Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo in super-max spotlight as season resumes

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Bucks want to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy at every turn and minimize the number of turns.

Coronavirus presented a hard left in the plan.

Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a super-max extension this offseason. Milwaukee – best in the East and in the top tier of championship contention with the Clippers and Lakers – appeared to be peaking at the right time to impress him. Already under contract through 2020-21, Antetokounmpo would be locked up at least four additional seasons with a super-max extension.

But everything feels more tenuous now.

Coronavirus forced the NBA to suspend it season for a long time. That layoff invites variability, which hinders a favorite like the Bucks. Milwaukee guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton also tested positive for coronavirus.

No matter how this season finishes, Antetokounmpo also has more financial reasons to consider bypassing a super-max extension.

He’s so young and so good – headed toward back-to-back MVPs at age 25 – Antetokounmpo can seemingly command a max salary in every year he wants for the foreseeable future. He has stayed pretty healthy through his career. But even if he suffered a major injury, teams would still line up to offer him the max. He has pushed his value that high.

Which gives him rare leverage – the type flexed by LeBron James and Kevin Durant when they signed 1+1 contracts in recent years. The time might be especially right for Antetokounmpo to follow that model.

Antetokounmpo’s super-max extension projected to be worth $254 million over five years. But that compensation is based on league-wide revenue in 2021-22, which will probably fall short of projections.

Players collectively get about half of Basketball Related Income each season. That supersedes stated salaries in contracts. The whole salary-cap system is designed for stated salaries to add up to about half of Basketball Related Income. But the overriding determinant is league-wide revenue.

Who knows where the 2021-22 salary cap will land? There are so many questions about revenue in the coming years.

If revenue is down, the league has two main options:

1. Set the salary cap artificially high. This would keep players’ stated salaries (cap hits) on track and create a smooth transition whenever revenue normalizes. In the meantime, owners would keep whatever percentage of players’ salaries is necessary to reach that 50-50 league-wide split.

2. Set the salary cap in line with expected revenue. Players would get paid roughly what their contracts state. But that amount would be lower on new deals.

Either possibility – though the second more than the first – could dissuade Antetokounmpo from signing long-term.

Raises in a multi-year contract or extension top out at 8% of the first-year salary. So, it’s important to sign when the first-year salary will be relatively high. If the salary cap skyrockets in future seasons, a player on even a max long-term deal could be stuck with salaries below the new max.

Even if the league keeps the salary cap artificially high, that will likely be a conservative figure. The cap was projected to rise to $115 million in 2020-21 and $125 million in 2021-22. Now, the talk of artificially propping up the salary cap is about maintaining the current level ($109.14 million).

So, starting in 2021 free agency, Antetokounmpo could sign a 1+1 for the max each year until the cap climbs high enough to sign long-term.

Of course, that’d be very risky for the Bucks. They want Antetokounmpo locked in long-term as soon as possible, not deciding year-to-year whether he wants to stay.

All but two MVPs in NBA history won a playoff series in their first five seasons. Kevin Garnett first advanced in the postseason in his ninth season, and it took Antetokounmpo until sixth season. That’s an indictment of Milwaukee more than Antetokounmpo.

After failing to build through a young core with Antetokounmpo, the Bucks made up for lost time with quality veterans. The plan worked. Milwaukee is excellent. But here are the ages of the other four starters in 2021-22, when Antetokounmpo’s next deal would begin:

Replenishing will be difficult with draft picks consistently in the late 20s and no cap space.

Does Antetokounmpo want to tie his long-term future to this group? It’s great in the moment, it’s bound to decline over Antetokounmpo’s next deal.

If Antetokounmpo doesn’t sign the super-max extension this offseason, it puts the Bucks in a bind. They could still compete for a championship in 2020-21 and offer him the super max in 2021 free agency. But it’d open the door for Antetokounmpo leaving for no return. Milwaukee would have to at least think about trading Antetokounmpo before that point.

Antetokounmpo cycling through 1+1 contracts with the Bucks would leave them in that stressful situation ad continuum.

There’s not much room for a compromise solution, either. Unless the 2021-22 salary cap crashes below $94,382,016, Antetokounmpo can maximize his salary through an extension this offseason only if locking in for four or five additional years. A shorter extension would require too large of an annual pay cut.

It’s also possible Antetokounmpo, like LeBron James in his second stint with the Cavaliers, would feel the burden to his original team is lifted with a championship. A title could empower Antetokounmpo to leave. But at least Milwaukee would get a title in that scenario.

There are so many potential landmines for the Bucks.

All they can reasonably do is try to win as much as possible and hope the salary cap lands at favorable numbers.

Report: NBA players expected to kneel during national anthem, not face discipline

NBA national anthem
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
Colin Kaepernick courageously kneeled during the national anthem to protest racism, particularly through police brutality.

NBA players… didn’t.

Kaepernick’s protest worked. People have become more sensitive to racism and police brutality. You can draw a straight line from Kaepernick’s protest to the large crowds marching in the streets in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. NBA players are increasingly vocal in pursuing racial justice.

Yet, the NBA still has a rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem. People who kneel during the anthem still (inaccurately) get criticized for being unpatriotic and disrespectful of the military.

What’s going to give?

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

those who would know within the league are expecting some players to peacefully protest the national anthem when it’s played before games that begin in Orlando on July 30

“Entire teams (might kneel),” one agent predicted.

The source said the league would not discipline players who protest peacefully and respectfully.

A few years ago, the NBA worked with players behind the scenes to ensure nobody would kneel during the anthem. The league wanted to be supportive – but also avoid backlash. Owners also wanted to enforce their own sensibilities.

As popular opinion has shifted, teams have embraced social justicewith limits. This is still a business, after all.

Apparently, kneeling during the national anthem will fall into the “technically banned but effectively allowable” category. It’s similar to when NBA commissioner Adam Silver, asked about players wearing “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirts, brought up attire rules but didn’t discipline anyone.

Players and owners trust Silver. He faces a challenge here. Silver must balance the interests of owners* (his bosses), players and fans.

*Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who can attend games, said he’d join Dallas players if they kneel.

The public outcry could be loud.

But kneeling during the national is such a perfect form of protest. It’s peaceful. It’s noticeable. The symbolism is sharp.

People too easily wrap themselves in the flag while ignoring the problems plaguing this country. Seeing someone kneel during the national anthem is a harsh reminder that the United States has failed to live up to its stated ideals.

The players who kneel will get criticized. They’ll also advance an important cause.

 

Dwight Howard: ‘If you’ve got an opinion on something, don’t let nobody change your opinion on it’

Lakers center Dwight Howard
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard said he doesn’t believe in vaccines.

Howard:

I did say something about, I don’t believe in vaccines. And, no, I don’t. And that is my personal opinion.

And everybody that’s out there, man, listen. If you’ve got an opinion on something, don’t let nobody change your opinion on it. Stand down on your 10 toes and believe in it. Don’t let nobody change your thoughts and your opinions and whatever, because those are your thoughts and your opinions.

So, I don’t believe in vaccines myself. Will vaccines work for some people? They may, or they may not. But, for me, I don’t believe in them. And that is my opinion, and I’m going to stick with that.

This is terrible advice. Absolutely be open to reassessing your opinion as you gather new information. That’s how we learn and grow.

Otherwise, you might double down on silly things like not believing in vaccines:

PBT Podcast: NBA restart predictions with Dan Feldman

NBA restart predictions
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NBA is back… which means its time to make our restart predictions.

Which team is going to win it all? Which is the biggest threat Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East? Which team will be the biggest surprise? Can anyone catch Memphis for the eighth seed? Ben Simmons at the four, does that flip the switch in Philadelphia?

Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me as we make our restart predictions on all of that and more in this podcast, plus we talk about the likely sale of the Timberwolves and what that could mean for the franchise.

Three Things to Know: The NBA is back! Now with more Bol Bol!

By Kurt HelinJul 23, 2020, 7:31 AM EDT
Our daily recap helping you unpack the previous day from the NBA is back… just for today. It will return to its regular weekday slot when the seeding games return, but today, with the first games in four months taking place, we’re bringing “Three Things to Know” out of mothballs. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

1) Welcome back NBA! And not a bad job with the broadcasts, all things considered. For those of us who love the game, it was like the first sunny spring day after a long, snowy winter.

Seeing the world’s best athletes back on the court playing basketball — even in a meaningless scrimmage — brought us joy. We can have a debate about whether sports should return right now, there’s a good case to be made we shouldn’t be playing games. However, the reality is money won that argument so the NBA is back. Why it returned, and some sloppy games, didn’t make it any less joyful to see.

The broadcasts were about as good as could be done, considering the no-fan reality. It was better than expected, although there absolutely was a casual Summer League game feel to the entire thing, especially with games rolling out through the afternoon.

The NBA piped in pre-recorded music, public address announcements, and fan chants from the home team’s arena for the Orlando games. That’s why you heard “Dos! Minutos!” during the Heat game, and may have realized the Brooklyn DJ is their team MVP. The league made good use of the video boards next to the court to provide a home arena feel.

What all that noise did was largely down out the ability — at least on the broadcasts — to hear some uncensored trash talk and comments from players during the games. (Reporters in the bubble at the games seemed to hear more.) I still hope the NBA will offer at least a stream during games where we can hear what happens on the court without as much music and fan noise (as NBC has done with the Premier League streams), but that seems unlikely.

Still, it was great just to have basketball back — and now we can’t wait for the games that matter.

2) Bol Bol announces his presence with authority with 16 points, 10 rebounds in his debut. Coach Mike Malone and his Denver Nuggets were the anti-Rockets Wednesday — they went big. Ginormous really. Seven-foot Nikola Jokic at center and 7’2” Bol Bol at small forward. John Hollinger had the appropriate reaction.

However, Tweet of the Day went to Rockets GM Daryl Morey in response to the Nuggets going big.

With just eight players available, the Nuggets oversized leap into positionless basketball was as much necessity as a gimmick, but Bol took full advantage of the opportunity with a “you better convert my two-way contract to a standard one” kind of game of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks.

“He’s played very well. Let’s not forget, he’s still, in essence, a rookie. Let’s not put the expectations way up there. Let’s let him grow and develop,” the Nuggets Malone said postgame (hat tip Mike Singer at the Denver Post). “But he’s shown me that he has a tremendous amount of talent. He has things, as I’ve mentioned quite a bit, that I can’t teach as a coach. I can’t teach 7-foot-2, I can’t teach a 7-foot-9 wingspan, and I sure as hell can’t teach a really soft touch all the way out to the NBA 3-point line.”

The broadcast of the Wizards/Nuggets game felt quieter than others during the day, you could hear more from the court. With that, it really did feel more line Summer League, just with names you know and taller players.

For Denver, Jokic had 16 points but eight turnovers and looked rusty. Troy Daniels led the way with 22 points and showed well as the only guard in their rotation. Still, the day belonged to Bol Bol.

3) Paul George, players work to keep the focus on Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and social change. A lot of players came to the NBA restart in Orlando despite misgivings about being a distraction from the important discussions taking place nationally around social justice issues, and particularly Black Lives Matter.

Paul George wasn’t going to let those topics fade into the background after he and the Clippers had a relatively impressive opening scrimmage win over Orlando. At his postgame press conference, every question was answered with a discussion of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and social justice issues.

“[Taylor’s] murderers are still free, so nothing was done yet,” George said. “We’re going to continue to keep this fight going to use our platform to stand up for those that can’t stand anymore…

“There are so many others that have been brutally murdered by the hands of police. That’s all I got. That’s my message for everyone. That will continue to be my answer.”

George wasn’t the first player to do this in Orlando, Boston‘s Jaylen Brown, Portland ‘s C.J. McCollum, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Denver’s Jerami Grant, the Lakers’ Alex Caruso and Dwight Howard, all have redirected post-practice discussions to only social justice matters. Other players, such as LeBron James, have mixed basketball and social change discussion.

During every game Wednesday, the “Black Lives Matter” written on the court couldn’t be missed. That will continue throughout the restart and into the NBA Finals.

Expect the players to keep using their platform to get their message out as well.