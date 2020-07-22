NBA players showed up to protests in numbers, and at the league’s restart in Orlando they have talked about Breonna Taylor’s shooters not being arrested and other social justice issues. But it’s not just about words, the NBA’s biggest names are putting money and time into concrete action, such as LeBron James working toward voting rights.

Now Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade are putting their money and effort into causes through the Social Change Fund.

“Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success,” Paul said in a statement announcing the fund. “The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity. We will unite with other individuals who share our vision and commitment to use our collective voices and resources to advocate for change and foster a more equitable future.”

The three NBA stars are putting in their money to jumpstart the fund, which will look to add donations from other athletes and celebrities. The Social Change Fund will give grants to organizations that focus on social justice issues such as public safety and criminal justice reform, empowering communities of color by expanding access to voting and civic engagement, increasing Black representation in leadership, and building economic equity for Black people through investment in education, employment, wages, and housing.

“When all else fails to organize us, conditions will,” Anthony said. “We established the Social Change Fund to invest in and support organizations working to champion criminal justice reform, enact policy solutions, and advocate for the human rights of all Black lives now and for generations to come. I stand for everything this Fund and its beneficiaries support and will not stop pushing for progress until we see an end to the systemic racism that the Black community has faced for too long. We will keep on pushing. We will not lose focus.”

“The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized,” said Wade. “We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.”

All three players have been active in social justice issues throughout their careers, this brings together their efforts and talents under one banner to impact more lives and make more changes in communities.

This is guys not just walking the walk but talking the talk.