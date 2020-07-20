Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O’Neal to launch new player representation agency

“Make no mistake,” O’Neal said, “this is very personal.”

The agency will be called Seven1 Sports Group and Entertainment, a combination of the numbers the pair wore in their playing days.

There are potential advantages to the former All-Stars leading an agency, they have been through what the player is going through, they can relate to the feelings — from the anticipation of draft night through trying to find another contract late in a career — and that matters.

Still, they will have to convince players that they can do the job. There are a lot of very good, very smart agents around the NBA who have built-in relationships with GMs around the league, agents who do a good job of understanding team needs, agents who have sophisticated marketing and branding programs for players, and who do a good job placing their client not just where they can make the most money but where they can have the most success. Maybe McGrady and O’Neal can do all that, but they will have to convince players they can in a competitive market.

McGrady and O’Neal’s company is something to watch in the next few years, they enter with star power. Now they have to turn that into something concrete.