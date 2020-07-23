NBA restart predictions
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

PBT Podcast: NBA restart predictions with Dan Feldman

By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA is back… which means its time to make our restart predictions.

Which team is going to win it all? Which is the biggest threat Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East? Which team will be the biggest surprise? Can anyone catch Memphis for the eighth seed? Ben Simmons at the four, does that flip the switch in Philadelphia?

Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me as we make our restart predictions on all of that and more in this podcast, plus we talk about the likely sale of the Timberwolves and what that could mean for the franchise.

Dwight Howard: ‘If you’ve got an opinion on something, don’t let nobody change your opinion on it’

Lakers center Dwight Howard
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard said he doesn’t believe in vaccines.

Howard:

I did say something about, I don’t believe in vaccines. And, no, I don’t. And that is my personal opinion.

And everybody that’s out there, man, listen. If you’ve got an opinion on something, don’t let nobody change your opinion on it. Stand down on your 10 toes and believe in it. Don’t let nobody change your thoughts and your opinions and whatever, because those are your thoughts and your opinions.

So, I don’t believe in vaccines myself. Will vaccines work for some people? They may, or they may not. But, for me, I don’t believe in them. And that is my opinion, and I’m going to stick with that.

This is terrible advice. Absolutely be open to reassessing your opinion as you gather new information. That’s how we learn and grow.

Otherwise, you might double down on silly things like not believing in vaccines:

Three Things to Know: The NBA is back! Now with more Bol Bol!

By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2020, 7:31 AM EDT
Our daily recap helping you unpack each day from the NBA is back… just for today. It will return to its regular weekday slot when the seeding games return, but today, with the first games in four months taking place, we’re bringing “Three Things to Know” out of mothballs. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

1) Welcome back NBA! And not a bad job with the broadcasts, all things considered. For those of us who love the game, it was like the first sunny spring day after a long, snowy winter.

Seeing the world’s best athletes back on the court playing basketball — even in a meaningless scrimmage — brought us joy. We can have a debate about whether sports should return right now, there’s a good case to be made we shouldn’t be playing games. However, the reality is money won that argument so the NBA is back. Why it returned, and some sloppy games, didn’t make it any less joyful to see.

The broadcasts were about as good as could be done, considering the no-fan reality. It was better than expected, although there absolutely was a casual Summer League game feel to the entire thing, especially with games rolling out through the afternoon.

The NBA piped in pre-recorded music, public address announcements, and fan chants from the home team’s arena for the Orlando games. That’s why you heard “Dos! Minutos!” during the Heat game, and may have realized the Brooklyn DJ is their team MVP. The league made good use of the video boards next to the court to provide a home arena feel.

What all that noise did was largely down out the ability — at least on the broadcasts — to hear some uncensored trash talk and comments from players during the games. (Reporters in the bubble at the games seemed to hear more.) I still hope the NBA will offer at least a stream during games where we can hear what happens on the court without as much music and fan noise (as NBC has done with the Premier League streams), but that seems unlikely.

Still, it was great just to have basketball back — and now we can’t wait for the games that matter.

2) Bol Bol announces his presence with authority with 16 points, 10 rebounds in his debut. Coach Mike Malone and his Denver Nuggets were the anti-Rockets Wednesday — they went big. Ginormous really. Seven-foot Nikola Jokic at center and 7’2” Bol Bol at small forward. John Hollinger had the appropriate reaction.

However, Tweet of the Day went to Rockets GM Daryl Morey in response to the Nuggets going big.

With just eight players available, the Nuggets oversized leap into positionless basketball was as much necessity as a gimmick, but Bol took full advantage of the opportunity with a “you better convert my two-way contract to a standard one” kind of game of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks.

“He’s played very well. Let’s not forget, he’s still, in essence, a rookie. Let’s not put the expectations way up there. Let’s let him grow and develop,” the Nuggets Malone said postgame (hat tip Mike Singer at the Denver Post). “But he’s shown me that he has a tremendous amount of talent. He has things, as I’ve mentioned quite a bit, that I can’t teach as a coach. I can’t teach 7-foot-2, I can’t teach a 7-foot-9 wingspan, and I sure as hell can’t teach a really soft touch all the way out to the NBA 3-point line.”

The broadcast of the Wizards/Nuggets game felt quieter than others during the day, you could hear more from the court. With that, it really did feel more line Summer League, just with names you know and taller players.

For Denver, Jokic had 16 points but eight turnovers and looked rusty. Troy Daniels led the way with 22 points and showed well as the only guard in their rotation. Still, the day belonged to Bol Bol.

3) Paul George, players work to keep the focus on Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and social change. A lot of players came to the NBA restart in Orlando despite misgivings about being a distraction from the important discussions taking place nationally around social justice issues, and particularly Black Lives Matter.

Paul George wasn’t going to let those topics fade into the background after he and the Clippers had a relatively impressive opening scrimmage win over Orlando. At his postgame press conference, every question was answered with a discussion of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and social justice issues.

“[Taylor’s] murderers are still free, so nothing was done yet,” George said. “We’re going to continue to keep this fight going to use our platform to stand up for those that can’t stand anymore…

“There are so many others that have been brutally murdered by the hands of police. That’s all I got. That’s my message for everyone. That will continue to be my answer.”

George wasn’t the first player to do this in Orlando, Boston‘s Jaylen Brown, Portland ‘s C.J. McCollum, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Denver’s Jerami Grant, the Lakers’ Alex Caruso and Dwight Howard, all have redirected post-practice discussions to only social justice matters. Other players, such as LeBron James, have mixed basketball and social change discussion.

During every game Wednesday, the “Black Lives Matter” written on the court couldn’t be missed. That will continue throughout the restart and into the NBA Finals.

Expect the players to keep using their platform to get their message out as well.

The time Charles Oakley dumped a bottle of liquor on a Raptors teammate

By Dan FeldmanJul 22, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT
Charles Oakley has certain reputations.

They were on full display in this story told by Oakley’s former Raptors teammate, Tracy McGrady.

McGrady on “All The Smoke:”

I ain’t going to say my man’s name. I don’t want to put him out there like that.

We’re flying from Toronto to Sacramento. Bro, this is a long-ass flight, right? These boys got the big bottles of Jack Daniels.

The whole plane ride, they’re drinking like crazy. I’m talking about, they’ve got a bunch of bottles.

We land in Sacramento, and Oak is looking for the last bottle. My man don’t even want to drink no more. So, he hid the bottle under his seat.

Oak walking up and down the bus on the way to the hotel. “Hey, man. Where the motherf—ing bottle at? Who got that last bottle?” And, boy, somebody pointed at buddy. “Hey, where the motherf—ing bottle at? You hiding the bottles?” Dog, Oak was looking around him, grabbed the bottle.

Mind you, the dude is from Sacramento. Clean suit. He going home to see the fam.

Big-ass bottle. “Oh, you trying to hide the bottle. Oh, you don’t want to drink no more? Alright, motherf—er, you’re going to wear this.” And drenched it on him. The whole bottle, bro.

Bro, the whole bottle on him.

Buddy sitting there like mad as hell, like ready to get up. Nah, chill, dog. Take that. We’re telling him, “You’ve got to eat, dog.”

No doubt it would’ve ended up worse. That’s why we was like, “Hey, you’ve got to take that, player. You’ve got to take it. Don’t do it, man.”

I’m 19 years old, bro. I’m like, “Hey, man, I ain’t messing with this dude, bro.”

But I love that cat to death, though, because he’s ride or die for you.

McGrady and Oakley played together in 1999 and 1999-00. The Raptors player from Sacramento in that era: Michael Stewart.

Except the Raptors never would’ve flown from Toronto to Sacramento in either season.

The Raptors didn’t play in Sacramento (or any West Coast city) during the 1999 lockout-shortened season. In 1999-00, they played in Sacramento only in the middle of a West Coast road trip.

Maybe there was a different initial destination. The 1999-00 Raptors started West Coat road trips in Los Angeles and Vancouver. No Toronto players were from those cities, though Doug Christie is from Seattle. Is Vancouver close enough to qualify as a homecoming?

With McGrady misremembering details years later or changing the story to protect the victim’s identity, it’s impossible to definitively deduce the liquor-soaked player.

But of course the aggressor was Oakley, who had a unique ability to act that way and still have a teammate’s lasting impression be, “I love that cat to death.”

NBA players divert press conferences to discuss Breonna Taylor (videos)

76ers forward Tobias Harris
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 22, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT
Nuggets forward Jerami Grant answered every basketball and bubble question during a recent interview by discussing Breonna Taylor.

Several other NBA players have followed his lead.

76ers forward Tobias Harris

Harris, asked about Russell Westbrook‘s social-justice shirts, via Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Nothing against the T-shirts, but we want to make sure that [Kentucky attorney general] Daniel Cameron arrests the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death,” Harris said. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Before another reporter could be called on, Harris repeated the message.

“That’s going to be my answer for every question — for Daniel Cameron to step up and do what’s right. That’s the only message I’ve got today.”

Harris then politely thanked the media on the call and walked off.

Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum

McCollum, via Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest:

We’ve been very proactive with our conversations and phone calls. We actually did a Zoom call with Breonna Taylor’s mother a few days ago to get more information on everything that is going on, everything that has happened. I want to go on the record saying that [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron is in position to arrest the cops who are responsible for killing Breonna Taylor and still has not done that, so he’s the one who is in the position to potentially do that. So we want to continue to uplift people like Breonna Taylor who are victims and haven’t received the proper justice that they are due.

“I think basketball is secondary,” McCollum said. “It’s our job, obviously and we have a responsibility to fulfill those obligations, but it’s also our job to fulfill and protect our neighborhoods, and protect the people who look like us, and come from places like us, and don’t exactly have the same voices that we do. I think that’s something that has been on all of our minds. We’ve been very proactive about it.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart

Smart, via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

“Before we start, guys, my answer is going to be ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor,’ ” Smart said. “That’s going to be my answer for everything, so I’m just letting you guys know that now. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

A reporter asked Smart if that would be his response to a question about the team’s defense, and Smart said that it would, replying, “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Lakers guard Alex Caruso

Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated:

When Caruso was asked about being on the brink of playing in his first postseason, he responded by bringing up Taylor.

“I’m just going to respond with, ‘We need justice for Breonna Taylor,’” Caruso said. “That’s going to be my response to the rest of the questions if they’re basketball-related and not pertaining to me and my sister’s wedding.”

“Just got information from the rest of the players who are trying to stay united with the message,” Caruso said. “This is one way we can control it from inside the bubble. It seems to be an important thing. It’s been four months since it happened that she was murdered in her sleep and nobody has been held accountable.”

Clippers forward Paul George

Raptors wing Terence Davis

Grant’s press conference prompted a major breakthrough. The Nuggets made a far stronger statement than practically every other large corporation:

A billion-dollar company posting “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” is no small matter. NBA players uniting to bring attention should only advance the cause even further.

I salute these players for speaking up. They have a platform, and this is important.

I also appreciate that the common refrain has been “Justice for Breonna Taylor” rather than “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

As I wrote when Grant raised the issue:

Taylor was killed in her own home by Louisville police in March. Police were executing a “no-knock” warrant based on the stated suspicion she was aiding her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, in selling drugs. It’s disputed whether police announced themselves before using a battering ram to enter the apartment. Walker said he and Taylor were asleep when the incident began. Walker, a licensed gun owner, called 911 and fired at what he says he believed to be intruders. The police returned fire, and Taylor was fatally shot.

None of the three officers involved in the shooting – Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove – have been arrested. Only Hankison was fired.

What happened to Taylor was a travesty, and the injustices are vast.

Crackdowns on drugs have led to extreme state violence. No-knock warrants – and even knock-and-announce warrants executed in the middle of the night – put everyone involved at too much risk. Judges approve warrants with too little oversight.

The politicians who enact these anti-drug laws should be held accountable. The police who order these extreme tactics should be held accountable. The judges who wantonly allow it (and the police officers who take advantage with deceitful warrant requests) should be held accountable.

But the officers at Taylor’s apartment shouldn’t necessarily face criminal charges just for carrying out their jobs as the system called for. Hankison allegedly shot recklessly, and if he did, he should face charges. If any of the three officers did something illegal, they should face charges. But the weight of a failed system shouldn’t fall on the individual officers who follow the rules of that system. The officers were put in an impossible situation – fired upon by someone who very reasonably mistook them for intruders. At that point, the police had some right to defend themselves. Just as Walker had some right to defend himself and Taylor in her own home.

Taylor’s death was a tragedy.

The people who created the system that led to her death should be held responsible. And the system should be changed.

The War on Drugs should be completely re-assessed. No-knock warrants should be eliminated. Warrants should be given more scrutiny before being granted.

Getting justice for Breonna Taylor goes much higher than arresting these three cops.