Dwight Howard says he doesn’t believe in vaccines

Howard actually made a somewhat reasonable defense. Unlike members of the general population – who should absolutely wear masks – NBA players inside the bubble can reasonably know they don’t have coronavirus. They quarantined and repeatedly tested negative before entering the bubble. They’re tested daily. They’re not supposed to interact with anyone outside the bubble. The system is working with zero cases of coronavirus diagnosed within the bubble. That’s why it’s safe to do something – play five-on-five basketball – that would otherwise be unsafe.
However, if the system fails – someone sneaking into the bubble or even inadvertently making too close of contact with someone outside the bubble – and coronavirus infiltrates the bubble, masks will help slow the spread. The safety of everyone involved and so much money is at stake. Even with isolating from the outside world and testing, wearing a mask seems like a sound additional layer of protection.
Except that’s not how Howard thinks.
Howard on Instagram Live:
Do I believe in vaccinations? No, I don’t. That’s my personal opinion, but no, I don’t.
That’s bad enough in normal times:
Howard’s stance might cause specific complications now.
Will the NBA require players to get a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available?
A vaccine won’t necessarily directly help everyone. Some people have conditions that will preclude them from getting the vaccine. Even some people who get the vaccine, unknowingly, won’t develop a resistance.
That’s why it’s important for everyone who can to get vaccinated. There are reasonable debates about how that should be enforced in society. But it’d be easy to see a business like the NBA requiring its employees to get a coronavirus vaccine to protect its product.
Zero NBA players have been diagnosed with coronavirus in bubble
Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests.
One player reportedly tested positive in the bubble. But that appeared to be a false positive, as he previously recovered from coronavirus and tested negative several times.
This is great news for the NBA.
Though the number of positive tests in the leadup to teams arriving at Disney World provided a lot of shock value, that’s a reflection of a greater world plagued by coronavirus. The league can’t control that. In a campus run by the NBA – which includes quarantine upon arrival and frequent testing – coronavirus appears non-existent.
But dangers remain:
Players are still arriving, and that’s a high-risk time. A player could contract coronavirus just before arriving (maybe even en route), test negative for a few days, get cleared to exit quarantine then spread coronavirus within the bubble. (It’s encouraging that only two players made it as far as in-hotel quarantining before their coronavirus was detected.)
People could sneak into the bubble.
Workers, who aren’t tested as frequently but are supposed to remain distanced from players, could get too close.
Families arriving will re-raise all the arrival concerns – though with the added temptation of players and families sneaking to see each other before families’ quarantines end.
If coronavirus infiltrates the bubble, luck will factor significantly into how far it spreads.
But, if everything works perfectly, the bubble will remain coronavirus-free. So far, that’s still on the table.
Bucks guard Pat Connaughton tests positive for coronavirus
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus is not yet with the team in Orlando. He told the @journalsentinel and ESPN: "I am healthy and I feel great and I am excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols."
That depth and Milwaukee’s advantage over the rest of the East gives Connaughton ample time to get cleared, travel to Disney World, quarantine and join the team. The Bucks have the top seed in the Eastern Conference nearly clinched, and they’ll face a relatively easy matchup in the first round of the playoffs.
It’s unclear whether stars, after a long layoff and relatively quick restart, will be able to handle huge minutes in playoff games. Depth could be more important than usual in the postseason, and Milwaukee – in addition to the star power of Giannis Antetokounmpo – has it.
At least if everyone gets healthy.
Rockets: Russell Westbrook arriving in Orlando on Monday
The Rockets’ extreme small-ball style has unlocked Westbrook, who struggled with a non-shooting center. Now, Westbrook’s aggressiveness shines as a secondary option to James Harden. As versatile defenders who can hit spot-up 3-pointers, P.J. Tucker and Robert Covington really complement those stars. Though a first round loss is also possible for this high-variance team, Houston has awesome upside.
Now that its top players are joining the team.
Called out for anti-Semitism, Stephen Jackson tells Charles Barkley ‘Keep my name out your mouth’
Listen, DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Nick Cannon, Ice Cube. Man, what the hell are y’all doing? Y’all want racial equality. We all do. I don’t understand how insulting another group helps our cause. And the only person who called y’all on it was Kareem. We can’t allow Black people to be prejudiced, also. Especially if we’re asking for white folks to respect us, give us economic opportunity and things like that. I’m so disappointed in these men. I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred. That stuff should never come up in your vocabulary, and it should never come up in your heart. I don’t understand it. I’m never gonna accept it. And I’m asking you guys. I’m begging you guys, man. You guys are famous. You’ve got a platform. We’ve got to do better, man. I want allies. I don’t want to alienate anybody. And to take shots at the Jewish race, the white race, I just don’t like it because it’s not right. And I had to call them on it because it’s really — it’s really been on my heart.
Charles Barkley, speak on what you know. Don’t stop letting people put a battery in your back to say certain s— that you don’t even know what you’re talking about. I know what I said. So, keep my name out your mouth. However you feel, I honestly don’t give a f—. But that don’t stop nothing I got going on. I’m out here with the real people, the people that’s really suffering, caring about my people. You dig what I’m saying? That’s what I’m doing. So, to Charles Barkley, I could give a f— how you feel. And that’s on me to you, since you upset with motherf—ers. We don’t give a f— what you’re upset with. I know I don’t. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. The people supporting me. The people standing with me while y’all been sitting on TV rubbing y’all fat-ass bellies. Y’all got me f—ed up. Yeah, I’m going to reply. Ain’t nobody else going to say nothing. But y’all keep that same energy when y’all see me, too.