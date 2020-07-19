Tom Thibodeau Knicks
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Tom Thibodeau reportedly watching Knicks game film, awaiting job offer

By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Good luck finding anyone around the NBA that doesn’t think Tom Thibodeau soon will be named the head coach of the New York Knicks. New York did its due diligence and brought in 11 people to interview, Jason Kidd reportedly killed it in his second interview, but this was always Thibodeau’s job to lose.

So long as Thibs didn’t walk into Madison Square Garden saying “Chicago-style deep-dish pizza is far superior to this New York foldable crap” the job was his.

While he waits for the offer, Thibodeau is reportedly doing what he does best — watching a lot of film. From Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Thibodeau, considered the leading candidate, is passing away the time poring over Knicks game film as he awaits a possible job offer, according to an NBA source…

A decision probably will come next week as interviews have been completed, but owner James Dolan still must be consulted and sign off on it. It has been six weeks — and countless hours of interviews — since the Knicks began the search.

Not sure a source was needed to say Thibodeau was pouring over game film, that’s his default mode. Still, the point is made: Thibodeau doesn’t have the job yet but is prepping as if he will soon have it.

The report also says Thibodeau is excited about the potential of Mitchell Robinson, particularly on the defensive end. There’s a lot of work needed to build up the Knicks roster, but Robinson could be at the core of whatever is next (or a key piece of the trade that brings in the next star, depending on the Knicks’ direction).

Report: Denver’s Gary Harris, Torrey Craig to arrive at restart Sunday

gary Harris Torrey Craig
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Denver’s Nikola Jokic was late arriving to the NBA restart in Orlando because he was recovering from the coronavirus.

Now two other Nuggets who were not yet on the Walt Disney World campus for undisclosed reasons — Gary Harris and Torrey Craig — are set to arrive, reports Kendra Andrews of The Athletic.

Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone would not confirm or deny the report. The two would be available Wednesday at the earliest, the day of Denver’s first scrimmage/preseason game, going against Washington. It’s highly unlikely Harris or Craig would appear in that game, even if available.

Denver is still shorthanded in the bubble, Harris and Craig would bring the total to 12 players (which includes all five starters). It is known that Michael Porter Jr., Monte Morris, PJ Dozier, and Keita Bates-Diop are not currently with the team in Orlando.

Harris and Craig are critical to the Nuggets’ defense if the team wants to prove itself more than just a regular-season threat. Harris is the starting two guard who averaged 10.4 points a game, while Craig came off the bench on the wing and the team defense was 4.8 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.

Report: Kyrie Irving, Dion Waiters ‘always disliked each other’ in Cleveland

Kyrie Irving Dion Waiters
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
In 2010, LeBron James left Cleveland for Miami. In 2011, Cleveland used the No. 1 pick in the draft to select Kyrie Irving as a cornerstone of their rebuild. In 2012, with the No. 4 pick, the Cavaliers took Dion Waiters to be the backcourt mate of the future with Irving.

It didn’t work out that way, in part because Waiters and Irving did not get along, according to a piece by Joe Vardon, Bill Oram, and Jason Lloyd at The Athletic.

The Cavs selected Waiters in 2012 with LeBron’s eventual return to the team from Miami in mind, sources said, to the point where they effectively shut down Waiters’ pre-draft workouts with a promise of taking him. The team’s executives at the time thought Waiters would be a perfect fit off the bench if LeBron ever returned. The Cavs did eventually get a chance to see if that was right, but Waiters and the organization had already accumulated years of baggage because he and the team’s resident budding star, Kyrie Irving, never got along.

Waiters and Irving always disliked each other, no matter how much the organization tried covering it. Waiters couldn’t understand why Irving, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 and the NBA Rookie of the Year, was thought to be the better of the two by most deep thinkers inside the organization.

It didn’t take a deep thinker to see Irving was the better player of the two, but the rift was there brought to the surface by a few things The Athletic article gets into.

By the 2014-15 season LeBron was back in Cleveland, and 33 games into that season Waiters was traded to the Thunder and in a series of moves the Cavaliers ended up with J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, and Timofey Mozgov. The three of them would be part of the 2016 title team, with Smith being the team’s fourth-leading scorer in those playoffs. Cavaliers executives thought Smith a better fit on this roster.

“If J.R. f**** up, it’ll be off the court,” one team executive said. “Dion was f****** us up on the court.”

Smith, Waiters, and LeBron have all teamed up again on the Lakers for the NBA restart, another team with serious title aspirations that will need good chemistry and a few breaks along the way, the way any championship team does. Things are a little different with the L.A. roster, if Smith and or Waiters are seeing heavy playoff minutes it’s a sign the Lakers have some serious problems.

Kyrie Irving is sitting the restart out after shoulder surgery back in March, but he will be suiting up for Brooklyn next season. Don’t expect Waiters to be on that roster.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will set record for highest single-season field goal percentage

Mitchell Robinson
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
New York’s Mitchell Robinson was not shooting a lot for the Knicks this past season, averaging 5.6 attempts a game on his way to 9.7 points a night off the bench.

But Robinson was efficient: He made 4.1 of those shot attempts, giving him a 74.2% shooting percentage — which will be the best all-time when the season ends (after the restart seeding games), besting Wilt Chamberlain in 1973 at 72.7%.

Robinson, the second-year center the Knicks see as a franchise cornerstone going forward, got that percentage because he took 92.4% of his shots at the rim — he’s not trying to space the floor, he’s just a roller and finisher around the rim. It’s the same as other rim runners such as Rudy Gobert (69.8% shooting this season taking 83.6% of his shots at the rim). Under the NBA’s regulations, baskets scored in the seeding games in Orlando count toward regular season statistics, so as Ian Begley of SNY.TV notes, Gobert technically could pass Robinson but the French big man would have to hit 89 consecutive shots during those games.

Mitchell Robinson has learned to play within himself, which has led to the high shooting percentage, although he would like more touches and an expanded role, something he likely gets under the next Knicks’ coach.

That 1973 season was Chamberlain’s last in the NBA and, while still an All-Star with the Lakers he was scoring just 13.2 points a game on 7.1 shot attempts, both well off his career averages (30.1 points on 22.5 shots a game). That Lakers team reached the NBA Finals, only to lose to the Willis Reed Knicks, the last New York team to win a ring.

 

Patrick Beverley, who is the hardest player to guard? ‘I say Dame’

Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 19, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
When the names of the hardest players to guard in the NBA come up, it’s usually James Harden who gets mentioned because of his ability to initiate contact or drain a stepback three. Kevin Durant came up pre-injury. Sometimes Giannis Antetokounmpo gets mentioned, as does LeBron James.

Patrick Beverley was asked that on The J.J, Redick Podcast and went with Damian Lillard. Then Beverley backed up his choice.

“I say Dame. I give it to him. Dame is one of the reasons why I went into the weight room. I told my guys, ‘Hey, I gotta get faster laterally. I don’t feel like I’m fast. I can’t keep up with the speed right now. I don’t know if I need to lose weight. I don’t know if I need to get stronger. I don’t know if I need to hire a new f****** team. But I need to get f******* faster…

“He’s in a system where they allow him to be exactly who he is in order for them to win at a high level. Those half-court shots are like, for me that’s layups and corner shots, half-court shots for him, though. The dynamic is very different when you’re going out there preparing for a player like that. Way different.”

What makes Lillard so hard to defend is he can score so many ways. He has incredible handles and can get to the rim and finish, but is also shooting 40.1% on pull-up threes. Not just threes, but deep threes — he’s hit 146 threes and shot 39.2% from 25-29 feet this season.

It’s Lillard (and the return of Jusuf Nurkic) that make the Trail Blazers a threat in the bubble to force a playoff with Memphis and maybe even push into the playoffs. The Lakers would prefer to avoid Lillard in the first round, he and Portland ould be a tough out.