Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Thunder’s Steven Adams on life in NBA bubble: ‘This is not Syria’

By Kurt HelinJul 21, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
When players first arrived on the Walt Disney World property for the restart of the NBA season, the complaints flew. A few players were very public that they didn’t like the food (Joel Embiid joked he’d lose 50 pounds while there), others didn’t like the rooms, the unhealthy snack options in the room, basically anything about the facilities.

Oklahoma City big man Steven Adams isn’t going to whine about life in the bubble.

“Let’s be clear: This is not Syria. It’s not that hard … We’re living at a bloody resort.”

Adams was not alone. Rookie Ja Morant said, “I’m not a silver spoon guy” and there was nothing to complain about. Giannis Antetokounmpo said his entire family lived in a place smaller than his hotel room when he was growing up, so this was just fine. There were others.

The complainers came off as spoiled — there are people really hurting in this nation due to the coronavirus and NBA players were complaining about making six or seven figures for staying in a resort to play a game — and a combination of the league and peer pressure shut them down fast. Notice you don’t see serious complaints right now.

And you shouldn’t. Adams is right. This is not Syria.

Bulls’ Daniel Gafford says coach Jim Boylen ‘got some things he can work on’

Steven Ryan/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 21, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Jim Boylen remains the coach of the Chicago Bulls. For now. Rumors have swirled around the league for a while that new VP of basketball operations in Chicago Arturas Karnisovas was going to let Boylen go and bring in his guy as coach, in part because several prominent young Bulls players are not Boylen fans.

When asked about his coach, Bulls rookie big man Daniel Gafford wasn’t going to trash Jim Boylen but didn’t exactly sing his praises either. Gafford was answering questions while streaming NBA 2K20 on Twitch and was asked what he thinks of his coach. His full answer, hat tip 670 The Score:

“I’m going to answer this question, but I’m not going to read it out. As a matter of fact, I will read it out. Do you like Jim Boylen? He aight. I don’t like him a lot, but he OK. Got some things he can work on, got some things he can get better at as a person and as a coach. I’m not going to hate on him. I’m not going to hate the man.”

Not ripping the man, but not exactly having his back, either. Considering Gafford is a rookie, this is as much as anyone should expect him to say negatively about a coach.

Like every new head of basketball operations, Karnisovas will eventually want to get his own guy in as coach. That guy is not Boylen. However, it’s possible Boylen survives to coach next season in Chicago — I wouldn’t say likely, but possible — for a couple of reasons. First, the owner and former management like Boylen (but they have given Karnisovas the green light to make a change). Second, is the coronavirus impact on the league: A shortened offseason for a new coach to implement his system, plus with less revenue coming in owners are not inclined to pay multiple coaches.

The sense around the league is still that Boylen will be shown the door, but it hasn’t happened yet so everything is on the table. If the Bulls are going to make a change they will want to do so before any off-season camps/training sessions so the new coach can work with the Bulls core and start to put in a new system.

Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley suffers foot injury, awaiting MRI results

Marvin Bagley injury
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 20, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Marvin Bagley played just 13 games for the Kings this season due to a left foot sprain and a thumb injury. Sacramento’s hope for the restart was getting him and De'Aaron Fox paired on the court together, giving the duo a chance to build chemistry, and maybe shock the league and end the franchise’s 14-year playoff drought.

No such luck. Fox is out with a sprained ankle and not practicing with the team. Now comes word Bagley injured his right foot in practice Sunday and underwent an MRI, with the team still waiting for the results.

Coach Luke Walton said the injury occurred when Bagley went up to get a rebound and landed on another players’ foot.

Luck has not followed the Kings to Orlando. Four players tested positive for the coronavirus — Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, Alex Len, and Harrison Barnes — and Barnes is still in quarantine and has yet to join the team. Richaun Holmes is in a 10-day quarantine after accidentally leaving the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus to meet a food delivery person. Then came Fox’s ankle.

Bagley and Holmes being sidelined leaves Harry Giles as the lone healthy center on the roster. Walton praised Giles conditioning, while veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic gave an interesting glimpse into how the Kings’ offense may look, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Honestly, in the team we play together, we use Harry as our point guard,” Bogdanovic said. “He can pass so I try not to dribble as much. I hit him as soon as I can and I play off him.”

Giles as a playmaker is an experiment worth trying, but the Kings really need Fox and Bagley healthy to be a threat to make the playoffs.

Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘Nothing is normal in 2020’

LeBron James normal
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 20, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James keeps hearing the same questions. How’s it going? How’s the bubble?

He now has a one-size-fits-all answer.

“I just say it’s 2020,” James said. “Nothing is normal in 2020.”

That’s not entirely true. The NBA is a few weeks from playoff mode, and James — just like normal — has himself and the Los Angeles Lakers squarely in the mix to compete for a championship. It is a rare bit of normalcy for a player who appeared in eight consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 through and including 2018, and for a franchise that has won 16 championships.

Everything else about this year has been most abnormal. A pandemic suspended play. David Stern, the NBA’s commissioner emeritus, died. Kobe Bryant, who was the third-leading scorer in NBA history until James passed him on Jan. 25, died in a helicopter crash the following day. And now James, the Lakers, and 21 other teams are at Walt Disney World, separated from the rest of the world, trying to salvage a season and decide a champion.

James took Bryant’s death – the Lakers’ star died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on the morning of Jan. 26 – particularly hard.

“A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about him,” James said. “A day doesn’t go by where our organization does not remember him and think about not only Kobe but Gigi, (his wife) Vanessa and their girls. They are a part of this family.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has seen playoff-season James three times before – never liking how those experiences went. Vogel was coaching Indiana and his three best seasons there saw the Pacers matched up with James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Heat in 6 in 2012. Heat in 7 in 2013. Heat in 6 in 2014.

This time, Vogel is genuinely and understandably eager to see James at playoff time.

“Obviously, it’s been great having LeBron on our side after years of going against him,” Vogel said. “But in particular, when we get to the playoff environment, I’ve just seen how he is this year in some of the bigger regular-season games, how he’s more mentally locked in, more vocal, more making sure everybody else is locked in. And I anticipate that come playoff time, we’ll see that all being done at an enhanced level.”

James will have a big say in whether the Lakers win that title. By the time the season resumes July 30, the ballots will be cast to determine whether he or Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo – the two frontrunners – wins the NBA MVP award. James is almost mathematically assured of winning his first assist title; he cannot be caught by second-place Trae Young of Atlanta no matter what happens at Disney. And the Lakers, barring an all-out collapse, will be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

By any measure, it’s been a good year on the court for James.

A weird year, but a good year. Time will tell if it’s a great year. He believes the bubble will work and sees no reason yet why this NBA experiment would fail. And while he detests being away from his family and his inner circle, he’s using this chance to be locked in to focus on the opportunity.

“As far as the MVP race, I think I’ve shown what I’m capable of doing, not only individually but from a team’s perspective, us being No. 1 in the West,” James said. “There was a lot of conversation about, you know, `LeBron can do those things in the East but if he ever came to the West, what can he do?’ I heard all of that, and to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, you know, that’s definitely a good feeling.”

Dwight Howard says he doesn’t believe in vaccines

By Dan FeldmanJul 20, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard admitted he got warned for not wearing a mask in the NBA bubble at Disney World.

Howard actually made a somewhat reasonable defense. Unlike members of the general population – who should absolutely wear masks – NBA players inside the bubble can reasonably know they don’t have coronavirus. They quarantined and repeatedly tested negative before entering the bubble. They’re tested daily. They’re not supposed to interact with anyone outside the bubble. The system is working with zero cases of coronavirus diagnosed within the bubble. That’s why it’s safe to do something – play five-on-five basketball – that would otherwise be unsafe.

However, if the system fails – someone sneaking into the bubble or even inadvertently making too close of contact with someone outside the bubble – and coronavirus infiltrates the bubble, masks will help slow the spread. The safety of everyone involved and so much money is at stake. Even with isolating from the outside world and testing, wearing a mask seems like a sound additional layer of protection.

Except that’s not how Howard thinks.

Howard on Instagram Live:

Do I believe in vaccinations? No, I don’t. That’s my personal opinion, but no, I don’t.

That’s bad enough in normal times:

Howard’s stance might cause specific complications now.

Will the NBA require players to get a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available?

A vaccine won’t necessarily directly help everyone. Some people have conditions that will preclude them from getting the vaccine. Even some people who get the vaccine, unknowingly, won’t develop a resistance.

That’s why it’s important for everyone who can to get vaccinated. There are reasonable debates about how that should be enforced in society. But it’d be easy to see a business like the NBA requiring its employees to get a coronavirus vaccine to protect its product.