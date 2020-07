NBA schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for restart in Orlando

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is leaning into its biggest stars for the season. And the NBA schedule for 2020 reflects that.

Opening night has two games. First, it’s Zion Williamson and the Pelicans against the Jazz; then it’s the matchup everyone wants in the West — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers vs. LeBron James and the Lakers. The next day, July 31, we get a battle at the top of the East, the Celtics vs. the Bucks.

Here are a few more notes on the NBA schedule release 2020:

• These “seeding games” count toward the regular-season standings and the stats count toward regular-season statistics.

• The Pelicans got their easy schedule back. New Orleans had the easiest schedule remaining in the NBA before the interruption, and it is the only team whose opponents have a cumulative win/loss of under .500.

• The most difficult schedule (based on opponent winning percentage) belongs to the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

• Each of the three courts used for games will be sanitized between games, meaning it is at least four hours between games on a court (once warmup time is factored in).

• Games will start as early as 12:30 Eastern on weekdays, 1 p.m. Eastern on the weekends.

• Games will start as late as 9 p.m. Eastern, and those will mostly involve West Coast teams.

• Each team has one back-to-back.

• The times and national broadcasts for games on Aug 12 and 13 are not set. They are flexible, allowing the most important games for seeding to be nationally televised.

NBA schedule 2020 for Orlando restart. (All times ET)

July 30, Opening Night

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 p.m (TNT)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. (TNT)

July 31

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets 2:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards 4 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs 8 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 1

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 2

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic, 9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 1:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 4 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 6

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 7

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 8

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 9

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors, 2 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 10

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 11

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 1 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 13

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Aug. 14

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Schedule by team for Orlando

Boston Celtics

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, July 31 (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, August 2 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

vs. Miami Heat on Tuesday, August 4 (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, August 5 (9 p.m., ESPN)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Friday, August 7 (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

vs. Orlando Magic on Sunday, August 9 (5 p.m.)

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, August 11 (6:30 p.m., TNT)

vs. Washington Wizards on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Brooklyn Nets

vs. Orlando Magic on Friday, July 31 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. Washington Wizards on Sunday, August 2 (2 p.m.)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, August 4 (1:30 p.m., NBA TV)

vs. Boston Celtics on Wednesday, August 5 (9 p.m., ESPN)

vs. Sacramento Kings on Friday, August 7 (5 p.m.)

vs. LA Clippers on Sunday, August 9 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

vs. Orlando Magic on Tuesday, August 11 (1 p.m.)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Dallas Mavericks

vs. Houston Rockets on Friday, July 31 (9 p.m., ESPN)

vs. Phoenix Suns on Sunday, August 2 (9 p.m.)

vs. Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, August 4 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. LA Clippers on Thursday, August 6 (6:30 p.m, TNT)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, August 8 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

vs. Utah Jazz on Monday, August 10 (3 p.m., NBA TV)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, August 11 (5 p.m.)

vs. Phoenix Suns on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Denver Nuggets

vs. Miami Heat on Saturday, August 1 (1 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, August 3 (4 p.m., NBA TV)

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, August 5 (4 p.m.)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, August 6 (8 p.m.)

vs. Utah Jazz on Saturday, August 8 (3:30 p.m., TNT)

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, August 10 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. LA Clippers on Wednesday, August 12 (9 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

Houston Rockets

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31 (9 p.m., ESPN)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, August 2 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, August 4 (9 p.m., TNT)

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, August 6 (9 p.m., TNT)

vs. Sacramento Kings on Sunday, August 9 (8 p.m.)

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, August 11 (2 p.m., NBA TV)

vs. Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, August 12 (4 p.m., NBA TV)

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

Indiana Pacers

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, August 1 (7 p.m.)

vs. Washington Wizards on Monday, August 3 (4 p.m.)

vs. Orlando Magic on Tuesday, August 4 (6 p.m.)

vs. Phoenix Suns on Thursday, August 6 (4 p.m.)

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, August 8 (6 p.m., TNT)

vs. Miami Heat on Monday, August 10 (8 p.m.)

vs. Houston Rockets on Wednesday, August 12 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Miami Heat on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

LA Clippers

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, July 30 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, August 1 (6 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, August 4 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, August 6 (6:30 pm, TNT)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, August 8 (1 p.m. ET, TNT)

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, August 9 (9 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

vs. Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, August 12 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

Los Angeles Lakers

vs. LA Clippers on Thursday, July 30 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Saturday, August 1 (8:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Utah Jazz on Monday, August 3 (9:00 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, August 5 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Houston Rockets on Thursday, August 6 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. Indiana Pacers on Saturday, August 8 (6 p.m, TNT)

vs. Denver Nuggets on Monday, August 10 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. Sacramento Kings on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Memphis Grizzlies

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, July 31 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, August 2 (4 p.m.)

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, August 3 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Utah Jazz on Wednesday, August 5 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, August 7 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Sunday, August 9 (2 p.m.)

vs. Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 11 (6:30 p.m, TNT)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Miami Heat

vs. Denver Nuggets on Saturday, August 1 (1 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Monday, August 3 (1:30 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 4 (6:30 p.m, TNT)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, August 6 (4 p.m, TNT)

vs. Phoenix Suns on Saturday, August 8 (7:30 p.m)

vs. Indiana Pacers on Monday, August 10 (8 p.m.)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, August 12 (8 p.m.)

vs. Indiana Pacers on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

Milwaukee Bucks

vs. Boston Celtics on Friday, July 31 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Houston Rockets on Sunday, August 2 (8:30 p.m, ABC)

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, August 4 (1:30 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Miami Heat on Thursday, August 6 (4 p.m, TNT)

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, August 8 (8:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Monday, August 10 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Washington Wizards on Tuesday, August 11 (9 p.m)

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

New Orleans Pelicans

vs. Utah Jazz on Thursday, July 30 (6:30 p.m, TNT)

vs. LA Clippers on Saturday, August 1 (6 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, August 3 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Sacramento Kings on Thursday, August 6 (1:30 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Washington Wizards on Friday, August 7 (8 p.m.)

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, August 9 (3 p.m, ABC)

vs. Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, August 11 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. Orlando Magic on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Oklahoma City Thunder

vs. Utah Jazz on Saturday, August 1 (3:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Denver Nuggets on Monday, August 3 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, August 5 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, August 7 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Washington Wizards on Sunday, August 9 (12:30 p.m.)

vs. Phoenix Suns on Monday, August 10 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. Miami Heat on Wednesday, August 12 (8 p.m.)

vs. LA Clippers on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

Orlando Magic

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Friday, July 31 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. Sacramento Kings on Sunday, August 2 (6 p.m.)

vs. Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, August 4 (6 p.m.)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, August 5 (8 p.m.)

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, August 7 (6:30 p.m, TNT)

vs. Boston Celtics on Sunday, August 9 (5 p.m.)

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, August 11 (1 p.m.)

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Philadelphia 76ers

vs. Indiana Pacers on Saturday, August 1 (7 p.m.)

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Monday, August 3 (8 p.m.)

vs. Washington Wizards on Wednesday, August 5 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Orlando Magic on Friday, August 7 (6:30 p.m, TNT)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, August 9 (6:30 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, August 11 (4:30 p.m.)

vs. Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, August 12 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Houston Rockets on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

Phoenix Suns

vs. Washington Wizards on Friday, July 31 (4 p.m.)

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, August 2 (9 p.m.)

vs. LA Clippers on Tuesday, August 4 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Indiana Pacers on Thursday, August 6 (4 p.m.)

vs. Miami Heat on Saturday, August 8 (7:30 p.m.)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, August 10 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, August 11 (4:30 p.m.)

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Portland Trail Blazers

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, July 31 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Boston Celtics on Sunday, August 2 (3:30 p.m, ABC)

vs. Houston Rockets on Tuesday, August 4 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. Denver Nuggets on Thursday, August 6 (8 p.m.)

vs. LA Clippers on Saturday, August 8 (1 p.m, TNT)

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, August 9 (6:30 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, August 11 (5 p.m.)

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Sacramento Kings

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Friday, July 31 (8 p.m.)

vs. Orlando Magic on Sunday, August 2 (6 p.m.)

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, August 4 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, August 6 (1:30 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Friday, August 7 (5 p.m.)

vs. Houston Rockets on Sunday, August 9 (8 p.m.)

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, August 11 (9 p.m., TNT)

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

San Antonio Spurs

vs. Sacramento Kings on Friday, July 31 (8 p.m.)

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, August 2 (4 p.m.)

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, August 3 (8 p.m.)

vs. Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, August 5 (4 p.m.)

vs. Utah Jazz on Friday, August 7 (1 p.m.)

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, August 9 (3 p.m, ABC)

vs. Houston Rockets on Tuesday, August 11 (2 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Utah Jazz on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Toronto Raptors

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, August 1 (8 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Miami Heat on Monday, August 3 (1:30 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. Orlando Magic on Wednesday, August 5 (8 p.m.)

vs. Boston Celtics on Friday, August 7 (9 p.m, TNT)

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, August 9 (2 p.m.)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, August 10 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, August 12 (6:30 p.m, ESPN)

vs. Denver Nuggets on Friday, August 14 (TBD)

Utah Jazz

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, July 30 (6:30, TNT)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, August 1 (3:30, ESPN)

vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, August 3 (9 p.m., ESPN)

vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, August 5 (2:30 p.m.)

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Friday, August 7 (1 p.m.)

vs. Denver Nuggets on Saturday, August 8 (3:30 p.m, TNT)

vs. Dallas Mavericks on Monday, August 10 (3 p.m., NBA TV)

vs. San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)

Washington Wizards

vs. Phoenix Suns on Friday, July 31 (4 p.m.)

vs. Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, August 2 (2 p.m.)

vs. Indiana Pacers on Monday, August 3 (4 p.m.)

vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, August 5 (4 p.m, NBA TV)

vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, August 7 (8 p.m.)

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, August 9 (12:30 p.m.)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, August 11 (9 p.m.)

vs. Boston Celtics on Thursday, August 13 (TBD)