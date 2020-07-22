Why is the NBA holding seeding games rather than jumping straight to the playoffs? The two reported reasons:
Less mentioned: The games actually being quality products.
The NBA regular season has lost its luster. Load management, tanking and reduced home-court advantage have made regular-season games less meaningful. By the time the season got suspended in March, many were ready for the playoffs, anyway.
As the league resumes with eight seeding games per team, there isn’t much drama. Twelve of 16 playoff spots are clinched. A lack of home-court advantage at neutral-site Disney World and parity after a long layoff reduce seeding suspense. The race between the depleted Nets, depleted Wizards and Magic for the final two postseason spots in the Eastern Conference is uninspiring. Expect teams to mostly focus on staying healthy for the playoffs, even if that deprioritizes winning seeding games. Some teams are even reportedly treating the resumption as a glorified summer league.
But the NBA restart format has created one legitimately anticipated angle for seeding games: The Western Conference playoff race. The Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Kings, Spurs and Suns are locked in a tight battle that could culminate in an unprecedented play-in.
If up more than four games on the ninth-place team at the conclusion of seeding games, the eighth-place team qualifies for the playoffs. Otherwise, the eighth- and ninth-place teams enter a play-in. The ninth-place team must win two games before the eighth-place team wins one.
The Mavericks (40-27) are technically in this race. But seven games up on Memphis, Dallas will almost certainly get a top-seven seed.
Here are the standings of the six teams truly battling for the final Western Conference playoff spot with records and games back:
8. Grizzlies (32-33) | —
9. Trail Blazers (29-37) | 3.5
10. Pelicans (28-36) | 3.5
10. Kings (28-36) | 3.5
12. Spurs (27-36) | 4.0
13. Suns (26-39) | 6.0
There will probably be a play-in. Memphis will probably be in it, probably as the No. 8 seed.
But that’s far from certain. Everyone has a chance.
A deeper look at the teams involved:
- Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke lead an exciting young core that’s ahead of schedule. This group is fearless and fun, holding onto eighth place far longer than expected. Center Jonas Valanciunas has quietly performed well at center. Memphis has plenty of substance to back the flash. It’ll be nice to get an extended look. Losing Justise Winslow to injury is a bummer, though.
- Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard is the best player in this tier. But even he hasn’t gotten Portland rolling this season. Still, his leadership could be especially helpful in this environment. Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins return from injury, and at this point, the bigs aren’t much rustier than everyone else. They’ll allow Carmelo Anthony to play more small forward – for better or worse. Portland has a major hole at the position with Trevor Ariza sitting out.
- Pelicans: Zion Williamson provided a huge spark after missing most of the season due to injury. He played like a bona fide star in his limited minutes, and he looked even more ready for the resumption. Hopefully, he returns to the bubble soon. But New Orleans can compete, regardless. Brandon Ingram is having a breakout year, and the rotation is fairly deep. Still, Williamson is already the centerpiece for attracting attention both on and off the court.
- Kings: Sacramento was playing better when the season got suspended. But this team has been in disarray. Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len tested positive for coronavirus. Richaun Holmes violated bubble protocols and faced a lengthy quarantine. De'Aaron Fox got hurt, though should return. Marvin Bagley III got hurt and is done for the season. That injury might be a blessing in disguise for the Kings’ playoff hopes this season. As important as he is to Sacramento’s future, Bagley is still raw and learning how to contribute to winning. Him being sidelined could free the Kings to use better, though lower-upside, options in the frontcourt.
- Spurs: Big LaMarcus Aldridge solved some of San Antonio’s offensive issues by starting to shoot 3-pointers this season. Point guard Dejounte Murray is a reluctant outside shooter, and wing DeMar DeRozan hoists from deep even less often. That created a spacing jam – until Aldridge adjusted. But Aldridge underwent season-ending surgery, and Jakob Poeltl won’t bring 3-point shooting. Another big with perimeter skills, Trey Lyles is also out. Coach Gregg Popovich must work a miracle to extend the Spurs’ playoff streak.
- Suns: Phoenix is also playing.
Last NBA offseason ran 130 days.
The NBA’s coronavirus-forced hiatus has now gone 132 days.
And counting.
The league suspended its season two years ago in March. If all goes as planned, the shutdown will last exactly 20 weeks (140 days). That’s longer than any offseason since 2011 and longer than any non-lockout offseason since 1995.
Here’s the length of every offseason in NBA history (blue) measured against the scheduled length of this hiatus (orange):
This has already shot way past the longest-ever in-season stoppage, which was just seven days.
When games resume at Disney World on July 30, it will somewhat feel like a brand new season. Too much so? At least rosters remain mostly steady from when play left off. And, desperate for live sports, fans might watch even if the product feels foreign.
But this is all so unprecedented. Until seeing games, it’s difficult to predict how we’ll process them.
We’ll get a taste with scrimmages beginning today. However, like preseason games, those don’t end the stoppage. An offseason lasts from the end of the NBA Finals through the regular-season opener. This hiatus lasts from the last regular-season game through the first seeding game.
Rudy Gobert‘s positive coronavirus test shook the NBA and the world. The league shut down, and much of society followed. Nothing has been normal since.
The NBA’s resumption – in a single location with just 22 teams and many more safety protocols – certainly won’t restore normalcy. But when Gobert goes to center court for the tipoff of Jazz-Pelicans next week, it will end a long chapter without NBA games.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will honor Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan by wearing a patch on their team jerseys and warmups when the NBA season restarts in Orlando, Florida.
The patch features the number “1223,” which was the number of total wins for Sloan in his 23 seasons as head coach of the Jazz. Sloan died in May of complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 78.
The team will wear the patch for the first time Thursday in a preseason game against Phoenix.
“Coach Jerry Sloan will forever be in the hearts of the Utah Jazz organization and fans everywhere, and we feel it is only fitting to honor him in this way,” said Greg Miller, a member of the NBA Board of Governors and director of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “His contributions to our Jazz family and communities are a defining part of our franchise history and we look forward to seeing 1,223 on the jerseys of our players in Orlando as a nod to his legacy.”
The team also plans to wear jerseys with a commemorative black strip and the same “1223” design next season. Other tributes will be announced later.
Sloan guided the Jazz to 16 straight winning seasons and 13 50-win campaigns. He coached 133 different players during his time as Utah’s head coach.
He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.
On the court, the NBA action that starts Wednesday night in Orlando with exhibition games will look like what remember (except for the 10-minute quarters).
On the sidelines, however, things will look very different, and not just because there will be no fans.
Players are spaced out along the bench and every player will have his own water station. Coaches and everyone not in the first row will wear masks. The statisticians will be courtside in a plexiglass box that looks like a hockey penalty box. Timeouts will look more like college basketball timeouts with players having movable seats to move away from the bench.
All of that is part of the new NBA COVID-19 rules for games, which teams were reminded of in a memo on Tuesday. Mike Singer of the Denver Post broke it down well on Twitter.
Those chairs get cleaned by team staff between timeouts.
All of those steps promote safety and none impacts the flow of the game. The NBA also has been flexible in adapting its rules in the bubble and will do the same for games — what looks good on paper and what works in practice are often two different things.
Put all those new rules on the new NBA courts for games and things are going to look and feel a little different.
Still, the game inside the lines should be the one we all know and love (even if a lot of star players will see very limited minutes in these scrimmages). It will be good to see NBA basketball back on the court.
As has been expected for a while, and with 80% of the players voting for it, the G League players have voted to form a union.
It’s called the Basketball Players Union (BPU), and the NBA G League agreed to recognize it as the players’ representative.
“We are extremely pleased that our brothers in the G League elected to form their own union,” said Anthony Tolliver, Secretary-Treasurer of the NBPA’s Executive Committee. “The many NBA players with prior experience in the G League can personally attest to the value an organized union brings to players’ careers. We would like to especially thank Andre Ingram and John Holland who gave so much of their personal time to the organizing process.”
“I could not be more excited or impressed with this decision by the G League players,” said Michele Roberts, Executive Director of the NBPA. “Like their brothers in the NBPA, these players work tirelessly to perfect their craft and will now have a voice in decisions relating to their working conditions, benefits and more.”
Not everyone in the G League would be part of the new union, players with an NBA contract down on assignment or two-way players — covered by the NBA players union — would not be part. However, members of the new G League select team, the players skipping college and getting paid to learn in the G-League, will be members of the union.
Of course, money will be the biggest issue on the table. Most players in the G League earn $35,000 a season (this does not include players tied to an NBA team on a two-way contract or a handful of elite high school players skipping college). Some players make extra cash through an Exhibit 10 contract with a team — meaning they go to training camp with a team, then get a bonus ($50,000 or so) if they sign with that team’s G League team — but expect players to seek an increase in base pay. How that plays out in an NBA economy hit hard by the coronavirus remains to be seen.
Other issues would include freedom of player movement, work benefits, and giving the players a voice in other matters like discipline issues.