The time Charles Oakley dumped a bottle of liquor on a Raptors teammate

They were on full display in this story told by Oakley’s former Raptors teammate, Tracy McGrady.
McGrady on “All The Smoke:”
I ain’t going to say my man’s name. I don’t want to put him out there like that.
We’re flying from Toronto to Sacramento. Bro, this is a long-ass flight, right? These boys got the big bottles of Jack Daniels.
The whole plane ride, they’re drinking like crazy. I’m talking about, they’ve got a bunch of bottles.
We land in Sacramento, and Oak is looking for the last bottle. My man don’t even want to drink no more. So, he hid the bottle under his seat.
Oak walking up and down the bus on the way to the hotel. “Hey, man. Where the motherf—ing bottle at? Who got that last bottle?” And, boy, somebody pointed at buddy. “Hey, where the motherf—ing bottle at? You hiding the bottles?” Dog, Oak was looking around him, grabbed the bottle.
Mind you, the dude is from Sacramento. Clean suit. He going home to see the fam.
Big-ass bottle. “Oh, you trying to hide the bottle. Oh, you don’t want to drink no more? Alright, motherf—er, you’re going to wear this.” And drenched it on him. The whole bottle, bro.
Bro, the whole bottle on him.
Buddy sitting there like mad as hell, like ready to get up. Nah, chill, dog. Take that. We’re telling him, “You’ve got to eat, dog.”
No doubt it would’ve ended up worse. That’s why we was like, “Hey, you’ve got to take that, player. You’ve got to take it. Don’t do it, man.”
I’m 19 years old, bro. I’m like, “Hey, man, I ain’t messing with this dude, bro.”
But I love that cat to death, though, because he’s ride or die for you.
McGrady and Oakley played together in 1999 and 1999-00. The Raptors player from Sacramento in that era: Michael Stewart.
Except the Raptors never would’ve flown from Toronto to Sacramento in either season.
The Raptors didn’t play in Sacramento (or any West Coast city) during the 1999 lockout-shortened season. In 1999-00, they played in Sacramento only in the middle of a West Coast road trip.
Maybe there was a different initial destination. The 1999-00 Raptors started West Coat road trips in Los Angeles and Vancouver. No Toronto players were from those cities, though Doug Christie is from Seattle. Is Vancouver close enough to qualify as a homecoming?
With McGrady misremembering details years later or changing the story to protect the victim’s identity, it’s impossible to definitively deduce the liquor-soaked player.
But of course the aggressor was Oakley, who had a unique ability to act that way and still have a teammate’s lasting impression be, “I love that cat to death.”
NBA players divert press conferences to discuss Breonna Taylor (videos)
“Nothing against the T-shirts, but we want to make sure that [Kentucky attorney general] Daniel Cameron arrests the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death,” Harris said. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”
Before another reporter could be called on, Harris repeated the message.
“That’s going to be my answer for every question — for Daniel Cameron to step up and do what’s right. That’s the only message I’ve got today.”
Harris then politely thanked the media on the call and walked off.
We’ve been very proactive with our conversations and phone calls. We actually did a Zoom call with Breonna Taylor’s mother a few days ago to get more information on everything that is going on, everything that has happened. I want to go on the record saying that [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron is in position to arrest the cops who are responsible for killing Breonna Taylor and still has not done that, so he’s the one who is in the position to potentially do that. So we want to continue to uplift people like Breonna Taylor who are victims and haven’t received the proper justice that they are due.
“I think basketball is secondary,” McCollum said. “It’s our job, obviously and we have a responsibility to fulfill those obligations, but it’s also our job to fulfill and protect our neighborhoods, and protect the people who look like us, and come from places like us, and don’t exactly have the same voices that we do. I think that’s something that has been on all of our minds. We’ve been very proactive about it.”
“Before we start, guys, my answer is going to be ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor,’ ” Smart said. “That’s going to be my answer for everything, so I’m just letting you guys know that now. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”
A reporter asked Smart if that would be his response to a question about the team’s defense, and Smart said that it would, replying, “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”
When Caruso was asked about being on the brink of playing in his first postseason, he responded by bringing up Taylor.
“I’m just going to respond with, ‘We need justice for Breonna Taylor,’” Caruso said. “That’s going to be my response to the rest of the questions if they’re basketball-related and not pertaining to me and my sister’s wedding.”
“Just got information from the rest of the players who are trying to stay united with the message,” Caruso said. “This is one way we can control it from inside the bubble. It seems to be an important thing. It’s been four months since it happened that she was murdered in her sleep and nobody has been held accountable.”
Taylor was killed in her own home by Louisville police in March. Police were executing a “no-knock” warrant based on the stated suspicion she was aiding her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, in selling drugs. It’s disputed whether police announced themselves before using a battering ram to enter the apartment. Walker said he and Taylor were asleep when the incident began. Walker, a licensed gun owner, called 911 and fired at what he says he believed to be intruders. The police returned fire, and Taylor was fatally shot.
None of the three officers involved in the shooting – Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove – have been arrested. Only Hankison was fired.
What happened to Taylor was a travesty, and the injustices are vast.
Crackdowns on drugs have led to extreme state violence. No-knock warrants – and even knock-and-announce warrants executed in the middle of the night – put everyone involved at too much risk. Judges approve warrants with too little oversight.
The politicians who enact these anti-drug laws should be held accountable. The police who order these extreme tactics should be held accountable. The judges who wantonly allow it (and the police officers who take advantage with deceitful warrant requests) should be held accountable.
But the officers at Taylor’s apartment shouldn’t necessarily face criminal charges just for carrying out their jobs as the system called for. Hankison allegedly shot recklessly, and if he did, he should face charges. If any of the three officers did something illegal, they should face charges. But the weight of a failed system shouldn’t fall on the individual officers who follow the rules of that system. The officers were put in an impossible situation – fired upon by someone who very reasonably mistook them for intruders. At that point, the police had some right to defend themselves. Just as Walker had some right to defend himself and Taylor in her own home.
Taylor’s death was a tragedy.
The people who created the system that led to her death should be held responsible. And the system should be changed.
The War on Drugs should be completely re-assessed. No-knock warrants should be eliminated. Warrants should be given more scrutiny before being granted.
Getting justice for Breonna Taylor goes much higher than arresting these three cops.
Aron Baynes (still in Phoenix), Ricky Rubio, reportedly third Suns player tested positive for coronavirus
Now, we know two Suns who tested positive for coronavirus: Aron Baynes (who’s still in Phoenix) and Ricky Rubio.
But in a league where at least 54 players have tested positive and many remain anonymous, it’s difficult to match disclosures with previous reports. That’s definitely true of the Suns, who reportedly had a third player – Elie Okobo? Jalen Lecque? – test positive.
Shams Charania of Stadium:
Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes (@AronBaynes) tells me on @Stadium that he tested positive for coronavirus and opens up about how virus has impacted life for over a month for him, his wife and kids: pic.twitter.com/v2LDwpsZ89
Rubio goes a long way in giving the Suns a chance. His savvy play has solidified a team that was totally deficient at point guard last season.
Baynes is another veteran contributor who has boosted Phoenix’s rise. But at least the Suns have Deandre Ayton at center if Baynes remains unavailable.
Okobo and Jevon Carter have been splitting backup point-guard duties. Carter can handle those if necessary. A raw rookie, Lecque is in line for more playing time if (when?) the Suns fall from the playoff race.
Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade launch fund for social justice
“Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success,” Paul said in a statement announcing the fund. “The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity. We will unite with other individuals who share our vision and commitment to use our collective voices and resources to advocate for change and foster a more equitable future.”
The three NBA stars are putting in their money to jumpstart the fund, which will look to add donations from other athletes and celebrities. The Social Change Fund will give grants to organizations that focus on social justice issues such as public safety and criminal justice reform, empowering communities of color by expanding access to voting and civic engagement, increasing Black representation in leadership, and building economic equity for Black people through investment in education, employment, wages, and housing.
“When all else fails to organize us, conditions will,” Anthony said. “We established the Social Change Fund to invest in and support organizations working to champion criminal justice reform, enact policy solutions, and advocate for the human rights of all Black lives now and for generations to come. I stand for everything this Fund and its beneficiaries support and will not stop pushing for progress until we see an end to the systemic racism that the Black community has faced for too long. We will keep on pushing. We will not lose focus.”
“The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized,” said Wade. “We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.”
All three players have been active in social justice issues throughout their careers, this brings together their efforts and talents under one banner to impact more lives and make more changes in communities.
This is guys not just walking the walk but talking the talk.
Russell Westbrook ‘thankful and blessed’ to return to Houston practice
The Rockets now have both Westbrook and James Harden, who was delayed in arriving in Orlando, in the bubble and ready to compete. Whether Westbrook plays in the Rockets first scrimmage Friday will be up to team doctors, coach Mike D’Antoni said.