LeBron James normal
Lakers’ LeBron James: “Nothing is normal in 2020”

Associated PressJul 20, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James keeps hearing the same questions. How’s it going? How’s the bubble?

He now has a one-size-fits-all answer.

“I just say it’s 2020,” James said. “Nothing is normal in 2020.”

That’s not entirely true. The NBA is a few weeks from playoff mode, and James — just like normal — has himself and the Los Angeles Lakers squarely in the mix to compete for a championship. It is a rare bit of normalcy for a player who appeared in eight consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 through and including 2018, and for a franchise that has won 16 championships.

Everything else about this year has been most abnormal. A pandemic suspended play. David Stern, the NBA’s commissioner emeritus, died. Kobe Bryant, who was the third-leading scorer in NBA history until James passed him on Jan. 25, died in a helicopter crash the following day. And now James, the Lakers, and 21 other teams are at Walt Disney World, separated from the rest of the world, trying to salvage a season and decide a champion.

James took Bryant’s death – the Lakers’ star died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on the morning of Jan. 26 – particularly hard.

“A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about him,” James said. “A day doesn’t go by where our organization does not remember him and think about not only Kobe but Gigi, (his wife) Vanessa and their girls. They are a part of this family.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has seen playoff-season James three times before – never liking how those experiences went. Vogel was coaching Indiana and his three best seasons there saw the Pacers matched up with James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Heat in 6 in 2012. Heat in 7 in 2013. Heat in 6 in 2014.

This time, Vogel is genuinely and understandably eager to see James at playoff time.

“Obviously, it’s been great having LeBron on our side after years of going against him,” Vogel said. “But in particular, when we get to the playoff environment, I’ve just seen how he is this year in some of the bigger regular-season games, how he’s more mentally locked in, more vocal, more making sure everybody else is locked in. And I anticipate that come playoff time, we’ll see that all being done at an enhanced level.”

James will have a big say in whether the Lakers win that title. By the time the season resumes July 30, the ballots will be cast to determine whether he or Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo – the two frontrunners – wins the NBA MVP award. James is almost mathematically assured of winning his first assist title; he cannot be caught by second-place Trae Young of Atlanta no matter what happens at Disney. And the Lakers, barring an all-out collapse, will be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

By any measure, it’s been a good year on the court for James.

A weird year, but a good year. Time will tell if it’s a great year. He believes the bubble will work and sees no reason yet why this NBA experiment would fail. And while he detests being away from his family and his inner circle, he’s using this chance to be locked in to focus on the opportunity.

“As far as the MVP race, I think I’ve shown what I’m capable of doing, not only individually but from a team’s perspective, us being No. 1 in the West,” James said. “There was a lot of conversation about, you know, `LeBron can do those things in the East but if he ever came to the West, what can he do?’ I heard all of that, and to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, you know, that’s definitely a good feeling.”

 

Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley suffers foot injury, awaiting MRI results

By Kurt HelinJul 20, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Marvin Bagley played just 13 games for the Kings this season due to a left foot sprain and a thumb injury. Sacramento’s hope for the restart was getting him and De'Aaron Fox paired on the court together, giving the duo a chance to build chemistry, and maybe shock the league and end the franchise’s 14-year playoff drought.

No such luck. Fox is out with a sprained ankle and not practicing with the team. Now comes word Bagley injured his right foot in practice Sunday and underwent an MRI, with the team still waiting for the results.

Coach Luke Walton said the injury occurred when Bagley went up to get a rebound and landed on another players’ foot.

Luck has not followed the Kings to Orlando. Four players tested positive for the coronavirus — Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, Alex Len, and Harrison Barnes — and Barnes is still in quarantine and has yet to join the team. Richaun Holmes is in a 10-day quarantine after accidentally leaving the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus to meet a food delivery person. Then came Fox’s ankle.

Bagley and Holmes being sidelined leaves Harry Giles as the lone healthy center on the roster. Walton praised Giles conditioning, while veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic gave an interesting glimpse into how the Kings’ offense may look, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Honestly, in the team we play together, we use Harry as our point guard,” Bogdanovic said. “He can pass so I try not to dribble as much. I hit him as soon as I can and I play off him.”

Giles as a playmaker is an experiment worth trying, but the Kings really need Fox and Bagley healthy to be a threat to make the playoffs.

Dwight Howard says he doesn’t believe in vaccines

By Dan FeldmanJul 20, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard admitted he got warned for not wearing a mask in the NBA bubble at Disney World.

Howard actually made a somewhat reasonable defense. Unlike members of the general population – who should absolutely wear masks – NBA players inside the bubble can reasonably know they don’t have coronavirus. They quarantined and repeatedly tested negative before entering the bubble. They’re tested daily. They’re not supposed to interact with anyone outside the bubble. The system is working with zero cases of coronavirus diagnosed within the bubble. That’s why it’s safe to do something – play five-on-five basketball – that would otherwise be unsafe.

However, if the system fails – someone sneaking into the bubble or even inadvertently making too close of contact with someone outside the bubble – and coronavirus infiltrates the bubble, masks will help slow the spread. The safety of everyone involved and so much money is at stake. Even with isolating from the outside world and testing, wearing a mask seems like a sound additional layer of protection.

Except that’s not how Howard thinks.

Howard on Instagram Live:

Do I believe in vaccinations? No, I don’t. That’s my personal opinion, but no, I don’t.

That’s bad enough in normal times:

Howard’s stance might cause specific complications now.

Will the NBA require players to get a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available?

A vaccine won’t necessarily directly help everyone. Some people have conditions that will preclude them from getting the vaccine. Even some people who get the vaccine, unknowingly, won’t develop a resistance.

That’s why it’s important for everyone who can to get vaccinated. There are reasonable debates about how that should be enforced in society. But it’d be easy to see a business like the NBA requiring its employees to get a coronavirus vaccine to protect its product.

Zero NBA players have been diagnosed with coronavirus in bubble

76ers guard Josh Richardson
By Dan FeldmanJul 20, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
At least 54 NBA players – and almost certainly, more – have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

None in the bubble at Disney World, though.

NBA:

Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests.

One player reportedly tested positive in the bubble. But that appeared to be a false positive, as he previously recovered from coronavirus and tested negative several times.

This is great news for the NBA.

Though the number of positive tests in the leadup to teams arriving at Disney World provided a lot of shock value, that’s a reflection of a greater world plagued by coronavirus. The league can’t control that. In a campus run by the NBA – which includes quarantine upon arrival and frequent testing – coronavirus appears non-existent.

But dangers remain:

  • Players are still arriving, and that’s a high-risk time. A player could contract coronavirus just before arriving (maybe even en route), test negative for a few days, get cleared to exit quarantine then spread coronavirus within the bubble. (It’s encouraging that only two players made it as far as in-hotel quarantining before their coronavirus was detected.)
  • People could sneak into the bubble.
  • Workers, who aren’t tested as frequently but are supposed to remain distanced from players, could get too close.
  • Families arriving will re-raise all the arrival concerns – though with the added temptation of players and families sneaking to see each other before families’ quarantines end.

If coronavirus infiltrates the bubble, luck will factor significantly into how far it spreads.

But, if everything works perfectly, the bubble will remain coronavirus-free. So far, that’s still on the table.

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton tests positive for coronavirus

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton
By Dan FeldmanJul 20, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tested positive for coronavirus.

And so did teammate Pat Connaughton.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Connaughton is one of several Bucks – along with Wesley Matthews, George Hill Donte DiVincenzo, Sterling Brown and Kyle Korverstepping up at guard to replace Malcolm Brogdon, who left for the Pacers last offseason.

That depth and Milwaukee’s advantage over the rest of the East gives Connaughton ample time to get cleared, travel to Disney World, quarantine and join the team. The Bucks have the top seed in the Eastern Conference nearly clinched, and they’ll face a relatively easy matchup in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s unclear whether stars, after a long layoff and relatively quick restart, will be able to handle huge minutes in playoff games. Depth could be more important than usual in the postseason, and Milwaukee – in addition to the star power of Giannis Antetokounmpo – has it.

At least if everyone gets healthy.