Tom Thibodeau reportedly watching Knicks game film, awaiting job offer

Good luck finding anyone around the NBA that doesn’t think Tom Thibodeau soon will be named the head coach of the New York Knicks. New York did its due diligence and brought in 11 people to interview, Jason Kidd reportedly killed it in his second interview, but this was always Thibodeau’s job to lose.

So long as Thibs didn’t walk into Madison Square Garden saying “Chicago-style deep-dish pizza is far superior to this New York foldable crap” the job was his.

While he waits for the offer, Thibodeau is reportedly doing what he does best — watching a lot of film. From Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Thibodeau, considered the leading candidate, is passing away the time poring over Knicks game film as he awaits a possible job offer, according to an NBA source… A decision probably will come next week as interviews have been completed, but owner James Dolan still must be consulted and sign off on it. It has been six weeks — and countless hours of interviews — since the Knicks began the search.

Not sure a source was needed to say Thibodeau was pouring over game film, that’s his default mode. Still, the point is made: Thibodeau doesn’t have the job yet but is prepping as if he will soon have it.

The report also says Thibodeau is excited about the potential of Mitchell Robinson, particularly on the defensive end. There’s a lot of work needed to build up the Knicks roster, but Robinson could be at the core of whatever is next (or a key piece of the trade that brings in the next star, depending on the Knicks’ direction).