Condition of Timberwolves sale: Team must stay in Minnesota

By Kurt HelinJul 21, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT
Kings’ Marvin Bagley out for NBA restart with lateral right foot sprain

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 21, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT
Sacramento hoped to use the NBA restart in Orlando to get two of their young cornerstones quality time on the court together. No such luck. First De’Aaron Fox went out with a sprained ankle and is not practicing with the team (but could return for the seeding games).

Now comes the word from the Kings big man Marvin Bagley out for NBA restart with a lateral right foot sprain.

Bagley had an MRI a couple of days ago, after injuring it on Sunday. Coach Luke Walton said Bagley’s latest injury occurred when he went up to get a rebound and landed on another players’ foot.

Bagley played just 13 games for the Kings this season due to a left foot sprain and a thumb injury.

Sacramento has had tough luck keeping players healthy and on the court for the restart. Four players tested positive for the coronavirus — Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, Alex Len, and Harrison Barnes — and Barnes is still in quarantine and has yet to join the team. Richaun Holmes was just released from in a 10-day quarantine after accidentally leaving the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus to meet a food delivery person. Then came Fox’s ankle and Bagley’s foot.

Expect this to mean more run for Harry Giles, a center who has shown flashes of potential and is heading into free agency this offseason.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Senator Ted Cruz argue about national anthem, China

Senator Ted Cruz
ERIN SCOTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said, if any Dallas players kneel during the national anthem, he hopes to join them.

That led to an argument with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over Twitter:

Cruz is right: China’s authoritarianism should be denounced. Cuban and Cruz are right: Black Lives Matter.

Yet, instead of supporting each other’s commitment to freedom, Cuban and Cruz are mostly talking past each other and grandstanding.

Cruz’s national-anthem claim is particularly off-putting. Kneeling during the national anthem is a patriotic gesture that has brought attention to racism, particularly through police brutality. It is not about disrespecting veterans.

The NBA has become a punching bag for senators critical of China. Some of that is fair after how the league handled Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters. But the United States – not just the NBA or Cuban – is deeply entangled with China economically. If senators care about that, they have power to do more effective things than shaming American private businesses and citizens.

Report: Glen Taylor puts Minnesota Timberwolves up for sale

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 21, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Glen Taylor has repeatedly looked into selling the Timberwolves over the years.

Will he actually do it now?

Scott Soshnick of Sportico:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale.

Billionaire owner Glen Taylor has retained The Raine Group to sell the franchise he’s owned since 1995, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter. There are several parties who have bid on the team, two of the people said. A deal could be completed within a month, one of the people said.

Forbes valued the Timberwolves at $1.375 billion. But that was before coronavirus upended the economy. A former state senator whose business and legacy are based in Minnesota, Taylor has also conditioned previous sales talks on the team staying in Minnesota, which could limit interested buyers. So, the sale price might land below the Forbes estimate.

Taylor bought the Timberwolves in 1995. In the 25 ensuing seasons, Minnesota has won just 43% of its games – the NBA’s third-worst mark (ahead of only the Nets and Grizzlies). The Timberwolves have won playoff series in only one season, advancing to the 2004 Western Conference finals. In the last 16 years, Minnesota has merely reached the postseason just once.

Even his critics have noted their personal respect for Taylor. Except Kevin Garnett. The Timberwolves’ greatest player is in a bitter feud with the owner and wants to buy the team.

Garnett on Instagram:

Garnett’s complaint stems from how Taylor handled Flip Saunders’ death. In some ways, it seems Garnett is being unfair about a difficult circumstance.

But there are plenty of other reasons to criticize Taylor, too.

Taylor has too often empowered faulty executives, most infamously David Kahn. Taylor gave Andrew Wiggins an ill-fated max-contract extension… only after Wiggins promised Taylor to work really hard. The organization devolved in recent years.

The Timberwolves just hired Gersson Rosas as team president, and he’s building around Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. A new owner could disrupt that plan, though Towns looks like a keeper in nearly any scenario.

Grizzlies: Justise Winslow out rest of season with hip injury

Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 21, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
The Grizzlies have the inside track for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

They’re in eighth place, 3.5 games up from the chasing pack. If the ninth-place team forces a play-in by getting within four games of eighth, the eighth-place team would have to win only one play-in game before the ninth-place teams win two.

But Memphis will finish the season without Justise Winslow, who never played for the Grizzlies after they got him from the Heat just prior to the trade deadline.

Grizzlies release:

During Monday’s practice, Justise Winslow fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage. Medical evaluation revealed a hip injury, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

What a bummer for Winslow and Memphis. He looked like an excellent fit between point guard Ja Morant and bigs Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke.

The Grizzlies paid a substantial price for Winslow – taking on the burdensome contracts of Dion Waiters and James Johnson and surrendering Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder. Winslow was sidelined by a back injury at the time, and his health history is troubling.

Maybe he’s injury prone. Maybe this latest setback was unrelated to prior problems. But even if random, this hip injury could leave him susceptible to future injuries.

The Grizzlies are young, and Winslow is locked up another two seasons. So, hopefully he’ll get on the court with Memphis’ other top talent next year.

In the meantime, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton could fill expanded roles. Josh Jackson might even get an opportunity.