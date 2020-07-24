Jack Harlow posts photo with Lou Williams (who left bubble). So?

Clippers guard Lou Williams left the bubble.
That wasn’t exactly a groundbreaking development. Clippers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley also left the bubble. So did Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and Rockets guard Austin Rivers.
But then rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Williams:
Jack Harlow posted this and deleted this on his IG story yesterday 💀💀 https://t.co/ZGYt6gc5RV pic.twitter.com/8Y9NOMUJmz
— Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) July 24, 2020
Suddenly, questions swirled about why Williams was away from the NBA campus at Disney World.
Harlow tweeted that was an old picture with Williams (via TMZ):
Curiously, Harlow deleted that tweet.
Williams posted to Instagram indicating he was attending a funeral or memorial service:
The NBA has a vested interest in keeping its bubble free of coronavirus. The league isn’t going to permit players wantonly exiting and re-entering the bubble.
Players face a longer quarantine upon return unless they leave for an excused absence like “birth of a child, documented severe illness or death in the family.” You can be sure the league is investigating any reason players give for leaving. And either way, players must repeatedly test negative before ending their quarantine.
Even if that photo was new, so what? Williams can’t spend time with a friend during this trip? Both Williams and Harlow are wearing a mask in the photo. The picture doesn’t show it to be a larger gathering.
Give Williams some space to live.