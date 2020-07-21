Kings’ Marvin Bagley out for NBA restart with lateral right foot sprain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said, if any Dallas players kneel during the national anthem, he hopes to join them.

That led to an argument with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over Twitter:

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/AVWLMZIqu0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It's my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China. I’ll wait. https://t.co/s68JYk9MLR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Still no answer from @mcuban Let’s try simpler. Mark, tough guy, can you say “Free Hong Kong”? Can your players put that on their jerseys? Can you condemn the CCP’s concentration camps w/ 1 million Uyghurs? Can you say ANYTHING other than “Chairman Mao is beautiful & wise”? https://t.co/0XpLRaFSw2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

I can say Black Lives Matter. I can say there is systemic racism in this country. I can say there is a Pandemic that you have done little to end. I can say I care about this country first and last and.. https://t.co/URFs41XloY — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

If you think I wont criticize China and what they do as it concerns American Citizens watch this https://t.co/RXEJxjMeO8 and this movie https://t.co/U5NnAwTFbQ. But I have never gotten involved in the domestic policies of ANY foreign country. We have too much to do here. And.. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Why is it, @tedcruz, that you take such pride in standing up to and speaking truth to the Chinese, but you have no ability to stand up to and speak the truth to @realdonaldtrump ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

I agree Black Lives Matter. I agree there is a pandemic & we have taken extraordinary steps to defeat it. Where did that pandemic originate? Why did Communist China COVER UP the Wuhan outbreak & arrest whistle-blowers? And why are you terrified to say ONE WORD about China? https://t.co/Tfj2tZnmCP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cruz is right: China’s authoritarianism should be denounced. Cuban and Cruz are right: Black Lives Matter.

Yet, instead of supporting each other’s commitment to freedom, Cuban and Cruz are mostly talking past each other and grandstanding.

Cruz’s national-anthem claim is particularly off-putting. Kneeling during the national anthem is a patriotic gesture that has brought attention to racism, particularly through police brutality. It is not about disrespecting veterans.

The NBA has become a punching bag for senators critical of China. Some of that is fair after how the league handled Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters. But the United States – not just the NBA or Cuban – is deeply entangled with China economically. If senators care about that, they have power to do more effective things than shaming American private businesses and citizens.