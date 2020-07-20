Bus driver tells JaVale McGee about her son’s tattoo down below (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 20, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle is producing entertaining and illuminating content about life in the NBA bubble.

But Lakers center JaVale McGee is giving him a run for his money for the best video series by a player at Disney World.

McGee’s latest video gets boosted by a memorable guest star, as shown above. As McGee boards a bus, the driver strikes up a conversation with McGee about tattoos – and mentions her son’s tattoo in his nether regions.

“I said, “Oh my god,'” she said. “I just cringed at the pain.”

Said McGee: “I cringe a little bit now too. That’s crazy.”

Check out McGee’s other, not-quite-so-crazy, videos:

By Dan FeldmanJul 20, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson – like DeSean Jackson, Ice Cube and Nick Cannon – has recently spread anti-Semitic messages.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spoke up against the anti-Jewish rhetoric. And so has Charles Barkley.

Which drew a strong rebuke from Stephen Jackson.

TNT:

Barkley:

Listen, DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Nick Cannon, Ice Cube. Man, what the hell are y’all doing? Y’all want racial equality. We all do. I don’t understand how insulting another group helps our cause. And the only person who called y’all on it was Kareem. We can’t allow Black people to be prejudiced, also. Especially if we’re asking for white folks to respect us, give us economic opportunity and things like that. I’m so disappointed in these men. I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred. That stuff should never come up in your vocabulary, and it should never come up in your heart. I don’t understand it. I’m never gonna accept it. And I’m asking you guys. I’m begging you guys, man. You guys are famous. You’ve got a platform. We’ve got to do better, man. I want allies. I don’t want to alienate anybody. And to take shots at the Jewish race, the white race, I just don’t like it because it’s not right. And I had to call them on it because it’s really — it’s really been on my heart.

Jackson (warning: profanity):

Charles Barkley, speak on what you know. Don’t stop letting people put a battery in your back to say certain s— that you don’t even know what you’re talking about. I know what I said. So, keep my name out your mouth. However you feel, I honestly don’t give a f—. But that don’t stop nothing I got going on. I’m out here with the real people, the people that’s really suffering, caring about my people. You dig what I’m saying? That’s what I’m doing. So, to Charles Barkley, I could give a f— how you feel. And that’s on me to you, since you upset with motherf—ers. We don’t give a f— what you’re upset with. I know I don’t. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. The people supporting me. The people standing with me while y’all been sitting on TV rubbing y’all fat-ass bellies. Y’all got me f—ed up. Yeah, I’m going to reply. Ain’t nobody else going to say nothing. But y’all keep that same energy when y’all see me, too.

Jackson has been in the streets leading protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Barkley has used his media platform to push for equality. If Jackson wants to criticize Barkley’s methods, that’s his right.

But Jackson has also made his slogan, “Love for all who have love for all.”

How does Jackson’s response to Barkley fit that mission?

By Kurt HelinJul 20, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Every minute Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Al Horford shared the court this season, Philadelphia’s offense looked stuck in the mud, scoring less than a point per possession (0.98) and with all the spacing of a New York subway at rush hour.

For a few games in February, coach Brett Brown came upon a “this might save my job” solution — moving Horford to the bench to get more shooting on the floor. That lasted just three games before reality hit hard, first Simmons’ back pain had him out (meaning Horford was back in as a starter), then came the coronavirus and the interruption of the season.

In Orlando for the restart and with a fully healthy Simmons (something the 76ers would not have had if the playoffs started as scheduled in April) Brown is leaning into his February idea:

Ben Simmons has been practicing at the four, Shake Milton moved in as the starting point guard, and Al Horford has slid to the bench.

On paper, this looks like the kind of move that could unleash the sleeping giant that is the 76ers.

However, the reality is this new starting five — Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Simmons, and Embiid — has not played one minute together this season, and after just eight seeding games they are going to be asked to play important minutes together against quality teams.

It’s a move that has the league saying, “but if it works…”

Brown’s high risk/high reward play makes the Sixers the most interesting team to watch in Orlando.

If this comes together quickly, Philadelphia is a threat to Milwaukee to come out of the East. Or, the Sixers could continue to be an all defense, no offense team that finds itself leaving Florida after the first round of the playoffs.

Both outcomes feel legitimately possible. Throw in questions about how Philadelphia will deal with what is essentially the longest road trip of their lives — Philly was a dreadful 10-24 away from the Wells Fargo Center, but 29-2 in it — and there are even more unknowns.

Brown, an eternal optimist, likes what he sees in an Embiid and Simmons front line. Here is Brown after watching the new look for a few practices (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“Just a chemistry, a relationship in finding each other. Just with Ben playing sort of an interior position, more than being the primary ball carrier … you could see sort of like that big-big relationship, high-low duck-ins, Joel would be posted, Ben would play peekaboo at a low zone on the other side of the floor, come down and trail, we throw it to Jo and a rim run guy would duck in. And I felt the partnership, the relationship. The big-big mentality of finding each other was crazily obvious.”

Simmons added:

“I feel like I have a very high IQ on the court and see things a lot differently and can pass the ball very well, so that’s a threat. But I love playing in that pick-and-roll situation, or pick and pop, whatever it is. it just gives us so many different options and is tough to guard.”

Moving Simmons off the ball opens up pick-and-roll options for the Sixers — Milton (or Harris) can have the ball as a playmaker and Simmons can set a screen then dive hard to the rim, or work on the short roll and distribute, taking advantage of his 6’10” frame and quickness. Simmons mentions pick-and-pop, other teams pray he tries it. (While there is a video floating around NBA Twitter of Simmons hitting threes in an empty gym with no defenders around him, don’t think for a second that means he will start taking them in games, let alone making them.)

With this lineup Embiid can become more of a post-up man where he is a beast scoring a league-best 1.12 points per possession (with at least 100 post-ups, via NBA.com stats). This is where Milton becomes a threat, he shot 44.2% on catch-and-shoot threes this season. Combine that with Harris and Richardson — both respectable from beyond the arc — and the Sixers have a starting five that looks to be a real threat. On paper.

Expect Simmons to get minutes as the primary ball-handler and shot-creator with the second unit, which also will have Horford, Matisse Thybulle (producer of the best content coming from the bubble), Furkan Korkmaz, and some combination of Harris and Richardson. Brown envisions that group playing fast.

“You’ve get Ben with the ball and you play downhill and you space everyone else out. There’s a lot of great things that happen from that, as simple as that sounds.”

Philadelphia’s championship aspirations are built on its defense — and that has been and should remain elite. The 76ers were sixth in the league overall on defense for the season, and while that slipped after the All-Star break it should be back in Orlando. The 76ers are long and disruptive, plus they have one of the game’s best rim protectors in Embiid. As his minutes go up in the playoffs, the defense should improve with it.

That defense will keep Philadelphia in games. A healthy and motivated Embiid makes them a threat. This is a team that came within a handful of bounces on the rim on a wild Kawhi Leonard shot from being in the NBA Finals a season ago. The defense can get them back to that spot.

Do they have enough offense to win those games? That is another question.

Their only hope to take a step forward was playing Simmons off the ball and limiting the painful Embiid/Horford combined minutes. With the season on the line Brett Brown if finally playing to the Sixers biggest strengths.

Whether that is enough will be answered in the heat of a Florida gym next month.

By Kurt HelinJul 20, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
There are former players who have had success as agents — BJ Armstrong right now, for example — but star players have not gotten into the representation game.

Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal are changing that and opening their own firm. They got the advanced publicity train rolling by talking to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

“We think it’s needed, and we have a passion for it,” McGrady said. “We’re around kids every single day because we have youth programs. It just makes sense. We see the lack of information that these kids are getting, so we would be doing a disservice to our people if we don’t lend our expertise of what we know and help guide them. This is a calling that we have.”

McGrady said he would serve as a co-owner and adviser to players and most likely step away from the broadcasting role he has had the past four and a half seasons with ESPN. O’Neal intends to take the National Basketball Players Association test in January to become a registered N.B.A. agent and hold partner status alongside McGrady.

“Make no mistake,” O’Neal said, “this is very personal.”

The agency will be called Seven1 Sports Group and Entertainment, a combination of the numbers the pair wore in their playing days.

There are potential advantages to the former All-Stars leading an agency, they have been through what the player is going through, they can relate to the feelings — from the anticipation of draft night through trying to find another contract late in a career — and that matters.

Still, they will have to convince players that they can do the job. There are a lot of very good, very smart agents around the NBA who have built-in relationships with GMs around the league, agents who do a good job of understanding team needs, agents who have sophisticated marketing and branding programs for players, and who do a good job placing their client not just where they can make the most money but where they can have the most success. Maybe McGrady and O’Neal can do all that, but they will have to convince players they can in a competitive market.

McGrady and O’Neal’s company is something to watch in the next few years, they enter with star power. Now they have to turn that into something concrete.

 

By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT
“If I wasn’t who I was today, I’m no different than anybody else of color.”

That was part of Jimmy Butler‘s logic for requesting a blank nameplate on the back of his jersey during the restart in Orlando, as Butler told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

The idea of the blank nameplate has not cleared by the NBA “as of now”, reports Tim Reynolds of the AP (the Heat are prepping a “Butler” jersey currently, reports Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinal).

However, the request has not yet been shot down by the league — and it’s possible that the volume of requests, more than 30 different players, could change the league’s feeling. The 30 number comes from Goodwill.

The league put together a curated list of social justice messages that players could wear on their jerseys, but the list was not expansive enough for most players, who wanted more. In reaction, the NBPA and Russell Westbrook‘s clothing company teamed up for a line of social justice message apparel that is expected to be available soon.

In the meantime, Jimmy Butler and 30+ other NBA players await word on whether their jersey can go nameless during games.