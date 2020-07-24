Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow posts photo with Lou Williams (who left bubble). So?

By Dan FeldmanJul 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Clippers guard Lou Williams left the bubble.

That wasn’t exactly a groundbreaking development. Clippers teammates Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley also left the bubble. So did Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and Rockets guard Austin Rivers.

But then rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture with Williams:

Suddenly, questions swirled about why Williams was away from the NBA campus at Disney World.

Harlow tweeted that was an old picture with Williams (via TMZ):

Curiously, Harlow deleted that tweet.

Williams posted to Instagram indicating he was attending a funeral or memorial service:

The NBA has a vested interest in keeping its bubble free of coronavirus. The league isn’t going to permit players wantonly exiting and re-entering the bubble.

Players face a longer quarantine upon return unless they leave for an excused absence like “birth of a child, documented severe illness or death in the family.” You can be sure the league is investigating any reason players give for leaving. And either way, players must repeatedly test negative before ending their quarantine.

Even if that photo was new, so what? Williams can’t spend time with a friend during this trip? Both Williams and Harlow are wearing a mask in the photo. The picture doesn’t show it to be a larger gathering.

Give Williams some space to live.

Knicks, Nets reportedly watching Zach LaVine situation in Chicago

By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT
Zach LaVine can get buckets — he averaged 25.5 points a game for the Bulls last season, shooting 38% from three — but can you build a winner around him? It’s one of the questions the new front office in Chicago has to ask; at the same time, LaVine is realizing he needs to do more to contribute to wins.

If things don’t work out in Chicago, the Knicks and Nets (among other teams) may be waiting in the wings. From Ian Begley of SNY.TV:

And it’s worth noting that both the Knicks and the Nets are among the teams who have been monitoring LaVine’s situation in Chicago. Per SNY sources, both teams have done background work on LaVine to be prepared for the possibility that Chicago ends up listening to trade offers on the 25-year-old guard.

LaVine is not going to be available soon (if ever), this more of a “let’s monitor it” situation for the New York teams. With a short offseason and a fluid salary cap situation next season, don’t expect Chicago to make trades, reports K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Also, chalk the Zach LaVine to the Knicks rumors up to the “he was a former CAA client so new Knicks president Leon Rose wants him” school of thought. Which is not necessarily the case.

LaVine has a couple of years left on his current contract at a reasonable $19.5 million (the kind of contract GMs like to hold on to). More importantly, we don’t know what style of team new Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas wants to build. While Jim Boylen still has the job, for now, we don’t know who the long-term coach will be and how said person feels about LaVine. Then there are just the questions of roster fit: LaVine and Coby White backcourt would be offensively dynamic, but would it be good enough defensively to win games?

If the Bulls decide to go another direction, or if LaVine doesn’t like the new coach, the Bulls could test the trade market for LaVine. Then again, Chicago may decide LaVine is one of the players they need to build around. Either way, it’s likely next summer before we have a better idea of the future of Chicago and LaVine in it.

The Knicks need talent (and a coach, but that’s another discussion) and are on the lookout to trade for it. However, they will need to draft well and develop players — something previous New York administrations did not do well — to really turn the franchise around.

 

Zion Williamson returns to NBA Orlando campus; could play opening night

Zion Williamson returns
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT
Zion Williamson is back.

After leaving the NBA’s Orlando campus last week to deal with a family medical matter — which led to a lot of empty speculation on NBA social media and questions about why we didn’t know more (it was a personal matter, that’s why) — Zion Williamson returned to the Orlando campus Friday, the Pelicans announced.

The Pelicans also released this statement from Zion:

“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter. I‘m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

Because Zion tested negative every day he was outside the bubble, he will have at most a four-day quarantine with his return. That timeline will have Zion in quarantine for the remaining Pelicans scrimmages (Saturday against the Nuggets and Monday against the Bucks) but he will be available for the New Orleans opener against Utah next Thursday night.

The Pelicans need Zion in the rotation for as many games as possible, the team is in the middle of a tough chase for the eighth seed in the West. New Orleans, Portland, and Sacramento are all 3.5 games back of eighth seed Memphis and whichever team grabs the ninth seed (and is within 4 games of Memphis) gets into a play-in series with the Grizzlies. That is the target for the Pelicans.

Zion benefits from changes to the NBA’s quarantine rules for returning players, which now include 30 minutes outside his hotel room per day so long as strict social distancing measures — 25 feet minimum — are followed. That could allow some real workouts outside the room to help with conditioning.

Williamson looked in great shape upon his return but reportedly was dealing with cramps in some of the early practices.

Another report NBA players will kneel during national anthem

NBA players kneel anthem
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
It shouldn’t be a surprise reports have surfaced that NBA players would kneel during the national anthem, it seems a fitting decision that blends in with the other social justice efforts around the NBA’s restart.

Now comes another report, this time from Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, that the players have talked and this is happening.

Kneeling is going to happen.

The NBA has a rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

Back when Collin Kaepernick was kneeling and there was a discussion about whether NBA players would follow his lead (they didn’t), an NBA league office official told NBC Sports it was unlikely any punishment would be handed down if they did. This person noted that at the time the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks would all leave the floor during the anthem in a very conspicuous protest and the league’s reaction was to let the players do what they thought was right. The same would follow in the NBA. Then and now. The NBA is willing to bend its rules (when it suits them).

Of course, if players do kneel they will get criticized by lazy politicians trying to score easy points. A few fans (and a lot of Russian Twitter bots) will follow their lead, criticizing the players for being unpatriotic and disrespectful of the military, entirely missing the point on both fronts.

The players know this and will not stop their social justice messages. 

Report: Pacers’ All-Star Domantas Sabonis leaves bubble to get treatment on foot injury

Domantas Sabonis
By Kurt HelinJul 24, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT
There have been a lot of questions about just how dangerous an opponent the Indiana Pacers would be during the NBA’s restart, with most of them hanging on the return — and return to All-NBA form — of Victor Oladipo. Now the Pacers have another problem.

All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis has left the NBA campus in Orlando “to receive medical treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot,” the team announced Friday night. (The story was broken earlier in the day by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who is back from suspension.)

Indiana added that “Sabonis’ availability to return to the campus in Orlando is yet to be determined.” Which doesn’t sound promising.

Sabonis had been trying to play through plantar fasciitis, according to Wojnarowski. If this injury is a flare-up of that (or a tear of the plantar fascia) then the only real cure is rest and time off his feet. The fact Sabonis left the bubble to see a specialist is not a positive sign for his return. Beyond that, foot injuries with big men are especially concerning and are the kind of things will have the Pacers being cautious.

Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a game this season for the Pacers, proving he and Myles Turner could play together and form an impressive frontline. Sabonis was named to his first All-Star team this year.

Myles Turner will have to carry more weight, and expect T.J. Warren to get a lot more run. Behind that T.J. Leaf and Doug McDermott will have to take some of the load.

Without Sabonis, the Pacers — the East’s five seed entering the bubble but tied with sixth-seed Philadelphia — become less of a threat. Whether this impact’s Oladipo’s decision to play remains to be seen.

 