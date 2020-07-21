Kings’ Marvin Bagley out for NBA restart with lateral right foot sprain

Sacramento hoped to use the NBA restart in Orlando to get two of their young cornerstones quality time on the court together. No such luck. First De’Aaron Fox went out with a sprained ankle and is not practicing with the team (but could return for the seeding games).
Now comes the word from the Kings big man Marvin Bagley out for NBA restart with a lateral right foot sprain.
Kings make it official. Bagley is done for the season with a right foot sprain. pic.twitter.com/uNmd2vU3LV
— James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) July 22, 2020
Bagley had an MRI a couple of days ago, after injuring it on Sunday. Coach Luke Walton said Bagley’s latest injury occurred when he went up to get a rebound and landed on another players’ foot.
Bagley played just 13 games for the Kings this season due to a left foot sprain and a thumb injury.
Sacramento has had tough luck keeping players healthy and on the court for the restart. Four players tested positive for the coronavirus — Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, Alex Len, and Harrison Barnes — and Barnes is still in quarantine and has yet to join the team. Richaun Holmes was just released from in a 10-day quarantine after accidentally leaving the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus to meet a food delivery person. Then came Fox’s ankle and Bagley’s foot.
Expect this to mean more run for Harry Giles, a center who has shown flashes of potential and is heading into free agency this offseason.