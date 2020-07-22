David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Numerous new COVID-19 rules for coaches, bench players as NBA scrimmages tip-off

By Kurt HelinJul 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On the court, the NBA action that starts Wednesday night in Orlando with exhibition games will look like what remember (except for the 10-minute quarters).

On the sidelines, however, things will look very different, and not just because there will be no fans.

Players are spaced out along the bench and every player will have his own water station. Coaches and everyone not in the first row will wear masks. The statisticians will be courtside in a plexiglass box that looks like a hockey penalty box. Timeouts will look more like college basketball timeouts with players having movable seats to move away from the bench.

All of that is part of the new NBA COVID-19 rules for games, which teams were reminded of in a memo on Tuesday. Mike Singer of the Denver Post broke it down well on Twitter.

Those chairs get cleaned by team staff between timeouts.

All of those steps promote safety and none impacts the flow of the game. The NBA also has been flexible in adapting its rules in the bubble and will do the same for games — what looks good on paper and what works in practice are often two different things.

Put all those new rules on the new NBA courts for games and things are going to look and feel a little different.

Still, the game inside the lines should be the one we all know and love (even if a lot of star players will see very limited minutes in these scrimmages). It will be good to see NBA basketball back on the court.

G League players officially form union with help from NBPA

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As has been expected for a while, and with 80% of the players voting for it, the G League players have voted to form a union.

It’s called the Basketball Players Union (BPU), and the NBA G League agreed to recognize it as the players’ representative.

“We are extremely pleased that our brothers in the G League elected to form their own union,” said Anthony Tolliver, Secretary-Treasurer of the NBPA’s Executive Committee. “The many NBA players with prior experience in the G League can personally attest to the value an organized union brings to players’ careers. We would like to especially thank Andre Ingram and John Holland who gave so much of their personal time to the organizing process.”

“I could not be more excited or impressed with this decision by the G League players,” said Michele Roberts, Executive Director of the NBPA. “Like their brothers in the NBPA, these players work tirelessly to perfect their craft and will now have a voice in decisions relating to their working conditions, benefits and more.”

Not everyone in the G League would be part of the new union, players with an NBA contract down on assignment or two-way players — covered by the NBA players union — would not be part. However, members of the new G League select team, the players skipping college and getting paid to learn in the G-League, will be members of the union.

Of course, money will be the biggest issue on the table. Most players in the G League earn $35,000 a season (this does not include players tied to an NBA team on a two-way contract or a handful of elite high school players skipping college). Some players make extra cash through an Exhibit 10 contract with a team — meaning they go to training camp with a team, then get a bonus ($50,000 or so) if they sign with that team’s G League team — but expect players to seek an increase in base pay. How that plays out in an NBA economy hit hard by the coronavirus remains to be seen.

Other issues would include freedom of player movement, work benefits, and giving the players a voice in other matters like discipline issues.

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley leaves bubble to deal with “emergency personal matter”

Patrick Beverley
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 22, 2020, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Clippers already had Montrezl Harrell — a Sixth Man of the Year candidate and a critical part of their rotation — leave the NBA’s bubble to deal with a family matter. Now starting point guard Patrick Beverley has done the same.

He practiced with the team earlier in the day then left the bubble Tuesday to “address an emergency personal matter” reports Malika Andrews of ESPN. Beverley plans to return to the bubble and play when he can, according to the report.

According to the NBA’s restart handbook, if Beverley has daily negative coronavirus tests while away (or for the last seven days before his return), then he will be quarantined just four days upon his return. If he is not tested he faces a 10-day quarantine upon his return.

Beverley averages 7.9 points and 5.4 assists a game for Los Angeles, but his real value comes in both his intense defense and his vocal leadership of the team. Beverley is the emotional leader of the Clippers and they will need him as they move through the playoffs.

With Beverley out, look for Reggie Jackson to get a lot more run.

The Clippers enter the bubble as one of the true title contenders, the two seed in the West but with both the Nuggets and Jazz within striking distance should Los Angeles stumble. The Clippers start their scrimmages on Wednesday against the Magic and play their first seeding game on July 30 against its Staples Center roommates the Lakers.

First peek at new NBA courts, venue for restart games in Orlando

new NBA courts Orlando
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 21, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no bench. The courtside broadcasters will not be courtside. And the stat crew will be doing their work inside what loosely can be described as an oversized hockey penalty box.

The NBA comes back Wednesday with a very different look.

The league’s marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that’s very true. The arenas that will be used for the exhibitions, the seeding games that start July 30 and then the playoffs that are scheduled for mid-August through mid-October set up much differently than usual – all with safety during a pandemic very much in mind.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said league officials have been great, “they really have been. They’ve done everything right as far as I’m concerned.

“I mean, when you think that we’re running a village for the first time, the league is doing pretty well in city management.”

The court dimensions, of course, are unchanged.

Everything else about an NBA game setup is new.

Seating in the bench areas will be assigned, with folding chairs set up on three rows instead of the customary two and spaced out several feet from one another – instead of players sitting shoulder-to-shoulder as they have in the past. And across the center stripe, the words “Black Lives Matter” are painted onto the surface.

The area where the official scorers, timers and statisticians sit is enclosed by plexiglass, with social distancing in that makeshift room as well. Broadcasters, who are courtside in normal circumstances, will be higher up and several feet further back from the playing surface. Even the setup for replay reviews will be different – that monitor is in the corner of the arena, instead of being kept at the scorer’s table and utilized when needed.

League officials hope they thought of every way to keep people apart and promote social distancing.

Some teams have gotten tours already; Denver center Nikola Jokic didn’t get to see the arenas yet, but said Nuggets President Tim Connelly gave them good reviews.

“I didn’t see it in person,” Jokic said. “Tim told me it looks really nice. But to be honest, I’ve played in every possible arena. Nice, bad. Cold, hot. Whatever.”

The exhibitions that start on Wednesday will be glorified scrimmages, designed to help the teams, the referees and even the game-night workers figure out how everything works. Teams have even collaborated on their game plans, asking one another what they want to work on in these matchups that won’t count for anything.

They won’t even have a game feel: No national anthems will be played, no starter introductions will take place, warmups might not even happen like usual and some real-game elements might get tested out to see what works. The first scrimmages for each team will also have 10-minute quarters, as opposed to the usual 12.

“I’ve just got to take it one game at a time, see what it’s like during these scrimmages,” Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard said.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he reached out to Utah’s Quin Snyder and Sacramento’s Luke Walton on how they wanted to make things work in their upcoming scrimmages, and other coaches have had similar conversations.

The Clippers play Orlando on Wednesday. Rivers said he knows exactly what Magic coach Steve Clifford will do in that scrimmage, and Orlando knows the Clippers’ plans as well.

“We’re looking at this as an opportunity to get better for both teams,” Rivers said. “So, coaches are absolutely sharing things. We’re asking them in this quarter can you do this, on-side, out-of-bounds, can you do this defense, then what do you want me to do? I think it’s been great in that way.”

 

Kings’ Marvin Bagley out for NBA restart with lateral right foot sprain

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 21, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sacramento hoped to use the NBA restart in Orlando to get two of their young cornerstones quality time on the court together. No such luck. First De’Aaron Fox went out with a sprained ankle and is not practicing with the team (but could return for the seeding games).

Now comes the word from the Kings big man Marvin Bagley out for NBA restart with a lateral right foot sprain.

Bagley had an MRI a couple of days ago, after injuring it on Sunday. Coach Luke Walton said Bagley’s latest injury occurred when he went up to get a rebound and landed on another players’ foot.

Bagley played just 13 games for the Kings this season due to a left foot sprain and a thumb injury.

Sacramento has had tough luck keeping players healthy and on the court for the restart. Four players tested positive for the coronavirus — Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, Alex Len, and Harrison Barnes — and Barnes is still in quarantine and has yet to join the team. Richaun Holmes was just released from in a 10-day quarantine after accidentally leaving the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus to meet a food delivery person. Then came Fox’s ankle and Bagley’s foot.

Expect this to mean more run for Harry Giles, a center who has shown flashes of potential and is heading into free agency this offseason.