding games (Boston just needs to not give up 2.5 games to Miami and it maintains the three seed).

Walker averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 assists a game in Boston this season, but for the first time in years was playing as part of an ensemble with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward all able to go out and get buckets. Walker isn’t in Charlotte anymore where he was all the offense, now he has Tatum developing into a superstar around him. It’s what led Walker to tell his teammates this week this was a title team they just needed to show the world, something Enes Kanter relayed on his podcast (via NBC Sports Boston).

“Actually, we had a [team] meeting and, in the middle of the meeting, [Walker] stepped up and said, ‘Listen, man, we have something really special in this locker room. We are like brothers. So let’s just go out there, let’s compete, have fun, and win this championship. Let’s show the whole world that we can do it.’”

The Celtics with a healthy Walker are the biggest threat in the East to Milwaukee. They bring an athletic and switchable lineup (Walker, Tatum, Brown, Hayward, with Marcus Smart off the bench) that was top five in the league defensively and can score a variety of ways. There is a lot to like if the Celtics can get their rhythm back, if Tatum can keep up the All-NBA level of play he had the last month or so of the season, and if Walker’s knee is healthy.

Which is why him practicing on Thursday was such a good sign.

 

LeBron James focuses on Breonna Taylor, social justice in postgame remarks

LeBron James Breonna Taylor
By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT
Wednesday, Paul George became the latest player to turn his press conference at the NBA’s restart into a call for social justice, focusing on Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Thursday night it was LeBron James‘ turn.

Speaking to the media after the Lakers fell in their opening exhibition to Dallas, LeBron started his postgame press conference talking about the shooting death of Taylor: “We want the cops arrested that committed that crime.” (Hat tip Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.)

From there LeBron turned to the lack of progress on race relations in this nation in the past four years, then the meaning of “Black Lives Matter.”

“A lot of people talk about Black Lives Matter as a movement. It’s not a movement. When you’re Black, it’s a lifestyle… When you wake up and you’re Black, that’s what it is…

“In America, in society, ain’t been no d*** movement for us.”

LeBron — as the most popular player in the world — has a very loud megaphone when he speaks. However, LeBron is about more than words, he’s put his money into an organization working on registering voters and reversing voter suppression measures in parts of the nation.

LeBron and George were not the first players to turn their Orlando pressers into discussions of social justice and Breonna Taylor. Boston‘s Jaylen Brown, Portland ‘s C.J. McCollum, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Denver’s Jerami Grant, the Lakers’ Alex Caruso and Dwight Howard, all redirected post-practice discussions to only social justice matters. That’s not to mention the “Black Lives Matter” written on the game courts.

Numerous players hesitated to come to the restart in Orlando because of misgivings about being a distraction from the important discussions taking place nationally around social justice issues, and particularly Black Lives Matter. So far, players have not let that happen.

With LeBron James leading the way.

Spurs’ Gregg Popovich: Playoffs would be great, but goal is development

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich
Associated PressJul 23, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT
The San Antonio Spurs will try to extend the longest active playoff streak in North American major sports without LaMarcus Aldridge and with a decent mathematical chance to sneak into the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

The 22-season run is on the mind of guard Patty Mills, along with coach Gregg Popovich’s view that the Spurs will be more preoccupied with the future than whether they avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since a couple of months before they drafted Tim Duncan in 1997.

“It’s important,” Mills said of trying to extend the streak. “It’s one element of the big picture of the San Antonio Spurs organization and how well the team has done over the course of a couple of decades.

“But, at the same time, you got to look at the big picture, you got to look at the future and where we are at organization-wise in trying to bridge the gap between the success the Spurs have had and where that sees us in the future.”

Aldridge had shoulder surgery in April, about six weeks after the pandemic shut down sports, and the Spurs announced last month he wouldn’t play when the season resumed.

The seven-time All-Star’s absence puts most of the burden on leading scorer DeMar DeRozan if the Spurs are to challenge eighth-place Memphis, which would only happen if they can emerge from the five-team cluster that rounds out the Western Conference in the 22-team restart.

The Spurs can force a play-in series by staying within four games of the Grizzlies, and they’ll likely have a pretty good idea right away of their chances. The first two games are against Memphis and Sacramento, which is a half-game ahead of San Antonio.

“We’re not here for no reason,” DeRozan said. “Definitely develop and compete at the same time. Once you keep that mindset of going out there and winning, anything can happen. Despite whatever the odds, percentages may be, you can’t feed into that.”

With Aldridge out, the focus also shifts to young point guards Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, who have struggled under heightened expectations. Because of the shortened year, the Spurs are already guaranteed their first losing season since going 20-62 in 1996-97 and getting the No. 1 pick that led to Duncan.

“Each team has a goal here,” Popovich said. “Some teams are confident they’re a step away from winning an NBA championship. Other teams just want to be in the playoffs. Some teams are concerned mainly with development. If we play well enough to get into the playoffs, that would be great. But my goal is development right now.”

DEPTH UPDATE

Aldridge is joined on the sidelines by forward Trey Lyles, a starter who averaged 20 minutes per game. Lyles won’t play after undergoing an appendectomy. Center Jakob Poeltl missed the last five games before the shutdown with a right knee sprain but is active for the restart.

WHERE WE WERE

The Spurs had one of their better pre-pandemic wins by beating Dallas the night before the shutdown. The problem was, that came two nights after one of their worst losses, to lowly Cleveland in overtime. It was the second straight game a franchise that always prided itself on defense gave up more than 130 points to an East also-ran.

DEROZAN’S FUTURE

The four-time All-Star will always be known as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. The Raptors went on to their first championship in Leonard’s only season there, while the Spurs lost in the first round for the second straight year.

Now the question is what’s next with the $139 million, five-year contract DeRozan signed with Toronto set to expire. The 11th-year player and six-time playoff qualifier will be an unrestricted free agent. DeRozan turns 31 next month.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s hard to even know what tomorrow’s going to bring, honestly,” he said. “So you’ve got to worry about the moment that you’re in.”

PLAYOFF STREAK HISTORY

If the playoff streak ends, the Spurs will fall short of the team they replaced at the top. Detroit made the NHL playoffs 25 straight seasons before its current four-year run without qualifying for the postseason.

Drew Eubanks literally adds insult to injury with dunk on Thanasis Antetokounmpo (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo successfully defended the rim.

On paper.

In reality, Spurs center Drew Eubanks DEVESTATINGLY dunked on Antetokounmpo. Eubanks also got a technical foul for taunting. And Antetokounmpo got hurt in the process, sitting the rest of the Milwaukee’s 113-92 scrimmage win over San Antonio on Thursday.

Eubanks getting called for a technical foul probably doesn’t really relieve Antetokounmpo’s physical and mental pain.

Former NBA player Nate Robinson scheduled to box YouTube star Jake Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Nate Robinson was once challenged during an interview in Israel by a shirtless biker to a game of one-on-one. As trash talk escalated, Robinson laughed big, suddenly looked stern and said, “I’ll bust his ass.”

The former NBA player found a fight.

With YouTube star Jake Paul.

The boxing match between Robinson (a once-great athlete who’s now 36) and Paul is scheduled to precede Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

There are big names on that card.

But I wouldn’t hold my breath on this event getting past the promotion stage.