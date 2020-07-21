Condition of Timberwolves sale: Team must stay in Minnesota

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sorry Seattle, but the Minnesota Timberwolves will stay put.

The Timberwolves are for sale and multiple bidders have lined up. None of them will be relocating the team, however. Aside from the fact the team has a lease at the Target center that runs through 2032, current owner Glen Taylor is making the team staying put a condition of the sale, he told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Glen Taylor to @TheAthleticMIN : "Everybody’s been told it has to stay in Minnesota." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 21, 2020

Throw in the fact Commissioner Adam Silver is a fan of stability — he pushed to keep the Kings in Sacramento — and it’s very difficult to imagine a move. That is just fine with one bidder: Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett, who is putting together a consortium to bid on the franchise.

For Garnett, this bid is personal because of his stature within the franchise. Garnett wants to purchase the team and keep it in Minnesota, sources said. Glen Taylor told @JonKrawczynski that keeping the franchise in Minny is a requirement. https://t.co/zTPDteOPJy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

Other bidders will have to make it work in the city and in the Target Center as well. That shouldn’t be a problem, the Minneapolis/St. Paul market is 13th biggest in the NBA, about even in households with greater Miami and bigger than Denver or Portland.

Expect the Timberwolves buyer, whoever it is, to purchase the WNBA’s Lynx from Taylor as well.