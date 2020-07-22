social change fund
Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade launch fund for social justice

By Kurt Helin Jul 22, 2020
NBA players showed up to protests in numbers, and at the league’s restart in Orlando they have talked about Breonna Taylor’s shooters not being arrested and other social justice issues. But it’s not just about words, the NBA’s biggest names are putting money and time into concrete action, such as LeBron James working toward voting rights.

Now Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade are putting their money and effort into causes through the Social Change Fund.

“Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success,” Paul said in a statement announcing the fund. “The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity. We will unite with other individuals who share our vision and commitment to use our collective voices and resources to advocate for change and foster a more equitable future.”

The three NBA stars are putting in their money to jumpstart the fund, which will look to add donations from other athletes and celebrities. The Social Change Fund will give grants to organizations that focus on social justice issues such as public safety and criminal justice reform, empowering communities of color by expanding access to voting and civic engagement, increasing Black representation in leadership, and building economic equity for Black people through investment in education, employment, wages, and housing.

“When all else fails to organize us, conditions will,” Anthony said. “We established the Social Change Fund to invest in and support organizations working to champion criminal justice reform, enact policy solutions, and advocate for the human rights of all Black lives now and for generations to come. I stand for everything this Fund and its beneficiaries support and will not stop pushing for progress until we see an end to the systemic racism that the Black community has faced for too long. We will keep on pushing. We will not lose focus.”

“The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized,” said Wade. “We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.”

All three players have been active in social justice issues throughout their careers, this brings together their efforts and talents under one banner to impact more lives and make more changes in communities.

This is guys not just walking the walk but talking the talk.

Russell Westbrook ‘thankful and blessed’ to return to Houston practice

Russell Westbrook return
By Kurt Helin Jul 22, 2020
Russell Westbrook said he was saying he was “thankful and blessed” to return to the practice court for the Houston Rockets Wednesday, having recovered from the coronavirus and to be back out there.

He also said before the practice to reporters he just wanted to see if he had the legs under him to still make a layup. Turns out, yes he can.

Westbrook, wearing one of the new “Honor the Gift” shirts his clothing line partnered with the NBPA to create, said the virus did not hit him hard, only a stuffed up nose, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The Rockets now have both Westbrook and James Harden, who was delayed in arriving in Orlando, in the bubble and ready to compete. Whether Westbrook plays in the Rockets first scrimmage Friday will be up to team doctors, coach Mike D’Antoni said.

The Rockets will have a lot of eyes on them in the restart because of their all-in commitment to small ball — 6’5″ P.J. Tucker will play a lot of center. In the uncertain world of NBA games after an unprecedented break, that unconventional approach could get them upset wins. Or, they could get bounced in the first round.

There is no more high-variance team in Orlando than the Rockets and that — plus Westbrook and Harden — make them must watch.

NBA coronavirus hiatus now longer than a full offseason

NBA coronavirus hiatus
By Dan Feldman Jul 22, 2020
Last NBA offseason ran 130 days.

The NBA’s coronavirus-forced hiatus has now gone 132 days.

And counting.

The league suspended its season two years ago in March. If all goes as planned, the shutdown will last exactly 20 weeks (140 days). That’s longer than any offseason since 2011 and longer than any non-lockout offseason since 1995.

Here’s the length of every offseason in NBA history (blue) measured against the scheduled length of this hiatus (orange):

This has already shot way past the longest-ever in-season stoppage, which was just seven days.

When games resume at Disney World on July 30, it will somewhat feel like a brand new season. Too much so? At least rosters remain mostly steady from when play left off. And, desperate for live sports, fans might watch even if the product feels foreign.

But this is all so unprecedented. Until seeing games, it’s difficult to predict how we’ll process them.

We’ll get a taste with scrimmages beginning today. However, like preseason games, those don’t end the stoppage. An offseason lasts from the end of the NBA Finals through the regular-season opener. This hiatus lasts from the last regular-season game through the first seeding game.

Rudy Gobert‘s positive coronavirus test shook the NBA and the world. The league shut down, and much of society followed. Nothing has been normal since.

The NBA’s resumption – in a single location with just 22 teams and many more safety protocols – certainly won’t restore normalcy. But when Gobert goes to center court for the tipoff of Jazz-Pelicans next week, it will end a long chapter without NBA games.

THE reason to get excited for NBA seeding games: Western Conference playoff race

Pelicans big Zion Williamson and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
By Dan Feldman Jul 22, 2020
Why is the NBA holding seeding games rather than jumping straight to the playoffs? The two reported reasons:

Less mentioned: The games actually being quality products.

The NBA regular season has lost its luster. Load management, tanking and reduced home-court advantage have made regular-season games less meaningful. By the time the season got suspended in March, many were ready for the playoffs, anyway.

As the league resumes with eight seeding games per team, there isn’t much drama. Twelve of 16 playoff spots are clinched. A lack of home-court advantage at neutral-site Disney World and parity after a long layoff reduce seeding suspense. The race between the depleted Nets, depleted Wizards and Magic for the final two postseason spots in the Eastern Conference is uninspiring. Expect teams to mostly focus on staying healthy for the playoffs, even if that deprioritizes winning seeding games. Some teams are even reportedly treating the resumption as a glorified summer league.

But the NBA restart format has created one legitimately anticipated angle for seeding games: The Western Conference playoff race. The Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Kings, Spurs and Suns are locked in a tight battle that could culminate in an unprecedented play-in.

If up more than four games on the ninth-place team at the conclusion of seeding games, the eighth-place team qualifies for the playoffs. Otherwise, the eighth- and ninth-place teams enter a play-in. The ninth-place team must win two games before the eighth-place team wins one.

The Mavericks (40-27) are technically in this race. But seven games up on Memphis, Dallas will almost certainly get a top-seven seed.

Here are the standings of the six teams truly battling for the final Western Conference playoff spot with records and games back:

8. Grizzlies (32-33) | —

9. Trail Blazers (29-37) | 3.5

10. Pelicans (28-36) | 3.5

10. Kings (28-36) | 3.5

12. Spurs (27-36) | 4.0

13. Suns (26-39) | 6.0

There will probably be a play-in. Memphis will probably be in it, probably as the No. 8 seed.

But that’s far from certain. Everyone has a chance.

A deeper look at the teams involved:

Jazz to honor late coach Jerry Sloan with patch on jerseys

Associated Press Jul 22, 2020
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will honor Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan by wearing a patch on their team jerseys and warmups when the NBA season restarts in Orlando, Florida.

The patch features the number “1223,” which was the number of total wins for Sloan in his 23 seasons as head coach of the Jazz. Sloan died in May of complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 78.

The team will wear the patch for the first time Thursday in a preseason game against Phoenix.

“Coach Jerry Sloan will forever be in the hearts of the Utah Jazz organization and fans everywhere, and we feel it is only fitting to honor him in this way,” said Greg Miller, a member of the NBA Board of Governors and director of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “His contributions to our Jazz family and communities are a defining part of our franchise history and we look forward to seeing 1,223 on the jerseys of our players in Orlando as a nod to his legacy.”

The team also plans to wear jerseys with a commemorative black strip and the same “1223” design next season. Other tributes will be announced later.

Sloan guided the Jazz to 16 straight winning seasons and 13 50-win campaigns. He coached 133 different players during his time as Utah’s head coach.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.