Atlanta Hawks new jerseys
Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks reveal new uniforms

By Dan FeldmanJul 21, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
The Hawks’ last major uniform redesign included a strange texture and plenty of neon.

Atlanta is keeping it far simpler this time.

Hawks:

Hawks release:

Each color symbolizes integral components of the Hawks franchise and its commitment to the state of Georgia and city of Atlanta:

TORCH RED: Red is a consistent thread throughout Atlanta Hawks teams from our beginning in 1968. This primary color symbolizes the heart of our unending quest for excellence, our red-hot spirit and fiery passion for the game.

INFINITY BLACK: Affirms the Atlanta Hawks’ bold and relentless pursuit of a championship, fueled by the support of our unwavering fans and a love for our city that will never die.

LEGACY YELLOW: This signature color is an homage to the golden era of Hawks basketball.  A hue that shines brightly, reminding us of the shoulders on which we stand.

GRANITE GRAY: Signifies our firm foundation comprised of deep character, class, strength and integrity. Dedicated to supporting each other and our community.

The Statement edition pops with an Infinity Black base and Hawks stitched across the chest in Legacy Yellow with a Torch Red outline. Legacy Yellow fills the letters, numbers and marks with a subtle Torch Red outline. Torch Red and Legacy Yellow alternate along the sides of the jersey and shorts, intersecting with the Evo primary icon logo on both sides of the shorts. The waistband sports the new ‘A-T-L’ secondary logo.  The Sharecare jersey patch is placed just above the heart on all three versions of the new Hawks uniform. Jordan Brand’s Jumpman logo, located at the right jersey strap is a daring addition to the kit symbolizing the legend’s approach to the game and will appear on all NBA Statement Edition uniforms beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Both the Association and Icon editions have Atlanta emblazoned across the chest with the Swoosh logo below the strap on the right side and directly across from the Sharecare patch. White makes up the primary color of the Association uniform with Torch Red filling the numbers, letters and marks and Legacy Yellow borders. Along the sides, red and yellow stripes alternate and run the length of the jersey. Torch Red is the primary color of the Icon edition with white filling the numbers, letters and marks with Legacy Yellow borders and alternating stripes on the sides. The shorts of both uniforms feature the iconic Evo logo on both legs with the club’s new secondary ‘Hawks’ wordmark appearing at the mid-section of the waistband.

These are nice. Clean, traditional (at least the white and red uniforms).

They’re somewhat similar to the previous uniforms – just with the garish elements removed.

The Hawks could be ready to win soon with Trae Young and an improving supporting cast. How well Atlanta performs in these uniforms will affect perception of them and how long they stick. For a team searching for an identity, this is an opportunity to establish one.

The Grizzlies have the inside track for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

They’re in eighth place, 3.5 games up from the chasing pack. If the ninth-place team forces a play-in by getting within four games of eighth, the eighth-place team would have to win only one play-in game before the ninth-place teams win two.

But Memphis will finish the season without Justise Winslow, who never played for the Grizzlies after they got him from the Heat just prior to the trade deadline.

Grizzlies release:

During Monday’s practice, Justise Winslow fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage. Medical evaluation revealed a hip injury, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

What a bummer for Winslow and Memphis. He looked like an excellent fit between point guard Ja Morant and bigs Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke.

The Grizzlies paid a substantial price for Winslow – taking on the burdensome contracts of Dion Waiters and James Johnson and surrendering Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder. Winslow was sidelined by a back injury at the time, and his health history is troubling.

Maybe he’s injury prone. Maybe this latest setback was unrelated to prior problems. But even if random, this hip injury could leave him susceptible to future injuries.

The Grizzlies are young, and Winslow is locked up another two seasons. So, hopefully he’ll get on the court with Memphis’ other top talent next year.

In the meantime, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton could fill expanded roles. Josh Jackson might even get an opportunity.

While the front office looked ahead to free agency, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent his rookie season last year helping the scrappy and starless Clippers overachieve. Management’s plan work. Armed with significant cap space and a reputation bolstered by last year’s playoff berth, the Clippers struck gold in the offseason. They signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George… by sending Gilgeous-Alexander to the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander was shocked. But as he wrapped his head around the deal, he became excited for the opportunity in Oklahoma City. With George gone, Russell Westbrook on his way out and a boatload of draft picks incoming from the George trade, the Thunder appeared ready for a new era. Gilgeous-Alexander could be their point guard of the future, the centerpiece of their rebuild.

And then Oklahoma City traded for Chris Paul.

“I knew it’d be a challenge,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Obviously, Chris being very, very ball-dominant and that’s what him doing best and being one of the best to ever play that position, that I would have to slide at times and play a little bit out of position.”

Paul didn’t seem thrilled with the arrangement, either. The veteran went from the championship-contending Rockets to a small-market team with much more modest expectations. It appeared he preferred to get re-routed elsewhere, and the Thunder looked ready to flip him.

But no other trade emerged. Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander stayed in Oklahoma City.

Paul’s championship aspirations might be on hold. Gilgeous-Alexander, as predicted, has been relegated to a secondary role. Yet, the guards – at near-opposite points in their careers – have played with pride and led the Thunder to a quite-satisfying season.

Oklahoma City still has all the draft picks acquired for George and Westbrook. The Thunder just haven’t had to suffer the losing that usually comes with rebuilding. Oklahoma City (40-24, fifth in West) extended their era of good feelings past Kevin Durant and Westbrook with their 11th straight winning season – the NBA’s longest-active streak.

Paul returned to the All-Star game after three seasons away. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to improve. They play well together. They appear to enjoy playing together.

Neither ego nor a historically large age gap has derailed this feel-good partnership.

Paul (35) is more than 13 years older than Gilgeous-Alexander (22). That’s the ninth-largest age gap between a team’s top two players* since the NBA-ABA merger.

*As defined by Wins Above Replacement Player, a stat developed by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, who graciously provided the data.

Here are the teams with the largest age gap between their top two players since the NBA-ABA merger (age based on Feb. 1 of that season):

Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul

Team Older Younger Age gap
2003 UTA John Stockton (40) Andrei Kirilenko (21) 18.9
2012 CLE Antawn Jamison (35) Kyrie Irving (19) 15.8
1993 BOS Robert Parish (39) Dee Brown (24) 15.2
2015 SAS Tim Duncan (38) Kawhi Leonard (23) 15.2
2014 SAS Tim Duncan (37) Kawhi Leonard (22) 15.2
2012 SAS Tim Duncan (35) Kawhi Leonard (20) 15.2
2001 HOU Hakeem Olajuwon (38) Steve Francis (23) 15.1
1986 SAS Artis Gilmore (36) Alvin Robertson (23) 13.8
2020 OKC Chris Paul (34) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (21) 13.2
2001 IND Reggie Miller (35) Jermaine O’Neal (22) 13.1
2018 DAL Dirk Nowitzki (39) Dwight Powell (26) 13.1
2005 IND Reggie Miller (39) Jamaal Tinsley (26) 12.5
1986 LAL Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38) Magic Johnson (26) 12.3
1985 LAL Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (37) Magic Johnson (25) 12.3
1984 LAL Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (36) Magic Johnson (24) 12.3
1983 LAL Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (35) Magic Johnson (23) 12.3
1982 LAL Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (34) Magic Johnson (22) 12.3
1981 LAL Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) Magic Johnson (21) 12.3
1980 LAL Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (32) Magic Johnson (20) 12.3
2003 WAS Michael Jordan (39) Jerry Stackhouse (28) 11.7

These pairings can be awkward – especially when both players are accustomed to having the ball. See Jordan and Stackhouse.

Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander have shown no such tension.

“I think it takes a unique and special guy to be able to handle that,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “‘Hey listen, my identity and who I am as a player has been point guard my entire career. And now I’m moving off the ball. The ball is not in my hands as much as maybe it was in the past. And how do I now fit in? How do I become effective?’

“For those guys, it’s all been their approach. It’s been their mindset. And it’s the way they’ve sacrificed for one another.”

Remarkably, Oklahoma City has performed even better with a third point guard on the court – Dennis Schroder.

Paul has ceded more control than he usually does (i.e., some). Gilgeous-Alexander has embraced playing off the ball. Schroder has diversified his game and become better at picking his spots, emerging as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Of course, bigger questions have come on defense. Schroder typically takes the easiest matchup, enabled by Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander stepping up. At 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan, Gilgeous-Alexander has the length to defend any perimeter player. Though smaller, Paul has the mettle and smarts to battle bigger forwards inside.

That effort earned Paul my All-Defensive second-team vote – and admiration. How many 6-foot-1 guards in their mid-30s want that challenge?

Despite being pressed into a situation he never sought, Paul has shown no signs of sulking. He plays hard and leads.

Just as Gilgeous-Alexander expected. Whatever trepidation he had about Paul joining Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander was also eager for the experience.

“I knew it would make me better, ultimately,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And it has. And he’s taught me so many things, and I’m grateful for it.”

Who knows how long the pairing will last, though?

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is headed toward unrestricted free agency this offseason, and if he leaves, that’d be a significant impediment to winning next season. Oklahoma City could trade expensive players like Paul and Steven Adams.

Paul might even welcome it. Just because he embraced his role this season, when there were no clear alternatives, doesn’t mean he wants to finish his prime with the Thunder. A star again and with one fewer season on his contract, Paul should be in higher demand this offseason.

Oklahoma City might also be ready to move on. Though they have a boatload of draft picks from other teams, the Thunder can somewhat control only their own picks (through tanking). Tearing down the roster would also get Gilgeous-Alexander into a primary role.

“Shai is, no question, more than capable of playing point guard and running a team,” Donovan said.

That’s evident to anyone who watches him play. Yet, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t tried to hijack the offense. Paul hasn’t publicly grumbled about being stuck in a backcourt with a young player still learning how to win.

Everyone knows how uneasy this relationship could have been.

Which makes it special it’s working so well.

Jim Boylen remains the coach of the Chicago Bulls. For now. Rumors have swirled around the league for a while that new VP of basketball operations in Chicago Arturas Karnisovas was going to let Boylen go and bring in his guy as coach, in part because several prominent young Bulls players are not Boylen fans.

When asked about his coach, Bulls rookie big man Daniel Gafford wasn’t going to trash Jim Boylen but didn’t exactly sing his praises either. Gafford was answering questions while streaming NBA 2K20 on Twitch and was asked what he thinks of his coach. His full answer, hat tip 670 The Score:

“I’m going to answer this question, but I’m not going to read it out. As a matter of fact, I will read it out. Do you like Jim Boylen? He aight. I don’t like him a lot, but he OK. Got some things he can work on, got some things he can get better at as a person and as a coach. I’m not going to hate on him. I’m not going to hate the man.”

Not ripping the man, but not exactly having his back, either. Considering Gafford is a rookie, this is as much as anyone should expect him to say negatively about a coach.

Like every new head of basketball operations, Karnisovas will eventually want to get his own guy in as coach. That guy is not Boylen. However, it’s possible Boylen survives to coach next season in Chicago — I wouldn’t say likely, but possible — for a couple of reasons. First, the owner and former management like Boylen (but they have given Karnisovas the green light to make a change). Second, is the coronavirus impact on the league: A shortened offseason for a new coach to implement his system, plus with less revenue coming in owners are not inclined to pay multiple coaches.

The sense around the league is still that Boylen will be shown the door, but it hasn’t happened yet so everything is on the table. If the Bulls are going to make a change they will want to do so before any off-season camps/training sessions so the new coach can work with the Bulls core and start to put in a new system.

When players first arrived on the Walt Disney World property for the restart of the NBA season, the complaints flew. A few players were very public that they didn’t like the food (Joel Embiid joked he’d lose 50 pounds while there), others didn’t like the rooms, the unhealthy snack options in the room, basically anything about the facilities.

Oklahoma City big man Steven Adams isn’t going to whine about life in the bubble.

“Let’s be clear: This is not Syria. It’s not that hard … We’re living at a bloody resort.”

Adams was not alone. Rookie Ja Morant said, “I’m not a silver spoon guy” and there was nothing to complain about. Giannis Antetokounmpo said his entire family lived in a place smaller than his hotel room when he was growing up, so this was just fine. There were others.

The complainers came off as spoiled — there are people really hurting in this nation due to the coronavirus and NBA players were complaining about making six or seven figures for staying in a resort to play a game — and a combination of the league and peer pressure shut them down fast. Notice you don’t see serious complaints right now.

And you shouldn’t. Adams is right. This is not Syria.